This post is as much a thought experiment as it is a working hypothesis in need of empirical verification. Admittedly, the details of this article will probably appeal more to STEMS than general readers although everyone should be interested in whatever support/evidence exists for it.

The tentative hypothesis would be:

If there is [modified RNA] in the CV19 mRNA “vaccines”, as alleged, is it possible that the so-called “spike protein” (for which the mRNA allegedly codes), is instead, a foreign/toxic biosynthetic or known toxic protein found in [non-human] nature and not from an ostensible virus? In other words, it may be that what is referred to as a “spike protein” is a toxic foreign (to humans) protein that has been synthesized or of natural origin. Recall that virtually every public pronouncement about the so-called pandemic has been proven to be false It is to be expected, until proven otherwise, that the “spike protein” claim is as well. A countless number of publications address the “Spike protein” issue from various perspectives For those who doubt the standard narrative, it is necessary to contend with them.

How do we make sense of the myriads of reports that conclude, 1) CV19 vaccines contain the genetic sequence that codes for the [spike protein] portion of the [Sars-CoV-2 virus] and 2) [spike proteins are extremely toxic to human beings], when the existence of Sars-CoV2 has never been properly (scientifically) proven to physically exist? These assertions are either true or false. However, what has been observed in human beings since the roll-out of the CV19 vaccines may have another explanation which could produce the same or extremely similar findings.

Is the “spike protein” a foreign protein not from any virus?

What if the so-called “spike protein” is a foreign protein (not part of the [human proteome]) and not found in any virus? What if it is either a foreign (to humans) protein found in nature or a synthetic protein patterned after an already known toxic protein? What if one of these two hypothetical scenarios is the explanation for the plethora of scientific papers that report finding “spike protein” persistence in the tissues of human beings (living and dead) who have been inoculated with one or more CV19 vaccines and the multiplicity of toxic effects still being documented? How might that change our understanding of the current abundance of problems associated with CV19 “vaccination?”

If such a [toxic foreign protein] was chosen from [nature or developed/synthesized] using scientific knowledge/techniques common to genomics and gene editing, transcriptomics and proteomics, it is possible that a synthetic/modified RNA, using pseudouridine, (in place of uracil) could have been produced that would code for that toxic foreign protein. Then it could have been mass-produced and packaged within lipid nanoparticles such as polyethylene glycol (PEG) to keep it from being quickly destroyed (mRNA is very chemically unstable and is quickly degraded), prior to it being used to assemble the foreign/toxic protein, in vivo. Assuming for the sake of argument, that such a scenario is plausible, [the situation documented/observed over the past almost 5 years would be expected], including the findings of foreign/toxic spike?) proteins in the tissue of vaccinees and the many toxic effects that have been produced.

CV19 “vaccine” mRNA platform as described could only produce harm:

It should now be self-evident that “if the CV19 ‘vaccine’ platform is as publicly described, it could never have produced anything but harm.” It violates one of the basic tenets of immunology which is that only proteins recognized by the body as “self” can be safely injected. Those that are foreign (non-self) will be recognized by the body’s immune system and any cell in which they are expressed/attached will be destroyed if there is adequate immune responsiveness. This means that any foreign or non-self, protein when administered, is a toxin/poison. If such a protein is administered, it is evidence of intent to cause serious harm to the recipient. Sometimes, the innate immune system of the body is unable to easily detect that a foreign protein is present or is unable to destroy it quickly. When this is the case, the adaptive (acquired) immune system must then mount a more delayed response. Here we have a possible explanation for the acute and chronic immune problems associated with the CV19 “vaccines.”

One disturbing question remains to be addressed by responsible authorities:

What other medical or health-related “product” has remained on the market with an adverse event profile like the CV19 “vaccines.” The answer is none. Then why has this one? Because it was intentionally designed and administered for the express purpose of damaging people (to cause acute/chronic illness and death). The moral philosophical and logical implications are irrefutable (consider that four-plus years of documented, horrendous adverse effects have not resulted in the CV19 “vaccines” being banned). Ignorance is no longer excusable. The only other possibility is intent to harm.

While it is very stimulating to question/debate about whether the so-called “spike protein” (or whatever foreign/toxic protein might be coded for by its modified RNA sequence) is allegedly contained in the CV19 “vaccines”, it makes no difference to each person in whom it has been administered. The only relevant issue/question is how much damage they will sustain after one or more injections.

On the other hand, the question should matter a great deal to scientists and clinicians. If the alleged “spike protein” that has been reported to be highly toxic, is some other undisclosed, toxic (synthetic or naturally occurring) protein, not part of the human proteome, (either of which would be regarded as non-self by the immune system), it is critical to know what that protein is and the pathophysiologic mechanisms by which it produces a plethora of illnesses, either independently or synchronously in combination with other undisclosed, CV19 “vaccine” substances/excipients, many of which are known to be toxic to humans.

Ample evidence exists (to know) that the CV19 mRNA product is a weapon, irrespective of what it contains. It is a toxic agent being used to intentionally degrade human health and to reduce population. There is no scientific or moral reason/defense for its continued use. Instead, there is abundant scientific and moral justification for it to be banned.

Invited Commentary:

Biological scientists and other interested parties are encouraged to comment on the possibility that the alleged “spike protein” from what has been termed Sars-CoV-2, [is not the actual toxic protein coded for in the CV19 “vaccines.”] Discussion should include the evidence (or lack of same) available in the public domain that alleged Sars-CoV-2 and its “spike protein” have been properly isolated/purified/characterized/sequenced. The origin and specificity of antibodies used to identify Sars-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) protein, Membrane (M) protein, Envelope (E) protein and spike (S) protein in human tissue should be addressed. From where/what was the antigenic material obtained originally and how was the sample isolated, purified, sequenced and shown to be the causal agent for production of disease with subsequent formation of specific antibodies?

Concluding Remarks and Possible Additional Tests:

It is theoretically possible that despite multiple independent investigators not finding any mRNA, DNA or protein material in vials of CV19 “vaccine” contents they analyzed, some may contain them. It is conceivable (but judged unlikely) that the “spike protein” issue is just as described by authorities even though virtually nothing else has been with respect to the alleged pandemic of 2020. If the claims about the alleged Sars-CoV-2 “spike protein” are true, it should be very easy for a protein chemist to outline how it was first discovered, including the details involved in identifying it. On the chance that no such evidence will be produced and placed in a comment, another option might be the following:

Tissue samples could be collected from living or deceased [individuals in whom “spike protein” was allegedly found] (for example from pathologists who performed the kind of antigen/antibody assays the late Arne Burchardt MD described) and subject them to intensive protein identification testing using the kind of techniques described in endnote 13. A detailed biochemical analysis of the amino acid sequences in the alleged “spike protein” samples could be produced which would be used to identify the possible RNA code sequences that could be capable of generating that string of amino acids and respective S- protein. TEM/SEM and or X-ray crystallography should be available, by which the alleged “spike protein” samples would be imaged. The primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary structure of the alleged “spike protein” specimens could then be delineated. Many papers report detailed information about the size, weight, shape, amino acid sequence etc. of “spike protein” for comparison with the samples of alleged “spike protein” obtained from autopsies. Either these would match the results obtained by biochemical testing and three-dimensional images of the samples or they would not. If such evidence already exists in the public domain, it would be extremely helpful to have access to it. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

