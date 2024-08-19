It is now clear that the owners of this world through their globalist cabal (GC), intend to institute a massive digital enslavement program (DEP) utilizing universal digital ID, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and social credit score system (SCSS) designed to totally control/regulate all commerce. If successful, it will effectively end human freedom. There would no longer be any individual choice with respect to how money can be spent. If successfully implemented, this scheme could lead to severe travel limitations, widespread famine, homelessness [1], illness and death for many people. An intrusive surveillance state is being finalized to assist in establishing this malevolent system [2]. Since all people will be affected by this hideous machination, it is vital to know as much as possible about it and how to resist it.

Katherine Austin Fitts Interview:

Recently, well-known financial expert [3], Katherine Austin Fitts was interviewed by Alisdair Harding. [4] They discussed the central bank digital currency (CBDC) system which at the time of the interview was about to be rolled-out in New Zealand [5]. Despite all the fluff and packaging being used to market the program, at its core or root, she said, “it’s intended to be a total control system that I would describe as slavery.” An even more appalling comment was this: “If you look at the people behind the central bankers who want and are pushing the system, they have no intention of being reasonable…digital technology allows them to reset the economy and reset the governance and management system on planet earth to a wholly new system. And if you’ve grown up in a country like New Zealand…the population is exceptionally literate, very grounded, very entrepreneurial and hard-working. If you’ve grown up in a culture like that, under a governance that has a democratic process, you cannot fathom where these people want to go because it’s so alien, it’s a little bit like asking a chicken to understand what the farmer is up to when he’s literally using digital technology to re-engineer his farm.” When the interviewer interjected with “what you’re talking about is a coup?” She said, “yes.” Later she said, “You’re talking about a total surveillance system.” There it is, a total surveillance system will be used to control every financial transaction on earth if the globalists have their way.

In an attempt to shed light on the nature of the people enacting this outrageous program, Fitts said: “With AI and software they can manage you one person at a time…I used to tell people, just pretend this is an alien invasion because the people who are implementing this now look at us as if we are a different species…They have no empathy…They’re saying…we want to take a human from an individual with liberty by divine authority and turn them into a livestock who can be tracked and harvested like a barrel of oil or a chicken. They see us as a fundamental economic resource to be harvested. Part of their lack of empathy is their ability to get other humans, for a nice profit, to go along and finance or implement the system…It works for the central bankers and the people who own and manage the central banks, but it doesn’t work for anybody else, it’s the end of human liberty. This is your brave heart moment.”

During the interview with Fitts, Harding played a short audio from Augustin Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), [the central bank of central banks], who, in an address before the IMF in 2020, said: “The key difference with the CBDC (as compared with the current system which includes cash) is, the central bank will have complete control.” This complete control will be achieved incrementally according to Fitts, the goal being to gain absolute (totalitarian) authority over all global financial activities. There will no longer be free choice about how money can be spent which translates into complete regulation of all human activity—total enslavement.

Components of the Digital Enslavement Program:

Each person will be told they must have an individual/unique, bio digital ID, first through an electronic device like a phone and eventually inside their body (Klaus Shwab of the WEF has discussed this on more than one occasion with comments such as ‘the great reset will change you’, [from the inside]). [6] In other words it will change what you are, not just what you are doing. This ID will be made to appear benign, the ultimate solution to 1) multiple problems which the perpetrators/globalists have intentionally created, including; a way to prevent “unacceptable activities” people engage in that contribute to “climate change” (e.g., eating steak), identity theft, hacking of personal records with breakdowns in delivery of government/social and other programs, and 2) as a way to stop illegal immigration and prevent non-citizens from voting, to mention only a few. [7]

Individual CBDC’s will appear in each country and eventually be subsumed into a one-world CBDC/world financial system which will digitally/electronically control all transactions.

A Chinese-style social credit score system will be enforced which will be used to reward and punish people for speech and actions, depending on whether the overseers approve or disapprove of them.

Total surveillance of all people through the use of bio-digital ID, in concert with 5G, 6G, 7G and other technology. See for example: Cyborgs R Us: The Bio-Nano Panopticon of Injected Bodies.

What can we do?

Simplify the message and communicate it far and wide. The details of how the globalists intend to carry out their program are not as important as what they are trying to accomplish. The “Big Picture” is that the system does not exist for your benefit. It is there only to serve the globalist perpetrators of this horrific scheme/crime.

Walk-back the digital system by using cash.

Make it impossible to carry out a social credit score system by rolling back digital systems. Utilize Faraday bags for phones, routers etc. when not in use. Refuse to use QR codes. Eliminate smart meters and convert to hard-wired internet connections. Avoid all so-called smart devices such as smart TV’s. Ideally, smart phones should be discarded.

Create income streams that are independent of the digital enslavement program.

Do business only with those who have integrity and those not part of the digital enslavement program.

Build resilient family and community networks, concentrating on relationships of trust.

Be as independently self-sufficient as possible.

Learn to barter for goods and services.

Refuse all “vaccines” and any other injections/procedures that are not necessary to save life or relieve suffering (assuming all lesser methods have already been tried and failed). It is now apparent that the contents of these products include programmable, self-assembling nanotechnology and microtechnology which is designed to connect human beings to a central (AI controlled) computer, through a bio-digital interface (internet of bodies). See: WHO’s Pulling the Strings? Covid Injections and the Internet of Bio-Nano Things, Part 4: Testing New Human Nodes of Connectivity.

Pray, fast [8], engage in frequent acts of charity (“have fervent charity for one another for love covers a multitude of sins”, (1 Peter 4:8).

Katherine Austin Fitts said she thinks the globalists will be unsuccessful in bringing about their digital human enslavement program. In the interview, she cited the failed attempt at establishing a CBDC in Nigeria as part of the reason to be hopeful. However, the situation in that African nation is very different from the so-called western democracies. Therefore, the comparison is likely invalid but perhaps some things can be learned from that experience. Missing from her remarks, and probably more importantly, was the fact that the globalists who are pushing the digital enslavement program (DEP) possess directed energy weapons (DEW’s) [9], many of which have been on display over the past several decades. Given that fact, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where any government will refuse to participate. [10] The isolated actions of a myriad of individuals in defiance, is perhaps, the best that can be hoped for.

End Notes:

[1] Imagine a situation where you are evicted from your home because you are unable to pay your real estate taxes. This could happen because you refuse to submit to obtaining an individual bio-digital ID and your local government demands payment in an authorized CBDC. If your grocery and clothing stores demand payment by CBDC, you would be unable to purchase food or clothing. It is not difficult to envision how terrible this system would be.

[2] This entity is also known as the Mark of the Beast System which is described in the Book of Revelation; “It causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.”, (Revelation 13:16-17). The technology for accomplishing this diabolical system now exists.

[3] See further details at Solari Report. Solari is a private company founded by Catherine Austin Fitts.

[4] The title of the interview is: OUR DIGITAL FUTURE: Catherine Austin Fitts: CBDCs: On the Unified Ledger, Programmability, And The Possibility Of Central Bank Control Over How We Spend Our Money. Despite the fact that the message is devastating and delivered without the kind of emotional outrage and urgency that should be expected from such a pronouncement, the interview is worth listening to.

[5] Logic dictates this is a trial run in anticipation of implementing it throughout the world.

[6] To gain a better appreciation of the malevolent intent of Klaus Shwab and the WEF, see: On Klaus Schwab: International Man of Mystery (goldenageofgaia.com) and (981) Klaus Schwab Says Apocalypse Has Begun and WEF is the Solution - What He's REALLY Doing - YouTube; Also see: Klaus Schwab: 'God Is Dead' and the WEF is 'Acquiring Divine Powers' - News Punch and Yuval Noah Harari spills the beans: ‘We just don’t need the vast majority of the population’ – LeoHohmann.com.

[7] Members from all political parties/affiliations will likely find some alleged benefit, worthy of lending their support.

[8] Fasting is not only good for your health; it is an excellent form of discipline and penance.

[9] For more on this topic see my: Why can't we defeat the Globalist Forces/Weapons [1] arrayed against us?

[10] All 3 leaders of countries who publicly indicated they would not administer the CV19 injections to their people, died shortly thereafter under suspicious circumstances. This was no doubt a warning from the globalists not to interfere with their program.

