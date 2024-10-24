Keith Cutter has posted an article that contains very important information, some snippets from which follow. The full text can be found at the link below entitled, “Why is Wifi so Uniquely Harmful?” Readers are encouraged to combine his material with what I published previously, including. More Evidence of Adverse Health Effects from 5G Radiofrequency Radiation (updated 10/23/24) and Did 5G Contribute to COVID-19 Labeled Respiratory Illness in 2020? (Updated 9/4/24). For additional information, please see the extensive body of work on this topic by Frances Leader.

It is now apparent that the owners/controllers of this world intend to use RFR/EMR technology to bring about their internet of bodies (IOB’s), universal (internal) digital ID, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and social (dis) credit score system of total human enslavement. As a result of the toxic effects of this immoral program, many people will become ill, disabled or die. For those who survive, a fate worse than death is anticipated (in the absence of Divine Intervention). It is paramount to recognize that without the RFR/EMR component, the overlords would be unable to achieve their goals. The implications are staggering.

Why is WiFi so Uniquely Harmful?

“I believe there are at least four unique types of harm from WiFi radiation exposure:

The radio-frequency radiation exposure itself

A 'multiplier' effect from the pulse-modulated RF carrying the data

The 10Hz modulated ELF effect on the brain, disrupting natural rhythms

The WiFi memory effect outside the brain—captured trauma within the body's tissues

The lesson from the Moscow Embassy Affair is clear: the harmful potential of RF radiation has been known for over 70 years and the technology to exploit it has only become more sophisticated. WiFi and the modern proliferation of WiFi devices may seem benign, but the depth of what we know about the risks—and what we choose to ignore—runs far deeper than most realize…

…With WiFi, there are two separate modulated radiation emissions: one for the beacon, which continuously projects RF radiation, and one for the data, which projects additional RF radiation.

The Beacon:

…Why am I concerned about an ELF phenomenon at 10 Hz? Frequencies in the Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) range, especially around 10 Hz, can interact with biological systems, particularly brainwaves, which naturally oscillate at similar frequencies (such as alpha waves). This raises concerns about potential neurological or physiological effects.

Data Transmission:

WiFi transmits data through modulated RF radiation in specific ISM bands. The radiation is emitted in bursts, with each burst containing encoded data packets. As data is sent, both the router and receiving device emit radiation while continuously exchanging additional radiation to verify packet integrity. This process results in an undulating emission of RF radiation from both devices throughout the communication session, regardless of data size or speed. The highest exposures occur closest to the transmitting devices and routers, but RF radiation permeates the environment, extending far beyond the transmission and reception points.

As an important aside, High-definition (HD) data multiplies these emissions dramatically since HD content, like 4K video, requires significantly more bandwidth and frequent packet transfers. For example, a 360p video requires around 0.5 Mbps, while a 4K video can demand up to 25 Mbps or more — that’s a 50-fold increase. This increased data throughput results in much more frequent and sustained bursts of RF radiation, significantly increasing emissions during streaming or high-definition activities. If you’re still using wireless, you may want to turn down the video or audio resolution as an immediate method of reducing exposure…

IoT is Madness:

The madness of IoT, the Internet of Things, will multiply this exposure exponentially. With every new "smart" device, from refrigerators to light bulbs to security cameras, we introduce yet another source of 10Hz pulse-modulated RF radiation into our environments. These devices, constantly connected and communicating, add to the already overwhelming burden of WiFi, saturating our living spaces with radiation that is difficult to avoid. Unlike the days of Duga, where one could move far enough away to escape its reach, the Internet of Things creates a situation where escape becomes difficult (if not impossible). Each device may emit at lower power, but the sheer number of sources, combined with their proximity, ensures the exposure is constant and cumulative…

Solutions:

You can take action today! Depending on your commitment level, there are multiple ways to achieve measurable reductions in WiFi radiation in your home. Whether you’re not quite ready to completely move away from WiFi or you want it gone from your home immediately, here are proven tactics for every situation.

Reduce WiFi Sources in Your Home

Upgrade to a WiFi router that eliminates the continuous beacon signal and reduces radiation intensity during data transfers. These routers also offer features like adjustable transmission power and Eco modes, minimizing EMF emissions when not in use. Combine with items 2-4 below if desired. Unplugging your router when not in use, especially overnight, can significantly reduce your exposure to WiFi radiation. Even if you leave WiFi on during the day, turning it off while you sleep reduces exposure by around one-third, without costing anything. This simple step minimizes the constant emission of RF radiation from the router during times when internet access is not needed. A more convenient way to turn your WiFi on and off increases the chances you'll use it regularly, thus maximizing the reduction in EMF exposure. Cheap, easy, effective. You can further reduce WiFi radiation exposure by turning off WiFi on your devices when you're not actively using them. This simple step lowers the amount of radiation your devices emit. Plus, it’s completely free—you just need to remember to do it! Purchase an adequate RF meter and learn the basics of RF hygiene through a one hour consult in order to locate other WiFi sources in your home. Reducing audio and video resolution can lower data usage by up to 50 times, significantly decreasing RF radiation emissions. This is because high-definition content, like 4K video (or high-res audio), requires much more bandwidth—up to 25 Mbps for 4K video compared to around 0.5 Mbps for 360p. The higher the resolution, the more data bursts occur, both in frequency and overall volume, leading to increased RF radiation. Lowering video or audio resolution is a simple, free and immediate way to reduce exposure.

Eliminate WiFi Sources in Your Home

Go from wireless to wired computing, eliminating 100% of WiFi radiation from your router and your computer. Once installed, don’t forget to turn-off the WiFi on your device(s). Purchase an adequate RF meter and learn the basics of RF hygiene through a one hour consult in order to locate other WiFi sources in your home including so-called ‘smart’ appliances.

Eliminate or Reduce WiFi Exposures from Neighbors

Setup a sleep sanctuary in your home based on an RF shielded bed canopy. I can coach you through the process of determining whether or not this strategy may work in your home. It may take several sessions, but here’s how to start the process.

Conclusion:

WiFi is ubiquitous in modern life, saturating our homes, workplaces, and public spaces with constant radiofrequency (RF) radiation. However, the harm it causes may extend far beyond the expected effects of measured RF intensity. So, why is WiFi so uniquely harmful?

At its core, WiFi is more than just an RF emitter—it introduces a complex set of additional stressors that amplify its impact. The continuous beacon signal, pulsing at 10Hz, mimics the brainwave frequencies that govern our natural rhythms, like alpha waves, raising concerns about how this constant exposure could disrupt the brain's normal functioning. In addition, the pulse-modulated nature of the RF transmission carrying data compounds the potential harm through a multiplier effect. These modulated emissions do not just affect the brain; they can leave an imprint on the body's tissues, creating lasting trauma stored in the structured water that composes much of the human body.

Unlike a single radiation source, today's WiFi surrounds us from all sides, far closer to our bodies, making the risk of long-term exposure more dangerous. The proliferation of WiFi-enabled devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) only worsens this problem, as each new device adds another layer of radiation to our already saturated environments. Unfortunately, many people—useful idiots—are actively and intentionally multiplying WiFi emissions in their homes, unknowingly affecting the health of their families and their communities. With WiFi modulating at the same 10Hz frequency embedded in its signals, our brainwaves may be altered in ways that lead to cognitive disruption, mood changes, and even a greater susceptibility to influence.

The effects of WiFi are cumulative, and the more devices we surround ourselves with, the greater the risk. While there are ways to shield oneself and recover, like creating true RF exclusion zones or using potential aids like tuning forks to help re-balance the body's rhythms, the best strategy is prevention. Reducing WiFi exposure and recognizing its uniquely harmful nature is the first step toward reclaiming health and vitality in an increasingly wireless world…”