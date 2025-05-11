Occasionally, I post articles that attempt to use historically important intellectual developments as keys to explain the dysfunctions and injustices of modern society. This is one of the those. It is not for everyone but, it is relatively short and worthy of consideration.

“Morality is what you do when nobody is looking” is a truism, purportedly stated by Aldo Leopold as follows: “Ethical behavior is doing the right thing when no one else is watching.” From a practical perspective, this might be understood as “doing the right thing for the right reason.”

The scholastic moral philosophers and theologians, (incorporating the teaching of Aristotle), taught that we should never do the right thing for the wrong reason or the wrong thing for the right reason (the wrong thing for the wrong reason is obviously immoral). Of the four possibilities, only the first, doing the right thing for the right reason, is morally licit (acceptable). Most of the problems in contemporary society reduce to the widespread abuse of this moral principle.

A related issue, is that over the past several hundred years due to the increasing influence of Modernists (there is no God, for example, see the history of the Bavarian Illuminati and the writings of Albert Pike that effectively displace the Christian triune God with Lucifer/Satan) and the post-Modernists (there is no truth), disagreement exists about what constitutes right and wrong behavior (moral acts). This is part of the moral inversion that began as early as the 1700’s. It became much more aggressively promulgated in the 1960’s (even to the extent of debasing the long-held precepts of the universal Church) and has resulted today in a complete inversion from traditional moral norms. What the Modernists envisioned in theory, has now become reality, to the great detriment of everyone.

What hope is there for a society that cannot even agree on what is right and wrong? Such a situation is untenable. Without an overarching moral code that is accepted by all but the criminal/morally bankrupt among us, there is no hope of living in a properly ordered and peaceful society. With complete moral relativity, right and wrong become arbitrary, capricious and eventually a matter of “might makes right”, which those in power, freely wield against the masses.

Two of the most disturbing hallmarks of our age are that 1) people disagree about what is right and wrong and 2) they disagree on whether truth (understood as a reality that exists independent of the knower and thus is universal and [not relative]), is absolute or relative and for others, whether truth is even knowable. Human beings in virtually any other age would find these notions completely ludicrous.

When we consider that the fundamental underlying principles that should help govern society are undermined, it is easier to comprehend why we experience so much distress/tribulation. Those who [own and rule the world'], have benefited from this situation, in part, because they do not have to account for their behavior. There is no [moral imperative] that stands as a corrective for their actions.

The detailed footnotes are included for the benefit of readers who wish to plumb the depths of this topic in more detail. They are strongly encouraged.