aka’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About
More Evidence of Adverse Health Effects from 5G Radiofrequency Radiation
I have written in the past about the deleterious effects of 5G on human health, primarily in the context of its relationship to COVID-19.
  
aka J Shannon
1
Why can't we defeat the Globalist Forces/Weapons [1] arrayed against us? (udated)
“After all, they can't stop billions of us.”
  
aka J Shannon
1

September 2024

UN adopts “Pact for the Future”, Ending National Sovereignty
“IT'S ALL COMING TO AN END & ITS HAPPENING JUST LIKE WE ALL SAID IT WOULD!” Click here for original video.
  
aka J Shannon
2
In Way of Fostering Public Debate on Highly Controversial Scientific Topics
I just read the pdf version of: Response to Critics of Lee & Broudy (2024) on the Toxicity and Self-Assembling Technology in Incubated Samples of…
  
aka J Shannon
1
An "Alien" Invasion?
Evidence mounts: the earth has been subjected to an invasion by beings with malevolent intent.
  
aka J Shannon
6
Microtechnology & Nanotechnology Infestation of the Body is the “Holy Grail”
Their “Big Secret”
  
aka J Shannon
12
Baseline Correction
A method for PCR manipulation
Published on The Virology Controls Studies Project  
Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers
Keynote Presentation for Targeted Action, August 29, 2024
Published on David A. Hughes  
23:51
Entire Covid scam may have been run to prepare things for Universal Digital ID and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
Another step toward internal (under the skin), biodigital ID
  
aka J Shannon
11

August 2024

Contamination of Human Blood with Self-Assembling Micro/Nanotechnology in the post-CV19 “Vaccine” era (updated)
Has Your Blood been Adulterated? How can You Know?
  
aka J Shannon
20
US Dept of Agriculture: we're still hunting for scientific evidence of "avian influenza virus" existence... and contagion
because it doesn't exist
Published on Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter  
Global Digital Marking System Coming Soon to United States of America: Biden Admin Working on Draft Executive Order
Almost every state already has the infrastructure for a digital ID in place and more than a few states are already offering these anti-human…
Published on Exposing The Darkness  
© 2024 aka J Shannon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture