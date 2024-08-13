A number of studies have appeared since 2020 that demonstrate a strong correlation between 5G millimeter wave wireless radiation and what has been termed COVID-19. [2] Whether this technology caused the respiratory illness which appeared in early 2020 is not clear. [3] The temporal correlation is undeniable, however. We know that the initial roll-out of the 5G wireless communication system occurred in 2019 in selected geographical locations. [4] We also know that it was functional in multiple cities in which an alleged serious outbreak of the illness referred to as COVID-19 occurred. [5]

While it is true that a strong correlation does not prove causation, it does serve to highlight an area of research that is worthy of further consideration. The outstanding paper by Tsiang and Havas, (see link below) provides more than enough evidence to warrant a detailed scientific investigation. It is now almost 3 1/2 years since their paper was published and yet, very little research into this potential contributing factor has been forthcoming since 2021. Since there is a plethora of scientific publications which document the deleterious effects of electromagnetic radiation in animals and humans, this lack of research is morally reprehensible.

Here is the title and link:

COVID-19 Attributed Cases and Deaths are Statistically Higher in States and Counties with 5th Generation Millimeter Wave Wireless Telecommunications in the United States.

Published Apr 12, 2021

Authors

Angela Tsiang

Magda Havas Trent School of the Environment, Trent University, Peterborough, ON, Canada, K9J 7B8

Abstract

“COVID-19-attributed case and death rates for the U.S.A. were analyzed through May 2020 in three ways – for all 50 states, the country’s largest counties, and the largest counties in California – and found to be statistically significantly higher for states and counties with compared to those without 5G millimeter wave (mmW) technology. 5G mmW index was a statistically significant factor for the higher case and rates in all three analyses, while population density, air quality and latitude were significant for only one or two of the analyses. For state averages, cases per million were 79% higher (p = 0.012), deaths per million were 94% higher (p = 0.049), cases per test were 68% higher (p = 0.003) and deaths per test were 81% higher (p = 0.025) for states with vs. without mmW. For county averages, cases per million were 87% higher (p = 0.005) and deaths per million were 165% higher (p = 0.012) for counties with vs. without mmW. While higher population density contributed to the higher mean case and death rates in the mmW states and counties, exposure to mmW had about the same impact as higher density of mmW states on mean case and death rates and about three times as much impact as higher density for mmW counties on mean case and death rates. Based on multiple linear regression, if there was no mmW exposure, case and death rates would be 18-30% lower for 5G mmW states and 39-57% lower for 5G mmW counties. This assessment clearly shows exposure to 5G mmW technology is statistically significantly associated with higher COVID-19 case and death rates in the U.S.A. (bold emphasis mine). The mechanism–should this be a causal relationship–may relate to changes in blood chemistry, oxidative stress, an impaired immune response, an altered cardiovascular and/or neurological response.”

As pictured above, the distribution of US confirmed CV19 cases is extremely similar to the 5G deployment in the US, as of 2020. (Source: Tsiang and Havas, 2021).

The authors found the strongest correlations were between 5G millimeter wave deployment and case/death rates attributed to CV19. Two other strongly correlated factors were population density and latitude. [6] “Multi-variate analysis shows Population Density, Latitude, mmW Index are statistically significant factors in the Case and Death Rates.”

Tsiang and Havas included an extensive section on the deleterious effects of microwave radiation in their paper. They highlighted the fact that the symptoms of microwave radiation illness and long COVID are remarkedly similar. [7]

Figure 7. Prevalence of symptoms common to both COVID-19 and Electrohypersensitivity (EHS). (Source: Tsiang and Havas, 2021)

The effects of microwave radiation can be seen on live blood analysis (LBA) as follows:

Figure 8. In A., red blood cells are not aggregated prior to RF radiation exposure. In B., blood cells from the same patient after 10 minutes of exposure to 2.45 GHz Wi-Fi aggregate and exhibit rouleaux effect. (Source: Tsiang and Havas, 2021).

Microwave Radiation (RFR) Mechanisms of Harm: (Tsiang and Havas, 2021)

(1) RFR impairs the immune system which would contribute to a greater number of people becoming infected and dying from disease.

(2) RFR is known to increase free-radicals and contribute to oxidative stress, leading to increased inflammation.

(3) RFR affects the blood, heart, and autonomic nervous system resulting in some combination of hypoxia, tachycardia, arrhythmia, rouleaux formation, and sympathetic up-regulation.

(4) RFR interferes with the body’s repair mechanisms.

(5) A growing population (between 1% – 10%) in developed countries is unable to tolerate current levels of RFR, developing symptoms of microwave sickness that are similar to those reported for long COVID-19.

“Microwave sickness is triggered by our increasing exposure to RFR emitted by mobile and cordless phones, cell phone base stations, radar, broadcast antennas, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, smart meters, smart appliances, smart homes, smart light bulbs, wireless security systems, wireless personal assistants, wireless baby monitors, and wireless wearables, and now an increasing number of people are also exposed to 5G mmW.”

Wireless Radiation degrades the Immune System, increases Oxidative Stress and causes Inflammation.

Wireless Radiation adversely affects Vitamin D and Vitamin D Receptors.

Wireless Radiation depletes Glutathione which reduces Vitamin D and promotes Infection.

Wireless Radiation lowers Oxygen Intake/Binding to Hemoglobin and damages mitochondria.

Wireless Radiation causes Mitochondrial Dysfunction, reduced intracellular oxygen consumption and less energy production, leading to fatigue.

Wireless Radiation reduces efficiency of mitochondrial electron transport chain (due to leakage of electrons).

Wireless Radiation increases production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) by mitochondria.

Wireless Radiation promotes Blood Clotting.

Wireless Radiation interferes with Calcium Channels in the Cell Membrane.

Signals from wireless communications have also been found to interfere with cell signaling and phosphorylation in the p38/MAPK and mTOR pathways, which were associated with an increased permeability in cell membranes due to changes in its phospholipid composition.

I strongly encourage everyone to read the entire paper.

Much more could be written about this topic. All are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the negative effects of electromagnetic frequencies including the more highly energetic millimeter wave variety and to make the necessary changes to lessen exposure or eliminate it entirely (probably now impossible).

Addendum/addition/update:

A list of relevant papers is found on the web site of Dr Havas, at the following page,

Disrupted Immune Function from Exposure to Low-Intensity Non-Ionizing Radiation (Radiofrequency Radiation.

Power densities, the major immune dysfunctions and other physiologic disturbances are provided along with the dates of publication. This is extremely useful information.

End Notes:

[1] Without a doubt, the answer is yes. See: The 5G and Effects on Mice, Rats and Humans. Ten New Studies. By Dr. William Makis, Global Research, March 21, 2024. The ten studies are listed there with summaries of each and a link to the original publications. Also see: Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers by David A. Hughes. There is a tremendous amount of information on this topic in the public domain.

[2] COVID-19 Attributed Cases and Deaths are Statistically Higher in States and Counties with 5th Generation Millimeter Wave Wireless Telecommunications in the United States. Two other studies also raise this issue in a serious manner. I was kindly alerted to these by Proton Magic:

[3] The question of whether CV19 is the result of a viral illness is not addressed in this essay. It has been proven beyond reasonable doubt not to be the case, however. Also proven beyond reasonable doubt is that no pandemic occurred in 2020, if historical criteria are applied. Whether pandemics are possible at all is an issue that will not be addressed currently.

[4] According to GSA reports, 38 countries had 5G wireless communication networks by midway through 2020. By June 2022, 70 countries had them. South Korea deployed the first 5G network in April, 2019.

[5] Wuhan, China, New York City and Seattle, Washington. See for example, China rolls out 'one of the world's largest' 5G networks, which indicates that China began deploying 5G communications technology in the latter half of 2019. Also see, China Focus: Top mobile operators switch on commercial 5G services.

[6] From the Tsiang/Havas paper: “Latitude is an indicator of potential sun exposure and vitamin D production. As latitude increases, the intensity of the radiation from the sun decreases, which reduces endogenous vitamin D production. Higher latitudes have been found to be partially associated with increased COVID-19 mortality rates. Low vitamin D levels have been found to be a risk factor for the COVID-19 complications, which will be discussed later. Latitude was found to have a weak correlation with the case and death rates (0.199 to 0.268 in Table 5), however, based on regression analysis, which will be discussed later, latitude was a statistically significant factor in the case and death rates.”

[7] From the section entitled COVID-19 Anomalies and Wireless Radiation: “Most of the symptoms that these long COVID-19 patients have in common with microwave sickness are headaches, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, memory problems, insomnia, cardiovascular abnormalities like palpitations and tachycardia, tinnitus, anxiety, depression, and skin lesions according to a COVID-19 Survey Report by Indiana University School of Medicine. At least 24 of the long COVID symptoms reported in the survey are also symptoms of microwave sickness, aka Electro Hypersensitivity Syndrome (EHS).

Leave a comment

Share