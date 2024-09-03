aka’s Substack

Johnny-O
Sep 14

We are always promised more safety when the government wants to take away our freedoms. Facial recognition and fingerprint/palm recognition will keep us safe. A digital border wall will keep us safe and fix the border crisis (this will be used to lessen the pushback from Trump supporters).

The problem is, none of these "solutions" will work when the government is corrupt and run by people (or controlled ostensibly by people) who want total control. Technological solutions do not solve corruption. That must be rooted out before we fix anything.

Un-silent
Sep 4

I live in California and recently the DMV has been removing services from their offices. They are pushing people to use the internet more and more.

