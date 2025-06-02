Utilizing a process of deductive and inductive reasoning and a consideration of literally reams of circumstantial evidence]1, it is posited that beginning in early 2020, the world was overwhelmed2 with a coordinated attack by [globalist forces]3 in the form of a declared (faux)4 pandemic. In retrospect, the pandemic itself and virtually everything recommended or subsequently done by [responsible political authorities]5, was created/designed for the express purpose of injecting as many people as possible with a toxic substance.6 The goal or primary intent7 of that initiative was to cause [acute and chronic diseases (including cancer), death and sterility]8. This indicates there never was a natural/organic health event to which authorities responded. Instead, it was an intentionally concocted, massive, military/intelligence operation [psychological operation or psyop, aka brainwashing]9 brought about for entirely nefarious purposes.
“Brainwashing”
A secondary intent was to increase the wealth, power and control of a miniscule minority, at the expense of everyone else. This could not have been the only goal however because it could have been achieved in any number of other ways.
A third very likely intent or purpose was to [install an under-the-skin, advanced nanotechnological system]10 to be used for [enhanced surveillance, digital ID and eventually two-way, brain computer interface capability with the goal of controlling all economic, political and other activity/decisions with the assistance of so-called artificial intelligence (AI). The latter would be used to totally enslave all those who survived the depopulation program. The shorthand would therefore be, sicken, depopulate and enslave (SDE).
Through this malevolent process, if the perpetrators achieve their objectives, humanity 1.0 will gradually be changed into humanity 2.0.11 the result being, the creation of a cyborg race in which humans are melded with machines. This mixing of organic and inorganic substance(s) is part of what futurists refer to as Transhumanism.12
A variety of false claims/arguments were made to perpetuate [the received narrative/program advanced/instituted by global controllers/perpetrators]13 which were supported by highly developed and intricately managed, psychological operations. Some of the false claims/statements made as part of these psychological operations include:
1) There was a new (novel) virus discovered in 2020 named Sars-CoV-2.14
2) There was a global pandemic (from a novel virus circulating) in 2020.15
3) The new virus was highly contagious and very dangerous.16
4) Social (physical) distancing reduces contagion from the novel virus.17
5) According to CV19 “pandemic” regulations, walking into a restaurant required being masked but once seated for dining, the mask could be removed.18
6) Confining people to their homes (lockdowns) reduces contagious spread from the novel virus.19
7) Mask wearing reduces contagion with the novel virus.20
8) Deep Nasopharyngeal Swab probing is necessary to obtain material for testing.21
Must this Covid Swab Go So Far Up Your Nose? (New York Times), see endnote #43 for a detailed discussion relating to the likely reason.
9) CV19 illness cases are to be diagnosed with PCR tests which are highly accurate.22
10) Herd immunity could only be achieved if at least 70% of the population became C19 vaccinated.23
11) The pandemic was so serious that everyone needed to be vaccinated except elected politicians, their staff and all members of the executive branch among other notables.24
12) [Operation Warp Speed (OWS) was announced on May 15, 2020]25 at which time it was stated that a new (mRNA) vaccine platform to combat CV19, would be developed, commence being produced and be ready for distribution in record time (months rather than years).26 Strange as it may seem, CV19 “testing modalities” (and in one case27, preparations for the CV19 vaccine production itself) were prepared in advance of the declared CV19 pandemic.28
13) A new “vaccine” platform (likely prepared before the pandemic was declared) referred to as modified RNA, was necessary to combat the “fictitious pandemic”, (natural immunity was inadequate. This was the genesis of the “lockdown-until-vaccine” paradigm)29
14) mRNA “vaccines” are true vaccines, (not toxic bioweapons).30
15) The new “vaccine” was properly tested and found to be “safe and effective.”31
16) The new “vaccine” prevents infection with the alleged novel virus.32
17) Even though the new “vaccine does not prevent infection, the new “vaccine” reduces symptoms from the novel virus.33
18) The CV19 vaccine remains in the muscle after injection.34
19) After intramuscular insertion, it is not necessary to aspirate the plunger of the CV19 “vaccine” syringe before injecting the contents into the muscle.35
20) CV19 boosters are necessary every six months to prevent infection with Sars-CoV-2 and its variants.36
21) Myocarditis associated with CV19 is more severe than CV19 “vaccine” induced myocarditis.37
22) There has been no increase in disease, disability and death since the vaccine roll-out in December 2020.38
23) The unvaccinated prolonged the “pandemic.”39
24) Being vaccinated for CV19 is an act of love of your neighbor.40
25) The CV19 “vaccines” contain snake venom.41
26) The novel virus contains a “spike protein” the genetic sequence of which was selected/inserted into the CV19 “vaccines”, and once incorporated into the body, produces a “spike protein” that is the major cause of CV19 vaccine toxicity in humans.42
27) There is no graphene of any kind in the CV19 “vaccines.”43
28) There are no heavy metals or any other undisclosed substances in the CV19 “vaccines.”44
29) Future viral pandemics are highly probable/predictable/inevitable.45
30) The world must prepare for future pandemics by destroying national sovereignty46. All nations will be forced to comply with dictates from the WHO and their agents in nation and state level public health services.47 Dissenters from the WHO generated declarations/regulations will be punished.48
~Many more could likely be listed.
The Implications of Fraud on a Massive Basis:
A very important legal principle in fraud cases states, “fraud vitiates the whole” or fraud vitiates everything it touches.”49 The point is that even one instance of fraud in contract law, nullifies the entire agreement. There are conservatively, at least 20 fraudulent claims/statements made by responsible authorities with respect to the Covid “pandemic” and coordinated response, (far more than just one)”50 The common factor which is central to all that was done, is deception. There is enough deceit to render fraudulent, the entire Covid pandemic claims and set of coordinated reactions, (especially with respect to the CV19 “vaccine”). That being the case, there is no valid reason to believe anything so-called authorities say concerning the Covid pandemic, coordinated response or related issues. Rather, the operating or default principle should be to assume everything said on those matters is false, until proven otherwise.
Despite what authorities may continue to say, we now know that virtually every organ system in the human body has been negatively affected by CV19 injections.51 A myriad of acute and chronic illnesses have resulted, in addition to what has been termed, never-before-seen, turbo-cancers. These diseases have been associated with markedly increased and unexpected death and disability rates. The enormity of the problem is simply unspeakable and after almost 5 years, is still being ignored or denied by the dedicated/responsible authorities.
Thought Experiment with (not so) Hypotheticals:
1) If viruses have never been properly (scientifically) proven to physical exist, a viral pandemic is impossible.
2) If #1 is simply a bridge too far, there is this, (for the sake of argument only), even if viruses do physically exist, a new virus (Sars-CoV-2) was never properly isolated, purified, sequenced etc. and therefore, the 2020 Sars-CoV-2 pandemic is impossible.
3) If a new virus (Sars-CoV-2) was never isolated, purified, sequenced etc., a PCR test that allegedly identifies parts of the genetic sequence of that non-existent virus cannot provide any useful information, clinical or otherwise. Bad data is worse than none.
4) If a new virus (Sars-CoV-2) was never isolated, purified, sequenced etc., an mRNA based “vaccine” that allegedly utilized a spike protein from Sars-CoV-2, could not be selected as the target antigen. Nor could the genetic sequence that codes for it have been mass produced and packaged in a lipid nanoparticle for insertion into the CV19 “vaccine.” Therefore, the CV19 “vaccine” does not and cannot contain the genetic code from any portion of the non-existent Sars-CoV-2 virus. If it contains any mRNA at all, it must be from some other source that is foreign to the human body (natural or synthetic).
Notice that in each of the four hypotheticals above, the entire justification for the mRNA based “vaccine” platform falls of its own weight. There is no longer any reason for its creation or administration. This is surely the main reason why the existence and persistence of the novel (Sars-CoV-2) virus is so strenuously defended. The globalists who control the world want to depopulate the planet of humans using toxic injections of what they deceptively refer to as mRNA based viral vaccines. To do so, they must preserve the illusion that dangerous viruses exist, the solution to which is the widespread/universal administration of “vaccines.”52 It is a ruse, a monumentally evil deception.
Conclusion:
There seems to be little if anything that can be done to rectify this horrendous situation at the level of governments/nation states.53 In the US, almost all attempts through the courts have failed to achieve legal redress of grievances.54 Multiple legislatures and administrations have presided over the carnage without seriously addressing and resolving all the relevant issues, the most important of those being; 1) repeal of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act55 (and related virtual total liability protection for vaccine makers), 2) repeal of the 2005 Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (Prep Act)56, 3) rescinding all active Prep Act declarations/determinations still in force which could be done immediately by the HHS secretary57 the 4) banning all [CV19 related vaccines]58 and any others that utilize so-called mRNA technology, and 5) repeal of all enabling legislation in existence (at the federal, state or local levels) that removes or lessens individual autonomy for any and all medical/health related decisions. The latter is necessary even if the US were to permanently abandon all cooperation/support with/of the WHO.59 Unfortunately, I do not expect any of these to be accomplished.
Because of what has transpired during the past 5 years, individuals are left having to educate/fend for themselves60 while performing acts of morally justified, [civil disobedience]61 to protect each other and their families.
If there are perceived errors of fact contained herein, I would appreciate being politely informed about them in the comments section, in detail. The interpretation, discernment and synthesis of admittedly disparate pieces of circumstantial evidence into a homogeneous whole, is my own. The overall conclusions are likely true to a very high degree of probability but not absolute certainty, since the topic is very heavily imbued with inductive (a-posteriori) reasoning.62
As always, readers are encouraged to make use of all the extensive endnotes, many of which contain links to additional, supporting evidence/material. Please circulate this information to your friends and contacts.
Addendum:
1) More on, Viruses (nanosized contagious/infectious particles containing DNA/RNA and a protein coat or envelope) have never been scientifically proven to physically exist, including Sars-CoV-2.63
For those who would like to plumb the depths of this topic in greater detail there is the following:
No Panic--Dr. Stephan Lanka on Bird Flu, AIDS and the Corruption of Medicine: An interview with Dr. Stephan Lanka from the German journal _Factuell_ that has some useful information with respect to the problems inherent in virology, which at best is a pseudoscience and at worst a complete fraud. Lanka purports that “pathogenic viruses” i.e., those that ostensibly cause disease in plants and animals, including humans, do not exist. He alleges that “viruses” are ‘component parts of cells’ from very simple organisms that have been scientifically proven to exist in lower life-forms where their role is positive. Lanka uses the term “virus” in this way, even though the term “virus” originally referred to a toxin64, that is, something that is injurious to the organism. I will not quibble with his use of the term “virus” in a positive context, even though I would not use the term “virus” to refer to the alleged component parts of cells with positive effects that he discusses and alleges are to be found in lower life forms. (I have not been able so far, to locate the proof that he refers to. I will continue trying to find it, however. Perhaps someone else has access to it or can find it.)
2) The suspicious nature of Event 201 and multiple [previous pandemic rehearsals].65 Event 20166 in October 2019 was virtually identical to what became the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. The probability that these two events occurred so close in time, by chance alone, is estimated to be virtually nil.
3) The pandemic was a planned and created event, not an organically occurring one. When combined with 2) above, multiple pieces of circumstantial evidence exist in support of this contention. Some of those include:
· A surprise infectious disease outbreak, aka pandemic, was predicted by Dr. Anthony Fauci three years in advance (January 2017), which is impossible if pandemics are naturally occurring.
· The mysterious statement by the President on October 6, 2017, “the calm before the storm”, the meaning of which was never revealed, but should be juxtaposed with the earlier remark by Dr. Fauci in early 2017. The so-called Covid pandemic of 2020 would very nicely match the description.
· The pandemic allegedly began in 4 geographically separated cities that were bringing 5G technology on-line but not those without it. It is noteworthy that Haiti largely avoided the pandemic67, (perhaps related to the fact that no 5G was available there at the time)68, although other factors could have played a role.
When considered together, these apparently unrelated events begin to paint a disconcerting picture of intent to subject the public to a massive hoax (a fake pandemic) the purpose of which was to intentionally damage them with toxic injectables (recall how quickly authorities began to say [without any justification] that the only way out of the pandemic was a vaccine].
For details with respect to the probable relationship between 5G and CV19, see the following: Study Shows Direct Correlation between 5G Networks and “Coronavirus” Outbreaks and Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G and COVID-19 Attributed Cases and Deaths are Statistically Higher in States and Counties with 5th Generation Millimeter Wave Wireless Telecommunications in the United States.
“The distribution of US confirmed CV19 cases is extremely similar to the 5G deployment in the US, as of 2020.” (Source: Tsiang and Havas, 2021)
Prevalence of symptoms common to both COVID-19 and Electrohypersensitivity (EHS). (Source: Tsiang and Havas, 2021)
At least 24 of the long COVID symptoms reported in the above survey are also symptoms of microwave sickness.
In a paper from 2020 entitled, Is there an association between covid-19 cases/deaths and 5G in the United States?, by Dr. Magda Havas, PhD., note the following. “The average (mean) number of covid-19 tests per 1 million people is similar for the have (with 5G) and have not (without 5G) states. Covid-19 cases per million are 95% higher and covid-19 deaths per million are 126% higher in states with 5G. Whether these results are due to some factor other than 5G and whether this association will persist as time goes on remains to be seen.” Here is the data in Table form.” The differences between those exposed to 5G and those without 5G (with respect to cases and deaths) are statistically significant, with p values of 0.02 and 0.05 respectively.
We know that cardiac sudden death has become a serious issue after roll-out of the CV19 “vaccines.” There is evidence that microwave radiation exposure causes cardiac rhythm disturbances in some people. Again, from Dr. Magda Havas:
“Some people who are electrically sensitive complain that they have a rapid or irregular heart beat and feel chest pressure or pain (Eltiti, 2007). We conducted a ‘proof of concept’ study to determine if we could measure heart rate changes caused by microwave radiation with real-time monitoring. We found that some individuals developed a rapid or an irregular heart beat when exposed to pulsed microwaves (from a cordless phone base station) at levels considered safe by the WHO, FCC, and Health Canada (Havas et al. 2010).”
From 2010, there is this excellent publication,
NON-THERMAL EFFECTS AND MECANISMS OF INTERACTI0N BETWEEN ELECROMAGNETIC FIELDS AND LIVING MATTER. Contained within this monograph/compendium is: Provocation Study using heart rate variability shows microwave radiation from 2.4 GHz cordless phone affects autonomic nervous system by Havas, M. and J. Marrongelle et al. Many 5G iterations now in use, exceed 2.4 GHz. As 6G and 7G is activated, much higher energy levels will be utilized. The resulting morbidity and lethality is expected to be horrendous.
A list of relevant papers is found on the web site of Dr Havas, at the following page, Disrupted Immune Function from Exposure to Low-Intensity Non-Ionizing Radiation (Radiofrequency Radiation).
Note the effect of RF exposure on red blood cells below.
Figure 8. In A., red blood cells are not aggregated prior to RF radiation exposure. In B., blood cells from the same patient after 10 minutes of exposure to 2.45 GHz Wi-Fi aggregate and exhibit rouleaux effect. (Source: Tsiang and Havas)
A unique aspect of the CV19 illness in many patients, was the marked degree of hypoxia reported, often out of proportion to the lung appearance on chest X-rays, CT scans and other imaging modalities, (especially early in the course of the disease). The possibility exists that clinically significant derangements in oxy-hemoglobin association/dissociation (binding and decoupling of oxygen from the hemoglobin molecule in red blood cells) from RF exposure, was the cause. As a working hypothesis, the resultant changes in red blood cell shape and clumping (rouleaux formation) depicted above, could theoretically help explain the clinical findings. The P50 might have been altered due to a shift of the sigmoidal shaped oxygen/hemoglobin dissociation curve, depictions of which follow:
Notice that at a partial O2 pressure of just under 40 mmHg as is seen with the rightward shift of the oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve from acidosis, there is roughly 50% saturation of hemoglobin with oxygen, compared with ~70% saturation normally. A similar situation is seen with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) although for different reasons (depicted below).
The right-shifted oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve of sickle cell disease (SCD) has been thought to result in abnormally low arterial oxygen saturation (SaO2), even when oxygen partial pressure (PO2) is normal. This much mirrors what was reported in some CV19 markedly hypoxic (desaturated) patients, albeit for different reasons.
Red blood cells in SCD are highly deformed in addition to containing a genetic point mutation that leads to abnormal hemoglobin production. Abnormalities in hemoglobin molecule production or tertiary structure/configuration can affect overall structure and function of red blood cells. See endnote #68 below.
While the abnormal effects of EMR may be like those of SCD but clearly not identical, it does have multiple deleterious effects of potential interest, for example,
“RFR (radio frequency radiation) affects the blood, heart, and autonomic nervous system resulting in some combination of hypoxia, tachycardia, arrhythmia, rouleaux formation, and sympathetic up-regulation…”,
There is some evidence that [EMR alters the kind of hemoglobin produced and its affinity for oxygen].69
The structural difference in normal red blood cells and sickle cells is depicted below for visual comparison:
Utilizing the above images, imagine deformity and structural changes in the shape of the red blood cells from EMR (Tsiang and Havas) and the effect of clumping (rouleaux formation) on the ability of hemoglobin to bind to oxygen in the lungs and be released in the tissues. The possible (EMR) mechanism should be further investigated as a cause of the profound hypoxia reported in some patients who were thought to have CV19.70
Since allopathic medicine does not utilize or accept the technique of live blood analysis (LBA), the above red blood cell findings, if present, would likely be overlooked in affected patients. Pulse oximetry and arterial blood gas determinations (without LBA) would have been the clinical tests employed in most centers.
*Another issue that comes to mind is, could extremely high EMF use cause marked hypoxia in humans (implications should be obvious given this section).
For further discussion, see, Does 5G at 60 GHz Stop Humans From Absorbing Oxygen?
-—————-98% of EMR energy is absorbed by O2 at 60 GHz—————-
“Currently, there is not sufficient data to prove unequivocally that 5G at 60 GHz stops humans from absorbing oxygen, but we cannot deny the possibility (bold emphasis mine throughout), as you’ll see from the chart below. Is this the same reason various nations have communicated their security concerns and impeded 5G technology in respective locations?
Numerous investigations have been conducted showcasing a connection between electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and human cells. Technical analysis shows that, at 60 GHz, the oxygen atom turns out to be exceptionally permeable of electromagnetic energy, which debilitates the 60 GHz signals over distance, holding the signals back from overshooting their planned recipient. As a result, at 60 GHz, Oxygen particles in the environment communicate with the radio frequency signals to cause significant attenuation up to 10 dB/km.
Are High Frequencies Dangerous for Humans?
Exposure to a uniform EMF increases cell proliferation in human cancer and normal cells by reducing intracellular ROS (reactive oxygen species) levels. Since increased proliferation was observed in both normal and cancer cells, this observation may support some epidemiological studies that suggest EMFs accelerate tumor formation in human beings and animals.”
It is unclear whether EMF in the 60 GHz range is capable of reducing paO2. If so however, the saturation of hemoglobin with oxygen in the blood could be reduced which would present as desaturation on pulse oximetry and arterial blood gas determinations. This should be aggressively investigated empirically in animals at a minimum (if already accomplished, results should be placed in the public domain).
For further information and commentary see my: Did 5G Contribute to COVID-19 Labeled Respiratory Illness in 2020? (Updated 9/4/24). and More Evidence of Adverse Health Effects from 5G Radiofrequency Radiation (updated 10/23/24). and Ongoing Saga: Deleterious effects of Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR). Also see the extensive body of work provided by Francis Leader at All My Substack Articles On EMR=C19.
Apart from the probable71 role of 5G technology in helping to bring about a faux (Sars-CoV-2) pandemic, the precautionary principle72 should have prevented EMR technology from being widely adopted/distributed because the evidence that EMR is hazardous to the health of humans has been available for over 50 years.73
4) If there was no novel virus discovered in 2019-2020, there was no viral pandemic in 2020. If there was no viral pandemic in 2020, there was no need for any measures or countermeasures including a vaccine, pharmaceuticals or other modalities intended to either prevent infection with the non-existent virus or remediate it. Everything downstream from the fake pandemic was not only unnecessary but harmful.
The past 5 years have been a non-stop crime scene. Unfortunately, very little direct evidence has been available for analysis. Virtually no admissions on the part of perpetrators have been forthcoming and the judiciary, largely captured by globalist forces, has refused to allow any redress of grievances. The same globalists have captured the executive and legislative branches or their equivalents, in virtually all countries. Therefore, indirect (circumstantial) evidence has assumed a primary role in untangling the massive crime that has been and continues to be perpetrated. The evaluation of this complex topic requires utilizing principles from science, medicine, law, moral philosophy and medical ethics to mention only a few. Proper integration of material relevant to these disciplines is essential.
Synonyms include, tormented, beleaguered, plagued, inundated, terrorized.
The point here is that what transpired emanated from above the level of nation states. Therefore, it is of global origin, hence the term, globalist.
At the highest levels of global power/governance, it was known that there was no viral pandemic in 2020.
For example, the heads of nations and their executive branch employees, public health officials, judiciaries, legislatures, governors, a variety of NGOs such as the WHO, WEF, UN and the like.
Many people have correctly determined that “the ‘pandemic’ was created for the ‘vaccine’”, not the reverse. For globalists to accomplish depopulation, a credible excuse was invented to justify mass injection of the public with a toxic substance. The Covid “pandemic” was the means selected. Globalists have spoken and written for decades about the need to depopulate the planet. They should have been taken seriously. A genocide/democide/humanicide is underway.
To intentionally cause harm to human beings, including death. For details see my, Complications After COVID-19 Vaccination (updated): A Staggering Array of Acute and Chronic Illnesses. Also see, The Age of Depopulation—Part 12 Dr. Ronny Weikl: We are dealing with an intention to harm and decimate humanity. This information should have reached people long ago: Dr. Ronny Weikl: "This is not a conspiracy theory; this is unfortunately the most brutal fact." One very powerful statement is, “…the entire theoretical construct of the mRNA platform itself is toxic.”, (bold emphasis mine), a comment with which I wholeheartedly agree and is another way of saying, if the CV19 “vaccine” platform is as publicly described, it could never have produced anything but harm. I differ slightly from the other opinions expressed but the piece is worth reading.
Depopulation and suffering continued even after evidence mounted that the “vaccines” were toxic which is prima facia evidence that it was intended. This has never happened before on a global level. See, LEGAL HISTORY - AMERICAN DOMESTIC BIOTERRORISM PROGRAM: Enabling statutes, regulations, executive orders, guidance documents and budget allocations. Also see, Expanded Kill Box slide deck and new videos by Katherine Watt.
It is important to recognize that the determination of “intent” is a moral/legal one which comes from a consideration of moral philosophy (means [method], intent [goal or “end”], and circumstances in the evaluation of an act with moral significance) and the elements used in evaluating whether a crime such as murder, rises to the level of first (premeditated) degree (e.g., means [method or weapon used], motive [reason] and opportunity [essentially, the circumstances]). These are very similar constructs because they both involve a consideration of an action (usually physical but not always) in the practical realm.
Psychological operations (United States), “Operations (or initiatives, used) to convey selected information and indicators to audiences (in order) to influence their motives and objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of governments, organizations, groups, and large foreign powers.” During the Cold War, this was referred to as “brain washing” or programming. “Brainwashing is the controversial idea that the human mind can be altered or controlled against a person's will by manipulative psychological techniques. Brainwashing is said to reduce its subject's ability to think critically or independently, to allow the introduction of new, unwanted thoughts and ideas into their minds, as well as to change their attitudes, values, and beliefs.”
Moderna’s chief science officer admitted that its CV19 “vaccine” was an operating system being installed in people’s bodies (note the correlation when Klaus Shwab said the “Great Reset” will change you). See also, Catherine Austin Fitts: The mRNA Injections Serve as a Platform for Installing "Operating Systems" in People's Bodies, Fitts “believes that the mRNA injections serve as a platform for installing ‘operating systems’ in people’s bodies in order to build out the so-called ‘Internet of Bodies’ (bold emphasis mine throughout this note), by ‘basically making it easier for people’s bodies to interact with telecommunications and digital technology…It’s…like… they’re tagging livestock…if you’ve ever studied livestock management, a lot of this makes a lot more sense: they are tagging all the livestock (humans), if you get a lot of these nanoparticles into the human body, you’re creating the equivalent of a human barcode…The guy (Moncef Slaoui) who ran Operation Warp Speed that Trump appointed was a brain machine interface expert.” When powerful globalists state in clear and unambiguous terms what they intend to do, they should be believed. Whether they will succeed in all their goals remains to be seen but not the fact that they will attempt to do so. Also see, Microtechnology & Nanotechnology Infestation of the Body is the “Holy Grail”; What Is in the So-calledCOVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity; Contamination of Human Blood with Self-Assembling Micro/Nanotechnology in the post-CV19 “Vaccine” era (updated). Some of the most outstanding work by a citizen investigator is, A tour of blood after 30 mins. Devastating. The true signs of nanotechnology frameworks in full take over. By Karl.C’s Substack The contained video and images are astounding/overwhelming. Karl has, arguably, the most impressive dark field microscopic images ever posted on the internet.
“A very important page in the current archives of the National Center for Biotechnology Information housed under the National Library of Medicine (NLM). This document provides legal and scientific definition of what constitutes a human being in today’s USA. Homo Sapiens (the human species) has a new taxonomy number listed as 9606. The species variant 9606 is distinguished taxonomically from ‘Homo Sapiens Whole’, defined simply as a ‘related substance’.” See: Humanity in the Crosshairs by Nicholas Corrin. Needless to say, this is a very bad sign.
For a concise outline of this see: The Covid Dossier, Updated: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event, by Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova, who wrote, “The Covid Dossier is a compilation of the evidence we have amassed over the last three years supporting the following claim: Covid was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks… (bold emphasis mine). We have also recorded a 38 min video where we discuss the background and our own thinking about the global military-intelligence campaign which continues to date… (bold emphasis mine), We hope to dispel the notion that Covid was a public health event, managed independently by each country’s public health agencies, with some limited, logistically focused military involvement.” The video can be accessed at the above link.
No novel virus obtained from the secretions/tissue of an allegedly infected person with the disease labeled CV19, was properly isolated, purified, sequenced, characterized or proven to be capable of infecting a human being and causing the identical clinical illness. Koch’s postulates were completely unmet. This fits together very well with the fact that global governments, which acted in lock-step fashion, sanctioned all independent attempts to isolate and culture the alleged Sars-CoV-2 virus. See, Fan Wu Naked Centerfold by Proton Magic & Co. for an insightful and entertaining presentation on the issue of there being no novel virus (Sars-CoV-2) ever proven to exist.
The accepted definition of “pandemic” had to be altered for the WHO and other authorities to claim that a new viral pandemic was underway. There was no excess death (above that expected), anywhere in 2020 which eliminates the possibility that a pandemic occurred. See Denis Rancourt’s, There Was No Pandemic and Book of Exhibits for expert witness Denis Rancourt, PhD in the May 2023 hearings of the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI), in the cities of Quebec and Ottawa, about the COVID period in Canada. Note also that the definition of “vaccine” was changed to accommodate the new mRNA “vaccine” platform. In addition, much evidence exists to prove that pandemics are impossible but due to time and space constraints, it will not be further elucidated in detail here. There is also no scientific proof respiratory illnesses are contagious despite the common belief that they are. Moreover, viruses have never been properly (scientifically) proven to physically exist. Since it is virtually impossible to prove a negative, the continued belief in the existence of viruses (as traditionally defined) is neither scientific nor rational (scientifically postulated/unproven physical entities cannot be assumed to exist until they can be scientifically proven). For a more detailed discussion, see my, Do Viruses Physically Exist?
This is obviously a very disturbing and controversial issue for many people. There is another way to think about whether vaccination against alleged viruses is wise, however. Consider that even if viruses do physically exist and can cause illness in humans, that is no reason to accept the known morbidity and mortality associated with vaccinating against them, which is far worse in the aggregate, than any “viral” disease sequelae naturally occurring from them. Vaccination against alleged viruses, does not treat an active illness. It seeks to prevent those illnesses for which natural immunity already exists and was extremely effective historically, (as was the case with so many common “viral” illnesses, prior to the drastic increase in number of injections called for by the childhood vaccination schedule which ensued after passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986). The entire issue becomes moot once we realize that global authorities, by their own admission, are engaged in a massive depopulation program and that vaccination is one of their most effective tools for achieving it.
People of good will should be able to discuss the pros and cons of the so-called “no virus” issue (an unfortunate euphemism to be sure), without resorting to character assassination and ad-hominem attacks.
Be very afraid even though for the vast majority, the illness was extremely mild.
This was the ad-hoc (totally made-up, without any scientific evidence) 6-foot physical distancing rule which made no sense at all even if there had been a virus circulating. In retrospect this and many other CV19 “pandemic” rules and regulations were designed to intimidate people and force them to comply with onerous dictates.
Besides being totally incoherent, this regulation invariably violated the 6-foot physical distancing rule when more than 1 person sat at the table.
“Two weeks to control the spread” became months, under the guise that only a new “vaccine” could save humanity which was patently ridiculous medically and totally unprecedented (even if the illness had been highly contagious and productive of significant mortality, which it wasn’t). See note number 30 below. There is no evidence that “lockdowns” achieved any positive effect at all and persuasive evidence that they caused many serious problems.
Initially, Dr. Fauci said masks were of no value, later, in a complete reversal, he began strongly recommending them, saying, “wear a mask, two or even three.” If the alleged Sars-CoV-2 virus physically exists as described, it is too small to be stopped by cloth or PPE authorized masks that were encouraged (the interstices in the masks greatly exceeded the alleged size of the “virus.”). Nevertheless, “wear a mask” was the constant mantra of countless putative professionals.
This was a completely unprecedented/unwarranted procedure for which there was/is no scientific justification. Not an insignificant number of complications have arisen from pushing the swab deep into the nasal cavity roof to the level of the cribriform plate of the ethmoid bone, behind which lies the olfactory nerve/bulb (sense organ of smell), the proximal origin of which is the anterior-most portion of the human brain. The cribriform plate which is derived from the Latin word “cribriform”, translates as “perforated.” The cribriform plate has several perforations which the olfactory fibers traverse on their way to the anterior cranial fossa. One way to gain access to the brain is by probing the delicate, cribriform plate area. Nanosized particulates, impregnated in the swab could theoretically travel up the olfactory nerve and gain access to the brain. This may have been the actual reason for insisting on such an invasive and uncomfortable procedure. This unnecessary and dangerous procedure is evidence of deception and willingness/intent to cause harm.
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a testing format developed by Kary Mullis who was awarded a Nobel Prize for the technology. Mullis stated on multiple occasions that PCR should not be used to diagnose any clinical illness. Nevertheless, authorities made it the gold standard test for diagnosing CV19. It should be unnecessary to point out that since no Sars-CoV-2 virus was ever properly isolated, purified, sequenced etc., there is no standard against which the diagnostic samples can be compared, whether using PCR or any other modality (all the PCR tests done to test for the faux Sars-CoV-2 virus are therefore false positives. The implications are staggering). The most that could be posited, is that the extraordinarily high false positive rate problem that arose from utilizing too high a cycle threshold might have been an important issue if a proper standard had existed. Because it didn’t, the high false positive rate problem served only to distract from the most important issue—there was no Sars-CoV-2 virus to test for. For those with a desire for more information see, Fan Wu Toilet Paper Rolls®🧻From fictional genomes to fake pcr tests up your nose to fake injections in your body: a 3-min read. The bottom line is that PCR should never have been used to diagnose non-existent Sars-CoV-2, irrespective of the cycle threshold used.
Since there was no novel virus circulating [Sars-CoV-2] there could be no CV19 illness created from a non-existent virus and no natural immunity conferred. Any alleged vaccine-induced immunity to the fictitious virus was non-existent, as a matter of logic. Antibody production was used inappropriately by authorities as a proxy for CV19 vaccine initiated immune responsiveness. Antibody production is a poor metric by which to assess immunity in general. Moreover, measured antibody production, post-vaccination, could occur from exposure to any number of foreign proteins of unknown provenance. The 70% figure must have been important to the perpetrators for some other, non-disclosed reason(s).
In addition to being completely unjust, it was totally incoherent.
Operation Warp Speed “was a public–private partnership initiated by the United States government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. The first news report of Operation Warp Speed was on April 29, 2020, and the program was officially announced on May 15, 2020.”
No genuine vaccine had ever been produced in months, (most have required 5-10 years), strongly suggesting that the CV19 alleged vaccine was/is not a vaccine at all and whatever it was/is, had already been developed, if not pre-stockpiled. The fact that it began being administered in December 2020, less than 7 months after the initial news reports is prima facia evidence it was already in existence at the time of the commencement of OWS.
“Fact Check: This Moderna/NIH vaccine is literally the one that President Trump partnered with Moderna to create on January 13, 2020…I repeat January 13, 2020…”, Ivanka Trump (Kushner). Whether this is true or not, is unclear. If it is, we have evidence that a decision had already been made to produce and distribute a totally new (mRNA) vaccine platform (that had totally failed in animals), for an alleged viral illness that had not yet been declared a pandemic by the WHO or considered serious, by the President himself, all very disturbing.
There was a patent for a CV19 alleged viral illness diagnostic modality that had not yet occurred, (priority date 5/17/2015). See the patent application, System and Method for Testing for COVID-19, “A method is provided for acquiring and transmitting biometric data (e.g., vital signs) of a user, where the data is analyzed to determine whether the user is suffering from a viral infection, such as COVID-19…” How could anyone know in 2015 that a novel coronavirus would appear in 2020 and allegedly cause a pandemic?
“Covid was a globally coordinated response, based on legal frameworks intended for biodefense/biowarfare situations. The attack that initiated the global Covid response could have been real, perceived or invented—regardless of the trigger the lockdown until vaccine paradigm (bold emphasis mine) originated in the military/intelligence, biodefense playbook, not in any scientifically based or epidemiologically established public health plan.”, quote from, The Covid Dossier, Updated: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event, by Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova. Moreover, the mRNA “vaccine” platform failed in animal models/trials and therefore should not have been used in humans at all. This is powerful evidence of “intent to harm” and must be combined with a failure to remove the CV19 “vaccine” products from the market when dangerous safety signals appeared in February 2021, the cumulative effect of which is devastating.
The definition of “vaccine” had to be changed to allow authorities to label the CV19 products as vaccines. If the received narrative is true, they are gene therapy injections, not vaccines at all which reveals deception and therefore fraud on the part of the perpetrators.
As countermeasures under the EUA, Prep Act and Other Transaction Authority (OTA) framework, no genuine trials were either indicated or performed. What occurred was deceptive performance art, best characterized as theater, designed to mimic authentic clinical trials. For details with respect to how this was accomplished, including the legislation and related declarations extending back decades in preparation for this event, see the excellent work of Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt on their respective Substack platforms. We now know the “vaccine” was/is neither safe or effective.
It quickly became apparent that this was false.
This contradicts the previous claim and was also false.
Totally false. The CV19 “vaccine” contents distribute throughout the entire body including passing through the blood-brain barrier.
This is totally contrary to all medical teaching on the subject and allows CV19 “vaccine” injectate to enter the blood stream more often than if aspiration had been employed routinely as the medical standard requires. Unless harm was intended or desired, this recommendation remains totally inexplicable.
This was unprecedented in the history of vaccine administration and extremely suspicious. Effective immunity lasts for years, if not for life. Why would a “vaccine” be developed and deployed which failed to meet that standard? In addition, there is a glaring logical inconsistency as follows: If no novel virus was properly (scientifically) proven to exist (it wasn’t), there could be no variants either. The entire “variant” narrative was a dramatic artifice designed to cause fear and submission to CV19 booster shots.
The opposite is true. Myocarditis is one of the most serious complications of CV19 injections. Fatal cardiac dysrhythmia in CV19 vaccinated individuals likely contributes to the greater than 12 times higher risk of cardiac arrest deaths.
“I have many patients with abnormal heart beats (palpitations) or heart rhythm abnormalities after COVID-19 vaccination. The most dangerous of all cardiac rhythms are ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation (depicted below) because they can lead to cardiac arrest.
Because the COVID-19 vaccines deposit mRNA and Spike (a foreign) protein in the heart which causes inflammation (myocarditis) it is not difficult to conclude that abnormalities in heart rhythm occur as a result of heart muscle inflammation. This is the case with other causes of myocarditis before the pandemic.” , Dr. Peter McCullough, Ventricular Arrhythmias after COVID-19 Vaccination: Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic Study Show Cardiac Side Effect Commonly Fatal.Also see:Dr. McCullough: ‘Tsunami of Vaccine Deaths Is Not Over’.
Since the roll-out of the so-called CV-19 vaccines in December 2020, there has been a staggering increase in disease, disability and death (bold emphasis mine) which cannot be explained by anything other than the “vaccines” themselves. Other potential factors have been carefully studied and eliminated from consideration, that is, they cannot explain what has occurred. For example, Life Insurance Companies have reported a marked increase in deaths since the jabs commenced. “Five months after breaking the story of the CEO of One America insurance company saying deaths among working people ages 18-64 were up 40% in the third quarter of 2021, I can report that a much larger life insurance company, Lincoln National, reported a 163% increase in death benefits paid out under its group life insurance policies in 2021 compared to 2020…The reports show a more extreme situation than the 40% increase in deaths in the third quarter of 2021 that was cited in late December by One America CEO Scott Davison — an increase that he said was industry-wide and that he described at the time as ‘unheard of’ and ‘huge, huge numbers’ and the highest death rates that have ever been seen in the history of the life insurance business (variously estimated at up to 12 standard deviations from the mean)…From 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic, to 2020, the year of the Covid-19 virus, there was an increase in group death benefits paid out of only 9 percent. But group death benefits in 2021, the year the vaccine was introduced, increased almost 164 percent over 2020.” U.S. Life Insurance Company suffers 176% increase in payouts for Deaths among Young Adults in 2021 compared to 2019/2020 Average – The Expose (expose-news.com). It is exasperating that this was well-known 3 years ago and the toxic CV19 “vaccine” products are still on the market. There is a vast body of evidence which substantiates the morbidity and lethality of these products that simply can’t be denied.
This was presented by numerous heads of state and other authorities, as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”, a bold-faced lie designed to increase “vaccine” uptake among those, who for good reasons, rejected it. It represents an egregious violation of trust as well as a great injustice.
Statement made by Jorge Bergoglio, aka “Pope” Francis. On the contrary, knowingly submitting to a bioweapon is akin to committing suicide, a mortal sin, which any true Pope would easily understand. He either knew or should have known how toxic the CV19 “vaccines” were when he made the statement. The conclusion is inescapable that he was one of the luminaries who help the perpetrators accomplish their dastardly goals.
This was one of many controlled opposition psyop’s designed to prevent people from understanding the true purpose and likely mechanism(s) of action of the (toxic) CV19 products. If they had contained pharmacologically significant, purified snake venom, there would have been immediate severe local (at the site of injection) and then systemic reactions consistent with it, which was not the case.
Since no new virus was properly (scientifically) isolated, purified, sequenced etc., there can be no “spike protein” selected from it, or the genetic sequence which codes for it manufactured/inserted into the CV19 “vaccine.” If a foreign protein’s genetic sequence was inserted, it was of some other (presumably unnatural/synthetic) origin. Even if the received narrative were true, it would have been completely unusual and unwarranted to select only a miniscule part of the alleged virus as the antigenic target rather than the entire micro-organism or a constellation of “viral” proteins. It remains unclear how the toxicity associated with the CV19 “vaccines” is produced, based on information in the public record. At this time, it is presumed to have a multifactorial origin.
Moderna admitted that graphene is utilized in the manufacturing of its CV19 product. Is it unrealistic to think graphene may have entered the CV19 “vaccines” on that basis? Many independent researchers have proven that the vials of the CV19 products that they analyzed, have graphene in them. See for example, Pablo Campra, DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES BY MICRO-RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY, November, 2021. There are many more relevant references/ papers available for perusal. For additional detailed discussion and references including persuasive evidence that graphene was placed in PCR test swabs and offered for sale as early as 2017, see, History of a Genocide (XVII): PCR tests contain graphene oxide and graphene filaments from CoV-ID Project Substack,
“What would you think if I told you that the global sale of PCR (tests) for Covid 19 began to be distributed in 2017 throughout the world? Well, that's how it is and you're going to check it out.
Effectively, in 2017, PCR tests for Covid 19 were distributed around the world., (bold emphasis mine). And you will ask me: But was the term covid-19 invented in 2020? How did it appear in 2017? One more proof that this entire criminal plot had been brewing for many years…In the following image captured from the WITS page itself in September 2020, a series of purchases and sales from all countries in 2017 appears. The title with which it appears, and I write literally, is this: COVID-19 Test kits (300215) exports by country in 2017. The numeric code that appears is a code that corresponds to each transaction that is made worldwide on a specific product. Therefore, the code 300215 corresponds to the Tests for Covid-19.”
Since we live in a world where the truth is always hidden, it turns out that the information that I captured in 2020 has now been manipulated and does not appear as it appeared in 2020. Criminals always erase the traces of crime if they can. Now, if you go to the same page, you will see they have removed all references to the word Covid-19.
Luckily I was able to find the original captured version on archive.org, which is a tool that allows users to view previous versions of web pages, offering a unique window into the Internet's past.
So what does this mean? Well, this whole plot, this whole Covid Project, was already planned years before. If purchases began in 2017, it means that at least a year before, it was already being manufactured….
The function of the PCR tests was to introduce graphene and other elements to people. Introduce it as close as possible to the olfactory nerves, and since graphene nanoparticles have an affinity for the nervous system, it would pass directly to the brain without causing problems in other organs.”
Study by Dr. Antonietta Gatti
There were also other brave people who tested the swabs. Like the Italian doctor Antonietta Gatti. Doctor in Experimental Physics at the University of Bologna - Italy Ph.D. in Biomedical Technologies (Bioengineering) at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Bologna. She examined various PCRs under the microscope as well as masks and analyzed their ingredients.
In her laboratory, Professor Gatti used electron microscopy (ESEM and EDS) to analyze various types of swabs. According to her study, it contained undeclared products, such as graphene oxide nanoparticles (carbon and oxygen), silver, aluminum, titanium, glass fibers, silicon, zirconium, sulfur and sodium.”
The entire article with link above, is strongly recommended.
The importance of this information is that in addition to the graphene that was discovered by Pablo Campra in CV19 “vaccines” in 2021, there is strong evidence that graphene containing PCR swabs were already manufactured and being sold as early as 2017 for an illness that didn’t exist yet. This is devastating.
Also see, Contamination of Human Blood with Self-Assembling Micro/Nanotechnology in the post-CV19 “Vaccine” era (updated), and my, I can affirm the presence of graphene oxide particles in this anesthetic with high confidence: Jessica C. Hankins University of Colorado Boulder Raman Microspectroscopy Laboratory. Also see, Graphene Oxide and the Holy Grail Revisited: Concentrate on the "Big Picture" The toxicity of graphene family nanoparticles (GFN’s) to biological systems is well known in the materials science literature and specifically with reference to its application in animal models. If graphene oxide or graphene hydroxide is contained in the CV19 “vaccines” as is strongly suspected, it should be placed high on the list as a possible cause of toxicity. For readers interested in learning more, see, Toxicity of graphene-family nanoparticles: a general review of the origins and mechanisms. Given the known ability of CV19 “vaccine” contents to distribute throughout the body, including the brain, this statement from the linked article is highly noteworthy, “Due to their nano size, GFNs can reach deeper organs by passing through the normal physiological barriers, such as the blood-air barrier, blood-testis barrier, blood-brain barrier and blood-placental barrier.”, and with respect to possible mechanisms of action for graphene toxicity there is this, “many studies have discussed representative mechanisms of GFNs toxicity involving four signaling pathways: TLRs, TGF-β, TNF-α and MAPKs.”, among other effects.
Possible toxicity mechanisms of GFNs
Note the extensive reference list which follows the text in the review article.
See for example, Lorena Diblasi et al. At Least 55 Undeclared Chemical Elements Found in COVID-19 Vaccines from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik V, with Precise ICP-MS, 2024. Also of interest is this paper about contamination in vaccines, New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination by Gatti and Montanari from 2016 and this, Advanced Nanotechnology in CV19 Injectables! (original paper by Lee and Broudy, 2024). The links provided are only a few of the many now available.
In early 2017, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a speech at Georgetown University predicted an imminent pandemic that the new Trump administration would need to face. If organically appearing viral pandemics are possible, they are not predictable. What was presented as a prognostication, was more likely an announcement of an impending false flag operation using a faux pandemic as the cover.
See the WHO Pandemic Treaty and the International Health Regulations which make up the so-called “One Health Initiative”, UN Agenda 2030 and the WEF’s “Great Reset” or “Fourth Industrial Revolution” in which a burgeoning Totalitarian One World Government is being created which is committed to the Malthusian principle of reducing global population (drastically) in part through the elimination of national sovereignty, which is neither moral, advisable or necessary. Even if the earth exceeded its human carrying capacity, for which there is no valid scientific evidence, it would be gravely immoral to cull the population in a misguided attempt to rectify the situation. No group or individual has the right to play God.
In addition to forced vaccination, universal (under-the-skin) digital ID and a Social (dis) Credit Score system is planned which will totally enslave humanity if it is allowed to come to fruition.
See, Fraud Vitiates Everything: The Legal Principle that nullifies Contracts, Judgements and Legal Proceedings, Episode 25. “A fundamental principle in contract law is that mutual consent must be given knowingly and voluntarily. When fraud is present, there is no genuine agreement, and the contract is void from the outset. This applies whether fraud was committed through deliberate misrepresentation, omission of material facts, or other deceptive practices.”
Due to judicial capture by globalists, the nature of this massive fraud is extremely unlikely to ever be disclosed in a courtroom. To the best of my knowledge and after almost 5 years, only one related case has possibly reached the stage of trial/verdict/sentencing. See, Historic covid hospital protocol wrongful death trial currently occurring in the US: Schara v. Ascension Health, currently underway, June 2025. Almost all filed cases have been dismissed on procedural grounds such as, “lacking proper standing” which has prevented plaintiffs from deposing witnesses, having their evidentiary claims/material entered into a court record and from cross-examining witnesses.
Consider this decades old program for example, The Children's Vaccine Initiative which calls for immunization of all children as if after thousands of years of recorded history, human beings have no effective natural immune system. The perfidy is breathtaking in scope. See this recent and highly relevant Substack post, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is tasked with fulfilling the 1990 Rockefeller Children's Vaccine Initiative agendas (aka Children's Health Defense) by Sage Hana.
All governments are captured by globalist forces who do not act in the interest of their constituents/subjects. These forces control directed energy weapons (DEW’s) that are used to intimidate sovereign nations and their “leaders” into submission. See my, Why can't we defeat the Globalist Forces/Weapons [1] arrayed against us? (updated): “After all, they can't stop billions of us.”
This leaves largely uncoordinated, individual acts of resistance as the only available response.
The Brook Jackson case indicates that the responsible authorities understand the actual purpose of the pandemic and CV19 “vaccine” platform very well.
Sufficient evidence exists to label them biotechnological weapons of mass destruction. “ALL mRNA injections and products must be halted immediately, (bold emphasis mine throughout this note). They violate 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS…I have an affidavit under penalty of perjury from the law professor that wrote the law! At my request, Dr. Francis Boyle provided affidavit for my cases. Dr. Boyle actually publicly stated that COVID injection was a bioweapon as early as the fall of 2020 before it was even available. We are in the midst of a massive depopulation campaign. Reducing birth rates and shortening lifespans makes that apparent.”, CDC New COVID Recommendations, a Limited Hangout? (Dr. Joseph Sansone).
I applaud Dr. Sansone’s efforts but do not expect them to be successful. It is important to document the extent to which human beings attempted to stop this evil program so that the perpetrators can never say they were unaware of it. It must be demonstrated that they were fully informed but chose to do nothing.
It is currently unclear the extent to which the US intends to disassociate with the WHO. Despite the announcement and executive order (by President Trump in January 2025), to leave the WHO (which technically cannot occur until 2026, and much could happen in the interim), some executive branch personnel are reportedly continuing to cooperate with the WHO and its programs/policies/plans (presumably under the direction of the President or others), as if the US has no intention of ending its affiliation, See, Trump orders US exit from World Health Organizationand CDC ordered to stop working with WHO immediately, upending expectations of an extended withdrawal. It is more likely that this represents sleight of hand (pass-through of funds to WHO through GAVI) as was the case in June 2020.
At a bare minimum this means not submitting to any further so-called mRNA “vaccines” for any reason. Also see the related note number 61 which follows. A prudent approach is to avoid all injections unless faced with a life-threatening emergency or pain/suffering that cannot be controlled without them.
See Katherine Watt’s advice in, Encouraging public contempt for, and civil disobedience to, pandemic and biodefense fear-mongering and law.
Which proceeds from effect to cause. Much of this analysis does assume a certain deductive set of organizing principles or framework but the evaluation of many medical, scientific and other details requires the sort of reverse engineering that comes with inductive reasoning. Liberal use of both have been necessary to sort through the maze.
See, Jamie Andrews’, The Virology Control Studies Project, A Farewell to Virology, (Expert Edition) by Mark Bailey, Christine Massey’s “germ” FOI Newsletter, especially FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever, “…numerous institutions have made it explicitly clear that isolation/purification is simply never done in virology, and that ‘isolation’ in virology means the exact opposite of what it means in everyday English, (bold emphasis mine).This is also evidenced in every ‘virus isolation’ paper we have ever seen, for any alleged ‘virus’.” Also see, Stefan Lanka resources (English). Much more could be included but time and space are prohibitive. This sampling should be enough for anyone who is willing to follow the evidence wherever it leads.
Origin and history of virus, i.e., “ ‘poisonous substance’ (a sense now archaic), originally in pathology ‘pus, thin fluid discharged from a wound or sore;’ from Latin virus ‘poison, poisonous liquid, sap of plants, slimy liquid, a potent juice,’ from Proto-Italic *weis-o-(s-) ‘poison.’
By 1790s the scientific meaning had focused to "contagium of an infectious disease, agent produced in the body of the infected and capable of infecting others with the same disease," gradually from earlier use in reference to the contagious pus of venereal disease (by 1728). The modern scientific use in reference to disease-causing submicroscopic organisms dates to the 1870s and the word was applied to them when they began to be discovered late 1890s. The extended sense in reference to computers is by 1972.”
After the late 1800’s the term virus was commonly used in reference to disease-causing submicroscopic organisms (particles). By convention then, the entities referred to by Lanka, should not be referred to as viruses since they do not cause disease. Other terms would be less confusing such as exosome or endosome.
For example, Operations or simulations, Dark Winter (2001), Atlantic Storm (2005), Clade X (2018), followed by Event 201 (2019). Note that the last two dress rehearsals were extremely close together and occurred just before the faux CV19 pandemic of 2020. Also see, Scenarios For The Future Of Technology And International Development, The Rockefeller Foundation: Lockstep Document, Sustainable Development, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, transhumanism, pandemic, May 2010. “A World of tighter, top-down, government control and more authoritarian leadership with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback.” The globalists have made it very clear what they intend to do.
Tabletop exercise Event 201, “The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.”
See the following very interesting paper, Mousavy SJ, Riazi GH et al. Effects of mobile phone radiofrequency on the structure and function of the normal human hemoglobin. Int J Biol Macromol. 2009; 44:278–285. “…mobile phone EMFs altered oxygen affinity and tertiary structure of HbA (hemoglobin A). Furthermore, the decrease of oxygen affinity of HbA corresponded to the EMFs intensity and time of exposure.” (bold emphasis mine).
As a working hypothesis in need of empirical verification.
EMR cannot be proven to be the most important factor at this time. The deadly CDC protocols/countermeasures also participated and were allowed, at least in part, because some people became ill enough to require hospitalization, with for example, profound hypoxia in the absence of clinical heart failure or pulmonary infiltrates (at least initially). 5G could have made it appear that a serious “viral” respiratory “pandemic” was underway. In retrospect the hospital protocols would never have been effective because the diagnosis for which they were given, was in error. As might be expected, they did produce many unnecessary deaths.
“The Precautionary Principle or (Precautionary Approach) is a broad epistemological, philosophical and legal approach to innovations with potential for causing harm when extensive scientific knowledge on the matter is lacking. It emphasizes caution, pausing and review before leaping into new innovations that may prove disastrous.”
Defense Intelligence Agency, Biological Effects from 1975; Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health; Also see: Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers by David A. Hughes and Disrupted Immune Function from Exposure to Low-Intensity Non-Ionizing Radiation (Radiofrequency Radiation). Also see: Microwave Radiation (RFR) Mechanisms of Harm: (Tsiang and Havas, 2021) and Recent advances in the effects of microwave radiation on brains. These are only a few examples of what is available for review.
Thanks for reading aka’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
All pandemics are fake. The entire modern stone age medical mafia is built upon ignorance, indoctrination and fear. They assume you are too ignorant to know anything about health and can be consistently indoctrinated with the fear of disease if big pharma drugs are not used to save you from pain and death. Witness the covid fiasco and the resulting deadly mRNA poisons still in vogue five years later. Medicine is the cult of death.
Great work, thank you. The only thing I have reservations about is the snake venom. Knowing we are dealing with Luciferians, I wouldn't put it past them. I feel this whole thing was not only a physical attack but a spiritual one also.