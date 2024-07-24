In an interchange on substack, this writer was asked about what evidence (signs) exists to establish that the final sequence of events have commenced that were referred to by Jesus Christ in His eschatological discourse. There are so many, it is difficult to know where to begin but the following might serve as an introduction for those who are unfamiliar with eschatology (study of the end times/last things).

The entire eschatological address, where Jesus teaches his disciples about the fall of Jerusalem and the circumstances that will transpire prior to His return in glory to judge the living and the dead (end of the current world) is found in Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21. While not identical, much of the material is the same, with only minor but important differences. The reader is strongly encouraged to review all three. There are many additional scriptures from the Old and New Testaments which are relevant as well, some of which are found in the Book of Daniel, 2 Thessalonians 2, 1 Peter 5, Revelation among others. Many of the Church Fathers and recognized saints throughout the past 2000 years have written about this topic.

Our Lord was very explicit with respect to what events and circumstances would precede His return to earth (aka His second advent or second coming) in glory to judge the living and the dead. It behooves us to compare those to our current circumstances to see how well they fit with what Christ said would transpire at that time.

The globalist sponsored war on humanity is relentless and pervasive/universal. There has never been anything like it in recorded history which is very reminiscent of, “…there shall be a fourth kingdom on earth, which shall be different from all the kingdoms, (exceedingly terrible), and it shall devour the whole earth, trample it down and break it to pieces”, (Daniel 7:23). The prophet Daniel continues, “At that time shall arise Michael the great prince, who has charge of your people. And there shall be a time of trouble (Great Tribulation) such as never has been since there was a nation till that time…”, (Daniel 12:1). Compare that to the words of Christ in the following:

“As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, tell us, when will this be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the close of the age? And Jesus answered them, ‘Take heed that no one leads you astray. For many will come in my name, saying, I am the Christ, and they will lead many astray. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars; [emphasis mine throughout], see that you are not alarmed; for this must take place, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places; all this is but the beginning of the sufferings.

Persecutions Foretold

Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and put you to death; and you will be hated by all nations for my name’s sake. And then many will fall away, and betray one another, and hate one another. And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. And because wickedness is multiplied, most men’s love will grow cold. But he who endures to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached throughout the whole world, as a testimony to all nations; and then the end will come.

The Desolating Sacrilege

So, when you see the desolating sacrilege (when the antichrist declares himself to be God and demands to be worshipped) spoken of by the prophet Daniel, standing in the holy place (let the reader understand), then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains; let him who is on the housetop not go down to take what is in his house; and let him who is in the field not turn back to take his mantle. And alas for those who are with child and for those who give suck in those days! Pray that your flight may not be in winter or on a sabbath. For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been from the beginning of the world until now, no, and never will be. And if those days had not been shortened, no human being would be saved (some renderings say no flesh would survive); but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened. Then if any one says to you, ‘Lo, here is the Christ!’ or ‘There he is!’ do not believe it. For false Christs and false prophets will arise and show great signs and wonders, so as to lead astray, if possible, even the elect.”, (Matthew 24:3-24; Mark 13:3-23; Luke 21:7-36).

There is currently a full spectrum military-style attack on humanity underway, including weather modification and manipulation of geophysical forces used as a weapon in multiple ways, intentional economic devastation, infliction of suffering, disease, disability and death, forced submission to outrageous dictates that destroy personal freedoms, including bodily autonomy, impending universal internal digital ID and social credit score system/central bank digital currency (CBDC) the latter two of which are virtually identical to what is discussed with regard to the Mark of the Beast System:

“Also, it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom: let him who has understanding reckon the number of the beast, for it is a human number, its number is six hundred and sixty-six.”, (Revelation 13:16-18).

As discussed in more detail elsewhere in this piece, we have seen through a stunning act of hubris, increasing assaults being made on human nature in an attempt to transform it into something non-human, which is a Satanic project designed to nullify or eliminate the image of God [imago Dei], (Genesis 1:26-27) in human beings. These attempts represent a war against Our Creator and His creation. As a result, Christ's words and those of the prophets are easily understood in a way that prior to 2020, they had not been. Recall that after each creation day as depicted in Genesis 1:1-31, (except day 2), God “saw that it was good.” In fact, after creating man in “Our image” (the use of the plural “Our” refers to the Blessed Trinity), and surveying all the work that had done, God said “it was very good.” We find a similar perspective in the Wisdom of Solomon, “For he (God) created all things that they might exist, and the generative forces of the world are wholesome and there is no destructive poison in them…,” (Wisdom 1:14). It should be unnecessary to state that no one should attempt to alter what God has created in His infinite wisdom and called very good.

In stark contrast, the globalists attempting to bring about a New World Order (NWO)/One World Government (OWG), like the false god (the fallen angel Lucifer aka Satan) they serve (a created entity of superhuman intelligence but a creature, none-the-less), hate the one true God and His creation and desire to destroy what God has made and replace it with something of their own liking/design, a very inferior counterfeit [1] of the original. Their replacement program is referred to as Transhumanism [2] which should be understood as false humanism or a destruction of original created humanity.

Transhumanism is ultimately Satan’s revenge for God raising man (divinizing) to a loftier estate, through the incarnation of God the Son in the human body of Jesus of Nazareth and His subsequent atoning death on the Cross for the sins of the world. The Devil is incapable of hurting God so he attempts to destroy what might be referred to as the apple of God’s eye in the physically created realm (since the incarnation, the triune God, it might be said, has a higher regard for mankind in general, since the second member of the Blessed Trinity has shared our infirmities and can advocate with the Godhead on our behalf). Because Lucifer and his followers were cast out of heaven due to their pride, envy and disobedience, this elevation of human being/nature, by God to a more exulted status, (in Satan’s mind), is a direct affront to him. Hence, he desires to destroy the object of that elevated status, human nature itself. What he is attempting to bring about could legitimately be called “the abomination of desolation” [3], or the desolating sacrilege, referred to in the Book of Daniel and by Christ in the gospels. This is in addition to the accepted interpretation where it refers to the antichrist appearing in the Temple [4], declaring himself to be God and demanding to be worshipped. What can be strongly inferred is that transhumanists are anti-God, anti-Christ, anti-human and anti-creation.

Transhumanists are deluded fools because only God can create (give “being” [5] where none exists). Satan, through the humans he controls, can only re-arrange already existent matter. The very elements of which the universe and all living things are made would cease to exist if they were not being kept in existence by the author of them, (Job 34:14-15). Also of special note is that according to the prophet, Daniel, during this time, truth will be replaced by deceit, “The truth was cast down to the ground and the horn (antichrist) acted and prospered”, (Daniel 8:12), a passage that has taken on new meaning over the past 5 years.

In our day, truth is reviled and deception reigns as a governing principle. This is referred to as Satanic moral inversion. Consider for example, the massive/pervasive and unending lies put forth on a global level since early 2020. The most important point in that regard is that this is the first time in recorded history where the entire world's nations have made war on all of humanity using the same coordinated falsehoods. It bears noting that the calling card of Satan, so to speak, is deception/lies, [that of God is the opposite--truth, in fact, scripture teaches that God the Son is Truth itself where Truth is not simply a metaphysical principle but a Person, “I (Christ) am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father but by me.”, (John 14:6). We see this characteristic feature of Satan being described in a remark Christ made concerning the Devil, who “...was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies’, (these words were spoken by Jesus Christ in John 8:44). “He who commits sin is of the devil; for the devil has sinned from the beginning. The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the works of the devil.”, (1 John 3:8).

Those who serve as agent/tools of the Devil are doing exactly what Christ said Satan does--murder, except this is mass murder in numbers that are almost unimaginable. John the apostle’s words could have been written, about our time in history, “We know that we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one.”, (1 John 5:19). St. Paul added another dimension, “And you he made alive, when you were dead through the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, [following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air], the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience.”, (Ephesians 2:1-2).

What the prophet Isaiah wrote under the inspiration of the Holy Ghost is also worthy of consideration, “I will punish the world for its evil, and the wicked for their iniquity; I will put an end to the pride of the arrogant and lay low the haughtiness of the ruthless'”, (Isaiah 13:11). This is discussed at length in the book of Revelation as well, where we learn that all these workers of iniquity will eventually be thrust into the “eternal lake of fire”, (Revelation 19:20; 20:10-15). We know it will happen eventually. Until then, we are to resist, for example, “Put on the whole armor of God that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the Devil”, (Ephesians 6:11). Christ specifically said of what must be assumed to be this tragic period in history, “He who endures [perseveres] to the end will be saved”, (Matthew 24:13).

Surely enough has been disclosed for us to wonder whether we are living in the time Christ referred to in his eschatological discourse. There would have been no reason for Him to mention any of it, if it would be impossible for people at that time to recognize the signs and respond accordingly. Here are some additional thoughts/passages that might be of assistance: “Be sober, be watchful. Your adversary the Devil prowls around like a roaring Lion seeking someone to devour. Resist him, firm in your faith knowing that the same experience of suffering is being experienced of your brotherhood throughout the world”, (1 Peter 5:8-9). People throughout the world have been suffering the same plight since 2020. This is referred to in the Wisdom of Solomon as follows: “...ungodly men by their words and deeds summoned death (Satan); considering him a friend, they pined away, and they made a covenant with him, because they are fit to belong to his party”, (Wisdom 1:16). “Thus, they reasoned, but they were led astray, for their wickedness blinded them”, (Wisdom 2:21). “...through the Devil’s envy, death entered the world”, (Wisdom 2:24).

The above is reminiscent of what God said to the Devil after the fall of Adam and Eve, “I will put enmity between you (Satan) and the woman (Eve) and between your seed and her seed (Virgin Mary) / (Jesus Christ); he shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel.”, (Genesis 3:15). The prophet Isaiah speaks of this thusly, “Therefore, the Lord himself will give you this sign: a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall name him Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us!’”, (Isaiah 7:14). This comes to fruition at the Annunciation of the Lord through the angel Gabriel to the Blessed Virgin Mary, which is recounted in Luke 1:26-38.

The New Testament is explicit about the nature of the enemy of humanity,

“…the god of this world (Satan) has blinded the minds of the unbelieving so that they might not see the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.”, (2 Corinthians 4:4).

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.”, (Ephesians 6:12).

St. Paul in his epistle to the Romans wrote as follows,

“For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and wickedness of men who by their wickedness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. Ever since the creation of the world his invisible nature, namely, his eternal power and deity, has been clearly perceived in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse; for although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking and their senseless minds were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man or birds or animals or reptiles. Therefore, God gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonoring of their bodies among themselves, because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature (Satan) rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever! Amen. For this reason, God gave them up to dishonorable passions... And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a base mind and to improper conduct. They were filled with all manner of wickedness, evil, covetousness, malice. Full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, malignity, they are gossips, slanderers, haters of God, insolent, haughty, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, foolish, faithless, heartless, ruthless. Though they know God’s decree that those who do such things deserve to die, they not only do them but approve those who practice them.”, (Romans 1:18-32).

“And that great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, who seduces the whole world; and he was cast unto the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.”, (Revelation 12:9).

Contrast the above with, “Depart from evil and do good.”, (Psalms 34:14);“Trust in the Lord, and do good…”, (Psalms 37:3); “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”, (Matthew 5:16); "Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.", (Hebrews 13:16); “But as for you, brethren, do not grow weary of doing good.”, (2 Thessalonians 3:13) and with what is said by Peter the apostle, “…such is the will of God, that by doing good you should put to silence the ignorance of foolish men. Live as free men, yet not using your freedom as a cloak for malice but as servants of God”, (1 Peter 2:16). “…turn away from evil and do good…seek peace and pursue it.”, (1 Peter 3:11).

Because of the times in which we live and as strange as it may seem, one must first decide for what one is willing to die, before determining how one is to live. It is important to realize that the people responsible for terrorizing humanity, have a religion that they are completely committed to. It is Satanism. They worship the devil whether anyone chooses to believe it/in him or not. Some actually engage in human ritual sacrifices; others are simply useful idiots while still more function as, various kinds of tools and agents. All are assets/tools of the evil one who is playing out a scenario that was predicted (prophesied) for thousands of years and described in detail by our Lord Jesus Christ and many of his apostles. As such, it is vital to mount a spiritual as well as mental/physical defense against what they are attempting to accomplish for the creature who they worship/obey. These agents of the devil are willing to do anything requested of them, no matter how heinous, in service to their master. Christians must be equally if not more committed to obeying the Will of God and the commandments of Christ.

Finally, it is critical to understand that Satan wants no one to be saved from eternal damnation. He desires all human souls to die the second death, (Revelation 2:11, 20:14, 21:8) and be eternally deprived of contact with God in the beatific vision. As St. Augustine teaches in the City of God,

“Death comes to the soul when God abandons it forever, just as death comes to the body when the soul departs…there is also a total death for a man, a death of body and soul… The consequence…is the second death, so called on the authority of divine Revelation.”

Our Lord Jesus Christ taught this: “fear him who can destroy both soul and body in Hell.”, (Matthew 10:20), “Amen, amen, I say to you, if anyone keep My word, he will never taste death” (this is the second death referred to by St. Augustine above, in which the soul is condemned to Hell), (John 8:51) and “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his life (soul)?”, (Mark 8:36).

While the foregoing commentary has been brutally honest/candid, some assertions represent educated guesses and perhaps reasonably enlightened opinion, but they are mine and freely given. People must make of them what they will, by the light God gives them. Finally, this may in fact be our Garden of Gethsemane moment:

“Then Jesus went with them to a place called Gethsemane, and he said to his disciples, ‘sit here, while I go yonder and pray.’ And taking with him Peter and the two sons of Zebedee, he began to be sorrowful and troubled. Then he said to them, ‘My soul is very sorrowful, even unto death. Remain here and watch with me.’ And going a little further, he fell on his face and prayed, ‘My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me, nevertheless, not as I will, but as thy wilt be done’”, (Matthew 26:36-39).

The last two petitions of the Lord's Prayer that Christ taught the Apostles were: “lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil”, (Matthew 6:13). Perhaps to that we should add, nevertheless, not as we, but as Thy will be done. During this time of tribulation, we should pray, repent, fast, do penance, give alms, resist the beast system being constructed, refuse to worship the antichrist when he is revealed and do not take the Mark of the Beast. We must settle it our minds now if we are to be prepared when the time arrives. Maranatha, “come Lord Jesus!”, (Revelation 22:20).

End Notes:

[1] Trans (or fake) humanism is a euphemism used by the followers of Satan to describe what they are attempting to bring about on behalf of their false god, the Devil/Lucifer/Satan. It is the antithesis of divinely created humanity, which was originally made in the image (imago Dei) of God, Genesis 1:26-27).

[2] Transhumanism represents a sacrilegious attempt to destroy the image of God in human beings.

[3] An abomination is a disgusting or detestable thing, to be desolate is to be bleak, deserted, alone, empty, bear and sterile. Thus, the ‘abomination of desolation” can be thought of as a disgusting or reprehensible empty and sterile counterfeit of originally created man. This is in fact what Satan, using human beings, is attempting to bring about.

[4] The temple referred to has traditionally been thought to be a rebuilt physical edifice in Jerusalem but could also be metaphorically understood to mean the human body referred to in scripture as the “temple of the Holy Spirit.”, (“Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit?”, 1 Corinthians 6:19). One scriptural interpretation in support of this idea is: “but when you see the desolating sacrilege set up where it ought not be…”, (Mark 13:14), which could refer to the human body after it has been made a counterfeit desolating sacrilege, through the machinations of transhumanists.

[5] Being, in a scholastic philosophical and theological sense refers to creation ex nihilo, that is, out of nothing already existent. Each human being is a body/soul or matter/form composite entity during life on earth. The body is formed from pre-existent matter, but the soul is created by God from nothing pre-existent. It is impossible for anyone but God to create being out of nothing.