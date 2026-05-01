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Howard Long's avatar
Howard Long
3d

Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee. Rev 3:9

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Horace the Menace's avatar
Horace the Menace
3d

"did not gain serious influence over global affairs until after the second world war ended"

Really?

Who do you think was responsible for the English civil war, the glorious revolution, the American and French revolutions, the communist uprisings, the Bolshevik revolution as well as WW1 and WW2? How do you think the Balfour declaration was achieved?

"Serious influence" predated WW2 by several centuries and Israel and the temple were always the goals.

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