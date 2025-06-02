Utilizing a process of deductive and inductive reasoning and a consideration of literally reams of circumstantial evidence], it is posited that beginning in early 2020, the world was overwhelmed with a coordinated attack by [globalist forces] in the form of a declared (faux) pandemic. In retrospect, the pandemic itself and virtually everything recommended or subsequently done by [responsible political authorities], was created/designed for the express purpose of injecting as many people as possible with a toxic substance. The goal or primary intent of that initiative was to cause [acute and chronic diseases (including cancer), death and sterility]. This indicates there never was a natural/organic health event to which authorities responded. Instead, it was an intentionally concocted, massive, military/intelligence operation [psychological operation or psyop, aka brainwashing] brought about for entirely nefarious purposes.

“Brainwashing”

A secondary intent was to increase the wealth, power and control of a miniscule minority, at the expense of everyone else. This could not have been the only goal however because it could have been achieved in any number of other ways.

A third very likely intent or purpose was to [install an under-the-skin, advanced nanotechnological system] to be used for [enhanced surveillance, digital ID and eventually two-way, brain computer interface capability with the goal of controlling all economic, political and other activity/decisions with the assistance of so-called artificial intelligence (AI). The latter would be used to totally enslave all those who survived the depopulation program. The shorthand would therefore be, sicken, depopulate and enslave (SDE).

Through this malevolent process, if the perpetrators achieve their objectives, humanity 1.0 will gradually be changed into humanity 2.0. the result being, the creation of a cyborg race in which humans are melded with machines. This mixing of organic and inorganic substance(s) is part of what futurists refer to as Transhumanism.

A variety of false claims/arguments were made to perpetuate [the received narrative/program advanced/instituted by global controllers/perpetrators] which were supported by highly developed and intricately managed, psychological operations. Some of the false claims/statements made as part of these psychological operations include:

1) There was a new (novel) virus discovered in 2020 named Sars-CoV-2.

2) There was a global pandemic (from a novel virus circulating) in 2020.

3) The new virus was highly contagious and very dangerous.

4) Social (physical) distancing reduces contagion from the novel virus.

5) According to CV19 “pandemic” regulations, walking into a restaurant required being masked but once seated for dining, the mask could be removed.

6) Confining people to their homes (lockdowns) reduces contagious spread from the novel virus.

7) Mask wearing reduces contagion with the novel virus.

8) Deep Nasopharyngeal Swab probing is necessary to obtain material for testing.

Must this Covid Swab Go So Far Up Your Nose? (New York Times), see endnote #43 for a detailed discussion relating to the likely reason.

9) CV19 illness cases are to be diagnosed with PCR tests which are highly accurate.

10) Herd immunity could only be achieved if at least 70% of the population became C19 vaccinated.

11) The pandemic was so serious that everyone needed to be vaccinated except elected politicians, their staff and all members of the executive branch among other notables.

12) [Operation Warp Speed (OWS) was announced on May 15, 2020] at which time it was stated that a new (mRNA) vaccine platform to combat CV19, would be developed, commence being produced and be ready for distribution in record time (months rather than years). Strange as it may seem, CV19 “testing modalities” (and in one case, preparations for the CV19 vaccine production itself) were prepared in advance of the declared CV19 pandemic.

13) A new “vaccine” platform (likely prepared before the pandemic was declared) referred to as modified RNA, was necessary to combat the “fictitious pandemic”, (natural immunity was inadequate. This was the genesis of the “lockdown-until-vaccine” paradigm)

14) mRNA “vaccines” are true vaccines, (not toxic bioweapons).

15) The new “vaccine” was properly tested and found to be “safe and effective.”

16) The new “vaccine” prevents infection with the alleged novel virus.

17) Even though the new “vaccine does not prevent infection, the new “vaccine” reduces symptoms from the novel virus.

18) The CV19 vaccine remains in the muscle after injection.

19) After intramuscular insertion, it is not necessary to aspirate the plunger of the CV19 “vaccine” syringe before injecting the contents into the muscle.

20) CV19 boosters are necessary every six months to prevent infection with Sars-CoV-2 and its variants.

21) Myocarditis associated with CV19 is more severe than CV19 “vaccine” induced myocarditis.

22) There has been no increase in disease, disability and death since the vaccine roll-out in December 2020.

23) The unvaccinated prolonged the “pandemic.”

24) Being vaccinated for CV19 is an act of love of your neighbor.

25) The CV19 “vaccines” contain snake venom.

26) The novel virus contains a “spike protein” the genetic sequence of which was selected/inserted into the CV19 “vaccines”, and once incorporated into the body, produces a “spike protein” that is the major cause of CV19 vaccine toxicity in humans.

27) There is no graphene of any kind in the CV19 “vaccines.”

28) There are no heavy metals or any other undisclosed substances in the CV19 “vaccines.”

29) Future viral pandemics are highly probable/predictable/inevitable.

30) The world must prepare for future pandemics by destroying national sovereignty. All nations will be forced to comply with dictates from the WHO and their agents in nation and state level public health services. Dissenters from the WHO generated declarations/regulations will be punished.

~Many more could likely be listed.

The Implications of Fraud on a Massive Basis:

A very important legal principle in fraud cases states, “fraud vitiates the whole” or fraud vitiates everything it touches.” The point is that even one instance of fraud in contract law, nullifies the entire agreement. There are conservatively, at least 20 fraudulent claims/statements made by responsible authorities with respect to the Covid “pandemic” and coordinated response, (far more than just one)” The common factor which is central to all that was done, is deception. There is enough deceit to render fraudulent, the entire Covid pandemic claims and set of coordinated reactions, (especially with respect to the CV19 “vaccine”). That being the case, there is no valid reason to believe anything so-called authorities say concerning the Covid pandemic, coordinated response or related issues. Rather, the operating or default principle should be to assume everything said on those matters is false, until proven otherwise.

Despite what authorities may continue to say, we now know that virtually every organ system in the human body has been negatively affected by CV19 injections. A myriad of acute and chronic illnesses have resulted, in addition to what has been termed, never-before-seen, turbo-cancers. These diseases have been associated with markedly increased and unexpected death and disability rates. The enormity of the problem is simply unspeakable and after almost 5 years, is still being ignored or denied by the dedicated/responsible authorities.

Thought Experiment with (not so) Hypotheticals:

1) If viruses have never been properly (scientifically) proven to physical exist, a viral pandemic is impossible.

2) If #1 is simply a bridge too far, there is this, (for the sake of argument only), even if viruses do physically exist, a new virus (Sars-CoV-2) was never properly isolated, purified, sequenced etc. and therefore, the 2020 Sars-CoV-2 pandemic is impossible.

3) If a new virus (Sars-CoV-2) was never isolated, purified, sequenced etc., a PCR test that allegedly identifies parts of the genetic sequence of that non-existent virus cannot provide any useful information, clinical or otherwise. Bad data is worse than none.

4) If a new virus (Sars-CoV-2) was never isolated, purified, sequenced etc., an mRNA based “vaccine” that allegedly utilized a spike protein from Sars-CoV-2, could not be selected as the target antigen. Nor could the genetic sequence that codes for it have been mass produced and packaged in a lipid nanoparticle for insertion into the CV19 “vaccine.” Therefore, the CV19 “vaccine” does not and cannot contain the genetic code from any portion of the non-existent Sars-CoV-2 virus. If it contains any mRNA at all, it must be from some other source that is foreign to the human body (natural or synthetic).

Notice that in each of the four hypotheticals above, the entire justification for the mRNA based “vaccine” platform falls of its own weight. There is no longer any reason for its creation or administration. This is surely the main reason why the existence and persistence of the novel (Sars-CoV-2) virus is so strenuously defended. The globalists who control the world want to depopulate the planet of humans using toxic injections of what they deceptively refer to as mRNA based viral vaccines. To do so, they must preserve the illusion that dangerous viruses exist, the solution to which is the widespread/universal administration of “vaccines.” It is a ruse, a monumentally evil deception.

Conclusion:

There seems to be little if anything that can be done to rectify this horrendous situation at the level of governments/nation states. In the US, almost all attempts through the courts have failed to achieve legal redress of grievances. Multiple legislatures and administrations have presided over the carnage without seriously addressing and resolving all the relevant issues, the most important of those being; 1) repeal of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (and related virtual total liability protection for vaccine makers), 2) repeal of the 2005 Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (Prep Act), 3) rescinding all active Prep Act declarations/determinations still in force which could be done immediately by the HHS secretary the 4) banning all [CV19 related vaccines] and any others that utilize so-called mRNA technology, and 5) repeal of all enabling legislation in existence (at the federal, state or local levels) that removes or lessens individual autonomy for any and all medical/health related decisions. The latter is necessary even if the US were to permanently abandon all cooperation/support with/of the WHO. Unfortunately, I do not expect any of these to be accomplished.

Because of what has transpired during the past 5 years, individuals are left having to educate/fend for themselves while performing acts of morally justified, [civil disobedience] to protect each other and their families.

If there are perceived errors of fact contained herein, I would appreciate being politely informed about them in the comments section, in detail. The interpretation, discernment and synthesis of admittedly disparate pieces of circumstantial evidence into a homogeneous whole, is my own. The overall conclusions are likely true to a very high degree of probability but not absolute certainty, since the topic is very heavily imbued with inductive (a-posteriori) reasoning.

As always, readers are encouraged to make use of all the extensive endnotes, many of which contain links to additional, supporting evidence/material. Please circulate this information to your friends and contacts.

Addendum:

1) More on, Viruses (nanosized contagious/infectious particles containing DNA/RNA and a protein coat or envelope) have never been scientifically proven to physically exist, including Sars-CoV-2.

For those who would like to plumb the depths of this topic in greater detail there is the following:

No Panic--Dr. Stephan Lanka on Bird Flu, AIDS and the Corruption of Medicine: An interview with Dr. Stephan Lanka from the German journal _Factuell_ that has some useful information with respect to the problems inherent in virology, which at best is a pseudoscience and at worst a complete fraud. Lanka purports that “pathogenic viruses” i.e., those that ostensibly cause disease in plants and animals, including humans, do not exist. He alleges that “viruses” are ‘component parts of cells’ from very simple organisms that have been scientifically proven to exist in lower life-forms where their role is positive. Lanka uses the term “virus” in this way, even though the term “virus” originally referred to a toxin, that is, something that is injurious to the organism. I will not quibble with his use of the term “virus” in a positive context, even though I would not use the term “virus” to refer to the alleged component parts of cells with positive effects that he discusses and alleges are to be found in lower life forms. (I have not been able so far, to locate the proof that he refers to. I will continue trying to find it, however. Perhaps someone else has access to it or can find it.)

2) The suspicious nature of Event 201 and multiple [previous pandemic rehearsals]. Event 201 in October 2019 was virtually identical to what became the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. The probability that these two events occurred so close in time, by chance alone, is estimated to be virtually nil.

3) The pandemic was a planned and created event, not an organically occurring one. When combined with 2) above, multiple pieces of circumstantial evidence exist in support of this contention. Some of those include:

· A surprise infectious disease outbreak, aka pandemic, was predicted by Dr. Anthony Fauci three years in advance (January 2017), which is impossible if pandemics are naturally occurring. · The mysterious statement by the President on October 6, 2017, “the calm before the storm”, the meaning of which was never revealed, but should be juxtaposed with the earlier remark by Dr. Fauci in early 2017. The so-called Covid pandemic of 2020 would very nicely match the description. · The pandemic allegedly began in 4 geographically separated cities that were bringing 5G technology on-line but not those without it. It is noteworthy that Haiti largely avoided the pandemic, (perhaps related to the fact that no 5G was available there at the time), although other factors could have played a role. When considered together, these apparently unrelated events begin to paint a disconcerting picture of intent to subject the public to a massive hoax (a fake pandemic) the purpose of which was to intentionally damage them with toxic injectables (recall how quickly authorities began to say [without any justification] that the only way out of the pandemic was a vaccine]. For details with respect to the probable relationship between 5G and CV19, see the following: Study Shows Direct Correlation between 5G Networks and “Coronavirus” Outbreaks and Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G and COVID-19 Attributed Cases and Deaths are Statistically Higher in States and Counties with 5th Generation Millimeter Wave Wireless Telecommunications in the United States.

“The distribution of US confirmed CV19 cases is extremely similar to the 5G deployment in the US, as of 2020.” (Source: Tsiang and Havas, 2021)

Prevalence of symptoms common to both COVID-19 and Electrohypersensitivity (EHS). (Source: Tsiang and Havas, 2021)

At least 24 of the long COVID symptoms reported in the above survey are also symptoms of microwave sickness.

In a paper from 2020 entitled, Is there an association between covid-19 cases/deaths and 5G in the United States?, by Dr. Magda Havas, PhD., note the following. “The average (mean) number of covid-19 tests per 1 million people is similar for the have (with 5G) and have not (without 5G) states. Covid-19 cases per million are 95% higher and covid-19 deaths per million are 126% higher in states with 5G. Whether these results are due to some factor other than 5G and whether this association will persist as time goes on remains to be seen.” Here is the data in Table form.” The differences between those exposed to 5G and those without 5G (with respect to cases and deaths) are statistically significant, with p values of 0.02 and 0.05 respectively.

The right-shifted oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve of sickle cell disease (SCD) has been thought to result in abnormally low arterial oxygen saturation (SaO 2 ), even when oxygen partial pressure (PO 2 ) is normal. This much mirrors what was reported in some CV19 markedly hypoxic (desaturated) patients, albeit for different reasons.

Red blood cells in SCD are highly deformed in addition to containing a genetic point mutation that leads to abnormal hemoglobin production. Abnormalities in hemoglobin molecule production or tertiary structure/configuration can affect overall structure and function of red blood cells. See endnote #68 below.

While the abnormal effects of EMR may be like those of SCD but clearly not identical, it does have multiple deleterious effects of potential interest, for example,

4) If there was no novel virus discovered in 2019-2020, there was no viral pandemic in 2020. If there was no viral pandemic in 2020, there was no need for any measures or countermeasures including a vaccine, pharmaceuticals or other modalities intended to either prevent infection with the non-existent virus or remediate it. Everything downstream from the fake pandemic was not only unnecessary but harmful.