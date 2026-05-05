As indicated above, a very dangerous and disconcerting development gaining traction throughout the world is the increasing attempt by many nations, including the United States, to place their populations under so-called Noahide laws. Should they ever take effect, Christians will likely be decapitated/martyred for professing faith in and worshipping Jesus Christ as God/Savior. It is very possible that those of other faiths might be as well.

Noahide laws are based on the false Pharisee/Talmud generated premise/heresy that Jesus of Nazareth is not God in the flesh, the prophesied/long-awaited Jewish Savior, extensively referred to throughout the Old Testament scriptures, who fulfilled every Messianic prophecy in His person. The false messiah that is anticipated and will be accepted by Talmudic Jews, is the Antichrist. As such, the authentic Messiah, Jesus Christ must be/is profaned/attacked, as are His followers (the body of Christ).

A major impediment to people understanding the nature of what is involved with Noahide laws relates to the fact that the topic, (like that of Zionism), requires more than a rudimentary grasp of multiple academic disciplines and the ability to integrate the material found in each. Rather than the kind of “stove-piping” that is common in covert intelligence work, what is required is the ability to synthesize disparate kinds of information from varying sources (e.g., history, law, moral philosophy, theology, scriptural exegesis, comparative religion etc.). This is another way of saying we shouldn’t get caught up in the minutia of one, limited subject area.

The Noahide laws (see Genesis 9 for the probable reference/origin of the name) are not found in the sacred scriptures as such but represent [rabbinical inventions] only. The first five, numbered below are:

1) Do not deny God (poorly defined as stated unlike the first and second commandments of the Decalogue).

2) Do not blaspheme (under the Noahide rubric, the one supreme being/Triune God of Christianity is not God, Jesus is not God in the flesh and is not the prophesied Jewish messiah/Savior of the world). Those who worship the Triune God (Christians) may be decapitated for doing so.

3) Do not murder

4) Do not engage in sexual immorality (poorly defined as stated, unlike the sixth commandment of the Decalogue).

5) Do not steal

The Noahide laws do not appear in Genesis 9, but they do represent a very abbreviated/incomplete summary of passages as found in the Decalogue (Exodus 20) which came later in salvation history as do the more complete set of instructions/commands found in Leviticus. Note that the Noahide laws contain no prohibition against lying (a red flag which strongly suggests they are of Satanic origin [Satan is the father of lies according to Jesus Christ who is Truth itself]) or covetousness/envy and no obligation to honor the Lord’s Day or one’s parents). Rather than obey all the 10 commandments and the commands/instructions found in Leviticus, the Talmudic rabbi’s appear to have discarded some, kept others and invented a few more in assembling their list of Noahide laws. The worst feature perhaps is that they reserve capital punishment for anything they decide is idolatry, the decision for which is incontestable/final.

Talmudic rabbis have rejected the much more detailed Decalogue, (given to man by God) for one of their own design and for their own purposes. This is extremely deceptive and intentionally so. The last two Noahide laws; do not eat the flesh of a live animal (ambiguous as stated) and establish courts of justice, are not contained in the decalogue or the Gospel of Christ at all (the word “justice” in this context is extremely deceitful since decapitation for what is falsely labeled idolatry, is the epitome of injustice). It is apparent, even from this cursory outline that the Noahide laws are an incoherent/incomplete/internally inconsistent hodge-podge of self-serving dictates.

What do Noahide laws (actually) represent?

Noahide laws, at best, (the ostensible reason), can be said to circumvent/replace the much more complete moral code found in the Mosaic covenant and the Gospel of Christ, with what is clearly a more primitive and incomplete one from an earlier time in salvation history. That alone should be enough for any Christian to reject them. Worse, it is inconceivable for Christians to abide by a moral code created by the theological descendants of the Pharisees who were responsible for crucifying Christ and to accept anti-Gospel/anti-New Testament notions of morality/behavior. It is crucial to understand that Rabbinic commentary (see Babylonian Talmud, Sanhedrin 56A-60A, specifically 57A) on these “laws” is incompatible with the context of Genesis 9, the Decalogue (Ten Commandments) and the Gospel of Christ.

At worst, (the real reason) Noahide laws serve to persecute/kill those who are not (Talmudic) Jews, especially Christians. That being the case, they should be understood to be part of the [spirit of antichrist] and the Beast system of Revelation 13. In other words, Noahide laws and Noahideism when promulgated today, are of antichrist/Satanic origin, and a direct attempt to dethrone Christ the King whose incarnation and propitiatory death on the Cross for the sins of the world was the defining event in history.

Noahide Laws attempt to Nullify the Final Covenant in the Blood of Christ:

All prior covenants e.g., Abrahamic, Mosaic, ended with the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary when the temple veil was torn in two, from top to bottom. The singular covenant remaining is the New and everlasting one in His (Jesus’) blood. That new covenant replaces all others while incorporating the moral code found in the Decalogue (Exodus 20) and the commands of Christ as articulated in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7) and elsewhere in the NT Gospel. It is the only covenant that should be obeyed by human beings since its author is God in the flesh, who alone has the right to make and enforce it, (proof of which is that no other person in human history but Jesus Christ has ever died, been buried and risen from the dead in the same albeit glorified physical body). These are conclusions that, by logical necessity, flow from the factual content/evidence contained in the Gospel/life of Christ. The only recourse for objectors/critics is to prove the truth/fact claims are false.

Idolatry and the Talmud:

Ironically, it is the modern-day Babylonian Talmud professing (re: Sanhedrin 56-60) Rabbi’s and their followers who are guilty of idolatry. Jesus of Nazareth made very specific truth claims. He stated clearly that He and the Father (God) are one and that He is the Messiah (Savior, God in the flesh) who was prophesied and expected. Christ proved His divinity in multiple ways but especially by dying a physical death and returning to life again on the third day. He was seen by hundreds of followers on numerous occasions thereafter and proven to have a physical body (not a ghostly, apparent one). Accordingly, those who deny the incarnation/divinity of Christ are guilty of idolatry, not those who believe and profess it. One wonders if those who desire to be ruled by Noahide laws and as such are idolators due to their rejection of [Jesus, Christ the King]), would be willing to undergo decapitation? Ironically, their own teachings demand it.

Who is God?

What is really involved in the Noahide law question and how such laws might be applied, is a matter of determining who the one, supreme being (God) is, since that determines what is considered false worship/idolatry and the punishment of beheading for transgressing it. If it is the Trinitarian God of Christianity, that is, one [Supreme Being (God)] in [three Divine Persons], then any religion that rejects it is false and its adherents are guilty of violating the first commandment of the Decalogue (idolatry). That includes modern (Talmudic) Judaism. The key difference between the Talmudic Noahide laws and Christianity is that Christianity does not advocate punishing people for refusing to confess Jesus is God/Messiah/Savior or worship of Him. It uses [education and persuasion], hoping that each person will see the truth and voluntarily convert (without coercion). The Noahide laws punish people with death for refusing to worship their false god (Lucifer/Satan) of Talmudic origin. In unguarded moments, some Talmudists have admitted the (true) identity of the god (Lucifer) they worship. Others, who serve as useful idiots, apparently remain unaware.

Prior to the mid-twentieth century, it was understood by most professing Christians that the Gospel of Christ contains multiple truth claims, statements of fact such as, Jesus is God in the flesh, the second member of the Blessed Trinity, aka God the Son, the Jewish Messiah/Savior. These are assertions/dogmas that are either true or false. Each person of good will must evaluate them fully and behave accordingly.

In addition to the most well-developed moral code in history, the Gospel of Christ contains dogmatic formulations that must be believed by all who profess to be His followers. They are not open to debate, disbelief or rejection (recall the wisdom of the Vincentian Canon [what was always and everywhere believed]). This is another way of saying, Christianity is not a smorgasbord of offerings that may be selectively sampled. It is an all or none proposition because its author is Truth itself.

Covertly “Clearing the way” for Noahide Laws:

Despite acting largely covertly, Talmudic rabbis’, their acolytes in addition to atheists and agnostics were instrumental in having the Ten Commandments removed from public places, including schools and government buildings in the US. The alleged excuse/ostensible reason was to prevent mandatory posting of the Decalogue, justified by arguing that it violated the First Amendment’s establishment clause. The Supreme Court assisted this movement in its 1980, Stone v.: Graham ruling. One cannot help but think the real reason or one of them was to disguise the fact that once routine posting of the Ten Commandments was eliminated, the Satanically inspired Noahide laws could more easily be introduced and eventually codified into law by other means. It should be noted that the mandatory posting of Noahide laws is just as illegal/unconstitutional as mandatory display of the Ten Commandments, (applying the reasoning utilized in Stone v.: Graham). Yet, no constitutional opposition has been forthcoming as successive US administrations have been [surreptitiously normalizing Noahide laws] while the Ten Commandments continue to be deprecated. This, in retrospect, is intentional and despicable. Americans and those in other nations must recognize that any movement to bring about capital punishment for violations of Noahide laws is a brazen attempt to establish a punishing Talmud-based theocracy by stealth.

Conclusion:

No believing/practicing/true Christian should have anything to do with Noahide laws which are anti-Christian/Satanic to the core. Their true origin/dangerous nature should be widely promulgated. All are encouraged to help spread the word. Our goal should be to help save as many lives and souls as possible.