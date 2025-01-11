The concept of a final world government composed of ten kingdoms was raised as far back as ~600 BC when the prophet Daniel first described it/them. In 1974, the Club of Rome published the following map depicting its proposed division of the world into 10 kingdoms, regions or blocs.

Since them, numerous variations have appeared. For example, in some, Mexico and or virtually all of Central America are included along with the United States and Canada. A subsidiary element of the Ten Kingdoms project/development is the North American Union or North American Technate, a variation of which has recently been the subject of new speculation by President elect Donald Trump.

What does the North American Union/North American Technate actually refer to?

The North American Union is not a new concept. Globalists of one stripe or another have been proposing variations on the general theme for decades. Patrick Wood wrote about it in 2006 in an article entitled: Flashback: Toward A North American Union. Others have as well.

Wood addressed it again in the following: Is Trump Pursuing Technocracy’s Dream To Create The Great American Technate?

When the topic was first raised, a so-called Mystery Map (1934) of The American Technate was produced where the sphere of influence was from the arctic circle to the equator in the Western hemisphere. The map below can be seen at Patrick Wood’s most recent article, link to which is immediately above. Both the articles by Patrick Wook are recommended.

Original map of North American Technate, circa 1934

In suggesting that President elect Donald Trump is not so subtly advocating for the North American Technate, Wood writes:

“Well, nobody saw this coming. In one fell swoop, President Trump has just traced out Technocracy’s mystery map of the North American Technate, which stretched from Greenland to just beyond Panama. This far exceeds George W. Bush’s failed attempt to create the North American Union in 2005-2006 to merge the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Let’s review the highlights first:

Trump offers to buy Greenland but doesn’t rule out force to get it.

Trump says that the U.S. is going to reclaim the Panama Canal from the Chinese and Panama, and again, he doesn’t rule out force to get it

Trump announced a name change from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump states intent to make Canada into the 51st state”

In light of everything that has transpired over the past 35 years, especially since 2020, it should not be surprising that the globalists aka Illuminati who control the world for their false god Lucifer/Satan, appear to be finalizing their final one world totalitarian government/regime.

Those interested in what the Bible records about the coming final one world government under the antichrist, might find the following prophetic scriptures enlightening, especially in view of recent developments, which include Globalists seeking to divide the world into 10 parts as has been repeatedly discussed:

"And the ten horns (kings or rulers) that you saw are ten kings (kingdoms) who have not yet received royal power, but they are to receive authority as kings for one hour (a very short period of time, as in a few years), together with the beast (the antichrist). These are of one mind and give over their power and authority to the beast; they will make war on the Lamb (Jesus Christ), and the Lamb will conquer them, for he is Lord of lords and King of kings, and those with him are called and chosen and faithful.”, (Revelation 17:12-14).

Six related passages are:

"…there shall be a fourth (final) kingdom on earth, which shall be different from all the kingdoms (the evilest in history), and it shall devour the whole earth, and trample it down, and break it to pieces.”, (Daniel 7:23).

The first kingdom was Babylon, the second was Medo-Persia, the third was the Greek empire and the fourth was the Roman empire. However, ancient Rome did not devour the whole earth, trample it down or break it to pieces. The final/fourth kingdom described as doing that, is not ancient Rome but a revived kingdom that has many of the characteristics of ancient Rome but with much greater technological expertise and evil proclivities/inclinations.

“And there shall be a fourth kingdom, strong as iron, because iron breaks to pieces and shatters all things; and like iron which crushes, it shall break and crush all these.”, (Daniel 2:40).

“As for the ten horns, out of this (fourth/final) kingdom, ten kings shall arise, and another (the antichrist) shall arise after them; he shall be different from the former ones, and shall put down three kings.”, (Daniel 7:24).

“And the king (the antichrist) shall do according to his will; he shall exalt himself and magnify himself above every god and shall speak astonishing (blasphemous?) things against the God of gods (the one true God in 3 Divine Persons). He shall prosper (rule the world) till the indignation is accomplished; for what is determined shall be done.”, (Daniel 11:36).

“Now concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our assembling to meet him, we beg you, brethren, not to be quickly shaken in mind or excited, either by spirit or by word, or by letter purporting to be from us to the effect that the day of the Lord has come. Let no one deceive you in any way; for that day will not come, unless the rebellion (apostasy from or revolt against traditional Christian belief) comes first, and the man of lawlessness (the man of sin or the antichrist) is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God. Do you not remember that when I was still with you, I told you this? And you know what is restraining him now so that he may be revealed in his time. For the mystery of lawlessness (the spirit of antichrist) is already at work; only he who now restrains it will do so until he is out of the way. And then the lawless one (the antichrist) will be revealed, and the Lord Jesus will slay him with the breath of his mouth and destroy him by his appearing and his coming. The coming of the lawless one (the antichrist) by the activity of Satan will be with all power and with pretended signs and wonders, and with all wicked deception for those who are to perish, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. Therefore, God sends upon them a strong delusion, to make them believe what is false, so that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”, (2 Thessalonians 2:1-12).

"Then I saw an angel standing in the sun, and with a loud voice he called to all the birds that fly in midheaven, ‘Come, gather for the great supper of God, to eat the flesh of kings, the flesh of captains, the flesh of mighty men, the flesh of horses and their riders, and the flesh of all men, both free and slave, both small and great.’ And I saw the beast (the antichrist) and the kings of the earth with their armies gathered to make war against him (Jesus Christ) who sits upon the horse and against his army. And the beast (the antichrist) was captured, and with it the false prophet who in its presence had worked the signs by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped its image. These two were thrown alive into the lake of fire that burns with brimstone. And the rest were slain by the sword of him who sits upon the horse, the sword that issues from his mouth; and all the birds were gorged with their flesh.”, (Revelation 19:17-21).

