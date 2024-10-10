There are many reasons why the globalists are winning [2] but the most important one in the natural/physical [3] realm is that the Satanic (psychopathic) globalists have Directed Energy Weapons (DEW's) [4] which are capable of attacking cities, regions, states and countries. [5] There is no way for individuals or groups of people to defend against geoengineered (weather) warfare [6] attacks no matter how many millions or billions of people might wish to do so. One US state (Tennessee) [7] has recently passed legislation banning geoengineering in its skies, but it has no way to prevent it. [8]

Courtesy WeatherModificationHistory.com.

An inexorable march to a predetermined conclusion:

We have seen many weather and other geophysical weapons on display over the past 2+ decades. If people were individually willing to be sacrificed en-masse, if necessary, the issue could perhaps be brought to a head. It does not appear that there exists any fervor for that approach, however. [9] What is clear, is that protests, voting, petitions, demonstrations and the like are completely ineffective. The perpetrators have not relented one millimeter as a result of any of those steps and there is no reason to think they will. We must expect them to continue inexorably toward a predetermined culmination/conclusion. [10] Those who control events in this world are tools of Satan and they are carrying out what their false god demands of them. They are either ignorant of their ultimate fate [11] or they are so morally bankrupt that they are willing to carry out these horrendous crimes knowing it will mean their eternal damnation. Nothing else makes sense. There is no other explanation that accounts for all the evidence.

What can be done?

Individual [12] acts of defiance are the only (physical) means by which people can resist the genocidal actions of the globalist psychopaths now in control of the world. Examples would include refusing all injections, limiting the taking of medications as much as possible, eating red meat and pork from known local producers who refuse to use vaccines and other injections/foreign substances, raising chickens or rabbits for food, getting rid of smart devices including cell phones, TV’s etc., removing smart meters (often installed by power companies against the occupant’s wishes) from personal dwellings. Other options: use cash while it’s still available, stop listening to elite media/news or any of the alt-right or woke substitutes, refuse in any way to participate in evil acts, political, economic, religious systems, or social organizations. For those who are able, relocating to off-grid locations throughout the world may be a possibility worth considering.

A very fruitful approach is to spend time developing skills that do not involve using technology [13], such as planting gardens, learning to hunt/fish, acquiring basic construction, plumbing, welding, first aid, self-defense and other forms of practical expertise. See the recommendations in my: Digital ID/CBDC/Social Credit Score is a Massive Human Enslavement Program for additional options. The idea is to be self-sufficient, that is, not dependent upon globalist-controlled authorities/organizations/systems. It is in each person’s individual interest and also a way to help friends and neighbors in need. Bear in mind that globalists detest the idea that anyone could subsist without them (their goal is to totally control/enslave everyone who they cannot dispatch). In fact, they abhor it almost as much as they do public [statements and actions] [14] in support of Christ and His Gospel, [therefore, be bold and do more of it, that is, speak it and live it, “Always be prepared to make a defense to any one who calls you to account for the hope that is in you, yet do it with gentleness and reverence”, (1 Peter 3:15)]. Virtually every other belief system is allowed or promoted except for Christianity which is censored, ridiculed and persecuted in a myriad of ways. Since it is never necessary to censure lies, we find in this maltreatment, another reason to believe that Christianity is true. [15]

Readers are strongly encouraged to examine the endnotes carefully and “click” on links provided. A great deal of vital information can be found there. Those who want permanent access to what is contained, should download contents now and place it on thumb drives, or better yet, reduce it to print so it can be referred to later as needed. [16] Much of the material found on this substack platform is likely to be removed.

Share

Leave a comment

Endnotes:

[1] These include establishment of a universal (internal) digital ID, central bank digital currency (CBDC) in concert with total enslavement through a social (dis)credit system and so-called 15 minute or smart cities. For more information, see: Digital ID/CBDC/Social Credit Score is a Massive Human Enslavement Program; OUR DIGITAL FUTURE: Catherine Austin Fitts: CBDCs: On the Unified Ledger, Programmability, And The Possibility Of Central Bank Control Over How We Spend Our Money; Global Digital Marking System Coming Soon to United States of America: Biden Admin Working on Draft Executive Order. "Whoever submits to a biometric digital ID is accepting a sinister system...designed to control every human being on the planet through the power of AI. If you submit to a system that bars people who reject the digitization of their identities from entering certain public places and bars them from purchasing essential items, including food and fuel, and bars them from having a bank account or working most jobs, how is that not a beast system resembling that which is described in Revelation 13:16-17?" (Mark of the Beast). This is the Mark of the Beast System being put in place prior to the Antichrist's appearance on the world stage. See my: What/Who is the Antichrist?

[2] Those who continue to engage in magical thinking and overly hopeful pronouncements must be strongly suspected of being controlled opposition (CO) or limited hangout (LH) agents whose job it is to “cool the marks.” One of the most commonly utilized methods is to claim that making more people aware of the globalist war against humanity, will somehow stop it (without ever explaining how). This is extremely deceitful and dangerous as it prevents people from making necessary preparations. The vast majority remain in denial by choice or through what might be termed, moral cowardice. For many, it is simply too frightening to accept that this much evil is not only possible, but intentional. A very small minority are fully aware and willing to personally resist the evil, whatever the cost.

[3] There are non-physical that is, spiritual reasons which should be delineated as well. Conceptually it may be summarized as follows: there is a final titanic spiritual war being acted out on the material/physical plane. There is no solution in the physical realm alone. Consider the following: “It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in men”, (Psalms 118:8). This might be summarized as, ‘trust no one but God.’ And, “Put not your trust in princes; in a son of man, in whom there is no help.”, (Psalms 146:3); Similarly, “Thus says the LORD; Cursed is the man who trusts in man, and makes flesh his arm, whose heart turns away from the LORD”, (Jeremiah 17:5) and “Turn away from man in whose nostrils is breath, for of what account is he”, (Isaiah 2:22). There is no one coming to rescue us. There is no hero who will stop what is transpiring, (“Whenever the people need a hero, we shall supply him.”, Albert Pike, 33rd, Degree, Freemason). All power centers are currently controlled by the enemy of mankind. Each person of good will must steel themselves and be ready to resist every form of evil masquerading as an angel of light/good. Here are some additional scriptures on which to meditate: “Therefore, put away all filthiness and rank growth of wickedness and receive with meekness the implanted word, which is able to save your souls. But be doers of the word (the entire Gospel which includes all of Christ’s commands) and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.”, (James 1:21-22). “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the Devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you men of double mind”, (James 4:7-8).

[4] See: List of 100 US Patents Related to Weather Modification. Here is a list of important climate and weather related documents and derivatives.

[5] Over sixty years ago, weather control was mentioned in a speech by President Kennedy. After his assassination, President Johnson made remarks about it that were shocking at the time. The speech can be found at the following link: He Who Controls The Weather Will Control The World - Lyndon B Johnson. This was followed by: A Recommended National Program In Weather Modification. Also see: Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather by 2025; Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars; Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare, circa 2025; NWO: Official NASA documents confirm plans for 'Mass Extinction Event' in 2025. LawyerLisa posted an article entitled: The UN has a TREATY about using WEATHER MODIFICATION as a WEAPON which I recommend be read. For a highly insightful discussion on the recent use of weather warfare, see: Hurricane Helene And Frequency Transmissions, 90 Second Alert by Dane Wigginton and “These hurricanes are CONTROLLED, we have the proof”, Dane Wigington | Redacted w Clayton Morris. John Fleetwood has provided compelling evidence of hurricane manipulation in his: NEXRAD Radar Pulses in Florida Weakened as Hurricane Milton Passed, Stoking Weather Manipulation Theories: Video, Still Frame Analysis. Ronnette Erwin published some interesting documents using the “Wayback machine” at: NOAA Weather Modification. Also see: Weather Modification Project Reports and WeatherModificationHistory.com. for a compendium of material on this topic. The reader is strongly urged to investigate these links.

[6] "There is 'climate change' and there is 'climate control.' The former is fake, but the latter is very much a real thing." See: The weaponization of weather: When 'climate control' is mass marketed as 'climate change'. Rather than climate control however, the terms "weather warfare" or even geo-warfare, are more accurate. The weather/environment is being intentionally weaponized throughout the globe. Weather warfare, which makes use of an array of geoengineering technologies, is capable of creating droughts, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, tsunamis, earthquakes and volcanoes.

[7] The Tennessee House and Senate passed a bill banning geoengineering in March 2024. Governor Lee signed the bill into law in April, 2024. See: Tennessee legislature passes bill banning 'chemtrails': What to know (tennessean.com).

[8] Tennessee, like all other US states, has no independent control over its own skies. It is subject to military/globalist controlled high altitude atmospheric and space based, geoengineering/manipulation.

[9] In bygone eras, people were willing to lose their lives for something greater than themselves e.g., a deeply held principle such as maintaining their freedom or choosing to die rather than being forced to cooperate with great moral evil. Today, people lack the will to make morally difficult decisions and act on them with commitment. This is no doubt the result of over 60 years of Satanic moral inversion. The Christian moral code/order has been replaced with an immoral code of the Devil as predicted by the Prophet Isaiah: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!”, (Isaiah 5:20).

[10] Nothing is as it appears because deception is the organizing principle of the globalist psychopaths who now own/run the world. These Satanic tools/agents can be recognized by the same deceptive actions which characterize them. Everything they say is a lie designed to murder and enslave.

[11] “And the beast was captured, and with it the false prophet who in its presence had worked the signs by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped its image. These two were thrown alive into the lake of fire that burns with brimstone.”, (Revelation 19:20). “And the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast and the false prophet were, and they will be tormented day and night for ever and ever.”, (Revelation 20:10).

“Then Death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. This is the second death, the lake of fire; and if any one’s name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.”, (Revelation 20:14-15).

[12] Cooperative efforts are virtually impossible due to the unprecedented amount of surveillance that is now present. Moreover, totalitarian censorship policies have made it difficult for people to find those of like mind. Nevertheless, the reason this global takeover has been successful is because too many of those who must carry out the orders of their global masters, refuse to mount an insurgency against them. They know how the advanced weapons work and could turn them against the perpetrators if they wanted to. If even one did so, others would see it and might follow. The sadistic psychopaths in charge can't accomplish anything on their own. It is their control of resources, including advanced technology, that has enabled them thus far. Through the use of threats/intimidation/coercion and unlimited amounts of money (bribes) for payoffs, virtually everyone they need has been enlisted into service.

[13] Technology is the key element in the Beast System and the fourth industrial revolution ([FIR] aka great reset [GR]). Globalists have intentionally used technology as a way to lessen people’s ability to think and act independently. The vast majority of people are now addicted to technology in all its forms. Whatever we cannot do without in this world, we are a slave to. Refuse to be a slave.

[14] 3 As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, tell us, when will this be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the close of the age? 4 And Jesus answered them, ‘“Take heed that no one leads you astray. 5 For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and they will lead many astray. 6 And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars; see that you are not alarmed; for this must take place, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places: 8 all this is but the beginning of the sufferings. 9 Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and put you to death; and you will be hated by all nations for my name’s sake. 10 And then many will fall away, and betray one another, and hate one another. 11 And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. 12 And because wickedness is multiplied, most men’s love will grow cold. 13 But he who endures to the end will be saved.”, (Matthew 24:3-13).

[15] One of the implications is that all belief systems allowed to be publicly promulgated are very likely false. We must not forget that the entity in control of this world is a liar who wants there to be no access to the truth. “You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks according to his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”, (John 8:44).

[16] “Listen to advice and accept instruction, that you may gain wisdom for the future. Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will be established.”, (Proverbs 19:20-21).

Share