I encourage everyone to listen to the video found at the above link and carefully consider the main themes/points discussed. Note specifically, his recommendation: resist the digital technology designed to achieve total enslavement of humanity (bold emphasis mine throughout). The following is an edited version (of an auto-generated transcript in English), of oral remarks made by Cal, of the Rebel Call Channel:

This is the Rebel Call Channel, welcome to Today's show. This is a very important video. It's crucial that everybody who is a human being knows and understands what this is. The United Nations has adopted what they're calling the “pact for the future”, intended to “transform global governance.” Of course this is without any civilian consent. It is them saying ‘we're going to create a Pact for the Future which will include/involve all governments, because we're going to have global governance whether you like it or not.’

Many of you who have been subscribed to my channels for a while now may remember me talking about the Pandemic Treaty which did not get signed. There was a reason for that, and I covered it. When it didn't get approved, it wasn't because there were any countries who were opposed to it. They just realized that by calling it the/a pandemic treaty, too many civilians were becoming suspicious of it. More people began covering it because they recognized that these unelected officials at the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) were trying to enact a treaty/agreement which would give the WHO authority/total control over all of us. This means that all government officials at the nation state level, (who aren't actually elected in the first place, but let's say, hypothetically they are), can be overruled by the WHO, which can lock us down once again.

Ultimately, as you'll see in this video, this is about the climate agenda which most people don't discuss. The alt-right media refer to it as a climate cult, but you must pay attention to the climate agenda because it is the same thing as the plandemic we just saw with its lockdown rules, digital IDs, Global surveillance and tracking your every movement, all in the name of “climate change” which of course is not real. The only thing going on with the weather and the climate is weather modification and weather manipulation (geoengineering) which the government has patented and been using for years now. They're trying to convince you that something is naturally happening in the world that demands we change the way we live. Of course that means staying indoors more, doing things online, not eating things that are healthy for our bodies, like meat, eating bugs instead and making the ultimate “sacrifice” for the betterment of humanity when really, it's only for their benefit because they're the ones who are manipulating the weather.

So let me get back to The Pandemic Treaty which got shot down and quietly, the United Nations has adopted this Pact for the Future. There are articles in America media talking about how the UN adopted a pact that aims to save global cooperation. On their own website they're talking about the Pact for the Future and global governance. They even say, “The Pact”, which also includes a section on working toward a responsible and sustainable digital future was adopted without a recorded vote at the start of the two-day Summit of the Future, (voice vote/acclamation only). The agreement came after some 9 months of negotiations because this is the “plandemic treaty” under the guise of Pact for the Future and this gives them the authority and the push they need to enact a total totalitarian agenda. This threatens all sovereignty and all freedoms. The reason they're using the term “digital” is because they're going to force everybody into doing everything digitally. This has never been about your convenience to be able to buy faster online while making an online payment, versus going to the store. This is to entrap you. That's what this digital movement is, it's to entrap us. We're giving up our freedoms to technology and people hear that and they roll their eyes they don't get what it means. It means that everything you do, everything you say, every single thing will be done digitally. They're going to remove the ability to barter. They're going to remove the ability to use cash and they're going to force you into compliance, and I believe this has everything to do with the “Mark of the Beast.” This is completely unconstitutional. This gives people who were never elected in the first place, this gives organizations, the ability to declare National and worldwide Global emergencies without anyone's consent. They tell you that this is in the name of inclusion and equity and freedom and love because that's how they operate. They tell everybody out there that all this stuff is about third world countries that don't have equality, don't get access to the shots and it's all make believe. Third world countries don't want access to these things. They don't want these people (globalists) meddling in their lives and forcing their way into their lives and they're forcing their way into our lives without our consent and without our permission. Here's one of the quotes from The Pact for the Future:

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time with adverse impacts that are disproportionately felt by developing countries especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. We commit to accelerate meeting our obligations under the United Nation's framework convention on climate change and the Paris Agreement.”

All this is saying if anybody out there doesn't understand, is this; you have a Pact for the Future created by unelected, unaccountable New World Order members, who are telling you that this is about global governance and remember what I've been warning everybody about global governance. When you hear the controlled alt-right media e.g., The Daily Wire, financed by the same people they tell you are your enemies, realize they are funded by the same people. They all talk about these things (like global governance), but they don't warn you about what they really mean. They don't tell you what the climate agenda is, and they most definitely don't spend their time explaining to you what the World Economic Forum (WEF) is talking about when they're speaking about AI governance. You hear all these things about what these globalists talk about and all everybody out there does is meme them to death, talk about eating “Zee-bugs” and these are all truths but they never mention the fact that this entire global government they speak of is going to be run through artificial intelligence (AI) and technology which is one in the same, which means that we all have to be compliant to/with digital technology and give them access to control our lives.

We should break free and pull back on technology without letting them move forward which is what they're hell bent on doing. That's what they're telling you here. They intend to move forward in the name of equality, to make sure that we have a digital future. Think about what they're saying in these statements. They're throwing words in there about equality, while saying sustainable digital future, because it's all run digitally so they need you to comply, they need you to get on board with the next stages of technology. They need you to not notice those 5G towers and they most certainly don't want you to understand what the digital ID is because you see the concept that people out there are giving about the digital ID and the Google wallet and all these little things that we keep hearing about moving towards getting everything digital, your passport and all this stuff. That's the enslavement right there because your every movement under this is going to be monitored and the only way they could do any of this stuff is digitally. Without digital, they can't do it, and they haven't been able to do it over the last hundred years of them wanting to do it. We've all heard quotes from George Bush to Henry Kissinger, talking about a new world order (NWO). They couldn't do it until everybody, with their free will, started to become dependent on technology. They gave it to you for free. They gave it to you for cheap. They got you for the last 15 to 20 years so obsessed with and dependent on technology that you couldn't even think for one second what life would be like without it and that's the point. So now they know we're all dependent on it, now they know that the biggest addiction out there is the internet/cell phone. They'll talk about all these other addictions, but they don't talk about how addicted people are to the internet/smart phone technology. You can't go anywhere without seeing people walking around looking at their phone 24/7 going to a mall, to a doctor's office or anywhere else. Every head is looking down, none are looking up at the stuff they're spraying on us from the sky. They're all looking down because they're obsessed.

This is the statement made from the United Nations. Listen and remember these people are not elected. The UN was formed in 1945, at the end of World War II and the purpose of it was supposed to be maintaining international peace, but that's not what the purpose ever was. You're seeing what the purpose is now. So, this is their press release:

“World leaders today adopted a Pact for the Future that includes a global digital compact and Declaration on future Generations. This Pact is the culmination of an inclusive yearslong process to adapt international cooperation to the realities of today and the challenges of tomorrow; the most wide-ranging international agreement in many years covering entirely new areas as well as issues on which agreement has not been possible in decades. The pact aims above all to ensure the international institutions can deliver in the face of a world that has changed dramatically since they were created. As the Secretary General has said: ‘we cannot create a future fit for our grandchildren with a system built by our grandparents. Overall, the agreement of country's commitment to the UN the International System and international law leaders set out a Clear Vision of an international system that can deliver on its promises it is more representative of today's world and draws on the energy and expertise of governments civil society and other key partners.”

Let me just pause there for a second because what else is amazing about this is never before have we seen so many countries/nations, so against their own governments because all the civilians are realizing that the people who are in power were not elected. It's a small portion of mind controlled sheeple who actually vote for those who are attempting to enslave them because the propaganda is working on them so well that they're actually asking for a totalitarian (he used the word communist but totalitarian better describes what he’s speaking about) government. The majority of people do not believe that any of these people are being elected. We can look at Spain, America, the UK. We can look at Australia. The civilians are all realizing that these people were not elected. The globalists are placing them in power while they're giving our rights up openly to an organization like the United Nations and the common person just thinks, ‘I don't know what that means I'm too busy worrying about my own life and being on my phone and social media and taking pictures of my dinner and my fingernails and everything else going on and uploading it around the clock.’ That is because all these people really care about at the end of the day, is a photo op they can upload to their Instagram account while our supposed elected leaders have sold us out completely, to a corporation, which is what the UN actually is.

Again, let me remind you, this Pact for the Future is the plandemic treaty (accomplishes many of the same goals) which gives authority to them to do as they please and if you don't think that they're going to continue to do this, think again. They don't need to make up outbreaks (pandemics) because, like I said the last one was just one part of Agenda 2030. There will be more fake outbreaks because they need to inject you, but, what's really important to them is moving forward with the Climate Initiative because that's what they're going to use to get conservatives and liberals convinced to start giving up their rights, change the way they live and not even realize they're imprisoning themselves.

Literally, if you read and you pay attention to the carbon footprint, the climate agenda and what the plan is, you will see that it's no different than the way a prisoner lives in jail. You have curfews, a time to leave the house, you have an allotted allowance that you could use to buy food they tell you to buy, which isn't really freedom because they're really forcing you into plant-based food. You might as well be in prison eating the puke food that they feed the prisoners. Theirs might be better actually than some of this stuff that they're trying to offer. So, they go on to say in this Pact that ‘the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations open the door for new opportunities and untapped possibilities’, (the Secretary General during his remarks at the opening of the summit of the future).

‘The president of the general assembly noted that The Pact would lay the foundations for a sustainable, just and peaceful global order for all peoples and nations.’ Can I repeat that for everybody out there because I'm sure there's going to be a blue box under my video about a new world order? They are just quoted as saying a peaceful Global Order. The headline for this article is: “UN adopts groundbreaking Pact for the future to transform Global governments.” Has anybody out there opted into this, is anybody out there aware of the fact that they're using the term “global” now? If you're listening in America and you're a citizen of the United States, if you're listening in the UK and you're a citizen of the UK, this is not supposed to be occurring like this, where they just openly say, hey guess what, we're going to have a peaceful global order for all peoples and nations. No one elected them, nobody put them in power. They've just taken power. It's our adopting of technology/consent that's giving them the power.

These militaries that you think are here to defend your nation, (ultimately) work for the UN so they feel untouchable and fully protected going out in the open, using words like equality and love and ‘we care about peace’ and all these suckers, that’s all they hear is love, equality yup, yup, because they don't know how mind control and hypnotism works, so they think that these people are talking about their best interest. It's like a serial killer coming to your front door stabbing you in the throat and telling you that he loves you while he's doing it and then the person getting stabbed saying, I love you too. This is great. That's what this is the equivalent of. ‘The Pact covers a broad range of issues including peace and security, sustainable development climate change, digital cooperation (that's important), human rights, gender, youth and future generations and the transformation of global governments.’ I mean, are you kidding me and some of these people still call us conspiracy theorists, right? Incredible, and they don't realize how hellbent the media is with all this stuff they keep coming out with to make them laugh off what we're talking about. We're talking about your freedoms being eradicated and again they pander to the dumbed-down sheeple right now who are empowering this but they're going to get it just as bad as the rest of us have been getting it through censorship, with the government turning on you and coming after you. They just don't realize it yet because they're so dumb.

Look at some of the terms used in The Pact. The main thing, climate change; there's your carbon footprint, right? there's your “tracking with digital cooperation” that they're talking about. Digital cooperation (everyone having a digital ID). They're going to force you into cooperating digitally, which means they're going to push you out. Remember during the plandemic when they said anybody who doesn't take this magic potion (if you refuse to take the jab) guess what, you're going to be pushed out of society. That's what they were saying in a lot of these countries like Australia. They flat out said if you don't take it, you can't be a part of our society. You can't go to the store; you can't do this or that. Civilians said screw you but there were still some who were so psychotic and unhinged that they said 'yeah, forget about those people. I won't worry about what this shot is supposed to do which is make me immune. I'll just turn on my fellow citizen because I'm a complete brain dead sheeple. Right? This is what they're saying. Digital cooperation is the same thing. They're going to try to force us out by saying that you can't buy or sell. You can't go here; you can't do this or that unless you're on board with the digital idea (digital ID). Remember that also has to do with freedoms of speech online because they don't want you to be able to speak freely on the internet anymore …because they care about protecting themselves from the people. They want to silence people like you who listen to this Channel. They're going to say a video like this (because I disagree with their global cooperation governance) is, a federal crime now, because it's hate speech, because it's bad. And all these people continue to empower it. It's incredible. So, the article or the treaty here goes on to say,

‘…in the area of peace and security, the most Progressive and concrete commitment to Security Council reform since the 1960s with plans to improve the effectiveness and representativeness of the council including by redressing the historical under-representation of Africa as a priority.’

I don't hear anybody in Africa crying that they want to be a part of this. In fact, I was talking recently about this. Third world countries don't want any part of this stuff. They want to be left alone. It's these people (globalists) who continue to go there and force this on to them. They're forcing them to get these shots because they're using them as test experiments, forcing them to change their way of life. They show you these videos and they're like, look at these countries, look how they're living (these people are living a lot better than most of us are). Why, because they're not in a psychosis like we're all in. They're not consuming media every day they're not on the internet all the time they're literally living a life where they get up, they figure out how to get food, provide food, take care of their family. They pray, they do those types of things, that's it. Day and night, right? Well, they can't have that with their global cooperation. They need to force everybody in. They make it seem like, oh yeah because, this is where the sheeple in America say, they're like, ‘oh yeah Africa. Poor people in Africa man, you know, they got it bad, they're left out.’ They don't want to be in. Nobody wants to be in on this except the stupid sheeple who actually think a global government is about love and all caring for each other. It's about global slavery like I've said a million times.

There are not enough prison cells to throw all the civilians in, okay, so they're using technology and your home itself to turn it into a prison and people roll their eyes all the time when I say it. They're like, ah, you know. Oh yeah. you put all these devices in your home that give the NSA and the government access to listen to you at all times and they might not be doing anything right now with that, but it's all in your home, and you've gotten desensitized, you've got used to it, you've got dependent on it so you're not getting rid of it. Then when they flip the switch, it's in your home already, the cameras are in your home, the listening devices are there. Guess what, you're in a cell and then they say, well, your smart Lock's not going to let you out. Your smart meter is going to shut off. Your electricity and your smart thermostat is going to make sure that even though it's 5° out you can't have the heat on, oh, and by the way, your refrigerator is only going to be on X amount of hours a day so you can't keep a large amount of food in your home because we can't have you being self-sufficient. You got to be dependent on us and the next thing you know, guess what, you're a prisoner, and you don't even realize it.

It's a dystopian reality that they're creating so they go on to say:

‘The entire Pact is designed a turbocharge implementation of the sustainable development goals, that is, agenda 2030.’

That is why you see all these celebrities like Leo DiCaprio, all of these people who sold out the United States of America, who are government assets and government agents and globalists. They're all holding up signs, always talking about sustainable development goals of agenda 2030, because that is the enslavement blueprint climate action, how they can control your food, telling you what you can eat. what you can wear, how often you can use a washing machine, how often you can flush your toilet. People don't understand how deep this is until it actually happens. Remember people like me were warning about the outbreak before it happened. I warned about it for years.

People who have followed my channel will attest to that and I said flat out what they were trying to get inside of you (nanotechnology), what kind of tech they wanted to get inside and how they wanted to implement lockdowns all in preparation for agenda 2030 and the climate initiative. That is why the “truth movement” was replaced by the alt-right media because the alt-right media, (while they tickle your ears and make you laugh about the crazy crap that Democrats do/say), don’t cover what agenda 2030 (really) is. They do not expose the climate agenda and the carbon footprint. They just dismiss it as a climate cult. They do not tell you how technology is the tool needed for a New World Order (NWO). They don't and they won't, and again, the only chance we have (because the most common thing I hear and have heard over the years is people asking me what can we do, what can we do? [As if as a mass group we could do something, against a global military government]), is for everybody to get off the technology. That requires you individually separating yourself, becoming self-sufficient and spreading the word of what they're planning on doing and how Tech serves their purpose. This blueprint just tells you what I've been saying for years, and I've really been harping on it. No pun intended with the word “harp” (a reference to HAARP) and the climate. I've really been harping on it in 2024 talking about how the dependence on technology and digitalizing everything is what they need, and that's why they're saying they're going to force digital cooperation (forcing people to submit to a universal digital ID) because they're going to say that all this stuff that's going on, all these crimes, everything can be stopped (hacking/crimes/identity theft) with your digital ID. Your Carbon Footprint is a part of it. They need to get you to comply first. It's not just about having a digital ID to see if you have a potion (nanotech) inside of you. It's about more than that.

So, the UN has adopted global governance without your consent, without your permission. This is where citizens should be saying, aren't these people in Congress, the ones we voted in, where are they, where are your Republicans that all these conservatives love so much because they always talk a big game like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Green? They all talk a great game. They're supposed to be representing (the interests of) the people and they're not. It's very clear that they're not and it's very clear that Trump's not going to either. This is a deception. These people are playing us like fiddles until it's too late because we continue to give them our time (and money) without them doing anything about what these globalists are doing. It takes our cooperation. Get off the technology. Make people aware that they're flat out telling you the UN has a Pact for the Future, which has the same goals as the Pandemic Treaty, (which, they told you they didn't get enough signatures for, either). They just told you that without even a vote (despite no recorded vote for the Pact for the Future, it was adopted), which doesn't matter anyway, (because none of these people are voted in). So, who cares what they vote for at the UN. Nobody picked these people to represent any of us and nobody's on board with the global governance. They're just telling you that they're doing it and getting away with it because there's no pushback. So, they're telling you, we have a Pact for the Future, and we now have Global Governance (meaning, no national sovereignty and no freedom) and it's going to take your cooperation. ‘It's going to take us forcing you into a digital infrastructure’, which again, is the key thing that no one mentions about the World Economic Forum (WEF). They talk a great game about how much they can't stand these people, the Bill Gates’ the Klaus Schwab’s. Everything they discuss at the World Economic Forum is all tied into an AI Governance.

So, what does it take to have an AI Governance? It takes you to be forced into a digital ID and being on board with technology which means the only thing that really can be done is removing yourself from it, as hard as it sounds to do that. Think of why they've waited 20 years, why they've waited so that we'd all be dependent on Tech. Then those of you out there with kids pass it on to your kids and now it's a world that just runs on Tech. How many of you have gone somewhere where they're making you scan the menu at a restaurant where you go there and they say, “welcome to Chili's, we don't have a menu for you, but you can scan with your phone” and you think, ‘I don't have a phone.’ They say, “you don't have a phone, oh welcome to this place. You need a phone to take a picture of a QR code so you can enter, and you'll pay digitally.” Does anyone notice they forced you into this because they know that the majority of people are on board with the tech? And they don't care if you say, ‘well, I don't have it.’ They go, “well tough, everybody else does now” and that's how we've gotten to this point.

So, the UN has moved forward with their Pact for the Future. What does that mean? It means that we now have our Global Order (NWO/OWG) in place, not that it wasn't already, but this right here is the totalitarian playbook right in front of our faces. And guess what, everyone's too concerned about all the ridiculous stuff that the media wants you to be concerned with like, Puff Daddy Trump and Harris, as if your vote actually counts. No civilians are taking any action against this and really, the action that's needed to be taken is opting out. That's the action (that’s needed).

They want you to think that someone like me is calling for violence I'm not calling for violence at all. I'm saying opt out, remove yourself (from the technology). The government is no longer working for you. That is clear. In fact, it's so clear that the UN is telling you that you are a global citizen. You're no longer a citizen of the United States of America because now they have authority over you, and they could declare a national emergency at any time. They can declare martial law at any time and then all the “actors” in Congress won't be held accountable for it, (they'll be underground anyway), but they're going to do this and they're going to roll in their UN military. I mean it's absolutely incredible and still people out there will call us conspiracy nuts because they're too weak, they're too gullible and they're too deep in the hypnosis. They actually think that these people care about love and unity and oh, we're going to help third world countries that want no part of this at all. In fact, they're stripping them of their rights the same way that liberals in America are stripping conservatives of their rights or stripping regular people of their rights. It's utter Insanity that this is being empowered by really the dumbest people that have ever lived. That's the people who are defending this. They're empowering it and they're trying to silence people like me and you from speaking out against it. It's literally 1984 (reference to the novel of the same name), and these people are living not only in an alternate reality, the ones that support this. They're literally not even alive. They're not even conscious. There's no critical thought going through their mind and they're okay with all this stuff. It's incredible.

I thank everybody for being here. I'll cover in more detail, any other stuff that comes out of this two-day UN event. Please share this video with others. Sorry for the long rant. I had to just go off on this. I've been covering this for so long and now we're getting closer. It's always been about agenda 2030 and this is it right in front of you. You can thank your celebrities, your social influencers and you can thank the dumb people who continue to vote, who continue to think that these people they vote for are going to save them from this as they continue to go online and be on their social media (platforms) and constantly upload their consciousness to the internet and give it their thoughts. It's ridiculous, it's absolutely ridiculous that we're putting up with this. They've just declared a global New World Order (NWO) right in front of our faces because they know they can get away with it. Incredible. I thank you for being here, hope you're all doing well God bless you and your families as always