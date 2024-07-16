aka’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to aka’s Substack

Truth is the ultimate master that must be served. It is not only the pre-eminent metaphysical principle in which all others are grounded, but a Person, Jesus Christ; (“I am the way the truth and the life…" John 14:6). This site is dedicated to the Truth.

People

aka J Shannon

@akajshannon
Traditional Catholic
© 2024 aka J Shannon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture