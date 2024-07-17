What is the “Second Coming of Christ”?

It has been alleged that satanically inspired globalists using Operation Blue Beam technology, will simulate a fake extraterrestrial invasion of the earth and or the return of Jesus Christ in order to make Christians believe things are physically transpiring that are not actually happening. [1] Atmospheric holographic technology is patented and must be assumed to be well-developed and capable of being used. [2] Unlike actual physical objects, holograms are not physical/tangible. They appear to be three dimensional but are not palpable. They can simulate three dimensional objects, (including people), seem to speak and materialize (appear) and dematerialize (disappear). This capability could be used to make people think such phenomena are of divine origin. Therefore, it is important to know how to differentiate between the final return of Jesus Christ to the earth and some sort of mass deception.

The return of Christ in glory, to judge the living and the dead cannot be faked/mistaken if one knows what He and the Apostles/Disciples specifically said about it. Nominal Christians and others who are unaware of what must transpire, may be fooled, which is why a fake alien invasion or fake appearance (in the atmosphere) of various religious figures, including Jesus Christ, is not beyond the realm of possibility. It would be surprising if the globalist cabal (GC) that controls the world didn't attempt it at some point.

This issue is so important that the following is provided so that no one will be misled:

Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ/Redeemer/Savior/Messiah, will return physically and in a glorious manner to the earth at the end of the world, to judge the living and the dead, (Acts 10:42) [3]. It will be His final appearance on earth. This is expressed in a myriad of scriptural passages and in Christian tradition, e.g., “For the Son of man (Jesus Christ) is to come (back to Earth) with his angels in the glory of his Father, and then he will repay every man for what he has done.”, [the Last Judgment], (Matthew 16:27) [4].

There is an extensive passage in the Gospel according to Matthew which specifically refers to the second coming of Christ,

“For as the lightning comes from the east and shines as far as the west, so will be the coming of the Son of man.”, (Matthew 24:27); and “then will appear the sign (the Cross) of the Son of man (Jesus Christ) in heaven (visible in the sky), and then all the tribes of the earth will mourn, and they will see the Son of man coming on the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he will send his angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of the heavens to the other.”, (Matthew 24:30-31).

This will be unmistakable. Every person on earth will see this simultaneously and recognize it as supernatural. Also see (Mark 13:26-27) [5] and (Luke 21:27) [6]. When Christ returns, there will be no time to do anything. Upon His arrival, He immediately commences judging the world, which is one, among many reasons, why it cannot be faked. The entire earth will see Him simultaneously, not in isolated locations.

The Judgment of the Nations, aka General Judgment or Great White Throne Judgment:

“When the Son of man (Jesus Christ) comes in his glory (to judge the living and the dead), and all the angels with him, then he will sit on his glorious throne. Before him will be gathered all the nations, and he will separate (for judgment) them one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats, and he will place the sheep at his right hand, but the goats at the left. Then the King will say to those at his right hand, ‘Come, O blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world; for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’ Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see thee hungry and feed thee, or thirsty and give thee drink? And when did we see thee a stranger and welcome thee, or naked and clothe thee? And when did we see thee sick or in prison and visit thee?’ And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.’ Then he will say to those at his left hand, ‘Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels; for I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, I was a stranger and you did not welcome me, naked and you did not clothe me, sick and in prison and you did not visit me.’ Then they also will answer, ‘Lord, when did we see thee hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to thee?’ Then he will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it not to one of the least of these, you did it not to me.’ And they will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”, (Matthew 25:31-33).

The apostle Paul wrote forcefully about the second coming of Christ:

“…since indeed God deems it just to repay with affliction those who afflict you, and to grant rest with us to you who are afflicted, when the Lord Jesus is revealed from heaven with his mighty angels in flaming fire, inflicting vengeance upon those who do not know God and upon those who do not obey the gospel of our Lord Jesus. They shall suffer the punishment of eternal destruction and exclusion from the presence of the Lord and from the glory of his might, when he comes on that day to be glorified in his saints, and to be marveled at in all who have believed, because our testimony to you was believed.”, (2 Thessalonians 1:6-10).

John the apostle wrote about how the people of the world will react when they see Jesus Christ return to the earth:

“Behold, he is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see him, everyone who pierced him; and all tribes of the earth will wail on account of him. Even so. Amen. I am the Alpha and the Omega, says the Lord God, who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty.”, (Revelation 1:7-8).

Note the following Old Testament prophecy of the way in which the Messiah would be killed and the sorrowful reaction when He comes again in glory,

“And I will pour out on the house of David and the inhabitants of Jerusalem a spirit of compassion and supplication, so that, when they look on him (Jesus Christ) whom they have pierced, they shall mourn for him, as one mourns for an only child, and weep bitterly over him, as one weeps over a first-born.”, (Zechariah 12:10).

Another Old Testament prophecy in which God the Holy Spirit spoke through the writer of the Psalms, and was fulfilled on Calvary [7] is this: “…Yea, dogs are round about me; a company of evildoers encircle me; they have pierced my hands and feet…” (Psalms 22:16).

The same theme is found in the Gospel according to John:

“And again, another scripture says, ‘They shall look on Him whom they have pierced’”, (John 19:37). It is crucial to understand that at the moment when Christ returns to earth, everyone will recognize that the wounded/pierced Christ who hung on the Cross, is one and the same person who has returned in glory to judge the living and the dead.

In the book of Revelation, the apostle John, wrote vividly about the return of Christ:

“Then I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse! He who sat upon it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he judges and makes war. His eyes are like a flame of fire, and on his head are many diadems; and he has a name inscribed which no one knows but himself. He is clad in a robe dipped in blood, and the name by which he is called is The Word of God. And the armies of heaven, arrayed in fine linen, white and pure, followed him on white horses. From his mouth issues a sharp sword with which to smite the nations, and he will rule them with a rod of iron; he will tread the wine press of the fury of the wrath of God the Almighty. On his robe and on his thigh, he has a name inscribed, King of kings and Lord of lords.” (Revelation 19:11-16) and, “Behold, I am coming soon, bringing my recompense, to repay everyone for what he has done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.”, (Revelation 22:12-13).

For additional scriptural references, see Acts 1:11; 2 Thessalonians 2:1,8; 1 Timothy 6:14; Titus 2:13; James 5:7-8; 2 Peter 3:4-12; 1 John 2:28.

In addition to sacred scripture, there are multiple summaries of this teaching, found in Christian Tradition, including:

“‘The Lord shall come and all His saints with Him,’ Then shall the world see the Lord coming upon the clouds of heaven.”, Didache (Teachings of the Apostles), Chapter 16). Clearly, this describes a spectacular supernatural event which will be visible to everyone on earth simultaneously.

“…From thence (from heaven) He shall come to judge the living and the dead.”, (Apostles Creed).

“…He will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead.”, (Nicene Creed).

Finally, Christ told the Apostles that He would not return to the earth until the antichrist [8] appears, desecrates the Holy Place/Temple (declares himself to be God and demands to be worshipped). “So when you see the desolating sacrilege spoken of by the prophet Daniel, standing in the holy place…”, (Matthew 24:15).

The apostle Paul said this about the antichrist,

“Let no one deceive you in any way; for that day will not come, unless the rebellion comes first, and the man of lawlessness (the antichrist) is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God.” (2 Thessalonians 2:3-4).

Continuing Paul said,

“the coming of the lawless one by the activity of Satan will be with all power and with pretended signs and wonders, and with all wicked deception for those who are to perish, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. Therefore, God sends upon them a strong delusion, to make them believe what is false, so that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.” (2 Thessalonians 2:9-12).

Also see Revelation 13 for a detailed description of the antichrist and his false prophet.

The antichrist has not yet appeared on the world stage. Until he does, Christ will not return to the earth to judge the living and the dead and no one should be fooled by the antics of Project Blue Beam, V2K technology or any other “lying signs and wonders.” Moreover, the second coming of Christ will be immediately followed by the Last Judgement.

“Blessed are you when men revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for so men persecuted the prophets who were before you.”, (Matthew 5:11-12).

