aka’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
More Evidence of Adverse Health Effects from 5G Radiofrequency Radiation
I have written in the past about the deleterious effects of 5G on human health, primarily in the context of its relationship to COVID-19.
Oct 18
•
aka J Shannon
9
Share this post
More Evidence of Adverse Health Effects from 5G Radiofrequency Radiation
akajshannon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Why can't we defeat the Globalist Forces/Weapons [1] arrayed against us? (udated)
“After all, they can't stop billions of us.”
Oct 10
•
aka J Shannon
8
Share this post
Why can't we defeat the Globalist Forces/Weapons [1] arrayed against us? (udated)
akajshannon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
September 2024
UN adopts “Pact for the Future”, Ending National Sovereignty
“IT'S ALL COMING TO AN END & ITS HAPPENING JUST LIKE WE ALL SAID IT WOULD!” Click here for original video.
Sep 30
•
aka J Shannon
10
Share this post
UN adopts “Pact for the Future”, Ending National Sovereignty
akajshannon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
In Way of Fostering Public Debate on Highly Controversial Scientific Topics
I just read the pdf version of: Response to Critics of Lee & Broudy (2024) on the Toxicity and Self-Assembling Technology in Incubated Samples of…
Sep 29
•
aka J Shannon
20
Share this post
In Way of Fostering Public Debate on Highly Controversial Scientific Topics
akajshannon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
An "Alien" Invasion?
Evidence mounts: the earth has been subjected to an invasion by beings with malevolent intent.
Sep 26
•
aka J Shannon
9
Share this post
An "Alien" Invasion?
akajshannon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Microtechnology & Nanotechnology Infestation of the Body is the “Holy Grail”
Their “Big Secret”
Sep 15
•
aka J Shannon
62
Share this post
Microtechnology & Nanotechnology Infestation of the Body is the “Holy Grail”
akajshannon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
Baseline Correction
A method for PCR manipulation
Published on The Virology Controls Studies Project
•
Sep 6
Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers
Keynote Presentation for Targeted Action, August 29, 2024
Published on David A. Hughes
•
Sep 4
23:51
Entire Covid scam may have been run to prepare things for Universal Digital ID and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
Another step toward internal (under the skin), biodigital ID
Sep 3
•
aka J Shannon
41
Share this post
Entire Covid scam may have been run to prepare things for Universal Digital ID and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
akajshannon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
August 2024
Contamination of Human Blood with Self-Assembling Micro/Nanotechnology in the post-CV19 “Vaccine” era (updated)
Has Your Blood been Adulterated? How can You Know?
Aug 25
•
aka J Shannon
43
Share this post
Contamination of Human Blood with Self-Assembling Micro/Nanotechnology in the post-CV19 “Vaccine” era (updated)
akajshannon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20
US Dept of Agriculture: we're still hunting for scientific evidence of "avian influenza virus" existence... and contagion
because it doesn't exist
Published on Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter
•
Aug 22
Global Digital Marking System Coming Soon to United States of America: Biden Admin Working on Draft Executive Order
Almost every state already has the infrastructure for a digital ID in place and more than a few states are already offering these anti-human…
Published on Exposing The Darkness
•
Aug 22
© 2024 aka J Shannon
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts