An extremely important paper has just been published (7/18/24), here, which should be very carefully reviewed and publicly critiqued. The authors/researchers carried out extensive experiments on multiple CV19 vial contents, including a year-long follow-up study of incubated samples obtained from four manufacturers: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Novavax. These were compared to controls of two different types, Flu vaccine and saline solution. Astounding results were obtained including the presence of marked cellular toxicity in addition to many “visible artificial self-assembling entities ranging from about 1 to 100 µm, or greater, of many different shapes. There were animated (moving) worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them... All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures.” The investigators concluded: “Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables.” The title of the paper is

:

Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study

Young Mi Lee, MD 1, Daniel Broudy, PhD 2

1 Practicing physician with a specialty in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Hanna Women’s Clinic, Doryeong-ro 7, KumSung Building, 2nd Floor, Jeju, Jejudo, 63098, Republic of Korea, Tel: +82-64-711-7717, email: youngmil95@gmail.com (ORCID: 0000-0002-1210-4726)

2 Professor of Applied Linguistics, Okinawa Christian University, Nishihara-cho, Okinawa 903-0207, Japan, email: dbroudy@ocjc.ac.jp (ORCID: 0000-0003-2725-6914)

Abstract:

Observable real-time injuries at the cellular level in recipients of the “safe and effective” COVID-19 injectables are documented here for the first time with the presentation of a comprehensive description and analysis of observed phenomena (bold emphasis mine throughout). The global administration of these often-mandated products from late 2020 triggered a plethora of independent research studies of the modified RNA injectable gene therapies, most notably those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Analyses reported here consist of precise laboratory “bench science” aiming to understand why serious debilitating, prolonged injuries (and many deaths) occurred increasingly without any measurable protective effect from the aggressively, marketed products. The contents of COVID-19 injectables were examined under a stereomicroscope at up to 400X magnification. Carefully preserved specimens were cultured in a range of distinct media to observe immediate and long-term cause-and-effect relationships between the injectables and living cells under carefully controlled conditions. From such research, reasonable inferences can be drawn about observed injuries worldwide that have occurred since the injectables were pressed upon billions of individuals. In addition to cellular toxicity, our findings reveal numerous — on the order of 3~4 x 106 per milliliter of the injectable — visible artificial self-assembling entities ranging from about 1 to 100 µm, or greater, of many different shapes. There were animated (moving) worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them, and so forth. All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures. As time progressed during incubation, simple one- and two-dimensional structures over two or three weeks became more complex in shape and size developing into stereoscopically visible entities in three-dimensions. They resembled carbon nanotube filaments, ribbons, and tapes, some appearing as transparent, thin, flat membranes, and others as three-dimensional spirals, and beaded chains. Some of these seemed to appear and then disappear over time. Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables.

Highlights from the publication appear in quotes below:

“Normal saline and distilled water were chosen as the incubation media.”

“…COVID-19 injectables have direct cytotoxic effects on living cells, especially on blood cells — red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets — and on sperm cells. In addition to these observed interactions, additional harmful effects to living cells and the systems of the body are almost certain to be occurring as well.”

“Here, we show observable real-time correlations between causes and effects in the living cells of human beings as they react to the toxicity of COVID-19 injectables. We also show microscopic evidence of self-assembling structures appearing in various media in which the fluid from COVID-19 injectables, particularly, Pfizer and Moderna products, were incubated for up to 12 months or more.”

“Having concluded various experiments and careful observational studies, we infer that the materials and their observed stages of development are not natural. They are synthetic, and elemental seeming to govern a well-programmed process of structural self-assembly. That their provisional final production could be described as artificial has already been suggested in the numerous articles referenced so far.”

“Because we were persuaded from direct microscopic observations in an earlier short-term incubation study (not presented here) that these foreign materials are not organic, but rather at least synthetic hybrid organisms or possibly animate robotic structures, we adopted an atypical approach to incubation.”

“If the injectable contents are designed, in part, to serve as both software and hardware for the clandestine construction of intracorporeal (intrabody) networks as Kyrie and Broudy (2022) suggest, the contents likely interact with electromagnetic energy fields outside the body.”

“The geometric patterns of most of the self-assembled structures, as in electronic circuits or 3-dimensional chip-like structures, progressively degraded after about day 80 during incubation of the Pfizer booster (injection number 4, P4), which has a different timeline from the other injectables (P1, P2 & Moderna), while similar degradation patterns were also manifested. This means that the injected nanomaterials appear to be programmed to behave in the manner observed and to carry out regular intervals of self-assembly and disassembly. The entire process, we theorize, must be periodically re-enforced, likely through the prescribed regimen of new “booster shots” per CDC recommendations.”

“Especially with regards to test subjects who have been jabbed within one to two weeks, silica water may be helpful because it could potentially disturb the early stage of assembly of the chip-like structures. In the later stage, say, three weeks after injection, colloidal gold or silver (3-5 nm in diameter and 10-20 ppm) has been observed to attach to, disrupt, actively degrade, and ultimately dissolve various nanostructures. The longer-term results of such treatment protocols are being examined in ongoing experiments. Mica also has been shown to exhibit similar positive effects.

Routine exposure to heat saunas may also trigger nanomaterials to dislodge from tissues and escape through sweat gland pores. We postulate that recovery of damaged organs and normal blood flow can return with the use of gold or silver, or other specialized crystals with their own unique healing frequencies. Since electromagnetic energy stimulates the formation of the observed nanostructures, regular (re)grounding (earthing) the body can help discharge over-accumulated electromagnetic energy in tissues. Avoiding unnecessary excess exposure to electromagnetic energy can also be beneficial. Personal electronics, such as smart watches, smartphones, wireless earphones, Wi-Fi routers, and all other forms of electromagnetic energy pollution, should be significantly reduced if not eliminated. The various remedies we describe here could be applicable as regimes for “vaccine” detoxification while subjects bear in mind the unique personal variance of each response.”

“A review of government white papers and scholarly literature in biotechnology, nanotechnology, materials science, and electronics engineering combined with longitudinal incubation studies reveal compelling evidence of various fundamental corruptions.”

“Observational studies and comparative analysis suggest that intentional contaminations appear in the “vaccine” vials, in blood samples extracted from test subjects exposed to the “vaccines,” and in the subsequent shedding of synthetic biologicals (Woodruff & Maerkl, 2016). Both the morphology and behavioral characteristics of these observed phenomena suggest that far from being pure (Finn, 2011 p. 138), these injectables are composed of, hitherto, undisclosed additional engineered components responsive to a range of internal and ambient forms of energy, all of which are traceable to and described throughout the scholarly literature.”

