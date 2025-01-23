It has become necessary to speak truthfully and in greater detail about so-called Transhumanism1, given current developments. This author has written extensively on many related topics such as: Contamination of Human Blood with Self-Assembling Micro/Nanotechnology in the post-CV19 “Vaccine” era (updated), Microtechnology & Nanotechnology Infestation of the Body is the “Holy Grail”, Digital ID/CBDC/Social Credit Score is a Massive Human Enslavement Program (Updated) and Three Stunning Developments Still Ignored/Denied, (initial post, July 2024, latest update, January 2025) to mention a few.
The current article attempts to integrate information from multiple disciplines, including moral philosophy and theology, by attempting to provide an overall organizing principle from which to consider and evaluate all the seemingly disparate pieces of data/evidence now before us. Some of the analysis/thinking is admittedly very metaphysical2, given the all-encompassing nature of the enemies’ plans, much of which can only be explained by confronting the non-physical/spiritual aspects of it.
The Need for Metaphysics
“Why” questions are ultimately, the most metaphysical and it is now essential to grapple with the underlying reasons the globalist controllers of the world have, for doing their dastardly deeds. Fortunately, they have made their intentions clear through publicly disseminated oral and written statements. In other words, they have been very forthright in informing the world what they intend to do while providing false reasons for doing so. It is now possible to state definitively that none of the ostensible reasons given are true. They are false and provably so. Deception is so integral to what they are doing, it must be considered a cornerstone feature of their overall goal which is to destroy3 natural man through a hideous form of physical/mental alteration (transhumanism) and to achieve humanity’s total enslavement. In the process, many people will become disease-ridden, disabled and die. A consideration of all the relevant evidence establishes that the goal of depopulation alone is insufficient to explain what is transpiring. Just as important, if not more so, to the globalist controllers is their attempt to totally transform human beings into artificial, man/machine, (cyborg) entities that can be completely controlled. Those who survive this drastic alteration, if it is successful, will be slaves.
Others have written extensively of the ways in which the globalist controllers intend to alter human beings. Some have included important government programs, documents and patents that contain valuable information.4 The precise details are not the focus of this article, however. Rather it is to make clear how horrendous/depraved the Transhumanism project truly is.
The Central Claim of Transhumanism
Transhumanism allegedly seeks to transform/transmogrify5 human beings into something unnatural (and inauthentic) but somehow superior to that which God has created.6 Apart from the fact that this is hubristic in the extreme, (how could a creature that is not responsible for its own existence, dare to improve upon its own design parameters?), the Transhumanism project is also blasphemous because it denies to God, the author of all that is created, the right to control His creation. In the case of Transhumanism, it is God’s human design template that is being toyed with and ultimately adulterated/contaminated.
It is completely understandable and logically necessary, that an omniscient7 God can determine the best way in which to design anything/everything He creates. A mere creature (a being that is totally derivative, the creation of an omniscient being) should not even attempt such an undertaking. This point should have been made forcefully when the idea was first raised, that is to say, Transhumanism as a project or program, should have been immediately declared out of bounds,8 not something that is either morally or legally permissible. Unfortunately, [those capable of and responsible for doing so]9, failed in their duty to protect their flocks.
Transhumanism is Satan’s Revenge for God Divinizing Man
Transhumanism can and should be understood as Satan’s revenge for God divinizing (raising) man in two ways, 1) through the imago Dei (image of God)10 that is imprinted on each human being (body and soul), and 2) through the incarnation of God the Son in the body/flesh of Jesus of Nazareth, thereby permanently establishing God the Son (in the flesh) as one divine person with two natures, (one divine and one human). Recall that only human beings are created in the [image of the triune God]11, not angels and Satan is the fallen 12 angel, Lucifer13. Therefore, Satan despises humanity, who he believes is inferior to him because of the glory he once had prior to being banished from heaven for waging an insurrection.14
The divine person, (Jesus Christ), then, is fully God and fully human15 albeit in a glorified body16. Through Transhumanism, the Devil, whose envy knows no bounds, is attempting to nullify the effects of the incarnation and Christ’s atoning death on the Cross. He desires that there be no (true) humans left on earth when Jesus Christ returns in glory to judge the living and the dead (Nicene Creed). Since Satan can’t hurt God, he endeavors to destroy God’s work/creation. Moreover, the Devil wants every living person to spend eternity in Hell along with him and his fallen, confederate angels (demons).17
Transhumanism is a War against God
Put another way, Transhumanism is an attack on God. More specifically, it is anti-Christic, that is, a war against Christ and because Christ is also a man, it is being waged against all of humanity as well. Transhumanism in all its permutations should be understood as completely Satanic and aggressively opposed/rejected.
As has been said, Transhumanism is, purportedly, a merging of man and machine or in biblical terms, a mixing of [iron and clay].18 This is the siren song of the serpent in Genesis “you shall be like gods…”19 the [final manifestation]20 of the age-old Utopianism21 in pseudoscientific garb.
For those who prefer to receive information in an audio-video format, a very interesting video by Cal, of, the Nations Conspire site that discusses Transhumanism is:
THE END OF GENESIS! 100% PROOF THAT WE TRULY ARE LIVING IN THE END TIMES!
Cal shows that Transhumanism in all its permutations is a Satanic/Luciferian project, through and through. “They’re trying to create a new hybrid race of beings who are going to be hooked up to the internet of bodies…”, which it turns out, is a way to force them into giving up their free will/agency. Great pressure will be applied such that people will feel compelled to cooperate.
It is important to understand that Transhumanism, in theory and practice, does not create anything in the same sense that God creates. God creates ex-nihilo (out of nothing pre-existent in any form/sense at all). Despite the claims of Yuval Hariri and others, Transhumanists, (if they are successful), only rearrange already existent matter (animate and inanimate) into ever more hideous (adulterated) forms, better understood as abominations, that do not exist in the natural/created realm and would no longer be capable of achieving their created design parameters/functions. In scholastic philosophical terms, Transhumanism does not seek to create a new matter/form composite entity where none existed before.22 It attempts to alter what already exists as if according to some undisclosed alternate design template, but, after the fact, not by natural, physical propagation. What this really represents, is forcing an advanced technology on already existent human beings, without regard to the creator’s intent or the consent of those to whom it is being done. As such, it is devoid of respect, virtue and proper restraint. Rather, it is abominable23 and the biblical description of an [abomination of desolation]24 is very applicable.
Transhumanism is Disordered and Prideful
If Transhumanists were actually interested in aiding/assisting humanity (as they falsely claim), they would humble themselves and recognize their own station as created beings (creatures). They would recognize that attempting to alter or improve upon humanity, using only physical, rather than spiritual means, is a foolhardy pursuit.
“He has showed you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”, (Micah 6:8).
“28Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you and learn from me; for I am meek and humble of heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”, (Matthew 11:28-30).
Were Transhumanists humble, they would not attempt to alter the pinnacle25 of God’s creation (man). Transhumanists are not humble but are in fact just as prideful as the false god (creature) they serve (Lucifer/Satan). They are engaged in a totally pointless endeavor, one which will cause horrendous suffering and death but one which [we know by Divine Revelation]26, can never ultimately succeed. The remaining question27 still before us is, how long28 will God allow Satan and his demonic and human minions to prosecute this war against humanity and through it, God Himself? The following passage from the Book of Revelation (Apocalypse) likely refers to this very situation,
“12 And the ten horns that you saw are ten kings (kingdoms) who have not yet received royal power, but they are to receive authority as kings for one hour, together with the beast. 13 These are of one mind and give over their power and authority to the beast; 14 they will make war on the Lamb (Jesus Christ including His Body, i.e., those who are faithful/obedient to Him), and the Lamb will conquer them, for he is Lord of lords and King of kings, and those with him are called and chosen and faithful.”, (Revelation 17:12-13).
Thanks for reading aka’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Many definitions have been posited but the term generally implies a merging of human beings with machines, including at the micro or nano scale (rather than complete organs or body parts) such that the resulting entity, at the individual level, is really a cyborg (a mixture of organic and manufactured [artificial] parts/components). The prefix “trans” can be understood as “faux”, fake or even “non” (i.e., fake-human, non-human, or even artificial or fabricated human) but in no way should it be thought of as respecting the created, God-given nature of human beings. It is the very antithesis of natural man. A Transhuman, is a completely unnatural entity.
Metaphysics, literally “above or beyond the physical”, can mean many things depending upon the context. What is intended here is not synonymous with words/ideas such as abstract, hypothetical or conjectural but rather the philosophical discipline that investigates the nature of reality, for example, whether reality is limited to material or physical phenomena only or whether there is a non-physical or spiritual component to reality as well. When we posit ultimate as opposed to intermediate “why” questions, we have entered the realm of metaphysics. In our current context of Transhumanism, these ultimate “why” questions must be considered.
This destruction takes the form of producing disease, disability and death as well as a degrading alteration in what it means to be human.
See for example, CIA Enhanced Human Performance Investigation, MWI Video: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future, Brain-Computer Interface: Advancement and Challenges, Cyborg Soldier 2050: Human/Machine Fusion and the Implications for the Future of the DOD (Super-Soldier 2050) and How Do Neural Implants Work? Also consider the implications of Operation AI Stargate (Project Stargate), what Dr. Mihalcea refers to as “technocratic transhumanism delivered under the guise of precision healthcare.” For more information, see: Transhumanist Technocracy Marches On - mRNA Cancer Vaccines, AI Stargate.
Transhumanists consider what they are doing as an upgrading of humanity 1.0, what traditionally has been known as the original creation. Conceptually, one meaning might be to alter something/someone and present it in a physically different way/form. The metamorphosis of a caterpillar into a butterfly is an analogical example (the genome remains the same, but the phenotypic expression is entirely different, albeit part of natural ontological development, as designed). This is not the sense in which Transhumanists use the term. They do not appear to have publicly provided details with respect to how they intend to alter the design template of human beings which would be necessary if they were actually engaged in creating anything new (by direct, linear, physical/biological propagation/reproduction) as opposed to simply altering/adulterating what is already in existence/created. What has been disclosed thus far, is an abomination and its ultimate goal is total enslavement and the removal of human free will (in the words of Klaus Schwab, “you will own nothing and be happy” by 2030).
Transhumanists like Yuval Hariri, make a point of saying that they are creating inorganic life that is superior to what God created. In no other age would such patent nonsense/evil be taken seriously/be tolerated.
Omniscience is one of three characteristics traditionally used to describe God’s attributes along with omnipotence and omnipresence. References to these are plentiful in sacred scripture. For example, 1 Samuel 2:3, Psalms 139:1-2, Proverbs 15:3, Daniel 2:28, Hosea 7:2, Hebrews 3:13, 4:12-13 and many others. These characteristics of God are attributes of the one and only Supreme Being, by logical necessity.
The Transhumanism project could not be seriously embarked upon until Christianity, (the moral code of which was embraced by most of the developed world), had been dethroned as the reigning worldview or cosmology of Western civilization. With the moral inversion that occurred, wrong was established as right and evil as good just as the prophet Isaiah warned about so long ago, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!”, (Isaiah 5:20).
This includes Theologians, Philosophers, Ethicists, Priests, Church and political leaders, legal scholars to name only a few.
“26 Then God said, ‘Let us make man in our image, after our likeness; and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.’ 27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”, (Genesis 1:26-27). God did not say that man should have dominion over man because only God has dominion over man, (a just consequence or result of man being creature and God being creator). Transhumanists, in an attempt to remake humanity, reject the wisdom of God in creating and administering His own creation.
“Then God said, ‘let us make man in our image, after our likeness’…”, (Genesis 1:26). This verse clearly indicates that the one supreme being (God) is a trinity (tri-unity or community) of persons.
And Jesus said to them, ‘I saw Satan (aka Lucifer) fall like lightning from heaven.’”, (Luke 10:18).
Lucifer, whose name literally means “light bearer” and is also known as Satan (the Devil), was once the most beautiful angel. The prophet Ezekiel wrote (under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit), this of him, “…You were the signet of perfection, full of wisdom and perfect in beauty. 13 You were in Eden, the garden of God; every precious stone was your covering, carnelian, topaz, and jasper, chrysolite, beryl, and onyx, sapphire, carbuncle, and emerald; and wrought in gold were your settings and your engravings. On the day that you were created they were prepared. 14 With an anointed guardian cherub I placed you; you were on the holy mountain of God; in the midst of the stones of fire you walked. 15 You were blameless in your ways from the day you were created, till iniquity was found in you. 16 In the abundance of your trade you were filled with violence, and you sinned; so I cast you as a profane thing from the mountain of God, and the guardian cherub drove you out from the midst of the stones of fire. 17 Your heart was proud because of your beauty; you corrupted your wisdom for the sake of your splendor. I cast you to the ground…”, (Ezekiel 28:12-17). And this, “How you are fallen from heaven, O Day Star, son of Dawn! How thou art cut down to the ground (fallen to the earth), that didst wound the nations! 13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.15 Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.”, (Isaiah 14:12-15). This passage is reminiscent of “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”, (Proverbs 16:18).
“9 And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.”, (Revelation 12:9). Lucifer and roughly 1/3 of the angels along with him, refused to serve God, and in their disobedience were permanently ejected from heaven. Since then, he has endeavored to deceive the entire human race and make it disobey God’s will/commandments just as he and his demonic minions do. “44 You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks according to his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”, (John 8:44).
14 And the Word (God the Son) was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we saw his glory, the glory as it were of the only begotten [Son] of the Father,) full of grace and truth.”, (John 1:14); “4 But when the time had fully come, God sent forth his Son, born of woman, born under the law, 5 to redeem those who were under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons.”, (Galatians 4:4-5).
The nature of this glorified body is such that it is not bound by time or space (“Eight days later, his disciples were again in the house, and Thomas was with them. The doors were shut, but Jesus came and stood among them, and said, ‘Peace be with you.’, John 20:26). Those who achieve the beatific vision and eternal salvation will also possess glorified bodies, a fact which Satan despises. He would like to prevent every human being who ever lived from attaining their glorified body by assuring that they spend eternity in an altered body that cannot die but is totally and permanently bound in Hell.
That is the reason Satan and his minions constantly tempt/bribe/coerce people into doing evil things. “10 and the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast (the antichrist) and the false prophet were, and they will be tormented day and night for ever and ever.”, (Revelation 20:10).
“40 And there shall be a fourth kingdom, strong as iron, because iron breaks to pieces and shatters all things; and like iron which crushes, it shall break and crush all these. 41 And as you saw the feet and toes partly of potter’s clay and partly of iron, it shall be a divided kingdom; but some of the firmness of iron shall be in it, just as you saw iron mixed with the miry clay. 42 And as the toes of the feet were partly iron and partly clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong and partly brittle. 43 As you saw the iron mixed with miry clay, so they will mix with one another in marriage, but they will not hold together, just as iron does not mix with clay.”, (Daniel 2:40-43); “…there shall be a fourth kingdom on earth, which shall be different from all the kingdoms (some renderings say ‘exceedingly terrible’), and it shall devour the whole earth, and trample it down, and break it to pieces.”, (Daniel 7:23). Various exegetical interpretations have been given with respect to the mixing of iron and clay. In light of the agenda/program of Transhumanism as it has unfolded, it may be appropriate to think of iron as machine(s) and clay as human flesh. Other scriptural passages seem to support this interpretation. For example, the abomination of desolation, [also referred to as the desolating sacrilege which occurs when the antichrist sits in the temple and declares himself God] (e.g. Daniel 9:27, 11:31, 12:11-12; Matthew 24:15), could also be thought of as describing the Transhumanist desecration of the image of God (imago Dei) in each human being (in a very real sense, the temple of God is the human being), For example, “ What agreement has the temple of God with idols? For we are the temple of the living God; as God said, ‘I will live in them and move among them, and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.”, (2 Corinthians 6:16) and “If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy him. For God’s temple is holy, and that temple you are.”, (1 Corinthians 3:17). There is much to prayerfully meditate upon here.
“5 For God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil. (Genesis 3:5).
The final One World Government (OWG) under the antichrist, also know as the New World Order (NWO) or New Order of the Ages, (Novus Ordo Seclorum).
For millennia, human beings have attempted to create a perfect (Utopian) society, a heaven on earth, in one form or another, through human means alone. Such delusional projects always fail because they refuse to take proper account of the implications of being created, that is, of man being a creature, (beholden to God) and not being the Creator. Transhumanism is the latest and presumably final iteration of the project in which mankind is at war with God on behalf of the Devil. Satan would have humans believe that it is possible to become super-human through material (read scientific) means, rather than through spiritual ones. This is the temptation of man by the serpent/Satan in the Garden of Eden (eat the [physical] fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, and you shall be like God… Genesis 3:5), which resulted in his fall from grace and alienation from his Creator/benefactor.
It purportedly relies on transforming human beings into non-human cyborgs, through the use of self-assembling micro and nanotechnology which is activated and controlled through electromagnetic frequencies. The intent is to exert total control over the “transformed.”
Synonyms include, detestable, monstrous, reprehensible, grotesque.
See Daniel 9:27, 11:31, 12:11-12; Matthew 24:15) for context.
Multiple passages refer to this concept including, Genesis 1:26-27, Ephesians 1:3-14. Moreover, it is undeniably apparent when one considers that the second member of the Blessed Trinity (God the Son, eternally begotten of God the Father), voluntarily chose to become man (the incarnation) in the flesh of Jesus of Nazareth.
God the Holy Ghost has revealed through General Revelation that the final kingdom on earth (under the antichrist) will be very short-lived. It will be destroyed along with the antichrist and his false prophet prior to the return of Jesus Christ in glory to judge the living and the dead, “17 Then I saw an angel standing in the sun, and with a loud voice he called to all the birds that fly in midheaven, ‘Come, gather for the great supper of God, 18 to eat the flesh of kings, the flesh of captains, the flesh of mighty men, the flesh of horses and their riders, and the flesh of all men, both free and slave, both small and great.’ 19 And I saw the beast (the antichrist) and the kings of the earth with their armies gathered to make war against him (Jesus Christ) who sits upon the horse and against his army. 20 And the beast (the antichrist) was captured, and with it the false prophet who in its presence had worked the signs by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped its image. These two were thrown alive into the lake of fire that burns with brimstone. 21 And the rest were slain by the sword of him who sits upon the horse, the sword that issues from his mouth; and all the birds were gorged with their flesh.”, (Revelation 19:17-21).
We already know the foundational/metaphysical “why” question (why is this happening?) and the answer (prior to the return of Christ in glory to judge the living and the dead, the antichrist on behalf of Satan will rule the world in what will be the most vicious “empire” in the history of the world. The beast system of the antichrist is being finalized prior to the AC’s arrival on the global stage, to lead his final one world government).
“10 they cried out with a loud voice, ‘O Sovereign Lord, holy and true, how long before thou wilt judge and avenge our blood on those who dwell upon the earth?’”, (Revelation 6:10); “1How long, O Lord? Wilt thou forget me forever? How long wilt thou hide thy face from me? 2 How long must I bear pain in my soul, and have sorrow in my heart all the day? How long shall my enemy be exalted over me?”, (Psalms 13:1-2).
Thanks for reading aka’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Great work!!
Have you seen this video along the same lines?
https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/intent-to-take-souls-for-the-devil#media-0e1ef432-8e7d-4b2a-9368-799f2188ea3f