The Noahide Laws
A stealth Murder scheme
As indicated above, a very dangerous and disconcerting development gaining traction1 throughout the world is the increasing attempt by many nations, including the United States, to place their populations under so-called Noahide laws.2 Should they ever take effect, Christians will likely be decapitated/martyred for professing faith in and worshipping Jesus Christ as God/Savior. It is very possible that those of other faiths might be as well.
Noahide laws are based on the false Pharisee/Talmud3 generated premise/heresy that Jesus of Nazareth is not God in the flesh, the prophesied/long-awaited Jewish Savior, extensively referred to throughout the Old Testament scriptures, who fulfilled every Messianic prophecy in His person. The false messiah that is anticipated and will be accepted4 by Talmudic Jews, is the Antichrist.5 As such, the authentic Messiah, Jesus Christ must be/is profaned/attacked6, as are His followers (the body of Christ).7
A major impediment to people understanding the nature of what is involved with Noahide laws relates to the fact that the topic, (like that of Zionism8), requires more than a rudimentary grasp of multiple academic disciplines and the ability to integrate the material found in each. Rather than the kind of “stove-piping” that is common in covert intelligence work, what is required is the ability to synthesize disparate kinds of information from varying sources (e.g., history, law, moral philosophy, theology, scriptural exegesis, comparative religion etc.). This is another way of saying we shouldn’t get caught up in the minutia of one, limited subject area.
The Noahide laws9 (see Genesis 9 for the probable reference/origin of the name)10 are not found in the sacred scriptures as such but represent [rabbinical inventions]11 only. The first five, numbered below are:
1) Do not deny God (poorly defined as stated unlike the first and second commandments of the Decalogue).
2) Do not blaspheme (under the Noahide rubric, the one supreme being/Triune God of Christianity is not God, Jesus is not God in the flesh and is not the prophesied Jewish messiah/Savior of the world). Those who worship the Triune God (Christians) may be decapitated for doing so.
3) Do not murder
4) Do not engage in sexual immorality (poorly defined as stated, unlike the sixth commandment of the Decalogue).
5) Do not steal
The Noahide laws do not appear in Genesis 9, but they do represent a very abbreviated/incomplete summary of passages as found in the Decalogue12 (Exodus 20) which came later in salvation history as do the more complete set of instructions/commands found in Leviticus.13 Note that the Noahide laws contain no prohibition against lying (a red flag which strongly suggests they are of Satanic origin [Satan is the father of lies14 according to Jesus Christ who is Truth15 itself]) or covetousness/envy and no obligation to honor the Lord’s Day or one’s parents). Rather than obey all the 10 commandments and the commands/instructions found in Leviticus, the Talmudic rabbi’s appear to have discarded some, kept others and invented a few more in assembling their list of Noahide laws. The worst feature perhaps is that they reserve capital punishment for anything they decide is idolatry, the decision for which is incontestable/final.
Talmudic rabbis have rejected the much more detailed Decalogue, (given to man by God) for one of their own design and for their own purposes. This is extremely deceptive and intentionally so. The last two Noahide laws; do not eat the flesh of a live animal (ambiguous as stated) and establish courts of justice, are not contained in the decalogue or the Gospel of Christ at all (the word “justice” in this context is extremely deceitful since decapitation for what is falsely labeled idolatry, is the epitome of injustice). It is apparent, even from this cursory outline that the Noahide laws are an incoherent/incomplete/internally inconsistent hodge-podge of self-serving dictates.
What do Noahide laws (actually) represent?
Noahide laws, at best, (the ostensible reason), can be said to circumvent/replace the much more complete moral code found in the Mosaic covenant and the Gospel of Christ, with what is clearly a more primitive and incomplete one from an earlier time in salvation history. That alone should be enough for any Christian to reject them. Worse, it is inconceivable for Christians to abide by a moral code created by the theological descendants of the Pharisees who were responsible for crucifying Christ16 and to accept anti-Gospel/anti-New Testament notions of morality/behavior. It is crucial to understand that Rabbinic commentary (see Babylonian Talmud, Sanhedrin 56A-60A, specifically 57A)17 on these “laws” is incompatible with the context of Genesis 9, the Decalogue (Ten Commandments) and the Gospel of Christ.18
At worst, (the real reason) Noahide laws serve to persecute/kill those who are not (Talmudic) Jews, especially Christians. That being the case, they should be understood to be part of the [spirit of antichrist]19 and the Beast system of Revelation 13. In other words, Noahide laws and Noahideism when promulgated today, are of antichrist20/Satanic origin, and a direct attempt to dethrone Christ the King whose incarnation and propitiatory death on the Cross for the sins of the world was the defining event in history.21
Noahide Laws attempt to Nullify the Final Covenant in the Blood of Christ:
All prior covenants e.g., Abrahamic, Mosaic, ended with the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary when the temple veil was torn in two, from top to bottom.22 The singular covenant remaining is the New and everlasting one in His (Jesus’) blood. That new covenant replaces all others while incorporating the moral code found in the Decalogue (Exodus 20) and the commands of Christ as articulated in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7) and elsewhere in the NT Gospel. It is the only covenant that should be obeyed by human beings since its author is God in the flesh, who alone has the right to make and enforce it, (proof of which is that no other person in human history but Jesus Christ has ever died, been buried and risen from the dead in the same albeit glorified physical body).23 These are conclusions that, by logical necessity, flow from the factual content/evidence contained in the Gospel/life of Christ. The only recourse for objectors/critics is to prove the truth/fact claims are false.
Idolatry and the Talmud:
Ironically, it is the modern-day Babylonian Talmud professing (re: Sanhedrin 56-60) Rabbi’s and their followers who are guilty of idolatry. Jesus of Nazareth made very specific truth claims. He stated clearly that He and the Father (God) are one24 and that He is the Messiah (Savior, God in the flesh) who was prophesied and expected. Christ proved His divinity in multiple ways but especially by dying a physical death and returning to life again on the third day. He was seen by hundreds of followers on numerous occasions thereafter and proven to have a physical body (not a ghostly, apparent one). Accordingly, those who deny the incarnation/divinity of Christ are guilty of idolatry, not those who believe and profess it. One wonders if those who desire to be ruled by Noahide laws and as such are idolators due to their rejection of [Jesus, Christ the King]25), would be willing to undergo decapitation? Ironically, their own teachings demand it.
Who is God?
What is really involved in the Noahide law question and how such laws might be applied, is a matter of determining who the one, supreme being (God) is, since that determines what is considered false worship/idolatry and the punishment of beheading for transgressing it.26 If it is the Trinitarian God of Christianity, that is, one [Supreme Being (God)]27 in [three Divine Persons]28, then any religion that rejects it is false and its adherents are guilty of violating the first commandment of the Decalogue (idolatry). That includes modern (Talmudic) Judaism. The key difference between the Talmudic Noahide laws and Christianity is that Christianity does not advocate punishing people for refusing to confess Jesus is God/Messiah/Savior or worship of Him. It uses [education and persuasion]29, hoping that each person will see the truth and voluntarily convert (without coercion). The Noahide laws punish people with death for refusing to worship their false god (Lucifer/Satan) of Talmudic origin. In unguarded moments, some Talmudists have admitted the (true) identity of the god (Lucifer) they worship. Others, who serve as useful idiots, apparently remain unaware.30
Prior to the mid-twentieth century, it was understood by most professing Christians that the Gospel of Christ contains multiple truth claims, statements of fact such as, Jesus is God in the flesh, the second member of the Blessed Trinity, aka God the Son, the Jewish Messiah/Savior. These are assertions/dogmas that are either true or false. Each person of good will must evaluate them fully and behave accordingly.
In addition to the most well-developed moral code in history, the Gospel of Christ contains dogmatic formulations that must be believed by all who profess to be His followers. They are not open to debate, disbelief or rejection (recall the wisdom of the Vincentian Canon [what was always and everywhere believed]). This is another way of saying, Christianity is not a smorgasbord of offerings that may be selectively sampled. It is an all or none proposition because its author is Truth itself.
Covertly “Clearing the way” for Noahide Laws:
Despite acting largely covertly, Talmudic rabbis’, their acolytes in addition to atheists and agnostics were instrumental in having the Ten Commandments removed from public places, including schools and government buildings in the US. The alleged excuse/ostensible reason was to prevent mandatory posting of the Decalogue, justified by arguing that it violated the First Amendment’s establishment clause. The Supreme Court assisted this movement in its 1980, Stone v.: Graham ruling. One cannot help but think the real reason or one of them was to disguise the fact that once routine posting of the Ten Commandments was eliminated, the Satanically inspired Noahide laws could more easily be introduced and eventually codified into law by other means. It should be noted that the mandatory posting of Noahide laws is just as illegal/unconstitutional as mandatory display of the Ten Commandments, (applying the reasoning utilized in Stone v.: Graham). Yet, no constitutional opposition has been forthcoming as successive US administrations have been [surreptitiously normalizing Noahide laws]31 while the Ten Commandments continue to be deprecated. This, in retrospect, is intentional and despicable. Americans and those in other nations must recognize that any movement to bring about capital punishment for violations of Noahide laws is a brazen attempt to establish a punishing Talmud-based theocracy by stealth.
Conclusion:
No believing/practicing/true Christian should have anything to do with Noahide laws which are anti-Christian/Satanic to the core. Their true origin/dangerous nature should be widely promulgated. All are encouraged to help spread the word. Our goal should be to help save as many lives and souls as possible.
“In March 1983, President Ronald Reagan stood in the Oval Office alongside Vice President George H.W. Bush (see above photos). Before them lay an ornate ceremonial scroll. Throughout that day, in three separate ceremonies across Capitol Hill, every single member of the United States Senate and House of Representatives added their signature to the document. The ‘National Scroll of Honor’ honored Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s 81st birthday, celebrating his ‘vision and spiritual world leadership’ and his promotion of the Seven Noahide Laws as universal moral principles for all humanity. Like Christianity teaches that all of God’s flora and fauna were created to serve humanity, Schneerson taught that Gentiles only existed for the purpose of serving Jews,..On thousands of separate occasions, Schneerson explicitly claimed that Gentiles are closer in nature to animals than they are Jews.” The Talmudic rabbis like Schneerson have created what is a bastardization.of universal moral principles.
Lisa Miron of LawyerLisa on Substack has written extensively on the background and danger of Noahide laws. For example, “…Bill C9 in Canada as a form of Noahide in its prohibition of Christianity as well as its ability to include decapitation. The freedom of religion would be under attack in such a system…the New Testament does foretell that there will be those beheaded for the witness of Jesus and the Word of God.” From, PART ONE ON THE NOAHIDE LAWS. YES, CHRISTIANITY IS OUTLAWED AS IDOLATRY. “4 Then I saw thrones and seated on them were those to whom judgment was committed. Also, I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for their testimony to Jesus and for the word of God, and who had not worshiped the beast or its image and had not received its mark on their foreheads or their hands. They came to life, and reigned with Christ a thousand years.”, (Revelation 20:4).
For a detailed video presentation on the Talmud see: The Talmud: What the Catholic Church Actually Teaches.
“43 I have come in my Father’s name, and you do not receive me; if another (the antichrist) comes in his own name, him you will receive.”, (John 5:43).
The antichrist is also known as the Man of Lawlessness/Sin, “Now concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our assembling to meet him, we beg you, brethren, 2 not to be quickly shaken in mind or excited, either by spirit or by word, or by letter purporting to be from us, to the effect that the day of the Lord has come.[a] 3 Let no one deceive you in any way; for that day (the return of Christ) will not come, unless the rebellion comes first, and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the son of perdition, 4 who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God (the antichrist). 5 Do you not remember that when I was still with you I told you this? 6 And you know what is restraining him now so that he may be revealed in his time. 7 For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work; only he who now restrains it will do so until he is out of the way. 8 And then the lawless one will be revealed, and the Lord Jesus will slay him with the breath of his mouth and destroy him by his appearing and his coming. 9 The coming of the lawless one by the activity of Satan will be with all power and with pretended signs and wonders, 10 and with all wicked deception for those who are to perish, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. 11 Therefore God sends upon them a strong delusion, to make them believe what is false, 12 so that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”, (2 Thessalonians 2: 1-12). The establishment of Noahide laws would be a perfidious way to achieve Revelation 20:4.
The attacks have been on-going for almost 2000 years. “19 We know that we are of God, and the whole world is in the power of the evil one. 20 And we know that the Son of God has come and has given us understanding, to know him who is true; and we are in him who is true, in his Son Jesus Christ. This is the true God and eternal life. 21 Little children, keep yourselves from idols.”, (1 John 5:19-21); “12 For we are not contending against flesh and blood, but against the principalities, against the powers, against the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12).
“18 If the world hates you, know that it has hated me (Jesus) before it hated you.”, (John 15:18). It hates Him because He convicts it of its sins.
The term probably relates to the “covenant” or minimal set of instructions that God gave to Noah after the Great Flood. For background see:
“And God saw the earth, and behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted their way upon the earth.”, (Genesis 6:12).
“And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.”, (Genesis 6:13).
“For behold, I will bring a flood of waters upon the earth, to destroy all flesh in which is the breath of life from under heaven; everything that is on the earth shall die.” (Genesis 6:17).
“In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, on the seventeenth day of the second month, all the fountains of the great deep burst forth, and the floodgates of the heavens were opened. And the rain fell upon the earth for forty days and forty nights.”, (Genesis 7:11-12);
“And every living thing on the face of the earth was destroyed—man and livestock, crawling creatures and birds of the air; they were blotted out from the earth, and only Noah and those with him in the ark remained.”, (Genesis 7:23).
What is sometimes referred to as the Noetic Covenant is described in Genesis 9:1-17. Especially noteworthy is the following: “6 Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed; for God made man in his own image. 7 And you, be fruitful and multiply, bring forth abundantly on the earth and multiply in it.”, Genesis 9:6-7. These passages, as do those of Genesis 1:26-27, clearly state that all men are created in the image of God (none are without it which refutes the rabbinic notion [e.g., Rabbi Menachem Mendel Shneerson and others] that non-Jews are the equivalent of animals meant to serve Jews). Moreover, these passages command humans to be fruitful and multiply, not to engage in efforts to artificially/unnaturally limit their numbers/cull them through depopulation (intentional killing) efforts/programs.
These are anti-Christian rabbinical commentaries found primarily in the Babylonian or Jerusalem Talmuds which by extension descend from the pharisees of Christ’s day. Consider what Christ said about the pharisees when evaluating these writings.
Another name for the Ten Commandments.
“1And the Lord said to Moses, 2 ‘Say to all the congregation of the people of Israel, You shall be holy; for I the Lord your God am holy. 3 Every one of you shall revere his mother and his father, and you shall keep my sabbaths: I am the Lord your God. 4 Do not turn to idols or make for yourselves molten gods: I am the Lord your God.’”, (Leviticus 19:1-4); “11 You shall not steal, nor deal falsely, nor lie to one another. 12 And you shall not swear by my name falsely and so profane the name of your God: I am the Lord. 13 You shall not oppress your neighbor or rob him. The wages of a hired servant shall not remain with you all night until the morning. 14 You shall not curse the deaf or put a stumbling block before the blind, but you shall fear your God: I am the Lord. 15 You shall do no injustice in judgment; you shall not be partial to the poor or defer to the great, but in righteousness shall you judge your neighbor. 16 You shall not go up and down as a slanderer among your people, and you shall not stand forth against the life/blood of your neighbor: I am the Lord. 17 ‘You shall not hate your brother in your heart, but you shall reason with your neighbor, lest you bear sin because of him. 18 You shall not take vengeance or bear any grudge against the sons of your own people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself: I am the Lord. 19 “You shall keep my statutes.”, (Leviticus 19:11-19).
44 You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks according to his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”, (John 8:44). Here, Jesus was addressing the Jewish pharisees and authorities in truth and with supreme authority as God in the flesh. His remarks could just as easily have been directed to Talmudic rabbis who promulgate Noahide laws. To borrow from *Fr. Dennis Fahey, the characteristics of Jesus Christ include (Truth, Order, Good/Virtue, Life), vs.: the characteristics of the Devil (Lies, Chaos Evil/Vice, Death). Compare and contrast Talmudic Judaism vs.: Traditional Christianity using these criteria.
*Father Denis Fahey, C.S.Sp. (3 July 1883 – 21 January 1954) was a traditional Irish Catholic priest, philosopher, and theologian best known for many writings on the Catholic social teaching of Christ the King, including, The Kingship of Christ and Organized Naturalism,, The Mystical Body of Christ in the Modern world and many others.
“Jesus said to him. ‘I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the father but by (through) me.’”, (John 14:6). This is the quintessential passage that states unequivocally that Jesus is the only path to God the Father and eternal beatitude in heaven. It is either true or false. Paul, the Apostle to the Gentiles, was unequivocal when he wrote: “8 But even if we, or an angel from heaven, should preach to you a gospel contrary to that which we preached to you, let him be accursed.”, (Galatians 1:8). Rabbinic commentary is contrary to the Gospel and qualifies as being worthy of the anathema referred to in Galatians.
“A Noahide [gentile] who transgresses these seven commands shall be executed by decapitation.”, (my bold emphasis throughout) See: “This is actual codified Talmudic law. Maimonides formalized it in his, 12th-century legal code, the Mishnah Torah, in the section titled Hilchot Melachim 9:14. It has never been rescinded or revised by rabbinic authorities. The Talmud specifies decapitation as the method of execution for gentiles who violate the Noahide commandments and the medieval rabbinical consensus affirmed this position.”, from Henry Makow PhD author, and ethnic Jew warns about the Noahide Laws. He describes it as the US Government Endorsing Ethnic Gentile Genocide. See much more detail HERE with respect to the over 50-year conspiracy to bring Noahidism to the United States with the complicity of many Evangelical (Protestant) leaders.
It is more accurate to say they represent an inversion of them.
2 By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit which confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh (the incarnation) is of God, 3 and every spirit which does not confess Jesus, is not of God. This is the spirit of antichrist, of which you heard that it was coming, and now it is in the world already.”, (1 John 4:2-3); “22 Who is the liar but he who denies that Jesus is the Christ (Savior/Messiah)? This is the antichrist, he who denies the Father and the Son.”, (1 John 2:22); 7 For many deceivers have gone out into the world, men who will not acknowledge the coming of Jesus Christ in the flesh; such a one is the deceiver and the antichrist.”, (2 John 1:7).
For a detailed discussion, see my: What, Who is the Antichrist?
Noahide laws are an attack on Christ/Christianity and represent a surreptitious way to bring about the murder of Christians, en-masse..
“51 And behold, the curtain of the temple was torn in two, from top to bottom; and the earth shook, and the rocks were split;”, (Matthew 27:51). This was prefigured by the last Old Testament prophet when he wrote: “10 Oh, that there were one among you who would shut the doors, that you might not kindle fire upon my altar in vain! (referring to the end of the Old Covenant’s Temple [animal] sacrifice). I have no pleasure in you, says the Lord of hosts, and I will not accept an offering from your hand. 11 For from the rising of the sun to its setting my name is great among the nations, and in every place incense is offered to my name, and a pure offering; for my name is great among the nations, says the Lord of hosts.”, (Malachi 1:10-11). The pure offering is the blood of Christ, the true and unblemished lamb, offered on the Cross of Calvary and recapitulated in every traditional Latin Mass. For a video presentation of the evidence, see, God Shut the Temple Doors: Malachi 1:10-11 and the Liturgical Checkmate
Various objections have been made to the physical resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth e.g., He didn’t die, he only appeared to (sometimes referred to as the “faint theory.” Another is that His followers stole the corpse to make it appear He rose from the dead (an excuse to explain away the “empty tomb”). One of the most absurd is that His resurrection was not physical. None of these survive careful scrutiny. Entire books have been written that address them but the details are beyond the scope of this essay.
“18 And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age.”, (Matthew 28:18-20); “16 On his robe and on his thigh he has a name inscribed, King of kings and Lord of lords.”, (Revelation 19:16).
“From a logical/philosophical perspective, the issue is quite clear. Either Jesus of Nazareth is the Messiah, (long promised, awaited, born in time at the prophesied moment, proven by many miracles including raising the dead, after which He willingly submitted to a horrific sacrificial death on the Cross for the sins of the world, was buried and rose again to life physically, all as predicted), or he is not. This much is true by the law of the excluded middle. If He is the Messiah as He claimed, then He is Lord/God and if not, it makes no difference whether He was a liar or a lunatic. This refers to the famous trilemma (Lord, liar, lunatic) popularized by C. S. Lewis in his Mere Christianity, 1952, but was allegedly formulated earlier by Scottish preacher, John Duncan in 1859-1860. Each person must carefully weigh the evidence because, if Jesus really is God, everyone’s eternal destiny/salvation is at stake. The greatest tragedy in this life would be to never seriously consider the evidence, make an informed decision and from that moment on, behave accordingly, that is, obey the Truth.”, from my, What/ Who is the Antichrist?
a) By definition, a/the supreme being must be singular, (there cannot be more than one with the same substance, nature etc.).
b) Through proper deductive and inductive reasoning, it is possible to determine that there must be only one supreme being if anything exists at all (it is impossible to reach/cross an actual infinite without invoking a string of finite antecedents that would never reach the source). The nature of this supreme being necessarily must be such that it possesses being/existence, personified, that is, be totally self-sufficient/generating and the origin/cause of all derivative being. For thousands of years, serious thinkers have understood this concept, hence Monotheism has been the most pervasive religious belief system.
c) The Old Testament elucidates this idea in multiple scriptures, when referring to the nature/attributes of God. For example, “I am the Lord, and there is no other; apart from (beside) me there is no God...”, (Isaiah 45:5); “that men may know, from the rising of the sun and from the west, that there is none besides me; I am the Lord, and there is no other.”, (Isaiah 45:6).
One of the earliest Old Testament passages that reveals the fact that the one, supreme being (God), is actually a trinity or community of three Divine persons (note that this is not 3 Gods (polytheism) because the one supreme being (God) shares or is composed of 3 Divine persons).“ Genesis 1:26, 26 Then God (the one supreme being) said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness;” The pleural “us” and “our” are utilized to indicate a trinity of persons. How this is possible, remains a mystery to human beings who are incapable of imagining an existence (physical or otherwise) that is not bounded by 3 dimensions of space and 1 dimension of time. The closest that can be imagined is a non-embodied, single, spirit (angel).
“18 And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age.”, (Matthew 28:18-20). Unfortunately, at multiple times over the past 2000 years, this teaching was ignored ( e.g., Tomás de Torquemada, first Grand Inquisitor of Spain), and many non-Catholics were subjected to severe persecution and death in the pursuit of maintaining orthodoxy of Catholic belief in the face of a perceived heretical threats by Jews, Muslims and others. These methods should be condemned.
This is similar to the upper echelon of Freemasonry, e.g., 33rd degree Freemasons are well-aware they worship Lucifer/Satan. Those in lower ranks are kept ignorant of it.
Presidents Reagan, GHW Bush, Clinton, GW Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden have all signed Noahide Law proclamations as part of celebrating Education day. It is either a repetitive example of incomprehensible ignorance or intentional deceit/evil by a myriad of leaders, over decades.
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Thank you do much...🙏 I read some tonight and will read the rest as soon as time permits🌞
That is why we have pride and rainbow flag