Israeli soldier strikes “face of Jesus” with sledgehammer on toppled statue

This is a topic that is admittedly very controversial and the subject of a great deal of censorship. Relatively few writers have been willing to broach it in any depth. Retribution, financial and otherwise, has often been swift and severe for those who wade into the potential maelstrom. Recent events like the immoral/illegal Iran War, a Zionist project, through and through, make such reticence unacceptable.

Zionism while benign sounding in theory, in practice, has been an aggressive political/military/economic and quasi-religious ethno-supremacy movement bent on controlling the world through realization of “Greater Israel” as the sole global hegemon. It dates to at least the late 1800’s (prefigured by the Sabbatean Frankist movement of the 1700’s) but did not gain serious influence over global affairs until after the second world war ended. Five events/developments were critical in establishing Zionism as a credible global force,

1) the Balfour Declaration, which refers to the letter Prime Minister Arthur James Balfour of Great Britain wrote to Lord Rothschild in 1917 in which he expressed on behalf of His Majesty’s government, the intent to help establish in Palestine, a home for the Jewish people.

2) the formation of the United Nations (almost immediately thereafter, the UN General Assembly passed, Resolution 181, (1947), which partitioned Palestine into an Arab and Zionist Israeli portion).

3) a third is the creation of the Talmud as a necessary precursor to Zionism and that without it, the traditional Christian (non-Zionist) view against establishing a Jewish state in Palestine would have prevailed which includes the following:

· due to the inability/refusal of first century Jews (beginning with the Pharisees at the time of Christ) to recognize Jesus of Nazareth as their long-prophesied/awaited Messiah/Divine Savior, and their crucifixion of Him, they no longer have any right to the “promised land” or the designation “God’s chosen people.” · Under this rubric, the Great Diaspora of the Jews post 70 AD, is considered a real-world consequence of that Jewish refusal/murderous act and the Church, instituted by Jesus Christ, is now the body of Christ and the chosen people of God).

4) Cyrus Scofield/John Nelson Darby Dispensationalism which effectively derailed traditional Christian doctrine dating to the Apostolic Age under which the Abrahamic/Mosaic (Old) Covenant was replaced with the New Covenant established through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. It maintains a clear distinction between Israel and the Church (of Christ) alleging that God has separate/different plans/covenants for each. This effectively created two routes/pathways to salvation. Through it, the land grant and God’s chosen people designations of the Old Testament are retained and Jews can be saved without converting, which traditional Christianity clearly rejects. This can be traced to [non-Christian (Zionist) efforts at infiltrating traditional Christianity] and thereby destroying its perennial (dating to Christ, the Apostles and Church Fathers) teaching with respect to enmity of the Jews.

5) Modernist infiltration of the Catholic Church weakened its historic resolve against Talmudic Judaism/Zionism. This culminated in the Second Vatican Council (Vatican II), including the promulgation of Nostra aetate, aka the Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions, October 28, 1965, by Pope Paul VI, which in spirit, if not letter, represents a break with over 1900 years of traditional Catholic teaching. For the purposes of this essay, the other negative implications of Vatican II will not be discussed.

A Central Zionist Claim:

Zionists allege that the ancient Israelites never lost their “chosen people” status or the land granted to Abraham by God. The claim that the land grant was permanent or without qualification is incorrect, since it is the result of selecting only those OT passages which do not mention the importance of obeying all God’s commands, included in the Abrahamic covenant and later incorporated in the Sinai (Mosaic) covenant between God and Moses (on behalf of the Israelites). God never said the Israelites would forever possess the land no matter what they did or failed to do as if they had no responsibility to perform their duties under the covenant and obey God’s commands. If all the relevant passages are included, the very opposite is the case.

Land Grant and Chosen People Status Contingent upon Covenant Obedience:

To put an even finer point on it, the chosen people status and land grant, were contingent upon the ancient Israelites meeting their responsibilities under the Old (Abrahamic and Mosaic) covenants, that is, [obeying all of God’s commands] (idolatry [not worshipping false gods] being the most important). They repeatedly failed to do so and therefore, lost both. The final indictment was to the Pharisees, delivered verbally by Jesus Christ (Matthew 21:33-45, especially 43-45), prior to His crucifixion. The Old covenant ends after [Christ is condemned to death and dies on the Cross], which results in the tearing of the temple veil (Matthew 27:51) From there it passes to the Church, instituted by Christ. The last instructions Christ gave before ascending into heaven were precise. Here is the quintessential passage in which this is made clear.

“18 And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age.”, (Matthew 28:18-20).

The church that Christ instituted has replaced the Old Covenant and the chosen people are now members of Christ’s body/the body of Christ.

What of “Christian” Zionism?

The term “Christian Zionism” is an oxymoron/false, since [Christianity and Zionism are diametrically opposed] at anything more than a superficial level. Judaism, better termed Talmudism, like Zionism, is antithetical to Christianity. For example, traditional Christianity embraces/adheres to the Decalogue (Ten Commandments) and commandments found in the Gospel of Christ. Talmudic Judaism/Zionism rejects them and in practice, intentionally violates/opposes them. That is to say, the moral codes of each are contradictory and mutually exclusive. For centuries, Talmudic rabbis wrote commentaries on the Hebrew scriptures that reject what is found in the Law and the Prophets of the Old Testament. What was understood by the ancient Israelites about the Law and the Prophets has been largely rejected by Talmudic rabbis for the past 14-16 centuries and instead they often invert/negate the moral principles found in them.

It is easy to understand the term, “Talmudic” Zionist (most Jewish Zionists are accepting/supportive of Talmudic teaching, even if they are not overtly religious and do not practice any form of modern Judaism).

It is impossible to be a “Christian” Zionist however, without being forced to accept conflicting doctrines simultaneously. Some who do so are Talmudic Zionists, masquerading as Christians, sometime referred to as Crypto-Jews or Crypto-Christians. It should be clear by now that Christian Zionism is not Christianity/Christian. Rather, it is a Luciferian/Satanic inspired deception. For a detailed treatment of Talmudic antichristian teaching, see, The Talmud Unmasked: The Secret Rabbinical Teachings Concerning Christians.

Zionism is an attack on God:

Zionism is an attempt to obtain politically and militarily what [God allowed to be taken away] because of spiritual intransigence and failure to obey O.T. covenant demands/commands. It is a material solution to what is fundamentally a spiritual problem, the proper resolution of which is conversion, baptism and obedience to the Gospel of Christ. Thankfully, the Satanically inspired ethno-supremacism and warring nature of Zionism can be eradicated by/through Christian conversion:

1. “4 for the weapons of our warfare are not worldly but have divine power to destroy strongholds.”, (2 Corinthians 10:4);

2. “But to those of you who hear, I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you.”, (Luke 6:27);

3. “33 I have said this to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”, (John 16:33);

4. “7 And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, will keep your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”, (Philippians 4:7);

5. “8 With him is an arm of flesh; but with us is the Lord our God, to help us and to fight our battles.” And the people took confidence from the words of Hezekiah king of Judah.”, (2 Chronicles 32:8);

6. “19 Beloved, never avenge yourselves (do not take revenge), but leave it to the wrath of God; for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.”, (Romans 12:19);

7. “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children (sons) of God.”, (Matthew 5:9)

Many more could be listed, but these should suffice to illustrate the point that Christian conversion is intended to result in a profound change in people’s thinking and actions. After conversion, one should more closely resemble Christ in word and deed.

Conclusion:

From its inception, modern (Talmud inspired) Zionist Israel has engaged in many [immoral/unprovoked attacks on native Palestinians] and its neighbors in the region as it has attempted to amass more land by [theft and conquest]. Israeli expansionism is pathognomonic of its raison d’être.

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported that the renewed Israeli aggression, which began on March 2, has led to the martyrdom of 2,534 people and the injury of 7,863 others. The toll continues to mount despite the ceasefire in Lebanon, (bold emphasis mine).

Zionist Israel is truly a pariah/reprehensible state.

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*Addendum I: Israeli (Zionist) war crimes

“Israeli war crimes are violations of international criminal law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide, which Israeli security forces have committed or been accused of committing since the founding of Israel in 1948. These have included murder, intentional targeting of civilians, killing prisoners of war and surrendered combatants, indiscriminate attacks, collective punishment, starvation, persecution, the use of human shields, sexual violence and rape, torture, pillage, forced transfer, breach of medical neutrality, enforced disappearance, targeting journalists, attacking civilian and protected objects, wanton destruction, incitement to genocide, and genocide...”

Click HERE for a comprehensive discussion of Zionist/Israeli atrocities committed since 1948.

*Addendum II: Traditionally (prior to Vatican II), the Catholic Church consistently rejected Zionism.

Traditional catechesis properly held that “Catholics cannot be Zionists.”

A Central pillar is “Supersessionism — the doctrine that the Church is the ‘new Israel,’ that the Mosaic covenant has been fulfilled and surpassed in Christ, and that the Jewish people’s exile from Palestine was a providential divine punishment for the rejection of the Messiah, to last until the eschatological conversion of Israel at the end of time. From this framework, a Jewish political restoration in Palestine appeared not merely imprudent but theologically presumptuous — an attempt to reverse what God had decreed.”

“According to the sacred pages, the Jewish people must always subsist dispersed and wandering among other peoples, so that, not only with the deposit of the Scriptures, which they venerate and keep in reserve, but also with their very state, they bear witness to the faith of Christ… ‘The Jews were dispersed,’ Augustine notes, ‘so that they might be witnesses of their own iniquity and of our truth.’” (Note that Saint Augustine wrote at a time prior to the Talmud being widely promulgated by Talmudic rabbis).

“As for rebuilding a Jerusalem…the centre of a resurrected Israelite Kingdom, it must be noted that this is contrary to the prediction of Christ himself, who affirmed that Jerusalem will be trodden by the Gentiles… donec impleantur tempora nationum [until the times of the nations are fulfilled], until the conversion of the nations is accomplished and the end of the world has arrived.”

“Modern Zionism is not the true heir of Biblical Israel… Therefore, the Holy Land and its sacred sites belong to Christianity, which is the true Israel.”

In a private audience, the following was said, “We cannot give approval to this movement (Zionism). We cannot prevent the Jews from going to Jerusalem — but we could never sanction it. The soil of Jerusalem, if it was not always sacred, has been sanctified by the life of Jesus Christ. As the head of the Church, I cannot tell you anything different. The Jews have not recognized our Lord, therefore, we cannot recognize the Jewish people”, (Pope St. Pius X to Theodore Herzl, January 1904).

“The Jewish claim to Palestine (Zionism) is implicitly a denial that they have disobeyed God and missed their vocation by their rejection of the Supernatural Messias. It is the assertion in action that the promised Messias has not yet come and that the day of their national domination over the world will yet dawn. The final result will inevitably be another disastrous blow to their hopes. All their naturalistic attempts to impose their will on God, instead of accepting His, are, needless to say, doomed to failure, and every failure involves the Jewish nation in dire catastrophes.” - Fr. Denis Fahey

Additional relevant sources:

The Great Pope Benedict XIV and the Jewish Question in Poland — Trzeciak, 1939.

The Talmudic Character of Judaism — Kolbe, 1926, Fr. Maximillian Kobe.

The Talmud Unmasked: The Secret Rabbinical Teachings Concerning Christians.

The Blasphemies of the Talmud Against Our Lord & Our Lady.

The Catholic Church and Zionism: What Popes REALLY Said (1897–2010).