Three extremely stunning developments never before seen in human beings after the global roll-out of the CV19 “vaccines” are: 1) magnetism found at the site of injection, 2) MAC addresses emanating from live and dead human beings, 3) calamari-like intravascular obstructions (incorrectly called clots) in live and dead human beings. The exact origin/cause/nature of these phenomena are not completely understood, based on what is available in the public domain. It is likely that classified information exists which could/would explain them.

A myriad of diseases have developed at a staggeringly elevated rate after the jab-roll-out which began in December 2020. These include myocarditis, stroke, various kinds of bleeding and clotting disorders, chronic inflammatory illnesses, autoimmune disorders and cancer, especially so-called “turbo-cancers”, etc. In the same period a marked increase in unexpected deaths and a significant decrease in fertility have been experienced which correlate most closely with those nations having the highest percentage of their populations inoculated. For example, cancer rates correlate with percentage of the population that have been injected with the co-called CV19 vaccine. See this:

There appear to be two topics which will be defended in “castle-keep” fashion by the global perpetrators (public discussion of them is actively discourage/prevented). The first is the claim that contagious/pathogenic particles called viruses physically exist and cause pandemics which necessitate widespread prophylactic vaccination of the populace in order to prevent the diseases they allegedly cause. It is increasingly apparent that this is false. That is, viruses as disease producing entities have never been properly proven to physically exist (for background see: A Farewell To Virology (Expert Edition) - Dr Mark Bailey, Dr Sam Bailey | Substack, my own Do Viruses Physically Exist? and the series of control experiments conducted by Jamie Andrews and others), therefore, viral pandemics are impossible, which invalidates the idea that vaccination against them should be administered to anyone. Moreover, it is not surprising that with the marked increase in number of injections called for in the childhood vaccination schedule, there has been a corresponding massive increase in related diseases such as autism, a plethora of autoimmune diseases and the like.

The second, is that there is no nanotechnology in the CV19 and other jabs/vaccines, injectables, food, water etc. There is a plethora of evidence from the materials science literature that this technology is well-developed, and it is easily discoverable in the public record. Coincident with that reality is that there are multiple independent investigators who have performed detailed, qualitative assessments of CV19 vial contents which prove that nanoparticles of multiple elements and molecules, including graphene, are contained in them and in the majority of cases analyzed, there were no gene-based biologics found at all, that is, no nitrogen or phosphorus which means there can be no RNA or DNA in the vials analyzed. The implications are staggering.

Many independent researchers using dark field, phase contrast and standard light microscopy, have documented extremely small objects (500 nanometers to roughly 1 micron) and much larger millimeter length fibers, ribbons and other unnatural appearing structures, including those which resemble electronic circuitry in vial contents, blood and various injectables (see substacks of David Nixon, Ana Maria Mihalcea, Will from Will: Micronaut and many others). None of these should be present in CV19 vials, blood or other substances in which they have been found such as lidocaine, insulin and other medications, including a variety of oral preparations and even some food products and water. There appears to be an all-out assault on humanity, animals and plant life ongoing, which seems to have commenced globally in the early to mid-1990’s through the jet aircraft dispersal/spraying of atmospheric nanoparticulates as documented by Clifford Carnicom and others several decades ago.

