aka’s Substack

aka’s Substack

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MNT's avatar
MNT
7d

Thank you do much...🙏 I read some tonight and will read the rest as soon as time permits🌞

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
7d

That is why we have pride and rainbow flag

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