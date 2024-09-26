What is the mysterious and powerful force engaged in attacking the earth and its many life-forms?

Geoengineering:

For decades it has been apparent that the earth is being intentionally terraformed in a way that if continued, is incompatible with biological life as currently constituted. By now, most people are familiar with the constant 24/7 geoengineering [1] of the global atmosphere (primarily the stratosphere and troposphere, up to about 65,000 feet) with metallic and biological nanoparticulates that are toxic to all life on earth. There are multiple purposes for this destructive activity including: weather control [2], weather warfare, obliteration of infrastructure, damage to plant and animal life and other more hideous [3] intentions. It should be self-evident that no intelligent species would purposely poison its own atmosphere unless forced/induced to by a malevolent, superior intelligence with the power to do so. For what ultimate purpose is this being done and by whom? Let us examine the issue in more detail.

Alien E.T.’s:

Some have postulated that extraterrestrial alien beings are responsible, that is, physical entities that require an atmosphere significantly different from ours, in order to be capable of subsisting here, unaided by artificial means. Others purport that the poisoning of the atmosphere is designed to slowly kill carbon-based, higher life forms in preparation for a different kind of living/intelligent entity. Various alternatives have been suggested, for example, silicon-based [4] (rather than carbon-based) living entities or in the alternative, cyborgs [5] that retain some organic tissue but are composed of significant amounts of non-organic material, among other possibilities. The claim that an advanced, physical life-form, other than one that is carbon-based (that utilizes very complex organic [carbon] chemistry to support life), is capable of independent existence at all, is scientifically untenable despite the ludicrous claims of some globalists. [6] The reasons for same are beyond the scope of this essay.

Genetic Engineering and GMO’s:

Any serious attempt to determine the identity of any malevolent beings allegedly promoting the poisoning/transforming of the earth and its indigenous plant and animal life, must come to grips with the attempts being made to genetically modify terrestrial life forms, including human beings, through genetic engineering. Most informed people are now aware that a plethora of artificially created seeds/organisms/foods have been created through genetic engineering processes, that while tasting like their natural counterparts, are not as nutritious or capable of reproducing naturally. A hallmark of these organisms is that they are sterile. This begs the question of why those responsible would purposely create foods that are inferior to what nature can provide for human consumption.

The removal of natural crops with replacements that are sterile and non-nutritious is completely indefensible from a scientific standpoint. Why then would those with the requisite knowledge and responsibility for producing food for human consumption, be doing so? Some thinkers have posited that the profit motive is ultimately the driving force behind GMO’s. If so, this is a classic example of short-term vision. Even if a few people were to become fabulously wealthy by creating a kind of GMO/food production monopoly, the ultimate effect would be a decreasingly healthy population, less capable (through disease and death) of buying their products. This kind of activity is totally counterproductive if human life on earth is to remain healthy and vibrant. If it is in fact being carried out globally, it is prima-facia evidence of an attempt to extinguish human life over time. Why would this be carried out when doing so is clearly and provably genocidal?

Electromagnetic Radiation:

Over the past several years there has been a concerted effort made to expand EMF (electromagnetic frequency aka radio frequency [RF]) ranges to higher and higher levels of power. What began decades ago as first generation (1G) EMF devices, primarily cellular telephones initially, has gradually expanded to 2G, 3G, 4G and most recently 5G iterations. The scientific community has known for decades that higher EMF/RF frequency bombardment of humans is associated with multiple diseases [7], the frequency and severity of which increase with increasing EMF power ranges (increasing energy and shorter wavelengths). Ionizing as well as non-ionizing radiation (such as EM/FRF) are deleterious to biological entities. The data proving this is so copious and overwhelming that it must be considered a scientific fact. [8] Yet, we find a massive global putsch in favor of increasingly more powerful EMF bandwidths. As 5G becomes more geographically widespread, rollouts of 6G and more are being contemplated. There is no credible justification for doing this. There is however a very obvious albeit nefarious reason why it is being done:

“To quote Martin L Pall, PhD, Emeritus Professor of Biochemistry and Medical Sciences at Washington State University, “Putting tens of millions of 5G antennas, without a single biological test of safety, has to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world”. Professor Pall is wrong, however: it is not a stupid idea but a heinous crime if one understands the motive behind this deployment. 5G is a compartmentalized weapons deployment masquerading as a benign technological advance for enhanced communications and faster downloads (bold emphasis mine throughout). The globalist false propaganda falls away with one simple undisputed fact: their PCR test patent for Covid-19, which was filed in 2015, was never able to identify a live virus, so that it could be utilized to terrorize ignorant and unsuspecting populations across the world into taking a Covid-19 vaccine polluted with a nano antenna technology to hook victims up to the 5G network…Basic safety requirements have been willfully ignored by the telecoms industry and the ICNIRP guidelines have been deliberately designed to confuse those who lack technical knowledge... The Covid-19 vaccine adverse reactions data read like the destruction of mankind as millions of North American citizens die and are injured in this medical experiment that is in breach of the Nuremberg Code and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Levels of radiation emissions from the 5G network empirically exceed the COE 1815 Resolution and confirm the assault, causing actual bodily harm to populations across the world. The fact that the Covid-19 vaccines vector data were developed in biological chemical weapons laboratories proves that they are only masquerading as vaccines, with the emerging data of sterilization, ill health and death across the West revealing their true purpose…5G is a weapon system, a crime against humanity so monstrous that even an educated person would find it unbelievable on first inspection of the facts. The prima facie evidence of this globalist depopulation agenda is unequivocal and should be tested in the courts so that the conspirators involved in this murderous plan can be brought to justice. This is the greatest crime ever to be perpetrated on mankind and all of God’s creation”, from Expert Report, Fifth Generation (5G) Directed Energy Radiation Emissions in the Context of Nanometal-contaminated Vaccines that include Covid-19 with Graphite Ferrous Oxide Antennas, by Mark Steele, January 28, 2022.

A very interesting chart was brought to my attention by a substack author:

The same kind of considerations discussed above with respect to GMO’s is applicable here. Why would any advanced civilization commit genocide in this way? No amount of alleged convenience that this technology allegedly brings can justify the risk involved in using it. As in the other examples, the precautionary principle was completely abandoned.

Bioweapons:

Another example of the same kind of self-destructive global suicide is the fact that many nations on earth are allegedly engaged in developing bioweapons through gain of function research (and since 2021 have intentionally subjected their populations to taking highly toxic and even lethal [Microtech/Nanotech] [9] laden injections under the guise of vaccination for an alleged viral pandemic). The countries in question are purportedly creating organisms that are more disease-producing and lethal than those found in nature (whether this is actually possible, or simply a cover story is an issue that will not be further discussed here). Assuming that it is possible however, and even if one accepts the proffered explanation that this is being done in a “defensive” way, (in order to prepare for possible bioweapons attacks by enemies), the foreseeable result is that accidental/intentional release of such weapons is simply too risky a possibility to contemplate (consider the recent claimed pandemic and all that transpired thereafter). Therefore, if gain of function research (GOF) is actually possible, all bioweapons/(GOF) research should be banned. Such a conclusion can be arrived at by examination of only the scientific and technical considerations involved. A traditional moral philosophical one would also conclude that bioweapons/GOF research is inherently immoral and must never be engaged in. Even if the intent (defensive) were found to be entirely noble, the “means” selected (creating dangerous pathogens) is highly immoral (the intent or moral “ends” never justify illegitimate “means”). We also have the moral theological teaching of the Apostle Paul in Romans 3:8; that we must never do evil that good may come of it. Therefore, we arrive at the same question; why would the human race intentionally subject itself to genocidal elimination?

It is incompatible with right reason to allege that so many obviously destructive activities could be carried out by accident or by societal ignorance (essentially chance alone). The only three options available are: chance, law or design. Neither chance nor law fit the evidence. Clearly what is transpiring is by design, that is, intentional.

Rejection of Nature:

One could go on enumerating the myriad ways in which humanity is engaged in destroying itself but doing so would not be particularly helpful as the point has been adequately established. Nevertheless, a bit more might be useful.

So far, this discussion has focused only on some of the physical/biological methods being employed. There are a number of others as well, which are being used to degrade humanity, that most thoughtful persons are well-aware of. In fact, some involve a mixture of biological and behavioral tactics being utilized to limit the survival of the human race. For example, it is indisputable that human sexual differentiation is binary. We are either female (XX) or male (XY) at the level of chromosomes which is what determines the biological sex of humans. This genotypic reality is remarkably constant/efficient and only a very small number of mutational errors occur, such as XO, XXY etc. From a phenotypic point of view, external genitalia usually follow genetic/chromosomal inheritance but is not alone dispositive of whether a human being is male or female. The very recent claim/idea that humans in the aggregate or individually, could be neither male, female, both or ambiguous, is incompatible with natural biological science. Attempts at creating such distinctions through new social constructs is to engage in positing a false reality. [10] This represents an attempt to deny existent reality in favor of an incoherent paradigm of the advocates own making, (most of which notably and intentionally result in depopulation by limiting births). It is clearly a brazen metaphysical attack which is incompatible with reality, is contrary to right reason and nature itself. There are numerous other examples that could be mentioned but in the interest of brevity will not be elucidated.

Malevolent Alien Presence/Control:

What has been established so far is that humanity or whomever is in control of it, is acting against its own interest, in countless ways. That much is incontestable. Moreover, it is not possible to explain this by invoking chance, ignorance or an altered set of physical/biological laws which humans have no control over. Physical and biological (natural) realities on earth have not changed. What is transpiring is entirely intentional and at the same time, irrational by natural/normal criteria. Therefore, either a subset of human beings in control of science, technology, governance and so forth, are purposely and independently attempting to eliminate human if not all biological life on planet earth or they are being forced/induced to do so by a malevolent entity that has no need/use for our terrestrial environment. There appear to be no other possibilities. If we assume the former, we are postulating that this subset of human beings has chosen to act against its own biological self-interest. Doing so would violate what we know exists in everyone, the natural desire to survive. Clearly, this is part of the human condition and everyday experience proves this is still the case at the individual level. Therefore, we are left with the option that an alien presence with a malevolent intent is forcing/inducing human beings in control of science, technology and governance on a global basis, to act against their self-interest.

Physical or Non-physical Presence:

This brings us to the question of whether the alien presence with malevolent intent is physical or non-physical. For many decades people have posited the presence of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO’s) in earth’s atmosphere, including some which purportedly contain extraterrestrial beings/visitors. Almost unanimously, these claims allege that physical beings from distant parts of the universe have traveled here in physical space craft and are manifesting their arrival in detectable ways, including revealing themselves to certain human witnesses. Some even claim to have been physically abducted by aliens, taken aboard their vessels and subjected to various, usually invasive medical/physical examinations for unknown purposes. Whether any of these claims are factual, is highly doubtful, for a multitude of reasons.

Contrary to what many imagine, it is extremely difficult to prove that something physical is of extraterrestrial origin. First, the object (inanimate or living), must be physically present on earth and capable of being subjected to a rigorous set of chemical/physical/biological tests by multiple sets of investigators acting independently. Moreover, they must be provably unbiased. In the public record, no such item(s) have ever been documented. If they exist, only those with “special” access rights (e.g., national security clearance) have been allowed to examine them and therefore cannot be used to publicly establish their existence.

Second, even if such an object were available for examination, it would be necessary to determine what criteria should be used to ascertain whether it originated from somewhere other than on earth. For example, would it be necessary to prove it contained an element in the Periodic Table that has not been theoretically postulated, discovered or found on earth? If so, how could we be sure that element doesn’t already exist here? This admittedly involves some very high-powered chemistry and nuclear physics which most of us are incapable of either understanding or using to perform the necessary tests, but these and other related questions must be carefully considered.

Third, even if an object was found to be of extraterrestrial origin, it must, if physical, obey physical laws governing other physical objects. For example, it must obey Newton’s laws of motion which govern localized effects, or it doesn’t qualify as physical, irrespective of its appearance. Many people have alluded to the seemingly fantastic speeds that certain objects appear to exhibit in the atmosphere and the right angle turns they seem to make, all of which defy the known laws of physics governing gravity, mass, acceleration etc. Physical objects including living things, are subject to these laws. Spiritual (non-physical) objects are not. It is highly relevant that we now know holographic [11] computer graphic interface (CGI) and other technologies exist which can make objects appear/behave as if they were three dimensional and physical. Such objects may seem to accomplish feats of motion which are impossible for physical objects. That does not make them of extraterrestrial origin.

Fourth, the alleged existence/appearance of physical, extra-earth-terrestrial craft in our atmosphere & space at the distance of low-earth orbiting satellites would be located inside the Van Allen radiation belt which raises the question of how they could traverse it from far-distant points in the universe without the occupants succumbing to radiation poisoning (the main reason we have been unable to leave low-earth orbit, something even admitted by NASA).

Fifth, even if we assume advanced technology has been developed by Earth scientists which allows space craft to achieve unheard of speeds and feats of agility, they must still obey the laws of physics governing all physical objects. If we assume these objects are not physical, we can explain how it is that the assumed occupants are not harmed by traversing the Van Allen radiation belt and why they are not crushed by the gravitational “G” forces created by the massive accelerations and right angle turns that have been attested to.

Sixth, even if an apparent new form of physical, intelligent, living being was introduced, one with a genome different from humans but with an overall human-like appearance, it would not prove an extraterrestrial origin. The cloning of mammals has been possible for decades (recall Dolly the sheep, first mammalian clone, 1996). It is now technically possible to genetically engineer/clone human beings and bring them to term through artificial insemination (implantation of a naturally generated or cloned human embryo into a human female). Research on artificial wombs has likely progressed to the point of allowing for total human reproduction without sexual or gestational involvement of humans at all. Also relevant is the fact that remarkable advances have been made in the genetic engineering of simple life forms and even mammals. Chimeric human/mice, aka Humice, have been developed and are used in biological research. It is anyone’s guess what kinds of chimeric human/animal or more likely, human/machine (cyborg) entities might already exist as a result of the massive amounts of funding provided for black operations projects in the US alone. [12] Such entities may already walk among us without our knowledge, any of which could be used to support the claim that a physical, alien/extraterrestrial being had arrived on earth from some far-distant location in the universe. This would very likely be false because there is no publicly available evidence to prove physical extra (earth) terrestrial beings have arrived on earth or exist at all.

These kinds of considerations could be discussed in much greater detail but suffice to establish the point which bears repeating, that; should the allegation be made publicly that physical aliens and or their space craft are invading the earth, such claims must be initially greeted as false until proven otherwise. Such an actual event would be extremely improbable, especially since the distances involved in traveling from somewhere else in the Milky Way or some other far-distant Galaxy are so unthinkably vast that it is a practical impossibility for anything to traverse them given physical/biological universal laws as currently understood, (even assuming a velocity approaching the speed of light or granting the existence of advanced physical life in those distant locations already in possession of such technology). [13] Moreover, given the nature of the distances involved, no living entity with which earth inhabitants are familiar would survive long enough to make such a trip, even if it were otherwise possible. Why would an advanced civilization take on such a challenge? How would it know about the specific situation it would confront on earth if it were to successfully complete such a trip? The more one thinks about it, the idea of an alien invasion of the earth becomes so improbable as to be impossible. Nevertheless, it has been repeatedly mentioned as a way to rally the support of all people on earth against a common enemy. [14]

Nature of Non-physical Presence:

It seems that the more deeply one considers these issues the more likely one is to hypothesize that some extraterrestrial, malevolent but non-physical force exists that is influencing those in power/control of science/technology/world governments. We have considered several reasons for doubting the existence of physical extraterrestrial malevolent alien control over our world. However, if we consider the possibility that the origin is non-physical but being accomplished in the physical realm, we are able to explain all the relevant evidence rather than only some of it (as is the case if we assume it is entirely physical). Some will no doubt find this assertion incredible, if not repugnant at first glance. There are those who will dismiss it out of hand due to various biases e.g. a profound materialistic bias wherein they reject the very idea of anything existing that is nonphysical. Admittedly, it is impossible by use of science and technology to prove the existence of anything non-physical because science and technology only deal with the physical. Science like Mathematics itself does not even contain the explanation for its own existence let alone the explanation for why anything/everything exists at all. Those kinds of questions are metaphysical, the answers to which must be sought elsewhere in the realms of Philosophy and Theology.

Can we look to Philosophy or Theology for clues as to what the nonphysical, malevolent, extraterrestrial entity controlling much of our world is? The answer is yes. While somewhat difficult for many of us, classical and scholastic philosophy are useful here. Those who wish to avoid this discussion may skip ahead to the next section of text.

Philosophy:

The Aristotelian/Thomistic synthesis holds that there are 4 causes for everything: the material, efficient, formal and final cause. In scholastic language of Thomas Aquinas, the final cause is non-physical [15] and is usually held to be the ultimate cause of all things, the Supreme Being, also known as God. In the one and only supreme being is found, “being” itself or being personified to the nth degree we might say, from which all other derivative being is given its existence. Even the ancient Greeks, Socrates, Plato and Aristotle understood that there exist, nonphysical realities which they described in different ways and understood as having various attributes. From just after the ancient Stoics/ Materialists/Epicureans, until relatively recently, the idea that nonphysical realities exist was considered self-evident.

Unfortunately, a new kind of physicalism/materialism arose after the dawn of the Enlightenment [16] which was intended to be a substitute/replacement for Christianity (and the epistemology, morality and metaphysical underpinnings that were fundamental to and associated with it) [17]. This was a tragic error/development. In fact, during most of the past several millennia, the idea that a Supreme Being must (necessarily has to) exist was considered not only self-evident, but a sign of proper intellectual function. People recognized that the very elements of which everything physical are made would cease to exist were there not something greater than those elements maintaining their existence. [18] That something, had to be found outside or beyond the physical realm or universe in which they are distributed. It is useful to consider that at the level of the 4 fundamental physical forces that “hold” all matter together, there is no explanation for why they should exist at all or continue to do so (every attempt at finding one, leads to an inability to identify a final/ultimate cause without appealing to an infinite physical regression, despite knowing that it is impossible to cross an actual infinite chain of events). This is another way to say, by analogy, that while all physical “forms” come ontologically from other physical forms. Forms [19] themselves (universals) come from an extra-universal origin representing ideals, ideas or thoughts, (for lack of a better term), in the mind of the one Supreme Being we call God. God then, “imagines” the form, so to speak, and gives it being, whether spiritual, physical or both (as in the case of man).

From right reason then, we deduce that a Supreme Being must exist for anything to exist at all, including physical and nonphysical (spiritual) entities. All being, except the supreme being, are derivative and represent creatures while the Supreme Being is the only Creator and self-sufficient entity that exists. We may think of this as the one Supreme Being (God) having a nature or essence which includes total self-sufficiency and immutability which is completely separate from/independent of all other contingent (created) being. While created spiritual beings are immutable and indestructible (e.g. angels), those contingent/derivative beings that are both physical and spiritual are destructible/mutable physically but indestructible spiritually (e.g. man). Only one (The) Supreme Being is original (not derivative), immutable and indestructible.

While a consideration of the implications of science can give us inferences about the nature of The Supreme Being/Creator, science cannot establish independently that such a spiritual being exists (science is limited to the physical realm). For example, the exquisitely fine-tuned nature of the universal constants of physics are exactly as they need to be for advanced carbon-based physical life to exist anywhere in the universe. Such “fine-tuning” seems incompatible with chance alone and weighs heavily in favor of intentional design/planning. [20] This allows us to infer that a Supreme Being of incredible power and intelligence created the universe according to extremely specific criteria, and for a very particular reason. The existence of the physical constants themselves however when considered only in terms of their mathematical relationships, do not. Thomas Aquinas provided multiple proofs for the existence of God over 700 years ago, including the arguments from motion, design, cosmology, and as articulated by Saint Anselm, the ontological argument. More recently these have been updated in light of modern physics and additional philosophical considerations [21] in addition to several other arguments not mentioned here. The point is that human beings have very rational philosophical reasons for believing that one Supreme Being exists that is the source of all other being.

If we accept that nonphysical entities exist (we have just demonstrated one way in which to consider the possibility and there are many others) and that they may have different attributes, it is conceivable that some might have malevolent ones. Through a process of deductive and inductive reasoning then, we have reached the point at which it is now necessary to conclude that a nonphysical malevolent force of extraterrestrial origin is laying siege to the earth and all the living things it contains. It is doing exactly what (and more), that a hypothetical extraterrestrial race of malevolent physical aliens would do, if they actually existed and attempted to invade the earth.

Theology:

We must now consider the input of Theology. Having concluded that the best explanation that fits with all the available evidence, is that an extraterrestrial, malevolent but non-physical force/entity exists that is influencing those in power/control of science/technology/world governments; how can we make sense of such a claim? The testimony of scripture found in the Old and New Testaments of the Bible speaks to just this issue.

For over 3500 years, it has been maintained that God the Holy Ghost, has inspired human beings to record what God wanted mankind to know in the form of sacred writings/scriptures. These divinely inspired writings are also known as General Revelation, which ended with the death of the last Apostle. The earliest period referred to in sacred scripture is that of our original parents, Adam and Eve as found in Genesis, the first book of the Old Testament. There we find evidence that a malevolent entity exists which using deceit, successfully corrupted the preternatural state of humanity as it was initially created. This evil entity is often represented in scripture as a serpent, (Gen. 3:1-8) or dragon but is actually a very powerful fallen angel, (Job 1:7, Isaiah 14:12, Ezekiel 28:12-17, Luke 10:18, Revelation 12:9), referred to variously as Lucifer, Satan or the Devil, among other names. The Devil and his followers (roughly 1/3 of the angels in heaven), were ejected by God for staging what amounted to an insurrection, (Revelation 12:12). These angels failed their test of obedience and free-will choice to either serve God or rebel. By rebelling, they refused to acknowledge and behave in accordance with the purpose for which they had been created.

Unlike God who is the only uncreated, totally self-sufficient being, Satan was created as a very powerful, non-physical, entirely spiritual being. God created man as a physical/spiritual or body/soul composite being in His image and placed him on earth in what was initially an idealized/preternatural state.[22] As a result of the Devil’s deception, while appearing in the form of a serpent, Adam and Eve failed their test of obedience to God and lost their innocence, after which they were removed from the Garden of Eden (Gen. 3:22-24). Since that event, all human beings (except for the God/man Jesus Christ and His mother [23]) who descend from our first parents through direct biological lineage, share in the original sin of Adam and Eve as evidenced by a life-long tendency to rebel against the commandments/Will of God. The Devil/Satan, our adversary/enemy, has attempted to corrupt every human being who has ever lived since the fall of Adam and Eve, including our Lord Jesus Christ. [24]

Devil/Satan/Dragon:

There are literally dozens of scriptures which refer to the Devil and his war against mankind. While still on earth, Jesus and later, the Apostles taught extensively about the wiles of Satan and how important it is to resist him. [25] Until relatively recently, all of Christendom, understood this reality and generally attempted to protect society and the individual from falling into the Devil’s snares. After the Enlightenment spread many errors, it became increasingly more challenging to do so. The reasons for this are multifactorial but reduce to a generally increasing disregard for God and His Will and at the same time a growing interest in novelties of one form or another, (many of which were evil), in the name of a kind of perverse human freedom incompatible with God’s laws. The latter served as an effective stage upon which the Devil could erect an increasingly disordered/chaotic society in contrast to the ordered, earthly, Kingdom of Christ.

Illuminati/Synagogue of Satan:

Several hundred years ago, (see Adam Weishaupt and formation of Illuminati, 1776), Satan managed to create an organized and increasingly powerful human set of “shock-troops” through which he began to slowly take over all power centers on earth. We are now living through the culmination of that effort/program. Christ discussed this event with His Apostles, and it is memorialized in the three synoptic Gospels: Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21. Prior to His return in glory to judge the living and the dead (see Nicene Creed, 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17, Revelation 19:11-16; 20:11-12) there will be a massive revolt against the reign and kingship of Christ on earth, during which an imposter known as the Antichrist will come to power (Matthew 24:15-22, Revelation 13:1-10), rule the world from Jerusalem for 3.5 years and demand to be worshipped as God. This human individual will be a counterfeit Christ, will openly oppose Christ and will be under the complete control of the Devil, (see Daniel 7:25; 9:27, 2 Thessalonians. 2:3-4; 8-10, Revelation 13:1-10). He will severely persecute (Matthew 24:21-22) Christians who refuse to worship him and through him, the Devil. In cooperation with another Satanically controlled individual, (the False Prophet, Revelation 13:11-18) he will institute an onerous world monetary system which will limit the buying and selling of all merchandise to only those who accept the “Mark of the Beast” (Revelation 13:16-17), signifying their total allegiance to /worship of the Beast (Antichrist).

The Tribulation:

A not insignificant number of Christians have wondered recently about whether we are witnessing the arrival of the Tribulation [26] period Christ discussed with His Apostles (Matthew 24:21-22 and applicable sections of Mark and Luke). This period is mentioned multiple times elsewhere in sacred scripture, as is the reign of antichrist for 3.5 years during which horrible persecution of Christians will occur as well as all those who refuse to accept the “Mark of the Beast.” Unfortunately, a form of nanotechnology (NT) now exists to enact the system described in Revelation 13:16-17 (see for example, Microsoft patent entitled: CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA, WO/2020/060606, March 26, 2020). Some believe a form of it was deployed coincident with the COVID-19 “vaccine” (e.g. a Human Implantable Quantum Dot Microneedle Vaccine Delivery System, March 23, 2020, aka Quantum Dot Tattoo array) and the unprecedented frequent booster injections which followed. The oxidative enzyme which is necessary to make the data readable is called Luciferase! (How could they be more obvious about the ultimate origin of this diabolical plan)? The enzyme makes the vaccination status detectable through Luciferase induced bioluminescence long after the injection has taken place. This technology or something very similar to it will likely be combined with a universal digital human identification (ID) [27] mark (see ID2020 Alliance, in other words, a digital identity program) designed to keep track of every injected person on the planet. Bill Gates and his “GAVI” among others are participating in it including extremely wealthy individuals and governments. It is highly improbable (if not virtually impossible) that the very circumstances outlined in Revelation 13:11-18 would be identical with what is happening globally today, without the prophesied events being realized.

Daniel the Prophet:

The great Old Testament prophet, Daniel, wrote over 2500 years ago about what an angel of the Lord revealed to him:

“At that time shall arise Michael (the Archangel), the great prince who has charge of your people. And there shall be a time of trouble (tribulation), such as never has been since there was a nation…” (Daniel 12:1). [28]

“Forces from him shall appear and profane the temple and fortress and shall take away the continual burnt offering. And they shall set up the abomination that makes desolate”, (Daniel 11:31). [29]

“And from the time when the continual sacrifice shall be taken away, and the abomination unto desolation shall be set up, there shall be a thousand two hundred ninety days”, (Daniel 12:11).

“…many shall purify themselves, and make themselves white, and be refined; but the wicked shall do wickedly; and none of the wicked shall understand; but those who are wise shall understand’”, (Daniel 12:9-10).

“But you Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, until the time of the end. Many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase.”, (Daniel 12:4).

“And he shall confirm the covenant with many, in one week: and in the half of the week the victim and the sacrifice shall fall: and there shall be in the temple the abomination of desolation: and the desolation shall continue even to the consummation, and to the end.”, (Daniel 9:27).

It is certainly possible that the “covenant with many” has been confirmed if not at least begun, through peace treaties signed between multiple Arab nations and Israel at the behest of former President, Donald Trump, (through Jared Kushner as his agent/representative). It is also true that there has been an exponential increase in the knowledge of science and technology. Until the onset of the COVID-19 “pandemic”, unprecedented widespread human travel could be said to have fulfilled the prophesy that “many shall run to and fro”, and subsequently, it is true again.

Testimony of Jesus Christ:

Our Lord Jesus Christ discussed the Tribulation and His second coming in detail with His Apostles/Disciples. The relevant sections are found in Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21. The Apostle Paul also wrote about it in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-12 [30]. In these and other relevant scriptures, it is made clear that Christ will not return until after the Antichrist comes to world power and reigns for 3.5 years during which Christians will be severely persecuted. Revelation 13 also describes key facets of this time period, specifically, the “Mark of the Beast” which the antichrist will demand everyone submit to in order to engage in financial transactions of any kind. [31]

Of special interest to this topic are the circumstances leading up to the end of the world that Christ described in Matthew 24, especially verses 3-22:

3 As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will this be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the close of the age?” 4 And Jesus answered them, “Take heed that no one leads you astray. 5 For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and they will lead many astray. 6 And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars; see that you are not alarmed; for this must take place, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places: 8 all this is but the beginning of the sufferings.

Persecutions Foretold

9 “Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and put you to death; and you will be hated by all nations for my name’s sake. 10 And then many will fall away, and betray one another, and hate one another. 11 And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. 12 And because wickedness is multiplied, most men’s love will grow cold. 13 But he who endures to the end will be saved. 14 And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached throughout the whole world, as a testimony to all nations; and then the end will come.

The Desolating Sacrilege

15 “So when you see the desolating sacrilege spoken of by the prophet Daniel, standing in the holy place (let the reader understand), 16 then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains; 17 let him who is on the housetop not go down to take what is in his house; 18 and let him who is in the field not turn back to take his mantle. 19 And alas for those who are with child and for those who give suck in those days! 20 Pray that your flight may not be in winter or on a sabbath. 21 For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been from the beginning of the world until now, no, and never will be. 22 And if those days had not been shortened, no human being would be saved; but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened.

Conclusion:

We live in extremely trying times. The global trajectory, with precious few exceptions, is all in the direction of increasing tyranny, with loss of personal freedom, culture and traditional guiding moral principles. Absolutely nothing is firm, everything is subject to alteration at the whim and favor of those in power and at the expense of the masses. There is nothing that has been left untouched, including the very meaning of human life, the nature of reality, truth and basic principles of morality (right and wrong).

If it were possible for a civilization to self-destruct more effectively, it is difficult to imagine how. A persuasive case has been made that a mysterious force is engaged in attacking the earth and its life-forms, in particular, human beings. Evidence from multiple and varied sources strongly suggests the force is extra-terrestrial, immaterial (non-physical), possessed of super-human intelligence and of almost limitless ability to influence human attitudes and actions. It is more than reasonable, in fact logically necessary, to conclude that the force is of diabolical origin. This malevolent force is without doubt, the Serpent of Genesis 3:1-8, the most powerful fallen angel, (Job 1:7, Isaiah 14:12 [32], Ezekiel 28:12-17, Luke 10:18 [33], Revelation 12:9 [34]) referred to variously as Lucifer, Satan or the Devil. The Tribulation [35] period, prophesied by the prophet Daniel, Jesus Christ and His Apostles, appears to have begun. We must expect the imminent appearance of the reign of the Antichrist [36] and be prepared to resist him and his “Beast System” referred to as the “Mark of the Beast.”

Please read the endnotes and click on the links which have been provided for your assistance. What I have freely received, I gladly pass on. My hope is that many will benefit.

Addendum:

Much of the material found on this substack platform is likely to be removed. Those who want permanent access to what is contained, should download contents now and place it on thumb drives, or better yet, reduce it to print.

Here are some scriptures that help give meaning and hope to our common plight:

“35Therefore, do not throw away your confidence, which has a great reward. 36For you have need of endurance, so that you may do the will of God and receive what is promised.”, (Hebrews 10:35-36).

“5May those who sow in tears, reap with shouts of joy! 6 He that goes forth weeping, bearing the seed for sowing, shall come home with shouts of joy, bringing his sheaves with him.”, (Psalms 125:5-6).

“14But even if you do suffer for righteousness’ sake, you will be blessed. Have no fear of them, nor be troubled, 15 but in your hearts reverence Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to make a defense to anyone who calls you to account for the hope that is in you, yet do it with gentleness and reverence.”, (1 Peter 3:14-15).

“1But the souls of the righteous are in the hand of God, and no torment will ever touch them. 2In the eyes of the foolish they seemed to have died, and their departure was thought to be an affliction, 3 and their going from us to be their destruction; but they are at peace. 4 For though in the sight of men they were punished, their hope is full of immortality. 5 Having been disciplined a little, they will receive great good, because God tested them and found them worthy of himself; 6 like gold in the furnace he tried them, and like a sacrificial burnt offering he accepted them.

7 In the time of their visitation they will shine forth and will run like sparks through the stubble.

8 They will govern nations and rule over peoples, and the Lord will reign over them forever.”, (Wisdom 3:1-8).

Endnotes:

[1] A massive covert global geoengineering program has been operative since shortly after the Rio Conference in 1992. See RIO DECLARATION ON ENVIRONMENT AND DEVELOPMENT aka Agenda 21. Recall that shortly thereafter, Vice President Gore began giving speeches alleging that the world was experiencing a dangerous degree of man-made global warming, (later changed to a “climate crisis” when the predicted degree of warming failed to materialize), created by constant geoengineering, not the daily activities of humans. Over 50 years ago, the Report from Iron Mountain advocated a fake climate crisis and possible fake alien invasion as ways in which to control the world.

[2] Evidence for this is simply overwhelming. Over sixty years ago, weather control was mentioned in a speech by President Kennedy and after his assassination, President Johnson made remarks about it that were startling at the time. The speech can be found at the following link: He Who Controls The Weather Will Control The World - Lyndon B Johnson. Also see the following: Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather by 2025; Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars; Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare, circa 2025; NWO: Official NASA documents confirm plans for 'Mass Extinction Event' in 2025 and Summit of the Future, in which the UN adopted without recorded vote, a Pact for the Future. It should be read by all as this agreement effectively ends all national sovereignty and makes every person on earth a “citizen”, (read slave) of the UN. See: IT'S ALL COMING TO AN END & ITS HAPPENING JUST LIKE WE ALL SAID IT WOULD! These are only a small sampling of what is available in the public domain. It is obvious that weather control and weather warfare have been desired and known to be technologically feasible for many decades. Here is a very interesting piece of evidence: List of 100 US Patents Related to Weather Modification.

[3] See my Microtechnology & Nanotechnology Infestation of the Body is the “Holy Grail” and Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers by Dr. David Hughes.

[4] For those who are interested in a more detailed discussion see: On the Potential of Silicon as a Building Block for Life. To be brief, a silicon-based advanced life form for an earth-like environment would face overwhelming limitations.

[5] Generally understood to refer to human/machine composites.

[6] Yuval Noah Harari says globalists have created a “technological Noah’s Ark” (transhumanism) to escape mass extinction event they’re unleashing – NaturalNews.com. Here are some of his most outrageous statements, “Even if you believe in the Bible, the only thing the God of the Bible managed to create is organic beings (an obvious falsehood since he also created angels which are spiritual [non-physical/non-organic) beings). Now we want to create inorganic life. Divinity is not far enough to describe what we are trying to do …We are much better than the God of the Bible” (Harari, 2017). [(Bold emphasis is mine throughout). “Now humans are developing even bigger powers than ever before. We are really acquiring divine powers of creation and destruction. We are really upgrading humans into gods. We are acquiring, for instance, the power to re-engineer life (Harari, 2020)”. These NWO globalists no longer hide their intentions. Rather, they openly boast about becoming superior to God. The obvious implication is that if we worship God who they say is their inferior, we owe them even more adulation, see View of Cyborgs R Us: The Bio-Nano Panopticon of Injected Bodies? (ijvtpr.com). With these outrageous statements, Harari has publicly claimed for the globalist cabal, the ability and right to create life that exceeds even the power of God, which represents idolatry and blasphemy of the highest order. “According to the WEF, a new one world religion has arrived, and it unites all of humanity in worshipping at the altar of climate science, techno-communism, and eugenics…Jesus is fake news, God is dead, and you do not have a soul. You are a ‘hackable animal’ who does not have the capacity for free will”, Klaus Schwab: 'God Is Dead' and the WEF is 'Acquiring Divine Powers' - News Punch.

[7] See for example, The 5G and Effects on Mice, Rats and Humans. Ten New Studies. Also see: Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G and Study Shows Direct Correlation between 5G Networks and “Coronavirus” Outbreaks and COVID-19 Attributed Cases and Deaths are Statistically Higher in States and Counties with 5th Generation Millimeter Wave Wireless Telecommunications in the United States. For those with an interest in the relationship between graphene and EMF, see: Radio-frequency characteristics of graphene oxide. Time and space constraints prevent a more complete listing of relevant sources.

[8] See: Risks to Health and Well-Being from Radio-Frequency Radiation Emitted by Cell Phones and Other Wireless Devices, for an excellent treatment. Note the extensive reference section at the conclusion of the paper.

[9] See my: Microtechnology & Nanotechnology Infestation of the Body is the “Holy Grail”, and Contamination of Human Blood with Self-Assembling Micro/Nanotechnology in the post-CV19 “Vaccine” era.

[10] It should be unnecessary to point out that surgical attempts to alter the genitalia of human beings in order to allegedly achieve a different sex, are incapable of doing so. Biologically speaking, every cell of the individual remains either XX or XY, meaning, the altered genitalia do not comport with the actual biological sex of the person which is found in each cell of the body. That is why such individuals must take hormone replacements. The altered genitalia create at most, an appearance of something that is not true in physical reality.

[11] Unproven reports have appeared, stating that two moons or two suns have been visible from certain locations on earth. Pictures of these phenomena purportedly exist as well (yet to be verified as authentic). Artificial auroras have been created using HAARP technology. See: HAARP experiments could cause artificial aurora over Alaska this weekend, all of these at least suggest; very advanced holographic imagery is now being projected into the atmosphere which we know is being constantly replenished with nanoparticulates, e.g. aluminum, barium and strontium to name only a few. Atmospheric metallic nanoparticulates when sprayed into the atmosphere, create a plasma which can be used to project holographic images. Also of note is that patents have been awarded for technology used in generating and processing a high-quality digital hologram e.g., METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGE. It should be unnecessary to detail how such holograms might be used to fake an alien invasion or some other atmospheric phenomena such as a fake “rapture” or the “return of Christ.” See: What do we know about the Return of Jesus Christ? What is the “Second Coming of Christ”?

[12] Trillions of dollars are allegedly “missing” from government accounts, mentioned as far back as 2001. See for example, Pentagon Audit Showing $1.9 Trillion in Missing Assets Signals Urgent Need Not for More Money but for Reform. The point is that ample funding has probably been made available for such “projects.”

[13] Some have posited the existence of wormholes that could be used to markedly lessen the distance and length of time required for traversing such vast interstellar expanses. However, the actual existence of wormholes has not been proven. It remains a concept for which astrophysicists have no empirical data. For practical purposes we must assume they do not exist and do not provide a way to achieve interstellar travel between two, far-distant locations.

[14] A fake alien invasion would be a perfect way to obtain voluntary compliance with what would otherwise be seen as onerous totalitarian dictates designed to remove all individual rights and freedoms. President Reagan raised the issue on more than one occasion. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly in 1987, he said, “I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside of this world.” Other political leaders have spoken about it as well.

[15] As is the formal cause, generally speaking.

[16] The more deeply one considers it, the more it becomes obvious that the entire Enlightenment project was a Satanic one from the beginning because it made belief in non-physical realities something that was no longer socially acceptable, thus eliminating God from consideration. Qui-bono? Clearly, the Devil was the greatest beneficiary.

[17] This represented a total alteration at the level of cosmology or worldview.

[18] Even atoms and subatomic “particles” must be kept in existence by something sufficiently powerful to do so, which cannot be found within their own nature or essence.

[19] For those with further interest, consider that we sit in actual (physical) chairs, what philosophers refer to as particulars, but the idea of a “chair” is a non-physical universal/idea that has a separate existence, but only in the mind. This universal that we think of as chair has attributes which we might refer to as “chairness.” The universal idea of “chair” is a form, the physical substance from which a particular chair is made, is referred to as matter, in scholastic (Aristotelian/Thomistic) terminology. Thus, every physical entity is composed of matter and form or a particular and universal.

[20] This is only one of multiple proofs of the necessary existence of a supreme being. Technically, it is a type of Teleological argument. The beauty of this proof is that if any of the universal constants had been set even slightly differently, life as we know it would be impossible. This argument is often combined with the so-called “just right” or “goldy-locks” position of the earth in our solar system (not too close, but not too far away from the sun), our sun’s unique position in the Milky Way Galaxy, as well as the presence of one orbiting moon of sufficient size to stabilize the earth and the presence of an electromagnetic shield capable of protecting the atmosphere from lethal gamma and other kinds of high energy (ionizing) radiation. All of this is inexplicable on the basis of anything other than intentional, yet very personal, design parameters being chosen by an all-powerful/all-knowing, creative being.

[21] Some readers may be interested in reading about William Lane Craig’s Kalam Cosmological Argument. While not technically speaking a proof for the existence of God, it is a more modern version of the Cosmological argument.

[22] See Genesis 1:26-27 and Genesis 2:7-24.

[23] God the Son was incarnated in human form (into Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ/Messiah) by a human mother in whom there was no sin. The reason is that the sinless second person of the Blessed Trinity (God the Son) could not take on human flesh from a mother tainted by sin. This is the meaning of the phrase; immaculate conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM), who was conceived and born without sin and in whom, Jesus was conceived (in the BVM’s body) by the power of the Holy Spirit. This also means that Jesus had a human mother but no human father because his conception was without the involvement of a human male.

[24] See Matthew 4:3-10, 1 Peter 5:8, 2 Peter 2:4.

[25] Matthew 4:10; 16:23, Luke 4:8; 22:31-32, John 8:44, James 4:7.

[26] This writer is not the first or only person to make this assertion. See: The Globalist Plan Is Lining Up Exactly How The Bible Foretold | Harbingers Daily.

[27] See my: Digital ID/CBDC/Social Credit Score is a Massive Human Enslavement Program.

[28] Also see Matthew 24:21-22.

[29] See also Matthew 24:15 and Mark 13:14.

[30] “Let no one deceive you in any way; for that day (the tribulation) will not come, unless the rebellion comes first, and the man of lawlessness (the antichrist) is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God. Do you not remember that when I was still with you I told you this? And you know what is restraining him now so that he may be revealed in his time. For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work; only he who now restrains it will do so until he is out of the way. And then the lawless one will be revealed, and the Lord Jesus will slay him with the breath of his mouth and destroy him by his appearing and his coming. The coming of the lawless one by the activity of Satan will be with all power and with pretended signs and wonders, and with all wicked deception for those who are to perish, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. Therefore God sends upon them a strong delusion, to make them believe what is false, so that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”, (2 Thessalonians 2:3-11).

[31] With this mark, the antichrist will be able to recognize those who worship him as God. “… it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.”, (Revelation 13:16-17). For more information see: Digital ID/CBDC/Social Credit Score is a Massive Human Enslavement Program.

[32] “How you are fallen from heaven, O Day Star, son of Dawn! How you are cut down to the ground, you who laid the nations low!”, (Isaiah 14:12).

[33] “And he (Jesus Christ) said to them, ‘I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven’.”, (Luke 10:18).

[34] “And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.”, (Revelation 12:9).

[35] For more information see my: Has the Eschatological Sequence Begun?

[36] For more information, see my: What/Who is the Antichrist?

