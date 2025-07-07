aka’s Substack

aka’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
5dEdited

AKA, this is a good topic. Your note #23 is the correct answer and deserves headlining actually.

👉There is no mRNA in the shots so the mRNA and Spike are red herrings:

https://www.academia.edu/124251340/https://www.academia.edu/124251340/

The_Moderna_and_Comirnaty_B4_5_vaccines_do_not_contain_nitrogen_and_phosphorus_energy_dispersive_X_ray_spectroscopy_so_they_do_not_contain_mRNA_Nanotechnology_in_covid_vaccines

👉There are many toxic elements in the shots:

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/At-Least-55-Undeclared-Chemical-Elements-Found-in-Diblasi-Monteverde/70f72a08308d3b4a829e5ae719de2716c2a731cc

👉They cause globulins to come to clean them up and these globulins are what is probably being called spike protein:

👉 There is no mRNA to Spike dose-response curve. neither pre-clinical nor clinical pharmacology study, which would be a crucial endpoint for drug development, and The CDC was unable to provide any record of the alleged SARS-COV-2 spike protein:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CDC-spike-protein-PACKAGE-redacted-2023-02-14.pdf

👉And nucleic acids as described are a model that likely does not exist; https://criticalcheck.wordpress.com/2021/12/15/dna-discovery-extraction-and-structure-a-critical-review/

👉As is true of most all elite projects, the virus and mRNA to spike story is smoke and mirrors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by J Shannon
Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
4dEdited

It's an engineered new "life form." As best I can tell, the "spike" is just a polymer-based, bio-mechanical and micronized parasite, engineered to endlessly reproduce itself (dependent upon parasite DNA for replication) and also engineered to produce and excrete dozens of the most toxic venom peptides (adenosines) on the planet. Hence, the vicious battle to prevent us gaining access to ANYTHING which kills parasites. Parasite meds are clearly the Achilles heel to their death/depopulation agenda.

They even threw in some E.coli and HIV DNA in order to see if they could create a fresh new market for Dr. Fauci's deadly AIDS meds, as well as a creating a market for HIV vaccines. You see, once someone has been jabbed (or even just shed upon) they could well test "positive" for HIV, and they'll be told HIV what's destroying their immune systems, (rather than the jabs doing it) and therefore requiring them to take Fauci's deadly "antivirals" while scaring the crap out of the public at the specter of a "new strain of HIV" which has gone "airborne" (and having a very high fatality rate) so the ONLY solution would be for everyone to take the deadly HIV jabs;-)

They're doing EVERYTHING THEY CAN covertly do to kill us, and to get us to voluntarily line up for it (jabs) at our own (taxpayer's) expense. But the wheels are now flying off of their agenda. People ARE waking up to all of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 aka J Shannon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture