Microtechnology (MT) and Nanotechnology (NT) based infestation of the human body is the “Holy Grail” [1] that the New World Order (NWO), aka Beast System [2] aka Great Reset [3] proponents [4] like Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari and their ilk, must protect from being discovered,

apparently, at any and all cost even though they frequently and very publicly refer to how such a system will help them achieve their stated goals. On the one hand these vaunted luminaries tell us exactly what they are planning to do to us.[5] On the other, we are called conspiracists for documenting evidential proof that it is happening, just as they said it would. The implications are clear. If this were only a global depopulation program, there would be no MAC address phenomena and no evidence of advanced micro and nanotechnology contamination/infestation in humans, animals, other living things and substances. Moreover, there would be no need for a universal digital ID/CBDC/social credit score system, a digital vaccination card system, 5G/6G and beyond. These are all things that are designed to achieve total control and enslavement, not simply cause sterility, illness and death.

The passage of time has demonstrated that MT/NT contamination/infestation is the one topic which separates authentic truth seekers from those who are not. [6] For all who sincerely try to understand what has transpired for almost five years, MT/NT contamination/infestation [7] becomes an obligatory rabbit hole that must be deeply probed. There is simply too much evidence for it. [8] Yet, it seems to be one of the only subjects that cannot be discussed openly and in a civil manner at all, not even among the so-called alternative media. Instead, those who are qualified to address it seem to either totally ignore the issue or engage in derision and ad-hominem attacks on those who do. In the former category are those who are openly invited to opine but instead refuse to even acknowledge the opportunity/request to comment. The globalist perpetrators who they obey, apparently think that if enough people become aware that universal digital ID (and the MT/NT infestation upon which it is based) is an enslavement program, their CBDC/Mark of the Beast technology/system might be put in jeopardy.

The NWO globalists have made it clear for decades in their writings and public

statements/pronouncements that they intend to bring about a one-world ruling entity that will have total control over every facet of human existence. [9] In their own words, pictured below, MT/NT infestation is part of the mechanism or means by which this totalitarian control will be achieved and maintained.

MT/NT infestation is an integral part of the final one-world financial system (CBDC [10]/universal digital ID [11]/social credit score scheme) being established, which are key components of the global government, in formation. National sovereignty must be destroyed in order for this to be completely successful. The elimination of national sovereignty is being achieved through multiple mechanisms, including but not limited to, World Economic Forum (WEF) control over leaders of nations, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) updated Pandemic Treaty, the changes being implemented through the International Health Regulations (IHR) initiative, Europe’s coming Digital Vaccination Card and total surveillance system, movement toward CBDC being spearheaded by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the many freedom-removing features of Agenda 2030 among others.

The EU’s digital vaccination card, planned long before the pandemic, is quietly creating a global surveillance network that strips citizens of their rights, invades their privacy, and hands control over to unelected communist bodies like the WHO—all while the public remains in the dark. (Courtesy Amy Mek).

We know from multiple sources that this NWO/OWG/Beast System will be led by a final leader who will be the worst authoritarian dictator the world has ever known. [12] His appearance on the world stage must be imminent [13] given the aggressive push to establish universal digital ID and a functioning CBDC/social credit score system. If successfully implemented, humanity will be completely enslaved. [14] Those who are unwilling to allow an open discussion about this topic are highly suspect, if not complicit [15] in what is transpiring, (irrespective of the excellent information/analyses some provided in the past), which raises the question; why did they do so to begin with if they are unwilling to follow the evidence wherever it leads? A growing number of people who initially appeared committed to finding the truth, have proven not to be. Some are even actively engaged in preventing humanity from knowing about it. Whoever cooperates with this program is helping bring about the total enslavement that comes with the Breast System rather than assisting their fellow human beings in opposing/rejecting it.

One cannot help but wonder why people like Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari and others were given a platform and allowed to pontificate about 1) how the world governance system must be drastically changed, 2) the alleged necessity that human beings and human nature itself, must be fundamentally altered, through transhumanism, 3) the virtual demand that the global economic system must be “reset”, 4) the global takeover of health, the main justification for which relates to faux pandemics/other intentionally created “emergencies” such as the geoengineering induced, artificially induced “climate crisis” and 5) the erection of a total surveillance state, without anyone seriously interrogating/cross-examining them and demanding proof of and the justifications for such assertions. There was no public debate about the moral/ethical, religious, philosophical or any other important implications of such outlandish ideas. In a perverse form of twenty-first century manifest destiny, these issues were presented as if etched in stone, from a divine source, when nothing could be further from the truth. This is a program that is Satanic [16] from beginning to end. It is anti-God, anti-Christ and anti-human. There are abundant proofs that this is the case, for example, a book entitled The First Global Revolution, a Report by the Council of the Club of Rome, published in 1991, in which the following is found:

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. In their totality and in their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which demands the solidarity of all peoples. But in designating them as the enemy, we fall into the trap about which we have already warned, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.”

How much clearer could they be? The real enemy is humanity itself! If only this was an aberration. Unfortunately, it is a purposefully conceived and consistently delivered message over many generations. From their perspective and that of the false god (Lucifer) they worship and obey, human beings are a scourge, a great many of whom must be destroyed and the remainder enslaved. [17] Satan, who has been a murderer and at war with humanity from the very beginning [18], is the author of this nightmare. He now has advanced technology [19] at his disposal through the humans he controls. If this attack was of merely human origin, it would not survive multiple generations. Rather, it would cease with the deaths of those who devised it. Solely material explanations do not account for the evidence. It is necessary to invoke non-material (spiritual) ones if we are to understand the “big picture.” [20]

Why is this happening?

In order to understand the “why” [21] of what we are confronting, it is vital to bear in mind that the hallmark characteristics/goals of Satan are pride, deception, chaos, discord, malevolence, greed/envy, enslavement (psychological/physical) and death (physical/spiritual). [22] All of these have been on full display since 2020 and are progressively increasing with each passing day. There are lies upon more lies, constant actions by authorities to foster disorder, distrust, physical/psychological torture and wars, destruction of cherished traditions and abrogation of free-will choice. Universal digital ID is being aggressively pushed as a method for instituting a global central bank digital currency (CBDC) which is a modern description of the Mark of the Beast system of Revelation 13:16-17. Only those who do not wish to see it, can fail to do so, at this late date.

Difficult Choices Coming:

In the next few years, each person will be called upon to make some very difficult choices. Everything material will be tied to willingly accepting and cooperating with the digital enslavement system being finalized. Housing, food, clothing and all other things associated with everyday living will be linked to having a digital ID, one which will be external to the body at first (smart phones)[23], but eventually inside the body (internal, under the skin). MT/NT infestation/contamination of the body, in concert with 5G and other EMF iterations are the means by which this will be accomplished. They told us repeatedly that they were going to do this and they are. Do not allow yourself to be fooled by their carefully contrived lies and high-sounding justifications.

Just like Satan who the globalist psychopaths serve and whose chief tactic is deception, it is through the use of deceit/trickery that the New World Order digital enslavement program is being brought about. He/they refuse to play fair. All the ostensible reasons are lies while the real reasons are kept hidden, (if people were told the truth, they would never agree to it). This is exactly what was done to our first parents in the Garden of Eden by Satan who appeared in the form of a cunning serpent through whom the rightful and intended future of humanity was stolen.

As always, please peruse all the endnotes and click on the links that are provided, especially number 9. It is the best way for readers to obtain the most complete understanding of not only the many details, but the “big-picture.” Hopefully, this will help each individual decide whom they will serve [24] (God, or the Devil) and formulate their own strategy [25] for the future.

Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends, (John 15:13).

Endnotes:

[1] This “Holy Grail” is the prize piece of information, that which makes it impossible for anyone to opt-out, that is, refuse to comply/cooperate without risking torture/death. That’s why the goal has been to get it into everyone and explains why it was mandated. (Without everyone having to participate, pockets of resistance might form and potentially derail the program).

[2] See Revelation, chapter 13, especially verses 16-17 for a description of the final one world totalitarian system now being established. For additional background on the topic of the End Times Tribulation, see: Has the Eschatological Sequence Begun?

[3] The Great Reset (GR) is characterized by global genocide/democide/humanicide (a massive depopulation program) and impending total enslavement of survivors. It is the very opposite of God’s plan for the human race, “for he created all things that they might exist, and the generative forces of the world are wholesome…”, (Wisdom 1:14), and therefore, is of Satanic origin.

[4] Consider this outrageous prediction, “By 2030 you will own nothing, and you will be happy”, the oft repeated mantra of Klaus Schwab, chief front-man for the New World Order (NWO) and head of the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicting one of the results of the Great Reset (GR) by 2030, in which he inverts Psalms 128:1-2 (“Blessed is every one who fears the Lord, who walks in his ways! You shall eat the fruit of your hands, you shall be happy, and it shall be well with you.”), through which he has blasphemed against the Holy Ghost and established himself as anti-God, anti-Christ, and tool of Satan.

[5] The perpetrators follow a universal law which demands they inform humanity of their intentions, so they can claim consent was given (because no one objected), even though later, they and their enforcers deny it is actually happening. This is the height of Satanic deception.

[6] “…at least 26 different investigations of the ‘vaccine’ contents (almost entirely unrelated to one another) from 16 different countries on five continents converge on remarkably similar findings. The investigations are mutually reinforcing, mitigating against possible fraud or human error. Researcher after researcher, claims to have never seen anything like this before in their career…Taken together, these 26 studies make a powerful case for the full force of scientific investigation to be brought to bear on the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ contents…The unavoidable conclusion is that the publics of all countries have been systematically lied to about the contents of the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’”, wrote, David A. Hughes, PhD, September 2022. See next endnote for link to his outstanding paper, from which the above quote was taken. Unfortunately, two years later, full public disclosure and a proper scientific investigation have not occurred but instead have been prevented through the efforts of the perpetrators and their enablers.

[7] See my Contamination of Human Blood with Self-Assembling Micro/Nanotechnology in the post-CV19 “Vaccine” Era. Also see the excellent paper from September 2022 by David A. Hughes, PhD, View of What Is in the So-called COVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity (ijvtpr.com), who wrote: “The very idea of undisclosed self-assembling nanotechnologies in the ‘vaccines’ seems, on the face of it, so far-fetched that most people will refuse to entertain it in the first place. Even critical bodies, such as Doctors 4 COVID Ethics, refuse to address that possibility, instead preferring to stick to their relevant areas of medical expertise. The Vaccines Education Working Group does address, rigorously, the issue of undisclosed ingredients in the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’, yet even it does not entertain the possibility of the presence of nanotechnology. It would seem that if the lie is big enough, it becomes incomprehensible to all but the very worst people in society (emphasis mine), as Hitler realized a century ago (Hughes, 2022b).” There is a superb Reference section at the end of the paper. For some excellent video evidence of quantum dot and other micro and nanotechnology in CV19 vaccines, see: EDTA and Vitamin C - The COVID19 Nanotechnology Bioweapon Antidote – Microscopy Analysis of Pfizer BioNTech COVID 19 Injection - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 35.

[8] Some of these include, MAC addresses emanating from people after CV19 “vaccination”, magnetism at the sites of CV19 injection, self-assembling micro and nanotechnology in, 1) a myriad of injectable products (e.g., vaccines, local anesthetics, insulin etc.), 2) oral medications and supplements, 3) meat, vegetables and fruit, 4) water, soda pop and other liquids, 5) human blood on live blood analysis (LBA). The MT and NT in all of these are visible on standard Darkfield and enhanced Darkfield microscopy which date to early 2021, the same time as the global roll-out of the so-called CV19 vaccines.

[9] For example, see: Report from Iron Mountain, The Kissinger Report, The First Global Revolution, Population and the American future, Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather by 2025, Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, RIO DECLARATION ON ENVIRONMENT AND DEVELOPMENT aka Agenda 21, Global Trends 2025 A Transformed World, Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, aka UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare, circa 2025, NWO: Official NASA documents confirm plans for 'Mass Extinction Event' in 2025 and the upcoming, Summit of the Future. There should be no doubt after reviewing the above, that the owners/controllers of this planet are engaged in a massive totalitarian takeover, replete with genocide and complete human enslavement, through the use of deception and advanced technology.

[10] An abbreviation for Central Bank Digital Currency.

[11] See: Switzerland Plans To Launch Digital ID By 2026. This is beginning to gain traction in multiple locations throughout the world. Also see: Blueprint for Control: Europe’s Digital Vaccination Card and the Coming Era of Total Surveillance, by Amy Mek.

[12] See for example the detailed analysis and references contained in: What/Who is the Antichrist?

[13] For details, see: Has the Eschatological Sequence Begun?

[14] For additional information see my: Digital ID/CBDC/Social Credit Score is a Massive Human Enslavement Program. Also see: Towards an “Oppressive Digital New World Order”. UN “World for the Future” Conference. 22-23 September 2024. Borderless “Enslavement Package”, Digital Control over 8 Billion People. In it, Peter Koenig provides a very accurate explanation of what is planned, including all the catastrophic implications. However, I disagree with his final conclusion: “Do we, humanity, have a choice, an alternative, a way to get out of this digital stranglehold? We have, but only when we realize what is being planned, when we recognize the implications, and when we act not as individuals but when we are ready for shedding “system-imposed” individualism and adopt ‘Together we Can’.” One of the main reasons this can’t be stopped, (in the absence of Divine intervention), is that the psychopathic rulers of this world have DEW’s and other forms of advanced technology at their disposal with which they can enforce compliance, except for those willing to undergo martyrdom, which is an individual (free-will choice). not group or communal one. The other reason, unfortunately, is that many people refuse to give up their modern conveniences, even if it means their total enslavement. Rather than acknowledging this, many engage in denial, which might provide temporary comfort, but will likely/eventually bring even greater consternation.

[15] “…by their fruits you shall know them.”, (Matthew 7:16, 20).

[16] Satan has been the enemy of mankind from the beginning, (Genesis 3:1-7). After he and his confederate angels refused to serve God, they were permanently evicted from heaven (Isaiah 14:12-15; Ezekiel 28:16–18; Luke 10:18; Revelation 12:3-4, 9), allowed to torment human beings on earth after Adam and Eve (who failed their test of obedience at Satan’s behest), were expelled from the Garden of Eden (Genesis 3:23-24).

[17] It is the Devil (the chief fallen angel), who has always considered human beings to be an affront to his pride (God created man in His image, not the angels), especially since the incarnation of God the Son in the flesh of Jesus of Nazareth (which raised/divinized the estate of man, not angels) who through His propitiatory death on the Cross, succeeded in destroying Satan’s ability to take every human soul with him to Hell for eternity. Since Satan can do nothing to damage God directly, he makes war on humanity, knowing that God the Son because of His human nature, is indirectly/empathetically affected by it. In this sense, Satan’s transhumanism/digital enslavement program (in his deluded mind) is a way to destroy the incarnation and its effects. Worship of the Devil, which involves forfeiting one’s soul, for the transitory things of this world, becomes the ultimate form of slavery/hopelessness. It is truly a deadly trap (physically and spiritually).

[18] “You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks according to his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”, (John 8:44). From this we learn that Satan is the father of lies who has been at war since our first parents were spiritually murdered through him, after which they became subject to physical death and from that point on, to eternal damnation, along with their progeny, (Genesis 3). His goal is to take as many souls with him to Hell as possible.

[19] Unfortunately, this includes a variety of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW’s) which have been used to force the leaders of nations into complying with Satanically inspired global goals. This is the “stick” part of the carrot and stick technique of persuasion.

[20] “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we are not contending against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers, against the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”, (Ephesians 6:11-12) and “take no part in (have nothing to do with) the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose/rebuke them”, (Ephesians 5:11) and Be sober, be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. Resist him, firm in your faith, knowing that the same experience of suffering is required of your brotherhood throughout the world. (1 Peter 5:8-9). For a more detailed discussion see: We are Battling against the Devil (Satan aka Lucifer).

[21] “Why” questions are the most metaphysical and lead us in the direction of final causes in Aristotelian/Thomistic terms. The answer to why this is happening is ultimately metaphysical not material (physical). For example, even if this program was multigenerational and human only, it would make no logical sense. Only an entity that truly hates humanity would devise such an extended program (Satan [a non-physical pure spirit] is such an entity). Human beings (in the aggregate) do not naturally hate themselves enough to destroy/enslave the entire human race. Individual humans must be induced through deceit and other evil methods (bribery/coercion etc.) to do so. Ironically, the useful idiots/enablers will eventually be subject to the same awful fate as everyone else after they have served their purpose.

[22] In contradistinction, the characteristics of Christ as found throughout the Gospel are: truth, order, virtue, meekness/peace, humility, freedom (of will), mercy, love, life, among many others. Just as Satan is the moral inverse of Christ, Satan’s characteristics are a perverted inversion of His. For those who would like to read more and meditate about the characteristics of Christ as compared with Satan and their respective programs for how the world should be structured, see the many books by Rev Denis Fahey, for example, The Kingship of Christ and Organized Naturalism first published in 1943. Consider using Psalm 97 as an aid in more deeply contemplating Christ the King.

[23] Thought experiment: What might it take to get people en-masse to get rid of their "smart" phones and other such devices? Without those, it would be much harder for the perpetrators to enact their universal digital ID/CBDC/social credit score (slavery aka Mark of the Beast) system.

[24] “And if you be unwilling to serve the Lord, choose this day whom you will serve…but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”, (Joshua 24:15).

[25] In our time, nothing is more important than rejecting the “Mark of the Beast.” Our eternal salvation depends upon not submitting to it, (Revelation 14:9-12). To fortify oneself spiritually against the risk of acquiescing to the “mark”, perform frequent acts of charity (have fervent charity for one another for love covers a multitude of sins”, (1 Peter 4:8), and establish dedicated times for prayer and fasting. Above all, stay in a penitential state (“unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.”, Luke 13:3-5).

Leave a comment