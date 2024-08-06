aka’s Substack

Ronnette Erwin
Jan 13Edited

Very good research. I asked the Lord to show me who the Son of Perdition was one day. I diligently searched the scriptures and had been reading in 2 Thessalonians Chapter 2 in the Greek Interlinear Translation. I had a vision, and it was revealed to me that there is something of the sinful inner man, son of ruin, seed of sin, that must be separated from us through sanctification. These strong men, through trials and tribulations, are one by one merged until the very core of sinfulness emerges through the power that Satan brings him forward to conquer, but he is hidden. I would refer to him as the 8th, or the 7th, based on some writings in the NT, but what he is is an image of ourselves that is an imitation of what God created of us that has been trampled down and killed until he resurrects us and we are separated from it. This is very hard to describe and to put into words, but there are two of us. A spiritually fallen man, and a redeemed reborn child of God, who was present with the Lord before the world was created. The son of perdition, son of ruin, sinful inner man, must be taken out of the way, or slain. This is a surprise to us because we are blind to his existence. It is the part of us that an impartation was given when Eve believed the lie the devil told her that she could be like God. Satan has created something of us that he holds up in idolatry. All of our thoughts are about ourselves. We are all vying to be heard, seen, and have our own things we want to do, and everyone operates the same. That is the deception. We are sitting on our own thrones in the throne room that is reserved for Jesus. I'm not discounting the prophecies, or not looking for Christ's return in the air, but his coming could be seen to mean that like what happened on the Mt. of Transfiguration, Jesus reveals himself to us in his glory and we are set free from the captivity that has held us so long in bondage, and that is ourselves, our flesh, that has been controlled by that sinful seed of deception of Satan's imitation creation of us. I can only say that what happened to me has opened my eyes as to what we're up against, and it's not so much an outer source we should be expecting, but an inner source hidden in each one of us that opposes Godly principles and living a Godly life to do what we want instead by living for ourselves as a god. I tried to describe it in one of my podcasts. I think it was this one: https://integritynews.substack.com/p/integrity-good-news-podcast-a74

Un-silent
Aug 7

Thank you for the very well written and researched article. We need to be learning all that we can so that we can identify when he comes and not be tricked. It is unfortunate that most churches are dropping the ball on this one.

