At most any other time since the apostolic age, it would have been unnecessary for a layman to write a piece such as this. It seems the shepherds whose duty it is to protect the sheep from ravenous wolves (Matthew 7:15; John 10:12) have largely if not uniformly abrogated their responsibility. They have failed to serve as watchmen on the wall (Ezekiel 33:2-6), refusing to warn their charges about the imminent approach of an overwhelmingly lethal enemy, the antichrist. Worse yet, some of the highest-ranking prelates in this world have joined the Devil and are assisting him in placing it under a perverse Satanic occupation which henceforth shall be referred to as the “Beast System”, (Revelation 13).

To what does the word antichrist refer?

Given that it is highly likely the eschatological sequence [1] outlined by our Lord Jesus Christ in three of the Gospel accounts (Matthew, Mark and Luke) is now underway, it is prudent to discuss the antichrist, no doubt, the most central figure integral to it.

First and foremost, since Jesus of Nazareth (the Christ), was/is an individual man, the “name antichrist means someone opposite of and contrary to Christ” [2], a rival/imposter/imitator that will “fight against that which pertains to the seat and dignity of Christ” [3] even so far as to be thought of as the Christ (messiah/savior) that is, an enemy of Christ in all of His attributes, actions and teachings. In Matthew 24, the antichrist is referred to as one who will affirm himself to be Christ. [4] In 2 Thessalonians 2, the antichrist “opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship” and he “takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God.” [5]

In order to have the most complete picture of what the antichrist will be like, it is crucial to be well informed about the life, nature, teachings and commands of the true Christ/Messiah, the historical figure, Jesus of Nazareth. The four Gospel accounts of his life, found in the New Testament (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John), are critical. They provide the baseline level of knowledge necessary for carrying out a comparison to the antichrist, who is Christ’s inverse, in virtually every way. A much more in-depth treatment of the life of Christ can be found in Ludolph of Saxony, The Life of Christ, circa 1478, listed in the Selected References section at the end of this piece. It is very highly recommended as a source of knowledge on every facet of Christ’s life as well as a wonderful devotional aid in prayerfully meditating about and emulating him (reflecting our new nature, as it is transformed with greater holiness, in and by Christ, through the Holy Spirit, (Romans 13:14; Galatians 3:27; Ephesians 4:24). No one of sound mind and good will should deny that Jesus of Nazareth is the true Messiah, God in the flesh, after reading this outstanding, encyclopedic tome.

The term antichrist also refers to a specific rejection of the incarnation [6] of God the Son in the flesh of Jesus of Nazareth [7], born of the Virgin Mary without the seed/involvement of a human father. This entails the denial that Jesus Christ is true God and true man and that He is the prophesied savior (messiah) [8] of mankind who was promised.

Antichrist also refers to a proclivity or spirit in the world that works against Christ, the author of which is Satan. This is referred to as the spirit of antichrist.[9] It has been present in the world since the time of Christ’s early ministry (through the Pharisees and Sadducees), passion, resurrection and ascension into heaven and still exists in those who deny the true savior, Jesus Christ/Messiah, now or in any age. The reasons for this irrational obstinance are multifactorial and worthy of being detailed in a subsequent essay. Readers who wish to learn more about the nature of this problem are advised to obtain copies of Reverend Denis Fahey’s two books which are listed in the Selected References section. A cogent articulation of this issue can be found in: The Kingship of Christ and Organized Naturalism, a short snippet from which is reproduced as follows:

“Naturalism is more than a heresy: it is pure undiluted anti-Christianism. Heresy denies one or more dogmas. Naturalism denies that there are any dogmas or that there can be any. Heresy alters more or less what God has revealed; Naturalism denies the very existence of revelation. It follows that the inevitable law and the obstinate passion of Naturalism is to dethrone Our Lord Jesus Christ and to drive Him from the world. This will be the task of Antichrist, and it is Satan’s supreme ambition.”, (and the goal and program of those who Satan has enlisted in helping to bring it about). This quotation appears on the dedication page of Fahey’s book and was taken from The Kingdom of Christ according to Cardinal Pie of Poitiers, pp. 57 & 58.

From a logical/philosophical perspective, the issue is quite clear. Either Jesus of Nazareth is the Messiah, (long promised, awaited, born in time at the prophesied moment, proven by many miracles including raising the dead, after which He willingly submitted to a horrific sacrificial death on the Cross for the sins of the world, was buried and rose again to life, all as predicted), or he is not. This much is true by the law of the excluded middle. If He is the Messiah as he claimed, then He is Lord/God and if not, it makes no difference whether He was a liar or a lunatic. This refers to the famous trilemma (Lord, liar, lunatic) popularized by C. S. Lewis in his Mere Christianity, 1952, but was allegedly formulated earlier by Scottish preacher, John Duncan in 1859-1860). Each person must carefully weigh the evidence because, if Jesus really is God, everyone’s eternal destiny/salvation is at stake. The greatest tragedy in this life would be to never seriously consider the evidence, make an informed decision and from that moment on, behave accordingly, that is, obey the Truth.

Where can we learn about the antichrist?

There are many scriptural passages that refer to the antichrist. Some of the most important are found in the Book of Daniel, the Gospel accounts of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the second letter of Paul to the Thessalonians, the first and second letters of John and the Book of Revelation. Two useful reference books and a verse-by-verse commentary of the Book of Daniel by Saint Jerome are listed in the selected references section at the end of this essay.

The Book of Revelation:

The Book of Revelation, also known as the Apocalypse, was written in about 97 AD by John the Apostle while exiled on the island of Patmos. Multiple passages from the Apocalypse specifically refer to the antichrist. Chapter 13 is entirely devoted to the antichrist and his false prophet.

The first 10 verses of Revelation, chapter 13, which discuss the [Beast rising out of the sea] [10], have traditionally been applied to the antichrist [11]. The subsequent 8 verses mentioning another beast, which rose out of the earth, are thought to refer to the false prophet. [12] Here is the entirety of Revelation chapter 13:

The First Beast 1 And I saw a beast rising out of the sea, with ten horns and seven heads, with ten diadems upon its horns and a blasphemous name upon its heads. 2 And the beast that I saw was like a leopard, its feet were like a bear, and its mouth was like a lion’s mouth. And to it the dragon gave his power and his throne and great authority. 3 One of its heads seemed to have a mortal wound, but its mortal wound was healed, (bold emphasis mine throughout) and the whole earth followed the beast with wonder. 4 Men worshiped the dragon, for he had given his authority to the beast, and they worshiped the beast, saying, ‘Who is like the beast, and who can fight against it?’ 5 And the beast was given a mouth uttering haughty and blasphemous words, and it was allowed to exercise authority for forty-two months; 6 it opened its mouth to utter blasphemies against God, blaspheming his name and his dwelling, that is, those who dwell in heaven. 7 Also it was allowed to make war on the saints and to conquer them. And authority was given it over every tribe and people and tongue and nation, 8 and all who dwell on earth will worship it, every one whose name has not been written before the foundation of the world in the book of life of the Lamb that was slain. 9 If any one has an ear, let him hear: 10 If any one is to be taken captive, to captivity he goes; if any one slays with the sword, with the sword must he be slain. Here is a call for the endurance and faith of the saints. The Second Beast 11 Then I saw another beast which rose out of the earth; it had two horns like a lamb, and it spoke like a dragon. 12 It exercises all the authority of the first beast in its presence and makes the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast, whose mortal wound was healed. 13 It works great signs, even making fire come down from heaven to earth in the sight of men; 14 and by the signs which it is allowed to work in the presence of the beast, it deceives those who dwell on earth, bidding them make an image for the beast which was wounded by the sword and yet lived; 15 and it was allowed to give breath to the image of the beast so that the image of the beast should even speak, and to cause those who would not worship the image of the beast to be slain. 16 Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, 17 so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. 18 This calls for wisdom: let him who has understanding reckon the number of the beast, for it is a human number, its number is six hundred and sixty-six.”, (RSVCE).

There are a number of issues which should be clarified. The first beast is universally agreed to be the antichrist. The word antichrist should be thought of whenever the first beast is referred to. The second beast is the false prophet, and it should be envisioned when the second beast is referenced. The “Beast System” refers to the overall program which the antichrist institutes to carry out his evil activities.

The “mark of the breast” is the identification (ID) mark or brand which the antichrist uses to determine if a person belongs to him, that is, accepts that he is God and worships him. He intentionally makes it almost impossible to physically survive in the world without accepting his mark/brand. He does this by connecting all commerce to whether or not one has this identification mark on/in their person/body. The exact nature of this mark is not known but it will apparently be impossible to remove once it is obtained. If one submits to being marked or branded in this way, irrespective of the reason for doing so, one is irretrievably lost. From God’s perspective, accepting the mark is to worship the antichrist and through him the devil (see Revelation 14:9-12 below), which results in permanent loss of salvation. That is undoubtedly why Christ said:

“For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been from the beginning of the world until now, no, and never will be. And if those days had not been shortened, no human being would be saved; but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened.”, (Matthew 24:21-22).

Finally, there is no agreement among the Church Fathers with respect to what the number of the antichrist’s name means, precisely. John the Apostle apparently wanted to convey that accepting the mark/being branded by the antichrist is a free-will choice that one must make, not something that can be done against one’s will. Undoubtedly, great (psychological) pressure will be brought to bear by the antichrist and his forces. People at the time will understand that they could perish if they refuse.

The description of the first beast “having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten diadems (crowns, tiaras or wreaths, signifying kingship or rule) and upon his heads names of blasphemy”, can be understood as referring to the “little horn” of Daniel 7:8, which was an Old Testament reference to the antichrist as described in Revelation 13:1. According to the prophet Daniel, the antichrist arises at a time when 10 rulers or kingdoms (horns) are prominent in the world. In his ascension to power, the antichrist overcomes or subdues 3 of the 10 [13] and in the process becomes more powerful than the remaining 7. Thus the 7 are made subservient to him. This is what is meant by

“Men worshiped the dragon (Satan), for he had given his authority to the beast, and they worshiped the beast, saying, ‘Who is like the beast, and who can fight against it?’ And the beast (the antichrist) was given a mouth uttering haughty and blasphemous words, and it was allowed to exercise authority for forty-two months.”, (Revelation 13:4-5).

Saint Robert Bellarmine citing Daniel 11 and echoing many of the Church Fathers [14], taught that the three kingdoms or nations would be Egypt, Libya and Ethiopia. [15] Whether this will be the case, however, remains to be seen.

To What does Revelation 13:3 Refer?

Depending on which edition of the Bible one reads, the Revelation (aka Apocalypse) 13:3 passage seems to take on a different meaning. For example, there is:

"One of its heads seemed to have (present tense) a mortal wound, (bold type mine throughout) but its (the beast) mortal wound was healed, and the whole earth followed the beast with wonder,", (Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition [RSVCE]). The word "seemed" is not used in some of the other popular editions such as:

"And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded (present tense) to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world was in admiration after the beast.", (Douay Rheims 1899 American Edition [DR]), and an almost identical rendering as follows:

"And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded (present tense) to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.", (King James Version [KJV]).

In the first instance (RSVCE), the word "seemed" is used which could imply that the beast only appeared to have a mortal wound but the reaction of the world with astonishment makes this interpretation perplexing. If it only appeared to be fatal, why would the world be astonished unless the sense intended is that the wound was made to appear serious when it wasn’t, as would be the case if intentional deception was involved.

In the next two (DR and KJV respectively), the phrase is, "I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death", which sounds much more like an actual mortal wound that is astonishingly healed, suggesting a counterfeit miracle. It would be counterfeit since the beast referred to is given power by Satan (the dragon), not God which means it cannot be an authentic miracle of God. On the other hand, the phrase “I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death" could be a late first century AD way of indicating the wound appeared to be fatal but wasn't, as if to say, “I saw one of his heads as if it were wounded to death.” Then there is this:

"One of the beast’s heads looked like it had sustained (past tense) a mortal wound, but its fatal wound was healed. Rapt with amazement, the whole world followed the beast.", (International Standard Version [ISV]). Here the description sounds much more like an apparent mortal wound, that is, a non-fatal wound that was thought to be lethal initially but later more minor because it unexpectedly healed. It is similar to the RSVCE rendering. The ISV description could also apply to an apparent (counterfeit) miraculous intervention. Recall that in Revelation 13:13-14, the second beast (false prophet) works great signs that deceive those who dwell on the earth. Therefore, we should expect deceptive signs and apparent wonders when Revelation, chapter 13 is underway.

Another version strongly suggests that the wound only appeared to be fatal: "One of the heads of the beast seemed to have had (past tense) a fatal wound, but the fatal wound had been (past tense) healed. The whole world was filled with wonder and followed the beast.", (New International Version [NIV]). This is very similar to the RSVCE with the use of the word “seemed” except that the past-tense “had been healed” was used almost as if looking at it from afar and after the fact, for example as if one said, “it had already healed”, instead of saying “it spontaneously healed in my presence” or “it was healed while I watched”, which would be the case if spoken from the perspective of the present tense.

The Book of Revelation is very challenging to interpret. From the Revelation 13:3 passage as variously rendered, it does not appear possible to be certain, what precisely, John the Apostle meant to convey [16]. Nevertheless, the preponderance of opinion by those closest to the time period of our Lord’s ministry, which includes the Apostles and Church Fathers, is that the antichrist will appear to be fatally wounded and yet be healed, strongly suggesting some kind of astounding Satanic deception.

Summary of major characteristics of the Antichrist: [17]

Some of the characteristics have traditionally been thought to be more certain than others. For example, it is universally taught by all exegetes of the Apostolic and Patristic ages, that the antichrist will be one human male. The position in which each item appears below, should not be construed as implying the relative degree of certainty. Generally speaking, personal characteristics are less reliable than actions and words that the antichrist will take/speak.

1. He will be one human male only, not a race, group or movement, (Daniel 7:8,19-22, 9:27, 11:16, John 5:43; 2 Thessalonians 2:3,4,7-9; 1 John 2:18; Revelation 13:3,12,14,15,17,18). This is indisputable based on the authority of scripture and tradition which dates to the time of the Apostles and Church Fathers. It is specifically stated by Christ in John 5:43.

2. He will come in his own name, (John 5:43).

3. He will come from a modest background according to the prophet Daniel, who describes him as “the little horn.” [18]

4. He will be of Jewish ethnicity or affiliation [19] (from the perspective of those calling themselves such at the time, not necessarily those related to the ancient Israelite people by genetic inheritance). In other words, this tribe or people will meet the qualifications found in the Apocalypse of Saint John, that is, “those who call themselves Jews and are not, but instead are of the synagogue of Satan.”, (Revelation 2:9 and 3:9) [20]. The meaning intended by the early exegetes was to identify those who would refuse to accept that Jesus of Nazareth is the true Messiah. This could include more than those who profess some form of modern Judaism.

5. He will arrive on the world stage very close to the end of the world. [21]

6. He will make a show of respecting Old Testament (Jewish) laws and practices. [22]

7. He will be circumcised. While not specifically stated in scripture, this is an assumption based on his wanting to appear to embrace Old Testament laws and practices. Saint Robert Bellarmine specifically listed this characteristic in his book on pages 106, 108 and 109.

8. He will not love or respect the God of his fathers, and he will likely treat women as (sex) objects to be abused, rather than as subjects deserving of respect. He will be totally self-centered and exult himself above all other Gods. (Daniel 11:37). Consider the following:

“And he shall make no account of the God of his fathers: and he shall follow the lust of women, and he shall not regard any gods: for he shall rise up against all things.”, (Daniel 11:37, Douay Rheims 1899 American Edition [DR]. “Neither shall he regard the God of his fathers, nor the (proper?) desire of women, nor regard any god: for he shall magnify himself above all.”, (Daniel 11:37, King James Version [KJV]). “Neither shall he regard the gods of his fathers, nor the (proper?) desire of women, nor regard any god; for he shall magnify himself above all.”, (Daniel 11:37, (American Standard Version [ASV]). “He’ll recognize neither the gods of his ancestors nor those (properly?) desired by women—he won’t recognize any god, because he’ll exalt himself above everything.”, (Daniel 11:37, (International Standard Version [ISV]).

From the foregoing it is suggested but unproven, that the antichrist will not have a properly ordered regard/respect for women or those who do. Rather, he will likely have a disordered inclination toward them which will be expressed as sexual depravity and abuse.

8) He will deny that Jesus of Nazareth is God in the flesh, that is, deny the incarnation (1 John 4:3). This is incontestable as is number 9.

9) He will deny that Jesus of Nazareth is the true Messiah, (1 John 2:22). [23]

10) He will blaspheme against the true Lord God, (Daniel 7:24-25, 11:36-38); Revelation 13:5-6). This is confirmed by the authority of scripture and virtually all Patristic sources as is number 11).

11) He will claim to be the long-awaited (Jewish) messiah. [24] This is incontestable as is number 12.

12) He will be accepted as the (Jewish) messiah. [25]

13) He will reinstate Old Testament Laws and Sacrifices. [26]

14) He will establish himself in Jerusalem and attempt to rebuild the/a Temple [27]

15) He will be the King or leader of Israel [28] and will come to power through the use of flattery, bribery [silver, gold, precious stones and costly gifts], (Daniel 11:32,34,36). [29]

16) He will either kill or otherwise eliminate 3 world leaders in coming to power, (Daniel 7:24, 11:16). [30]

17) He will worship the devil in secret and be totally controlled by him [31].

18) He will lead a Global Beast System, (Revelation 13), which will be the most terrifying kingdom/empire in human history (Daniel 7:23).

19) He will severely persecute Christians, including by mass murder (Daniel 7:21, 11:33-35; Revelation 13:7). Since he is the enemy of Christ, he will make war on the body of Christ, that is, those who follow/obey Christ, even to the point of death. This is what Christ referred to in the following:

“For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been from the beginning of the world until now, no, and never will be. And if those days had not been shortened, no human being would be saved; but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened.”, (Matthew 24:21-22).

20) He will “make a strong covenant with many for one week [seven years]”, (Daniel 9:27). Many exegetes teach that this will mark the beginning of the public period of antichrist’s 7-year reign and the beginning of sorrows referred to by Christ in Matthew 24:3-13.

21) He will stop all Christian worship including the eucharistic sacrifice for half a week [half-way through the 7-year period] of his reign, (Daniel 9:27). [32]

22) He will eventually control the entire world for a short period of time (42 months, Revelation 13:5).

23) He will sit in the/a temple, but it will not be God’s temple, but the Devil’s, (Matthew 24:4,15; 2 Thessalonians 2:4).

24) He will declare himself God and demand to be worshipped (Daniel 7:14, 9:27; 11:31; Matthew 24:15; Mark 13:14, 2 Thessalonians 2:4).

25) Through the false prophet, he will make people take his mark (of the beast) in their forehead or right wrist in order to engage in commerce (buy and sell) and participate in society (Revelation 13:16-17). [33] According to Fr. Sylvester Berry, the false prophet “will probably set himself up in Rome as a sort of antipope…the elect will not let themselves be deceived; they will recall the words of our Lord: ‘Then if any man shall say to you: Lo, her is Christ, or there, do not believe him.’, (Matthew 24:23).” [34]

26) He will make use of deceit, signs, wonders, magic, divination to fool people (Daniel 8:23-25; Matthew 24:24 [35]; 2 Thessalonians 2:9-10; Revelation 13:3,14) [36] The purpose of these false miracles is to try to convince people that the antichrist is the long-awaited messiah of those who failed to recognize the true Messiah (Jesus Christ).

27) He will appear to die and come back to life, not by a true miracle of God but a trick in which the cause/explanation is natural but hidden from men [37] (Revelation 13:3). He will appear to have a mortal wound, but it will not be fatal (Revelation 13:12,14).

28) He will make (or appear to make) fire come down from heaven in cooperation with the false prophet, (Revelation 13:12-13).

29) He will make an image of himself appear to speak, in cooperation with the false prophet, (Revelation 13:15). This could be a description of modern television, holographic technology, CGI technology, among other things.

30) He will be killed by Christ (Daniel 7:26 [see commentary of Saint Jerome on this verse]; (2 Thessalonians 2:3, 7-8) and along with the false prophet and be thrown into the eternal lake of fire, (Revelation 19:20-21).

As much as it can be very challenging to read all of the biblical references contained herein, the reader is encouraged to examine the endnotes in detail and to read and study the passages listed. The next step is to consider current events in light of what was presented here and in; Has the Eschatological Sequence Begun? and Is this our Garden of Gethsemane Moment?

The World is in Tribulation/Distress:

It seems incontestable that the entire world has been placed under judgment since 2020 in a way which has never occurred before which reminds us of:

“…there shall be a fourth kingdom on earth, which shall be different from all the kingdoms, (exceedingly terrible), and it shall devour the whole earth, trample it down and break it to pieces”, (Daniel 7:23). The prophet Daniel continues, “At that time shall arise Michael the great prince, who has charge of your people. And there shall be a time of trouble (Great Tribulation) such as never has been since there was a nation till that time…”, (Daniel 12:1).

If our current suffering marks the beginning [38] of the period of trouble referred to by Jesus Christ and which He indicated would precede the abomination of desolation when the antichrist declares himself to be God and demands to be worshipped [39], then the next event on the prophetic calendar would appear to be the appearance of the antichrist on the world stage. In 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, St. Paul taught that prior to the appearance of the antichrist, there would be a major apostasy (which is often translated from the Greek as rebellion or revolt) from Christian teaching, worship and morality. [40]

This revolt/apostasy has clearly transpired as is event from the complete Satanic moral inversion that has taken place over the past 55-60 years. It should be unnecessary to detail all the ways in which contemporary mores are incompatible with the commandments found in the decalogue (10 commandments) and the Gospel of Christ. They represent the very opposite of what is found there. It is now evident that the “restraining force” which held back the worst kinds of evil and the rise of a pervasive spirit of antichrist, was removed by 1960 or slightly before. The following passage specifically refers to this event; “and you know what is restraining him now so that he may be revealed in his time. For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work; only he who now restrains it will do so until he is out of the way.”, (2 Thessalonians 2:6-7).

In the 1950’s, traditional morality was embraced in even nominally Christian nations and diligently obeyed in devout countries. By 1970, it had been almost completely replaced by a kind of Satanic immorality. In a few short years a virtual total inversion of Christian morality took place which in retrospect can be recognized in the passage of a myriad of laws and regulations in countries throughout the world, that were/are openly hostile to Christianity. Those born after 1960 have no living recollection of how things were before, which is possible only for those born prior to about 1955. Several things took place during the late 1950’s, and early 1960’s that are temporally related to these events but a discussion of them is beyond the scope of this work.

Has the antichrist been Identified?

For the past several years, quite a number of people have claimed to know the identity of the antichrist. No doubt, many are well intentioned. None of those will be addressed specifically in this post. However, any serious attempt at identifying the antichrist must consider what has been outlined here. The proper approach would be to begin by understanding the nature and characteristics of this coming evil figure. Only then can comparisons be made to a potential candidate. Bear in mind that the period of the Great Tribulation [41] referred to in Matthew 24:21-22 has not taken place. Nor has the desolating sacrilege spoken of in Matthew 24:15 [42], in which the identity of the antichrist will be confirmed. Therefore, it must be early enough in the period of sufferings [43] that a definitive identification of the antichrist is not possible. It is better to think about what the antichrist will say and do when he appears on the world stage, rather than try to determine, who he is, at this point. The most important thing is to reject him entirely, not simply as a man, but in terms of everything he represents, which is the evil that is Satan, in physical form.

When is the antichrist likely to appear?

Saint Robert Bellarmine in summarizing [44] what is known and has been conveyed (in our day, for almost two millennia), taught, that two prerequisites for the appearing of the antichrist upon the world stage were: 1) the destruction of the Roman Empire and 2) the Gospel of Christ preached throughout the entire world. [45] He associated two events with the time of the antichrist’s reign, 3) the appearance of Enoch and Elijah, the Two Witnesses [46] who will preach during the Great Tribulation which occurs throughout the last 3.5 years of the antichrist’s rule, and 4) the abomination of desolation, that is, the desecrating sacrilege spoken of by Daniel the Prophet and our Lord Jesus Christ (Matthew 24:15), in which the antichrist would sit in the temple, declare himself to be God and demand to be worshipped. This event occurs midway through the 7-year rule of the antichrist and marks the beginning of his last 3.5 years. According to Bellarmine, two events would follow the reign of the antichrist (which ends when he is killed by Jesus Christ), 5) the return of Christ in glory to judge the living and the dead, and 6) the end of the world. For those who might be wondering, the apostasy of 2 Thessalonians 2:3, would seem to fit between the preaching of the Gospel of Christ throughout the entire world and the first appearance of the antichrist on the world stage, therefore, prior to numbers 3-6 above.

The Roman Empire no longer exists. Depending on exactly how we are to interpret the second prerequisite (whether the Gospel of Christ has been preached throughout the world), it either has been accomplished in fact or if technically, not achieved, is complete by any reasonable interpretation of the phrase. The apostles arguably finished the preaching of the Gospel throughout the known world in their time. That is clearly not what was meant by “throughout the whole world” because the antichrist has not yet appeared publicly (almost 2000 years later). Given modern technology [47] and advanced forms of communication now available, it is difficult to imagine anywhere on earth where the Gospel of Christ has not been heard. However, it is possible, although judged very improbable, that this criterion has not been met. If not, and the appearance of the antichrist is not imminent, world events become almost impossible to explain, (given that there already exists significant distress globally and the Beast System of Revelation 13 appears to be all but in place). [48]

Moreover, we know that once the antichrist controls the world, no preaching of the Gospel of Christ will be allowed (the Two Witnesses will be killed for doing so). If the second criterion has been met, then the appearance of the antichrist on the world stage is likely very imminent. Since Enoch and Elijah have not appeared physically to preach and the abomination of desolation has not occurred, it is clear the antichrist is not currently identified and reigning publicly. Nevertheless, world events seem to indicate that in addition to the imminent appearance of the antichrist, the “mark of the beast” technology is well-developed and about to be globally deployed in the form of a global central bank digital currency, universal biometric digital ID and social credit score system all of which represent a 21st century description of a what John the Apostle described in Revelation 13:16-17.

Scripture and Christian tradition are clear and unanimous that the antichrist, his beast system and mark of the beast must be rejected, even at the cost of martyrdom:

“If any one worships the beast and its image and receives a mark on his forehead or on his hand, he also shall drink the wine of God’s wrath, poured unmixed into the cup of his anger, and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment goes up for ever and ever; and they have no rest, day or night, these worshipers of the beast and its image, and whoever receives the mark of its name.”, (Revelation 14:9-12). There is great reward to be had for those who are willing to undergo martyrdom rather than worship the beast: “Then I saw thrones, and seated on them were those to whom judgment was committed. Also I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for their testimony to Jesus and for the word of God, and who had not worshiped the beast or its image and had not received its mark on their foreheads or their hands. They came to life and reigned with Christ a thousand years.” (Revelation 20:4)

These are very sobering words, but they are crystal clear. Our eternal salvation/destination is at stake. We must consider very carefully and in advance, what we will do when the time arrives, lest we be taken by surprise. It is suggested that the reader ruminate on what is presented here, then put it aside and later, revisit it as often as necessary.

True Christians are convinced that Jesus of Nazareth is God in the flesh, the prophesied and long-awaited Messiah. [49] They want everyone to be saved, just as He does and do not want anyone to be lost. It would be wonderful if every person on earth converts prior to the antichrist’s appearance on the world stage and his coming to power. If that transpired, Satan’s program would fail. Let us try to remove all actual or potential impediments to belief in and obedience to Jesus Christ as Lord and King.

End Notes:

[1] Generally referred to as the “end times” and includes the appearance of the antichrist upon the world’s stage and the period of human suffering known as the tribulation.

[2] Saint Robert Bellarmine, On Antichrist, Sartorius Publishers, Ingolstadt, 1590, available as Mediatrix Press edition of Bellarmine’s work entitled, Antichrist, translated from the Latin by Ryan Grant, 2015, ISBN: 0692648917, p. 5.

[3] Ibid.

[4] Matthew 24:5.

[5] 2 Thessalonians 2:4.

[6] “By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit which confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is of God, and every spirit which does not confess Jesus is not of God. This is the spirit of antichrist, of which you heard that it was coming, and now it is in the world already. “, (1 John 4:2-3).

[7] 2 John 7.

[8] “Who is the liar but he who denies that Jesus is the Christ? This is the antichrist, he who denies the Father and the Son.”, (1 John 2:22).

[9] “and every spirit which does not confess Jesus, is not of God. This is the spirit of antichrist, of which you heard that it was coming, and now it is in the world already.”, (1 John 4:3).

[10] “The beast from the sea is antichrist who was foretold by Daniel, the prophet, in a vision quite similar to this of Saint John (Daniel 7:19-22).”, Father Sylvester Berry. The Apocalypse of Saint John, Ivory Falls Books Edition, 1921, p. 73.

[11] Saint Robert Bellarmine lists at least 10 Church Fathers who teach this interpretation, including: Irenaeus, Cyril of Jerusalem, Chrysostom, Theodoret, Ambrose, Jerome, Augustine, Gregory, Damascene, Hippolytus, to which can be added Jesus Christ, St. John the apostle and St. Paul.

[12] The False Prophet represents a counterfeit of John the Baptist who prepared the world for the arrival of the true savior, Jesus Christ. Traditionally, the false prophet is thought to represent a religious figure while the antichrist is a political leader.

[13] The antichrist would be the 11th. Many exegetes teach that these leaders will be killed by the antichrist as he overtakes them and assumes control of their kingdoms.

[14] Irenaeus, Lactantius, Theodoret, Bellarmine, p. 154.

[15] Bellarmine, p. 153.

[16] This is the case, even if one considers other related passages for example, those that refer to the antichrist, such as in the Book of Daniel. There is no unanimous opinion among the Church Fathers on exactly what will transpire other than that it will involve massive deception.

[17] Much of this is according to Saint Robert Bellarmine who did a meticulous analysis of the teaching of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Apostles and Church Fathers. I have added a few characteristics obtained from the work of Fr. Sylvester Berry found in his The Apocalypse of Saint John, ideas found in Saint Jerome’s commentary on the Book of Daniel, material contained in the other relevant scriptures and some of my own thoughts/conclusions based upon all of the above.

[18] Bellarmine, p. 19.

[19] “The antichrist will be of Jewish extraction.”, Berry, p. 76. It is noteworthy that Father Sylvester Berry wrote over 100 years ago prior to the Nazi regime’s persecution of the Jews. When he refers to them, he generally means those who deny that Jesus of Nazareth is the Messiah/savior that the Old Testament prophets predicted, rather than an ethic group by genetic lineage/inheritance. Ultimately, the issue is one of a person’s belief system and actions rather than one’s biology. Bellarmine in summarizing the opinion of the Church Fathers, held the same view.

[20] Bellarmine. p. 132.

[21] Bellarmine. pp. 17, 77-79. This is the common consensus opinion of the Church Fathers, Irenaeus, Tertullian and Augustine.

[22] “Sedulius, commenting on 2 Thessalonians 2:6 says that antichrist is going to restore all Jewish ceremonies (Bellarmine wrote his book On Antichrist in the late 1500’s. Like Father Berry discussed below, he uses the term in reference to a set of beliefs and worship practices), so as to abolish the gospel of Christ. Gregory says, Antichrist will compel the people to Judaize so that he might restore the rite of the exterior law…and antichrist…will openly assault the name of Christ and the sacraments while introducing Jewish ceremonies.” Bellarmine. p. 134.

[23] Bellarmine. p. 132.

[24] “It is a very general (accepted) opinion that antichrist will set himself up as the messiah. This opinion seems to be supported by the words of our Savior: ‘I am come I the name of my Father and you receive me not; if another shall come in his own name, him you will receive’, (John 5:43; see also 1 John 2:18). This pretension to messiahship will make it necessary that he spring from (what is thought of as) the Jewish race.”, Berry, p.73. See explanation in [19] above for a greater understanding of how Father Berry used these terms.

[25] Bellarmine. p. 132 and “All the Church Fathers as we showed above, say antichrist will be received briefly as a messiah by the Jews, (understood as those who deny the incarnation of God the Son in Jesus of Nazareth and who reject that he is the true Messiah), thus he will openly and by name, make himself the Messiah, that is, the Christ.”, Bellarmine. p. 135. Note that Bellarmine used these terms in the same way that Father Berry did.

[26] Bellarmine. p. 134.

[27] “Antichrist will establish himself in Jerusalem where a great number of Jews will have gathered through some such movement as Zionism…When antichrist manifests himself to those in Jerusalem with his ‘lying wonders’, they will immediately proclaim him their King and messiah. Then through false miracles, the (false) prophet will soon lead the gentile nations to adore him as the true messiah promised of old by the prophets…Many theologians believe that antichrist will rebuild the temple of Jerusalem in which he will establish his throne and be worshipped as God.”, Berry, pp. 76-77.

[28] “The Jews (those who denied that Jesus of Nazareth is the true Messiah and who seek another), have ever looked forward to the Messiah as a great leader to restore the kingdom of Israel. They rejected our Lord because he did not fulfill this expectation. We may be sure that the pretensions of antichrist will not be wanting in this regard. He will be King of a restored Israel, not only King but the King par excellence.”, Berry, p. 79.

[29] Bellarmine. pp. 117, 120, 121, (‘Antichrist is going to sit in that temple at its beginning stages…antichrist is going to sit in the temple of Solomon.”), p.125. One passage from the Book of Daniel suggests that this attempt to rebuild the temple will be unsuccessful; “And he shall confirm the covenant with many, in one week: and in the half of the week the victim and the sacrifice shall fail: and there shall be in the temple the abomination of desolation; and the desolation shall continue even to the consummation and to the end.”, (Daniel 9:27), but this could be because Daniel meant that the Temple of God (as it was prior to the coming of Christ who nullified it in His shed blood), would never be rebuilt as it was, complete with animal sacrifices. A counterfeit rebuilt temple of Solomon would not contradict what is found in Daniel or the corresponding passage in Matthew 24:15.

[30] “Lactantius and Irenaeus say that after three of the ten kings will be killed by antichrist, the other seven will be subjected and he will be the ruler of them all.” Bellarmine. p. 15, quote is from p. 155.

[31] Bellarmine. pp. 16, 149.

[32] Bellarmine. p. 134.

[33] “During the days of antichrist, the false prophet will adopt similar tactics (those of Diocletian) to accomplish the downfall of the faithful. No one will be able to buy or sell the necessities of life without implicating himself in the worship of antichrist.”, Berry, p. 78.

[34] Berry, p. 76.

[35] “For false Christs and false prophets will arise and show great signs and wonders, so as to lead astray, if possible, even the elect.”, (Matthew 24:24).

[36] Bellarmine. pp. 144-148.

[37] Bellarmine. p. 146.

[38] Also known as birth pains, (Matthew 24:3-8).

[39] “… For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been from the beginning of the world until now, no, and never will be. And if those days had not been shortened, no human being would be saved; but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened.”, (Matthew 24:21-22).

[40] “Let no one deceive you in any way; for that day will not come, unless the rebellion comes first, and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God.”, (2 Thessalonians 2:3-4). The man of lawlessness also referred to as the man of sin, is the antichrist. One need not assume that the antichrist follows immediately upon the initiation of the apostasy. It is more likely that the period of apostasy is allowed to develop progressively until it is “ripe” so to speak for the appearance of the antichrist. World events since the early 1960’s support this interpretation.

[41] This event marks the beginning of the final 42 months of the reign of the antichrist.

[42] “So when you see the desolating sacrilege spoken of by the prophet Daniel, standing in the holy place (let the reader understand) …”, (Matthew 24:15). This statement by Jesus Christ refers to Daniel 11:31 and 12:11.

[43] Matthew 24:8.

[44] Bellarmine, p. 38.

[45] “And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached throughout the whole world, as a testimony to all nations; and then the end will come.”, (Matthew 24:14). The point is not that the end of the world would immediately follow upon the universal preaching of the gospel but that the end of the world would not occur until after it was accomplished.

[46] Bellarmine, p. 54-62. Their purpose is to oppose the antichrist, preserve the elect in their faith/commitment to Christ, and to convert those who at the time are unwilling to acknowledge that Jesus is the true Messiah. Bellarmine cited 5 supporting scriptures: Malachi 4:5; Sirach 48:9-10, 44:16; Matthew 17:11, and Revelation 11:3.

[47] “But you, Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, until the time of the end. Many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase.”, (Daniel 12:4).

[48] Universal digital ID is being advanced globally in a very aggressive manner. It is being tied to the creation of a central bank digital currency which will enable the Beast System to determine who is allowed to “buy and sell”, that is, engage in all the commercial activities necessary to support human life, including, providing for food clothing, shelter etc. There are many signs that the Beast System of Revelation 13 is very far advanced and ready for the antichrist to assume his place publicly, on the world state.

[49] “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name (Jesus Christ) under heaven given among men by which we must (can) be saved.”, (Acts 4:12); “I am the way the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father (gets to heaven) but by (through) me.”, (John 14:6). This is either true or it’s false. It behooves every person to decide for themselves and act accordingly.

Selected References:

Augustine, Saint. The City of God, circa 426 AD. The original manuscript contained 22 books. The work I use, is the combined edition (1958) of a three-volume version first published in 1950 by Image Books under a special arrangement with Fathers of the Church, Inc. The 1958 version was reissued in 2014, edited and abridged by Vernon J. Bourke with a forward by Etienne Gilson, printed by Image Books, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group, a division of Random House Company, N.Y. ISBN: 9780385029100.

Bellarmine, Saint Robert. On Antichrist, Sartorius Publishers, Ingolstadt, 1590. Page numbers refer to the Mediatrix Press edition of Bellarmine’s work entitled, Antichrist, translated from the Latin by Ryan Grant, 2015, ISBN: 0692648917.

Berry, Father Sylvester. The Apocalypse of Saint John, Ivory Falls Books Edition, originally published in 1921. Page numbers refer to the 2017 paperback version.

Fahey, Rev. Denis. The Kingship of Christ and Organized Naturalism, first published, June 1943, reprinted by Angelus Press, Kansas City, Missouri, 2010.

Fahey, Rev. Denis. The Mystical Body of Christ in the Modern World, first published, March 1935, reprinted by Angelus Press, Kansas City, Missouri, 2012.

Jerome, Saint. Commentary on The Book of Daniel, circa 407 AD.

Saxony, Ludolph of, Carthusian (died 1378). The Life of Jesus Christ, first printed edition circa 1472. Hardback edition published by Liturgical Press, Collegeville, Minn. for Cistercian Publications, translated and introduced by Milton T. Walsh, 2018, ISBN:9780879072674.

The Holy Bible. Quoted passages are from a variety of translations including the RSVCE, KJV, DR, ISV and the NSV. Where not specifically indicated, the passages are usually from the RSVCE.

Share

Leave a comment