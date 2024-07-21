A Heinous Betrayal:

After the Last Supper and on the night He was betrayed [1] by Judas, for 30 pieces of silver [2], [Our Lord Jesus Christ took Peter, James and John] [3] with him to the Garden of Olives [4] where He had often met with His disciples. [5] Having previously plotted with the [chief priests, scribes, and elders] [6] of the Sanhedrin, [7] Judas led the treacherous entourage armed with swords and clubs to Jesus and identified him with a kiss (the prearranged sign). Our Lord was then taken into custody [8], subjected to a completely fraudulent [9] trial [10], resulting in His being sentenced to death by crucifixion [11] which was carried out the following day. [12]

Upon reaching the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus expressed his profound sorrow and dread to his closest apostles (those also present at His transfiguration) [13], with an overwhelming sense of impending doom:

“Then Jesus went with them to a place called Gethsemane, and he said to his disciples, ‘Sit here, while I go yonder and pray.’ And taking with him Peter and the two sons of Zeb′edee (James and John), he began to be sorrowful and troubled. Then he said to them, ‘My soul is very sorrowful, even unto death; (emphasis mine throughout) remain here and watch with me.’ And going a little farther he fell on his face and prayed, ‘My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as thou wilt’. And he came to the disciples and found them sleeping; and he said to Peter, ‘So, could you not watch with me even one hour? Watch and pray that you may not enter into temptation; the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.’ Again, for the second time, he went away and prayed, ‘My Father, if this cannot pass unless I drink it, thy will be done.’ And again, he came and found them sleeping, for their eyes were heavy. So, leaving them again, he went away and prayed for the third time, saying the same words. Then he came to the disciples and said to them, ‘Are you still sleeping and taking your rest? Behold, the hour is at hand, and the Son of man is betrayed into the hands of sinners. Rise, let us be going; see, my betrayer is at hand.’” [14]

In the Gospel of Luke (the physician), we learn that Our Lord Jesus Christ experienced such a profound degree of distress (autonomic nervous system discharge) over what he was about to endure that he literally sweat droplets of blood (hematidrosis):

“And he withdrew from them about a stone’s throw, and knelt down and prayed, ‘Father, if thou art willing, remove this cup from me; nevertheless, not my will, but thine, be done’ (emphasis mine throughout). And there appeared to him an angel from heaven, strengthening him. And being in an agony he prayed more earnestly; and his sweat became like great drops of blood falling down upon the ground.” [15]

The forgoing indicates that Christ in his human nature, was capable of intense physical suffering. Our Lord, being fully God [16], knew exactly what he was to undergo throughout His passion and was, as fully man, subject to the same human frailties of any other man. [17]

The agony that Christ experienced in the Garden of Gethsemane is, on one level, completely incomprehensible to us because we are only human and not divine. On this earthly plane we [see through a glass but dimly] [18] and are severely constrained by the limitations of space, time, and finite intellect. Even so, we can empathize with the suffering [19] of Christ as we imagine the imponderable depths of what He willingly experienced and endured on our behalf. Fortuitously, we can by analogy, gain insight into our current trials, including a way in which to consider that which is nearly inconceivable.

Powerful Global Psychopaths Rule the World:

An extremely powerful group of globalists [20] have attained [control of the world] [21], for their own benefit and to the detriment of everyone else. Through possession and malevolent [22] use of advanced technology [23], weaponry, and massive wealth/natural resources, it has become possible to achieve virtually complete dominion. [24] As part of their mastery of technology, globalists have begun to advocate many [abominable and unnatural practices]. [25]

For almost 5 years the world has been suffering a kind and severity of terror/trauma/torture which is unequaled in all of recorded history. [26] There has never been a global catastrophe of this magnitude, intentionally caused by the machinations of human beings [27], even if we consider the situation prior to the Flood or the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah. In neither case did a small subset of the human race attempt to destroy the rest of humanity by covert/surreptitious means using deceit, including the most advanced forms of warfare [28] and advanced/ exotic technology [29], which clearly are in use now. Scripture teaches that a time will arrive when severe tribulation [30] befalls/encompasses the world, an era so horrific that in the words of our Lord Jesus Christ:

“For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been from the beginning of the world until now, no, and never will be (emphasis mine). And if those days had not been shortened, no human being would be saved: but for the sake of the elect, those days will be shortened.” [31]

One of the implications of Christ’s statement above, is that (at the point when the circumstances described in Matthew, chapter 24 [32] appear to be transpiring), people would be armed with the knowledge of how to determine whether the necessary prerequisites have been satisfied/fulfilled. There would have been no reason for our Lord (in answer to the question from his apostles about signs of the “end of the age” [33]) to describe a future era in human history in such great detail, if those on earth could not recognize it. We must ask ourselves whether a situation like the one we find ourselves in, is the worst [34] the world could possibly be subjected to, and which Christ said is never to be repeated.

After considering all the available evidence [35], it is very clear that our time in history is extremely compatible with the tribulation circumstances outlined by Christ in Matthew 24 and comparable parts of Mark 13 and Luke 21. [36] Can we say this hypothesis is true beyond all doubt? The answer is probably not, but then almost nothing can be known with that degree of certainty except questions of a completely deductive nature, and this is not one of those. Can we say that it is highly probable? Given that we are analyzing the equivalent of a crime scene, using primarily inductive reasoning, in which some of the evidence has remained intentionally hidden, the answer appears to be yes. If we contemplate the totality of circumstances that would need to be fulfilled in order for our time to be the one described by Christ, almost all have occurred or have been proposed and are in the process of being brought about. [37] In this writer’s view, the hypothesis is morally certain. Nevertheless, some will find this conclusion unacceptable, either because they do not agree that the requisite circumstances have been fulfilled (for example, the lack of cataclysmic astrophysical [38] events) or because they do not accept the authenticity/reliability of prophetic scripture or it’s divinely inspired origin. Yet, who can read the following and fail to see a description of our world?

“As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, ‘Tell us, when will this be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the close of the age?’ And Jesus answered them, ‘Take heed that no one leads you astray. For [many will come in my name, saying, I am the Christ, and they will lead many astray] [39]. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars; (emphasis mine throughout), see that you are not alarmed; for this must take place, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places: all this is but the beginning of the sufferings. Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and put you to death; and you will be hated by all nations for my name’s sake. And then many will fall away, and betray one another, and hate one another. And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray [40]. And because wickedness is multiplied, most men’s love will grow cold. But he who endures to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached throughout the whole world, as a testimony to all nations; and then the end will come.” [41] And: “Be sober, be watchful. Your adversary the Devil prowls around like a roaring Lion seeking someone to devour. Resist him firm in your faith knowing that the same experience of suffering is being experienced of your brotherhood throughout the world.” [42] People throughout the world have been suffering the same plight since 2020. And: “The end of all things is at hand: Therefore, keep sane and sober for your prayers. Above all, hold unfailing your love for one another, since love covers a multitude of sins.” [43]

Just as Christ knew what his [passion and death] [44] would involve and the profound implications for humanity, committed Christians understand the nature of what is happening worldwide, and that the culmination will be the return of Jesus Christ in glory to judge the living and the dead. [45] While precise date-setting [46] for that event is prohibited, a proper recognition of the season in which we find ourselves is not only allowed but encouraged. [47]

What was Jesus likely experiencing in the Garden of Gethsemane?

Surely agony and dread at the horrific nature of the emotional, physical, and spiritual suffering He was already beginning to experience and would have to endure throughout the night and following day, by accepting punishment for the sins of the entire human race, from it’s beginning to the end of the world. [48]

He would have had certain knowledge that despite His plea for clemency to God the Father, it would not be granted and His resignation to graciously accept God’s Will.

In His sacred humanity he would have suffered abandonment by those closest to him, including even Peter, James, and John when they fled at the time of His arrest.

Imagine the sense of profound injustice He experienced being subjected to a totally fraudulent trial, including the lack of a proper defense against the false charges and the utter depravity of the most torturous form of execution (crucifixion) ever invented, directed against a completely innocent man.

How might we apply Christ’s Garden of Gethsemane experience to our own?

It is now clear that we have been subjected to a 21st century version of the “30 pieces of silver” that Judas was paid to hand over Christ. People in every nation on earth have experienced a monstrous/heinous betrayal. Just as our Lord did in his circumstances, we must acknowledge and endure the physical, emotional, and spiritual suffering that the Satanic rulers of this world have subjected us to for over 4 years. Also similar to the passion of Our Lord, we repeatedly ask to be delivered [49] from this horrific evil (“lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil”) [50], uncertain whether our request will be granted. [51]

Our Lord Jesus Christ experienced all the emotional turmoil we are currently suffering and much more. Therefore, He is capable of understanding our plight and we have in Him, an advocate [52] superior to any other.

Christ demonstrated [perfect obedience [53] and long suffering/endurance] [54] which should be our model of proper behavior, knowledge, and commitment to the [Will of God] [55] such that we bear good fruit. [56] In the natural, this is impossible, however, by the grace of God and through prayer [57], fasting [58] and almsgiving [59], it is achievable. We must repent [60] and continuously/repeatedly ask [61] for the grace to persevere [62] in obedience [63] to the [Will of God] [64], if we are to receive it. [65] Part of remaining steadfast with God’s will, is to [do good, oppose evil] [66], obey the commandments of God, and testify to the truth. We [must not in any way take part] [67] in the evil “beast system” [68] that is being put in place because we know it is the work of Satan and through it, he intends to [steal our souls/prevent our salvation]. [69] In our day, to dutifully [carry our cross] [70] is to be willing to undergo grave persecution, and if necessary, martyrdom. [71] All true Christians throughout the last 2000 years have understood this principle.

Finally, we should take note of St. Paul’s instructions in his letter to the Ephesians:

“…be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, (emphasis mine throughout) that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we are not contending against flesh and blood, but against the principalities, against the powers, against the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having girded your loins with truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the equipment of the gospel of peace; above all taking the shield of faith, with which you can quench all the flaming darts of the evil one. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. Pray at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end keep alert with all perseverance [72], making supplication for all the saints, and also for me, that utterance may be given me in opening my mouth boldly to proclaim the mystery of the gospel for which I am an ambassador in chains, that I may declare it boldly, as I ought to speak.” [73]

Devout Christians know that the Devil [74], no matter how powerful he may appear to be, is a created entity (creature), a [fallen angel] [75], albeit with superhuman intelligence and power who uses it to destroy. Nevertheless, he has been [defeated by Christ] [76] who at the Last Judgement [77], will find him guilty and cast him into the eternal abyss. [78]

We have been chosen by God to be alive at this time in history. We are to serve as watchmen on the wall [79], testifying against the complete depravity of the enemy and his legions/minions. We are called to be defenders [80] of the faith (Gospel [81] of Christ) and the Person [82] (truth is not just a metaphysical principle, it is a Person) who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. [83] Let us be worthy of it and [secure our salvation/election], [84] in faith, hope and charity (love). Maranatha, (come Lord Jesus) [85] Amen.

Each person is strongly encouraged to read all the endnotes completely. They have been included for your edification and to assist those who wish to contemplate our Lord’s agony in the Garden of Gethsemane more deeply.

End Notes:

[9] Many in the crowd of elders, scribes and priests broke the Commandments of God (Exodus 20:1-17) by bearing false witness against Jesus (Mark 14:53-59) and by demanding the murder of an innocent man (Matthew 27:24-26). One of their lies was in saying that Christ had forbid them to pay tribute to Ceasar, (Luke 23:2), despite the fact that He had publicly said: “…render to Ceasar the things that are Ceasar’s and to God’s the things that are God’s”, (Mark 11:13-17).

[10] Matthew 26:57-68; Mark 14:53-59.

[11] The death sentence was pronounced for the alleged crime of blasphemy even though Christ was totally truthful when asked about His identity, “Are you the Christ, the Son of the Blessed (Living God)? And Jesus said, I am”, (Mark 14:61-62); See also Matthew 27:1-26, and John 4:25-26 where Jesus confirms that he is the expected Messiah (“I who speak to you am he”) to the woman of Samaria drawing water at the well, after which many Samaritans believed because of her testimony (“He told me all that I ever did”, John 4:39-42) and (“…Truly, truly, I say to you, before Abraham was, I am”, John 8:58). The sentence of death by crucifixion was pronounced unlawfully and immorally in the sense that no attempt was made to determine the veracity of Christ’s claims, not even by Pontius Pilate, (Mark 15:1-5), who bore the ultimate responsibility for pronouncing guilt or innocence. This was especially egregious because testimony with respect to Christ’s many miracles (e.g., raising people from the dead back to life, John 11:43-44), which would have established His divinity, was neither provided nor allowed, (Mark 15:5,12-15). See also John 10:9,17-18,30-38. The entire juridical proceeding was completely corrupt and unjust.

[12] Matthew 27:26-50; Mark 15:24-39; Luke 23;32-46; John 19:18-42.

[13] This is a reference to Matthew 17:1-8, in which Peter, James and John who in the presence of Jesus saw him totally transfigured with intense white light as he spoke with Moses and Elijah. “A voice from heaven declared; ‘this is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased, Listen to him.’” The apostles later revealed what they had witnessed: “For we did not follow cleverly devised myths when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we were eyewitnesses of his majesty”, (2 Peter 1:16). The majesty to which they referred was revealed at the transfiguration of Christ and in other ways such as when he walked on water and ascended into heaven under His own power.

[14] For scriptures describing Christ’s Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, see: Matthew 26:36-46. Mark 14:32-42. Luke 22:40-46.

[15] Luke 22:42-44.

[16] “In Christ, the whole fullness of deity dwells bodily…” (Colossians 2:9). “He (Christ) is the image of the invisible God…”, (Colossians 1:15); “In the beginning was the Word (the Son), and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God; all things were made through him, and without him was not anything made that was made.”, (John 1:1-3). This includes all the matter and energy in the universe as well as all the non-physical beings in any realm of existence, e.g. heaven. Hence, Christ says, “I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing (emphasis mine).”, (John 15:5).

[17] As God the Son in the flesh, Christ is one divine person with two natures, (one divine and one human). It is the human nature of Christ that experienced the passion, crucifixion, death, and resurrection. Therefore, we read: “Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form he humbled himself and became obedient unto death, even death on a cross. Therefore, God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”, (Philippians 2:5-11).

[18] 1 Corinthians 13:12.

[19] “For the word of the cross is folly to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved, (emphasis mine) it is the power of God…we preach Christ crucified,” (1 Corinthians 1:18, 23).

[20] This entity or globalist cabal (GC) can also be accurately described as the New World Order (NWO) or the final One World (Totalitarian) Government (OWG) with features of Communism and Fascism. Total Control is their ultimate goal, through which they intend to depopulate and enslave humanity. See the following articles which opine on this phenomenon: Worldwide shadow government behind “elected” government officials and public health institutions – NaturalNews.com, and Shocking Investigation discovers a World-Wide Shadow Government has infiltrated “Elected” Governments & Public Health Institutions & built a Global Vaccine Regime – The Expose (expose-news.com). The NWO/OWG can/should be thought of as the “Beast System” of Revelation 13. For a description of the GC, see Wisdom 1:16; “and they made a covenant with the angel of death (Satan) because they are fit to belong to his party.” and Wisdom 2:6-24.

[21] “By 2030 you will own nothing, and you will be happy”, mantra of Klaus Schwab, chief front-man for the New World Order and head of the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicting one of the results of the Great Reset (GR) by 2030, in which he inverts Psalms 128:1-2 (“Blessed is every one who fears the Lord, who walks in his ways! You shall eat the fruit of your hands, you shall be happy, and it shall be well with you.”), through which he has blasphemed against the Holy Ghost and established himself as anti-God, anti-Christ, and tool of Satan. For more, see: On Klaus Schwab: International Man of Mystery (goldenageofgaia.com) for background and (981) Klaus Schwab Says Apocalypse Has Begun and WEF is the Solution - What He's REALLY Doing - YouTube and Yuval Noah Harari spills the beans: ‘We just don’t need the vast majority of the population’ – LeoHohmann.com. “The WEF, which serves as the narratives and ideas shop of the global ruling class, helped to popularize movements such as The Great Reset and the Build Back Better campaign, among other maneuvers designed to ‘transition’ the world to a system of authoritarian ‘global governance’”, also see: WEF hosts New York 'climate crisis' confab, featuring BlackRock, Be zos, and CNN (substack.com). It is apparent that the GC admits to helping bring about the “Beast System” of Revelation 13.

[22] “For all men who were ignorant of God were foolish by nature and they were unable from the good things that are seen to know him who exists… (see also Romans 1:19-20) not even they are to be excused; for if they had the power to know so much (e.g., advanced technology) that they could investigate the world, how did they fail to find sooner the Lord of these things?”, (Wisdom 13:1, 8-9). Evil and foolish men like Klaus Schwab and Yuval Noah Harari, deny the existence of God as a necessary (formal, efficient and final in Aristotelian/Thomistic terms) cause of the very elements from which they and everything material/physical is made, (“If God should take back His spirit to Himself and gather to himself His breath, all flesh would perish together and man would return to dust”, (Job 34:14-15), while they worship a mere creature (Lucifer/Satan) who is incapable of creating anything, but rather, with the help of man, destroys God’s creation by rearranging already existent matter in extremely despicable ways. Consider this: “Why do the nations conspire and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth set themselves and the rulers take counsel together against the Lord and His anointed (Christ), saying, ‘let us burst their bonds asunder and cast their cords from us’”, (Psalms 2:1-3).

[23] End-times advanced technology was likely referred to in: “But you, Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, until the time of the end. Many will run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase”, (Daniel 12:4).

[24] Yuval Noah Harari says globalists have created a “technological Noah’s Ark” (transhumanism) to escape mass extinction event they’re unleashing – NaturalNews.com. “Even if you believe in the Bible, the only thing the God of the Bible managed to create is organic beings (an obvious falsehood since he also created angels which are spiritual [non-physical) beings). Now we want to create inorganic life. Divinity is not far enough to describe what we are trying to do …We are much better than the God of the Bible” (Harari, 2017). [(Bold emphasis is mine throughout). His statements represent idolatry, blasphemy, (2 Timothy 3:2)]. “Now humans are developing even bigger powers than ever before. We are really acquiring divine powers of creation and destruction (more idolatry, blasphemy). We are really upgrading humans into gods. We are acquiring, for instance, the power to re-engineer life (Harari, 2020)”, The NWO globalist acolytes of Satan no longer hide their intentions. Rather, they openly boast about becoming superior to God. The obvious implication is that if we worship God who they say is their inferior, we owe them even more adulation, see View of Cyborgs R Us: The Bio-Nano Panopticon of Injected Bodies? (ijvtpr.com). With these outrageous statements, Harari has publicly claimed for the globalist cabal, the ability and right to create life that exceeds even the power of God, which represents idolatry and blasphemy of the highest order. It is completely Satanic. “According to the WEF, a new one world religion has arrived, and it unites all of humanity in worshipping at the altar of climate science, techno-communism, and eugenics…Jesus is fake news, God is dead, and you do not have a soul. You are a ‘hackable animal’ who does not have the capacity for free will”, Klaus Schwab: 'God Is Dead' and the WEF is 'Acquiring Divine Powers' - News Punch.

[25] For example, FDA Spurs Innovation for Human Food from Animal Cell Culture Technology | FDA; Globalists have succeeding in producing “fake” everything, including news, weather, religion, food, inoculations, governmental systems etc. Human beings were created in the image of God and must reflect it, including by what we say, do and advocate. “Then God said, ‘Let us make man in our image, after our likeness; (emphasis mine throughout) and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.’ So God created man in his own image, in the image of God (Imago Dei) he created him; male and female he created them. And God blessed them, and God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth.’ , (Genesis 1:26-28).

[26] This all-out attack, including a bio-nanotech weapon inducing extinction level event (ELE), has been termed 5th generation warfare or full spectrum dominance. For a short summary, see: Dozens of Scientists around the World claim to have discovered Graphene & Nanotechnology in the COVID-19 Vaccines – The Expose (expose-news.com). The concept is that the victims are rendered completely disoriented and incapable of mounting a defense against the aggression. Also see: Intent to Harm - Evidence of the Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder by the US DOD, HHS, Pharma Cartel (bitchute.com).

[27] The world wars of the 20th century did not ravage the entire population of the earth.

[28] “…there shall be a fourth kingdom on earth, which shall be different from all the kingdoms, (“exceedingly terrible”, Daniel 7:19) and it shall devour the whole earth, trample it down and break it to pieces.”, (Daniel 7:23). Today’s warfare is unlike anything in history. It includes weapons of mass destruction which can totally eliminate all life on earth. It includes, nuclear, chemical, biological, technological, and psychological components.

[29] Examples include a plethora of low earth orbiting satellites, widespread jet aircraft travel, geoengineering, bioengineering, heightened methods of surveillance, attempts at creating cyborgs/transhumanism, artificial intelligence, etc., “But you, Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, until the time of the end. Many will run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase”, (Daniel 12:4).

[30] “At that time shall arise Michael, the great prince who has charge of your people. And there shall be a time of trouble, such as never has been since there was a nation till that time; but at that time your people shall be delivered, every one whose name shall be found written in the book.” (Daniel 12:1; Matthew 24:21), Some have suggested that the so-called coronavirus pandemic and what has followed metaphorically fits the description of the white horse upon which sat a rider with bow and crown (coronavirus) who set about conquering, (Revelation 6:1-8). The injections might represent arrows (needles) which the rider uses to shoot those whom he conquers.

[31] Matthew 24:21-22; Mark 13:19-20 and Daniel 12:1. Also see “I will punish the world for its evil, and the wicked for their iniquity; I will put an end to the pride of the arrogant and lay low the haughtiness of the ruthless.” (Isaiah 13:11). The fact that God will eventually do this has not been in doubt for thousands of years.

[32] Christ’s eschatological discourse is found in Matthew 24:1-51; Also see Mark 13:1-37 and Luke 21:1-36.

[33] “Tell us, when will this be and what will be the signs of your coming and of the close of the age (end of the world)?”, Matthew 24:3; Mark 13:4; Luke 21:7.

[34] The Great Reset is characterized by global genocide (a massive depopulation program) and impending total enslavement of survivors. It is the very opposite of God’s plan for the human race, “for he created all things that they might exist, and the generative forces of the world are wholesome…”, (Wisdom 1:14), and therefore, is of Satanic origin.

[35] A complete list is beyond the scope of this essay but can be easily constructed by using Matthew 24 as a guide and comparing what is contained there with current events.

[36] This author is not the first or only person to make this assertion. See: The Globalist Plan Is Lining Up Exactly How The Bible Foretold | Harbingers Daily.

[37] See for example, Matthew 24, Mark 13, Luke 21, 2 Thessalonians 2:3-12, Revelation 6:1-8 and 13:16-17.

[38] It can be effectively argued that we have not yet witnessed the “terrors and great signs from heaven” referred to in Luke 21:11, 25-26. Based on a careful reading of the relevant scriptures, the early part of the tribulation referred to by Christ need not include the astrophysical signs, which presumably are still forthcoming in the latter part of the tribulation, (Matthew 24:29). "And there will be signs in the sun, moon, and stars; and on the earth distress of nations, in perplexity, at the roaring of the sea and the waves.”, (Luke 21:25-26).

[39] “I have come in my Father’s name and you do not receive me; if another (antichrist) comes in his own name, he you will receive”, (John 5:43). Also see 2 Thessalonians 2:3 and 1 John 2:18 as well as, Daniel 8:23-25.

[40] “In the last days there will be scoffers following their own ungodly passions”, (Jude 18). Also see 2 Peter 3:3. Think of all the evil practices that have been normalized and encouraged over the past several decades. Such things would have been unimaginable to Christians in any other age. Clearly, “…an enemy has done this”, (Matthew 13:28).

[41] Matthew 24:3-14. Also see Mark 13:8 which mentions famine as a sign and Luke 21:11, which lists pestilences.

[42] 1 Peter 5:8-9.

[43] 1 Peter 4:7-8.

[44] On multiple occasions, Christ informed his disciples of what was to come, just as he did when asked about the signs that would precede His return and the end of the world. “And now I have told you before it takes place, so that when it does take place, you will believe. I will no longer talk much with you for the ruler (Satan) of this world is coming. He has no power over me; but I do as the Father has commanded me, so the world may know that I love the Father. Rise let us go hence.” , (John 14:29-30).

[45] Nicene Creed, Acts 10:42; Titus 2:13; Revelation 19:11-16, 20:11-15, Didache of the Apostles.

[46] “But of that day or that hour, no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.”, (Mark 13:32), and “Watch therefore because you do not know on what day your Lord is coming”, (Matthew 24:42) and “Therefore you must be ready because the Son of man is coming at an hour you do not expect”, (Matthew 24:44).

[47] “From the fig tree learn its lesson…when you see these things taking place, you know that he is near, at the very gates. Truly I say to you, this generation will not pass away before all these things take place…” (Mark 13:28-29).

[48] “Now is my soul troubled. And what shall I say? Father, save me from this hour? No for this purpose I have come to this hour.” (John 12:27); “And taking with him Peter and the two sons of Zeb′edee (James and John), he began to be sorrowful and troubled. Then he said to them, ‘My soul is very sorrowful, even to death; remain here, and watch with me.’ And going a little farther he fell on his face and prayed, ‘My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as thou wilt.’”, (Matthew 26:37-39).

[49] As did King David: “Give me not up to the will of my adversaries; for false witnesses have risen against me, and they breathe out violence.”, (Psalms 27:12).

[50] As found in The Lord’s Prayer, as taught to the Apostles by Jesus Christ, (Matthew 6:9-13).

[51] “Father if thou art willing, remove this cup from me, nevertheless, not my will but thine be done”, (Luke 22:42).

[52] “My little children, I am writing this to you so that you may not sin; but if anyone does sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous; and he is the expiation for our sins, and not for ours only but also for the sins of the whole world”, (1 John 2:1-2).

[53] “And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient; to the point of death, even death on a cross.”, (Philippians 2:8). Also see, “Although he was a Son, he learned obedience through what he suffered; and being made perfect he became the source of eternal salvation to all who obey him, being designated by God a high priest after the order of Melchizedek.”, (Hebrews 5:8-10).

[54] “May you be strengthened with all power, according to his glorious might, for all endurance and patience with joy”, (Colossians 1:11). Figuratively, some of us have moved from our Garden of Gethsemane moment into Good Friday and are experiencing the torment of carrying our crosses and undergoing our crucifixions. If this time in history is the tribulation of which Christ Jesus spoke, our plight will likely get worse before His second coming in glory to judge the living and the dead and some will die as martyrs. Even though we may/should work, hope and pray this is not the case, it is probably unwise to assume, barring divine intervention, that things will get better.

[55] See Colossians 1:9 and, “…whoever does the will of God abides/remains forever.”, (1 John 2:17).

[56] Colossians 1:9-10; Matthew 7:16.

[57] “He (Christ) told them a parable to the effect that they ought always to pray and not lose heart”, (Luke 18:1); “Pray constantly”, (1 Thessalonians 5:17).

[58] Isaiah 58:1-5; Mark 9:29; Luke 5:35. Fasting requires discipline, helps us with self-mastery (temperance) and assists us in avoiding sin, especially when combined with prayer.

[59] Charity covers a multitude of sins, (1 Peter 4:8; Proverbs 10:12).

[60] All of Psalms 51 and Wisdom 11:23, 12:19; from the Gospel of Luke 13:3, 5; “I tell you, No, but unless you repent/do penance, you will all likewise perish”; and “…God…commands all men everywhere to repent because he has fixed a day upon which he will judge the world in righteousness by a man (Christ) whom he has appointed…”, (Acts 17:30-31). It is certain that God the Father has left all judgement to His Son.

[61] Prayer is the necessary way in which we ask God for the graces we need to insure our salvation. Scripture tells us we must pray continually (1 Thessalonians 5:17). An excellent book on the importance of prayer is Father Michael Mueller’s, Prayer the Key to Salvation, Tan Books and Publishers, Inc., Rockford, Illinois, ISBN: 0-89555-287-6. In it he refers frequently to St. Alphonsus Ligouri who taught extensively on the centrality of prayer. See for example his; Prayer: The Great Means of Salvation and of Perfection, 1759.

[62] “But he who endures [perseveres] to the end will be saved.”, (Matthew 24:13).

[63] “I am thine, save me: for I have sought thy precepts…Depart from me, you evildoers, that I may keep (obey) the commandments of my God…Salvation is far from the wicked, for they do not seek (keep or obey) thy statutes…I hope for thy salvation, O Lord, and I do (obey) thy commandments.” (Psalms 119:94, 115, 155, 166); “If you love me, you will keep (obey) my commandments”, (John 14:15); “If you keep (obey) my commandments you will abide (forever) in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in His love”, (John 15:10); “Beloved: The way we may be sure that we know Jesus is to keep his commandments. Whoever says, "I know him," but does not keep his commandments is a liar, and the truth is not in him. But whoever keeps his word (obeys His commandments), the love of God is truly perfected in him. This is the way we may know that we are in union with him: whoever claims to abide in him ought to walk just as he walked.”, (1 John 2:3-6).

[64] “I delight to do thy will O my God, thy law is within my heart”, (Psalms 40:8); “…But he who does the will of God, abides forever”, (1 John 2:17).

[65] “Whatever you ask in my name, I will do it, that the Father may be glorified in the Son; if you ask anything in my name, I will do it”, (John 14:13-14). “Amen, I say to you, all things whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you shall receive, and it shall be done to you”, (Mark 11:24). Perseverance is critical, “…he who endures to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the Kingdom will be preached throughout the whole world as a testimony to the nations and then the end will come”, (Matthew 24:13-14); also see: Daniel 12:12. The latter clause harmonizes with “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost, teaching them to obey all I have commanded you and lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age”, (Matthew 28:19-20).

[66] Psalms 37:3, 8, 27-28, “Seek good and not evil…hate evil and love good”, (Amos 5:14-15); “have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of evil and darkness, instead expose/rebuke them”, (Ephesians 5:11); “Beloved, do not imitate evil but imitate good. He who does good is of God; he who does evil has not seen God”, (3 John 11). One must never do evil that good may come of it, (Romans 3:8). In scholastic philosophical terms, an evil means (proximate end) can never be justified by a supposed good intent (further end).

[67] “…Come out of her my people, lest you take part in her sins, lest you share in her plagues.”, (Revelation 18:4); “And another angel, a third, followed them, saying with a loud voice, ‘If any one worships the beast and its image, and receives a mark on his forehead or on his hand, he also shall drink the wine of God’s wrath, poured unmixed into the cup of his anger, and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment goes up for ever and ever; and they have no rest, day or night, these worshipers of the beast and its image, and whoever receives the mark of its name.’”, emphasis mine, (Revelation 14:9-11).

[68] See Revelation 13, specifically the “mark” on the forehead or right hand, (Revelation 13:16-17) without which it will be impossible to buy or sell. This is undoubtedly the economic system of the final one world government (OWG) aka NWO aka Great Reset, currently being assembled/finalized (internal universal digital ID, CBDC [Central Bank Digital Currency], social credit score system etc.).

[69] Satan wants no one to gain salvation/spend eternity in heaven. He wants all human souls to die the second death (Revelation 2:11, 20:14, 21:8) and be eternally deprived of contact with God in the beatific vision. As St. Augustine teaches in his City of God. “Death comes to the soul when God abandons it forever, just as death comes to the body when the soul departs…there is also a total death for a man, a death of body and soul… The consequence…is the second death, so called on the authority of divine Revelation.” Our Lord Jesus Christ taught this: “fear him who can destroy both soul and body in Hell.”, (Matthew 10:20) and “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” (Mark 8:36).

[70] Christ, the very author of life says: “Anyone who will not take up his cross and follow me is not worthy of me.”, (Mark 8:34 and Luke 9:23). Inherent in this teaching is that we must be willing to give up our life for Christ’s sake, if it is demanded of us.

[71] “…all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.”, (2 Timothy 3:12; 1 Peter 4:14-16; Revelation 6:9, 20:4). Christ taught that His followers will be reviled because they hated him first, (John 15:18); “You will be hated by everyone because of My name…, (Matthew 10:22).

[72] Matthew 24:13; Mark 13:13.

[73] Ephesians 6:10-20.

[74] “…He (Satan) was a murderer from the beginning, and has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks according to his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies”, (John 8:44). The calling card of someone who has given their total allegiance to Satan is that they engage in deceit/deception as their primary way of interacting with the world. Such people lie easier than they tell the truth.

[75] “I (Jesus Christ) saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven”, (Luke 10:18). Compare with Isaiah 14:12, “How you are fallen from heaven, O Day Star (Lucifer), son of Dawn! How you are cut down to the ground, you who laid the nations low!” Also see Ezekiel 28:12–17, “…your heart became proud on account of your beauty, and you corrupted your wisdom because of your splendor. I cast you to the ground…”.

[76] “Christ is the image of the invisible God, the first-born of all creation; for in him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or authorities—all things were created through him and for him. He is before all things, and in him all things hold together (even the elements). He is the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning, the first-born from the dead, that in everything he might be pre-eminent. For in him all the fulness of God was pleased to dwell, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether on earth or in heaven, making peace by the blood of his cross.”, (Colossians 1:15-16).

[77] “But the day of the Lord (Judgement Day) shall come as a thief, in which the heavens shall pass away with great violence, and the elements shall be melted with heat, and the earth and the works which are in it, shall be burnt up. Seeing then that all these things are to be dissolved, what manner of people ought you to be in holy conversation and godliness? Looking for and hastening unto the coming of the day of the Lord, by which the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with the burning heat. But according to his promise we wait for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells.”, (2 Peter 3:10-12; Revelation 20:11-15); Also see “But by your hard and impenitent heart you are storing up wrath for yourself on the day of wrath (the Last Judgment, Revelation 22:11-15) when God’s righteous judgment will be revealed. For he will render to every man according to his works: to those who by patience in well-doing seek for glory and honor and immortality, he will give eternal life; but for those who are factious and do not obey the truth, but obey wickedness, there will be wrath and fury. There will be tribulation and distress for every human being who does evil…” (Romans 2:5-9).

[78] “…and the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast and false prophet were, and they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.” (Revelation 20:10).

[79] “But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet, so that the people are not warned, and the sword comes, and takes any one of them; that man is taken away in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at the watchman’s hand.”, (Ezekiel 33:6). We are all watchmen now.

[80] 1 Peter 3:13-17.

[81] “But even if we, or an angel from heaven, should preach to you a gospel contrary to that which we preached to you, let him be accursed. “, (Galatians 1:8) and “But I am afraid that as the serpent deceived Eve by his cunning, your thoughts will be led astray from a sincere and pure devotion to Christ. For if someone comes and preaches another Jesus than the one we preached, or if you receive a different spirit from the one you received, or if you accept a different gospel from the one you accepted, you submit to it readily enough.”, (2 Corinthians 11:3-5).

[82] The enemy (Satan) and his minions despise talk of Jesus Christ, especially His incarnation as fully God and fully man, “For many deceivers have gone out into the world, men who will not acknowledge the coming of Jesus Christ in the flesh (the incarnation); such a one is the deceiver, and the antichrist…Any one who does not abide in the doctrine of Christ, he does not have God…If any one comes to you and does not bring this doctrine (that Jesus Christ is fully God and fully man, that is, God in the flesh), do not receive him into the house or give him any greeting; for he who greets him shares his wicked work”, (2 John 1:7, 9-11). During the tribulation, Satan makes war on the saints, the “body of Christ” through his false messiah, the antichrist, in many ways, including, by a complete inversion of morality (Satanic immorality aka Satanic moral inversion) and making it almost impossible to keep God’s law and to worship him properly, (Revelation 13:5-10) which is why Christ says, “Come out of her my people, lest you take part in her sins, lest you share in her plagues”, (Revelation 18:4). Let us defend our Lord Jesus Christ constantly and without fail, as good soldiers.

[83] John 14:6.

[84] “Not every one that says to me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven, but he that does the will of my Father who is in heaven, he shall enter into the kingdom of heaven.”, (Matthew 7:21); “Therefore brethren, be the more zealous to confirm your call and election, for if you do this you will never fall…”, (2 Peter 1:10-11); “Therefore my beloved, as you have always obeyed…work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; for God is at work in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure”, (Philippians 2:12-13); “Beloved: the grace of God our Savior has appeared to all men; instructing us, that, rejecting ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly (temperately), and justly, and godly (piously) in this world; looking for the blessed hope and glorious coming of our great God and our Savior Jesus Christ, Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and cleanse for Himself an acceptable people, pursuing good works. Thus speak, exhort, and rebuke with all authority in Christ Jesus our Lord…” (Titus 2:11-15). See also “Here is a call for the endurance of the saints, those who keep (obey) the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus…”, (Revelation 14:12-13). Personal salvation, according to scripture, is a continual process based on our obedience, (e.g., “and being made perfect, He (Jesus Christ) became the source of eternal salvation to all who obey Him”, (Hebrews 5:9) also see Philippians 2:13 above, not a one-time decision or expression of intellectual ascent/belief which our actions make a mockery of. Christ taught this explicitly, “by their fruits you shall know them.”, (Matthew 7:16). Compare with “nothing unclean shall enter it, (new Heaven and Earth) nor one who practices abomination or falsehood, but only those who are written in the Lamb’s book of life.”, (Revelation 21:22).

[85] “‘Behold I am coming soon, bringing my recompense to repay everyone for what he has done (emphasis mine). I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end…Surely, I am coming soon’, Amen, Come, Lord Jesus.”, (Revelation 22:12-13, 20). The return of Christ would definitively solve all our problems. It cannot happen soon enough.

