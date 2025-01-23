It has become necessary to speak truthfully and in greater detail about so-called Transhumanism, given current developments. This author has written extensively on many related topics such as: Contamination of Human Blood with Self-Assembling Micro/Nanotechnology in the post-CV19 “Vaccine” era (updated), Microtechnology & Nanotechnology Infestation of the Body is the “Holy Grail”, Digital ID/CBDC/Social Credit Score is a Massive Human Enslavement Program (Updated) and Three Stunning Developments Still Ignored/Denied, (initial post, July 2024, latest update, January 2025) to mention a few.

The current article attempts to integrate information from multiple disciplines, including moral philosophy and theology, by attempting to provide an overall organizing principle from which to consider and evaluate all the seemingly disparate pieces of data/evidence now before us. Some of the analysis/thinking is admittedly very metaphysical, given the all-encompassing nature of the enemies’ plans, much of which can only be explained by confronting the non-physical/spiritual aspects of it.

The Need for Metaphysics

“Why” questions are ultimately, the most metaphysical and it is now essential to grapple with the underlying reasons the globalist controllers of the world have, for doing their dastardly deeds. Fortunately, they have made their intentions clear through publicly disseminated oral and written statements. In other words, they have been very forthright in informing the world what they intend to do while providing false reasons for doing so. It is now possible to state definitively that none of the ostensible reasons given are true. They are false and provably so. Deception is so integral to what they are doing, it must be considered a cornerstone feature of their overall goal which is to destroy natural man through a hideous form of physical/mental alteration (transhumanism) and to achieve humanity’s total enslavement. In the process, many people will become disease-ridden, disabled and die. A consideration of all the relevant evidence establishes that the goal of depopulation alone is insufficient to explain what is transpiring. Just as important, if not more so, to the globalist controllers is their attempt to totally transform human beings into artificial, man/machine, (cyborg) entities that can be completely controlled. Those who survive this drastic alteration, if it is successful, will be slaves.

Others have written extensively of the ways in which the globalist controllers intend to alter human beings. Some have included important government programs, documents and patents that contain valuable information. The precise details are not the focus of this article, however. Rather it is to make clear how horrendous/depraved the Transhumanism project truly is.

The Central Claim of Transhumanism

Transhumanism allegedly seeks to transform/transmogrify human beings into something unnatural (and inauthentic) but somehow superior to that which God has created. Apart from the fact that this is hubristic in the extreme, (how could a creature that is not responsible for its own existence, dare to improve upon its own design parameters?), the Transhumanism project is also blasphemous because it denies to God, the author of all that is created, the right to control His creation. In the case of Transhumanism, it is God’s human design template that is being toyed with and ultimately adulterated/contaminated.

It is completely understandable and logically necessary, that an omniscient God can determine the best way in which to design anything/everything He creates. A mere creature (a being that is totally derivative, the creation of an omniscient being) should not even attempt such an undertaking. This point should have been made forcefully when the idea was first raised, that is to say, Transhumanism as a project or program, should have been immediately declared out of bounds, not something that is either morally or legally permissible. Unfortunately, [those capable of and responsible for doing so], failed in their duty to protect their flocks.

Transhumanism is Satan’s Revenge for God Divinizing Man

Transhumanism can and should be understood as Satan’s revenge for God divinizing (raising) man in two ways, 1) through the imago Dei (image of God) that is imprinted on each human being (body and soul), and 2) through the incarnation of God the Son in the body/flesh of Jesus of Nazareth, thereby permanently establishing God the Son (in the flesh) as one divine person with two natures, (one divine and one human). Recall that only human beings are created in the [image of the triune God], not angels and Satan is the fallen angel, Lucifer. Therefore, Satan despises humanity, who he believes is inferior to him because of the glory he once had prior to being banished from heaven for waging an insurrection.

The divine person, (Jesus Christ), then, is fully God and fully human albeit in a glorified body. Through Transhumanism, the Devil, whose envy knows no bounds, is attempting to nullify the effects of the incarnation and Christ’s atoning death on the Cross. He desires that there be no (true) humans left on earth when Jesus Christ returns in glory to judge the living and the dead (Nicene Creed). Since Satan can’t hurt God, he endeavors to destroy God’s work/creation. Moreover, the Devil wants every living person to spend eternity in Hell along with him and his fallen, confederate angels (demons).

Transhumanism is a War against God

Put another way, Transhumanism is an attack on God. More specifically, it is anti-Christic, that is, a war against Christ and because Christ is also a man, it is being waged against all of humanity as well. Transhumanism in all its permutations should be understood as completely Satanic and aggressively opposed/rejected.

As has been said, Transhumanism is, purportedly, a merging of man and machine or in biblical terms, a mixing of [iron and clay]. This is the siren song of the serpent in Genesis “you shall be like gods…” the [final manifestation] of the age-old Utopianism in pseudoscientific garb.

Cal shows that Transhumanism in all its permutations is a Satanic/Luciferian project, through and through. “They’re trying to create a new hybrid race of beings who are going to be hooked up to the internet of bodies…”, which it turns out, is a way to force them into giving up their free will/agency. Great pressure will be applied such that people will feel compelled to cooperate.

It is important to understand that Transhumanism, in theory and practice, does not create anything in the same sense that God creates. God creates ex-nihilo (out of nothing pre-existent in any form/sense at all). Despite the claims of Yuval Hariri and others, Transhumanists, (if they are successful), only rearrange already existent matter (animate and inanimate) into ever more hideous (adulterated) forms, better understood as abominations, that do not exist in the natural/created realm and would no longer be capable of achieving their created design parameters/functions. In scholastic philosophical terms, Transhumanism does not seek to create a new matter/form composite entity where none existed before. It attempts to alter what already exists as if according to some undisclosed alternate design template, but, after the fact, not by natural, physical propagation. What this really represents, is forcing an advanced technology on already existent human beings, without regard to the creator’s intent or the consent of those to whom it is being done. As such, it is devoid of respect, virtue and proper restraint. Rather, it is abominable and the biblical description of an [abomination of desolation] is very applicable.

Transhumanism is Disordered and Prideful

If Transhumanists were actually interested in aiding/assisting humanity (as they falsely claim), they would humble themselves and recognize their own station as created beings (creatures). They would recognize that attempting to alter or improve upon humanity, using only physical, rather than spiritual means, is a foolhardy pursuit.

“He has showed you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”, (Micah 6:8).

“28Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you and learn from me; for I am meek and humble of heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”, (Matthew 11:28-30).

Were Transhumanists humble, they would not attempt to alter the pinnacle of God’s creation (man). Transhumanists are not humble but are in fact just as prideful as the false god (creature) they serve (Lucifer/Satan). They are engaged in a totally pointless endeavor, one which will cause horrendous suffering and death but one which [we know by Divine Revelation], can never ultimately succeed. The remaining question still before us is, how long will God allow Satan and his demonic and human minions to prosecute this war against humanity and through it, God Himself? The following passage from the Book of Revelation (Apocalypse) likely refers to this very situation,

“12 And the ten horns that you saw are ten kings (kingdoms) who have not yet received royal power, but they are to receive authority as kings for one hour, together with the beast. 13 These are of one mind and give over their power and authority to the beast; 14 they will make war on the Lamb (Jesus Christ including His Body, i.e., those who are faithful/obedient to Him), and the Lamb will conquer them, for he is Lord of lords and King of kings, and those with him are called and chosen and faithful.”, (Revelation 17:12-13).

