The Plague that is Zionism
A Scourge on Humanity
Israeli soldier strikes “face of Jesus” with sledgehammer on toppled statue
This is a topic that is admittedly very controversial and the subject of a great deal of censorship. Relatively few writers have been willing to broach it in any depth. Retribution, financial and otherwise, has often been swift and severe for those who wade into the potential maelstrom. Recent events like the immoral/illegal Iran War1, a Zionist project, through and through, make such reticence unacceptable.
Zionism2 while benign sounding in theory, in practice, has been an aggressive political/military/economic and quasi-religious3 ethno-supremacy4 movement bent on controlling the world through realization of “Greater Israel” as the sole global hegemon. It dates to at least the late 1800’s (prefigured by the Sabbatean Frankist movement of the 1700’s) but did not gain serious influence over global affairs until after the second world war ended. Five events/developments were critical in establishing Zionism as a credible global force,
1) the Balfour Declaration, which refers to the letter Prime Minister Arthur James Balfour of Great Britain wrote to Lord Rothschild in 1917 in which he expressed on behalf of His Majesty’s government, the intent to help establish in Palestine, a home for the Jewish people.5
2) the formation of the United Nations (almost immediately thereafter, the UN General Assembly passed, Resolution 181, (1947), which partitioned Palestine6 into an Arab and Zionist Israeli portion).
3) a third is the creation of the Talmud7 as a necessary precursor to Zionism and that without it, the traditional Christian (non-Zionist) view against establishing a Jewish state in Palestine would have prevailed which includes the following:
· due to the inability/refusal of first century Jews (beginning with the Pharisees at the time of Christ) to recognize Jesus of Nazareth as their long-prophesied/awaited Messiah/Divine Savior, and their crucifixion of Him, they no longer have any right to the “promised land” or the designation “God’s chosen people.”
· Under this rubric, the Great Diaspora of the Jews post 70 AD, is considered a real-world consequence of that Jewish refusal/murderous act and the Church, instituted by Jesus Christ, is now the body of Christ and the chosen people of God).
4) Cyrus Scofield/John Nelson Darby Dispensationalism which effectively derailed traditional Christian doctrine dating to the Apostolic Age under which the Abrahamic/Mosaic (Old) Covenant was replaced with the New Covenant established through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. It maintains a clear distinction between Israel and the Church (of Christ) alleging that God has separate/different plans/covenants for each. This effectively created two routes/pathways to salvation. Through it, the land grant and God’s chosen people designations of the Old Testament are retained and Jews can be saved without converting, which traditional Christianity clearly rejects. This can be traced to [non-Christian (Zionist) efforts at infiltrating traditional Christianity]8 and thereby destroying its perennial (dating to Christ, the Apostles and Church Fathers) teaching with respect to enmity9 of the Jews.
5) Modernist10 infiltration of the Catholic Church weakened its historic resolve against Talmudic Judaism/Zionism. This culminated in the Second Vatican Council (Vatican II), including the promulgation of Nostra aetate, aka the Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions, October 28, 1965, by Pope Paul VI, which in spirit, if not letter, represents a break with over 1900 years of traditional Catholic teaching. For the purposes of this essay, the other negative implications of Vatican II will not be discussed.
A Central Zionist Claim:
Zionists allege that the ancient Israelites never lost their “chosen people” status or the land granted to Abraham by God.11 The claim that the land grant was permanent or without qualification is incorrect, since it is the result of selecting only those OT passages which do not mention the importance of obeying all God’s commands, included in the Abrahamic covenant and later incorporated in the Sinai (Mosaic) covenant between God and Moses (on behalf of the Israelites). God never said the Israelites would forever possess the land no matter what they did or failed to do as if they had no responsibility to perform their duties under the covenant and obey God’s commands. If all the relevant passages are included, the very opposite is the case.
Land Grant and Chosen People Status Contingent upon Covenant Obedience:
To put an even finer point on it, the chosen people status and land grant, were contingent upon the ancient Israelites meeting their responsibilities under the Old (Abrahamic and Mosaic) covenants, that is, [obeying all of God’s commands]12 (idolatry [not worshipping false gods] being the most important). They repeatedly failed13 to do so and therefore, lost both. The final indictment was to the Pharisees, delivered verbally by Jesus Christ (Matthew 21:33-45, especially 43-45)14, prior to His crucifixion. The Old covenant ends after [Christ is condemned to death and dies on the Cross]15, which results in the tearing of the temple veil (Matthew 27:51) From there it passes to the Church, instituted by Christ. The last instructions Christ gave before ascending into heaven were precise. Here is the quintessential passage in which this is made clear.
“18 And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age.”, (Matthew 28:18-20).
The church that Christ instituted has replaced the Old Covenant and the chosen people are now members of Christ’s body/the body of Christ.
What of “Christian” Zionism?
The term “Christian Zionism” is an oxymoron/false, since [Christianity and Zionism are diametrically opposed]16 at anything more than a superficial level. Judaism, better termed Talmudism, like Zionism, is antithetical to Christianity.17 For example, traditional Christianity embraces/adheres to the Decalogue (Ten Commandments) and commandments found in the Gospel of Christ. Talmudic Judaism/Zionism rejects them and in practice, intentionally violates/opposes them. That is to say, the moral codes of each are contradictory and mutually exclusive. For centuries, Talmudic rabbis wrote commentaries18 on the Hebrew scriptures that reject what is found in the Law and the Prophets of the Old Testament. What was understood by the ancient Israelites about the Law and the Prophets has been largely rejected by Talmudic rabbis for the past 14-16 centuries and instead they often invert/negate the moral principles found in them.19
It is easy to understand the term, “Talmudic” Zionist (most Jewish Zionists are accepting/supportive of Talmudic teaching, even if they are not overtly religious and do not practice any form of modern Judaism).
It is impossible to be a “Christian” Zionist however, without being forced to accept conflicting doctrines simultaneously. Some who do so are Talmudic Zionists, masquerading as Christians, sometime referred to as Crypto-Jews or Crypto-Christians. It should be clear by now that Christian Zionism is not Christianity/Christian. Rather, it is a Luciferian/Satanic inspired deception. For a detailed treatment of Talmudic antichristian teaching, see, The Talmud Unmasked: The Secret Rabbinical Teachings Concerning Christians.
Zionism is an attack on God:
Zionism is an attempt to obtain politically and militarily what [God allowed to be taken away]20 because of spiritual intransigence and failure to obey O.T. covenant demands/commands. It is a material solution to what is fundamentally a spiritual problem, the proper resolution of which is conversion, baptism and obedience to the Gospel of Christ. Thankfully, the Satanically inspired ethno-supremacism and warring nature of Zionism can be eradicated by/through Christian conversion:
1. “4 for the weapons of our warfare are not worldly but have divine power to destroy strongholds.”, (2 Corinthians 10:4);
2. “But to those of you who hear, I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you.”, (Luke 6:27);
3. “33 I have said this to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”, (John 16:33);
4. “7 And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, will keep your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”, (Philippians 4:7);
5. “8 With him is an arm of flesh; but with us is the Lord our God, to help us and to fight our battles.” And the people took confidence from the words of Hezekiah king of Judah.”, (2 Chronicles 32:8);
6. “19 Beloved, never avenge yourselves (do not take revenge), but leave it to the wrath of God; for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.”, (Romans 12:19);
7. “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children (sons) of God.”, (Matthew 5:9)
Many more could be listed, but these should suffice to illustrate the point that Christian conversion is intended to result in a profound change in people’s thinking and actions. After conversion, one should more closely resemble Christ in word and deed.21
Conclusion:
From its inception, modern (Talmud inspired) Zionist Israel has engaged in many [immoral/unprovoked attacks on native Palestinians]22 and its neighbors in the region23 as it has attempted to amass more land by [theft and conquest].24 Israeli expansionism25 is pathognomonic of its raison d’être.
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported that the renewed Israeli aggression, which began on March 2, has led to the martyrdom of 2,534 people and the injury of 7,863 others. The toll continues to mount despite the ceasefire in Lebanon, (bold emphasis mine).
Zionist Israel is truly a pariah/reprehensible state.
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*Addendum I: Israeli (Zionist) war crimes
“Israeli war crimes are violations of international criminal law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide, which Israeli security forces have committed or been accused of committing since the founding of Israel in 1948. These have included murder, intentional targeting of civilians, killing prisoners of war and surrendered combatants, indiscriminate attacks, collective punishment, starvation, persecution, the use of human shields, sexual violence and rape, torture, pillage, forced transfer, breach of medical neutrality, enforced disappearance, targeting journalists, attacking civilian and protected objects, wanton destruction, incitement to genocide, and genocide...”
Click HERE for a comprehensive discussion of Zionist/Israeli atrocities committed since 1948.
*Addendum II: Traditionally (prior to Vatican II), the Catholic Church consistently rejected Zionism.
Traditional catechesis properly held that “Catholics cannot be Zionists.”
A Central pillar is “Supersessionism — the doctrine that the Church is the ‘new Israel,’ that the Mosaic covenant has been fulfilled and surpassed in Christ, and that the Jewish people’s exile from Palestine was a providential divine punishment for the rejection of the Messiah, to last until the eschatological conversion of Israel at the end of time. From this framework, a Jewish political restoration in Palestine appeared not merely imprudent but theologically presumptuous — an attempt to reverse what God had decreed.”26
“According to the sacred pages, the Jewish people must always subsist dispersed and wandering among other peoples, so that, not only with the deposit of the Scriptures, which they venerate and keep in reserve, but also with their very state, they bear witness to the faith of Christ… ‘The Jews were dispersed,’ Augustine notes, ‘so that they might be witnesses of their own iniquity and of our truth.’”27 (Note that Saint Augustine wrote at a time prior to the Talmud being widely promulgated by Talmudic rabbis).
“As for rebuilding a Jerusalem…the centre of a resurrected Israelite Kingdom, it must be noted that this is contrary to the prediction of Christ himself, who affirmed that Jerusalem will be trodden by the Gentiles… donec impleantur tempora nationum [until the times of the nations are fulfilled], until the conversion of the nations is accomplished and the end of the world has arrived.”28
“Modern Zionism is not the true heir of Biblical Israel… Therefore, the Holy Land and its sacred sites belong to Christianity, which is the true Israel.”29
In a private audience, the following was said, “We cannot give approval to this movement (Zionism). We cannot prevent the Jews from going to Jerusalem — but we could never sanction it. The soil of Jerusalem, if it was not always sacred, has been sanctified by the life of Jesus Christ. As the head of the Church, I cannot tell you anything different. The Jews have not recognized our Lord, therefore, we cannot recognize the Jewish people”, (Pope St. Pius X to Theodore Herzl, January 1904).
“The Jewish claim to Palestine (Zionism) is implicitly a denial that they have disobeyed God and missed their vocation by their rejection of the Supernatural Messias. It is the assertion in action that the promised Messias has not yet come and that the day of their national domination over the world will yet dawn. The final result will inevitably be another disastrous blow to their hopes. All their naturalistic attempts to impose their will on God, instead of accepting His, are, needless to say, doomed to failure, and every failure involves the Jewish nation in dire catastrophes.” - Fr. Denis Fahey
Additional relevant sources:
The Great Pope Benedict XIV and the Jewish Question in Poland — Trzeciak, 1939.
The Talmudic Character of Judaism — Kolbe, 1926, Fr. Maximillian Kobe.
The Talmud Unmasked: The Secret Rabbinical Teachings Concerning Christians.
The Blasphemies of the Talmud Against Our Lord & Our Lady.
The Catholic Church and Zionism: What Popes REALLY Said (1897–2010).
The term has multiple meanings. In its most reduced form/interpretation, it refers to a movement that advocates for the establishment of a modern Jewish home/nation state in the land of Palestine. Proponents say it generally encompasses three basic assertions/principles/features, for example:
1. “Nationalism and Homeland: Zionism is rooted in the idea of Jewish nationalism, asserting that the Jewish people constitute a distinct nation with the right to self-determination and a homeland.
2. Return to the Land: Central to Zionism is the aspiration for Jews to return to the historical land of Israel. This return is seen as a fulfillment of biblical prophecies and a response to historical persecution.
3. State of Israel: The establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 is a significant milestone in the history of Zionism. It realized the long-held dream of a Jewish homeland and became a focal point for Jewish identity and culture.”
There are significant problems with all three assertions.
Many Zionists cite the following passages and others like them as the primary justification for Zionist Greater Israel, “18 On that day the Lord made a covenant with Abram and said, ‘To your descendants I give this land, from the Wadi of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates.”, (Genesis 15:18); “3 I will bless those who bless you, and him who curses you I will curse; and by you (through Jesus Christ) all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”, (Genesis 12:3); 6“For you are a people holy to the Lord your God; the Lord your God has chosen you to be a people for his own possession, out of all the peoples that are on the face of the earth.”, (Deuteronomy 7:6); “5 Now therefore, if you will obey my voice and keep my covenant, you shall be my own possession among all peoples; for all the earth is mine, 6 and you shall be to me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation. These are the words which you shall speak to the children of Israel.”, (Exodus 19:5-6).
Notice here that God demands obedience. His covenant commandments must be kept in order to be considered “His people.” His people are to be holy not sinful.
This is characterized by the reprehensible belief that other ethnic/religious/political groups other than Zionists/Zionism are inferior. Under this rubric, in its most outrageous form, Talmudic Zionists are the masters of the universe, and all others are the equivalent of animals without human (spiritual) souls. Genesis 1:26-27, clearly states that all men are created in the image of God (none are without it which refutes the rabbinic notion [e.g., Rabbi Menachem Mendel Shneerson] that non-Jews are the equivalent of sub-human animals meant to serve Jews). The so-called Epstein class has been accused of harboring this despicable notion.
It is not an exaggeration to state that in many respects, the formation of the United Nations served world Zionism more than any other nation/movement/principle, meaning, it was/is a Zionist project.
“The Talmud is the central text of Rabbinic Judaism, regarded by Jews as a second law, oral in origin, which they claim was given to Moses at Mount Sinai [no valid proof exists to substantiate this assertion] alongside the written law (the Torah). The Talmud has two main components:
1. The Mishnah: The first compilation of oral traditions.
2. The Gemara: Rabbinical commentaries and expansions on the Mishnah. This doctrine is explained in the Talmudic Tractate Shabbath, page 31, section 1, which recounts the story of a Gentile approaching Rabbi Shammai, asking to be taught only the written law. Shammai dismissed him. The Gentile then approached Rabbi Hillel, who accepted him but proved to him that he must also accept the oral law. Furthermore, in Talmud Eruvin, Folio 21b, it is stated:
‘My son, be more careful in the observance of the words of the scribes than in the observance of the words of the Torah, for in the words of the scribes lies the greater authority. Anyone who disobeys the scribes is deserving of death.’
This effectively raises the oral law (the Talmud) above the written law (the Torah), a rebellion directly condemned by Christ:
‘Full well you reject the commandment of God, that you may keep your own tradition.’, (Mark 7:9).”, from,
The Blasphemies of the Talmud Against Our Lord & Our Lady
My commentary: the Talmud contains commentaries (it is more accurate to say inversions/adulterations of the Hebrew scriptures) written by Jewish (Talmudic) rabbis. Babylonian and Jerusalem forms of the Talmud exist. Irrespective of what Talmudic rabbis say, the Talmud is not given or inspired by God, unlike the Old and New Testaments which for over 4000 years have been believed to be the inspired Word of God (e.g. Christ fulfilled dozens of Old Testament prophecies proving the veracity/inspired nature of it). The Talmud was written by men who reject the incarnation of God the Son in the person of Jesus of Nazareth, [“5 And he (Jesus) said to them, ‘The Son of man (Jesus) is lord (God) of the sabbath.’”, (Luke 6:5)]. They also deny that He is the long awaited/prophesied Jewish Messiah. The oral traditions that maintained aspects of Jewish teaching were collected in the third century AD.
See for example, Zionism’s Secret Influence on Modern Bible Translations! In addition there is Zionism’s attempt to establish/advance Protestant televangelists and mega-church institutions favorable to Scofield/Darby Premillennial Dispensationalist doctrines. The “Left Behind” (pre-tribulation rapture false doctrine/heresy) series is another example of Zionism’s (through “Christian Zionists” who are really Crypto-Jews or Crypto-Christians) attempt to degrade the traditional faith of Christians. The so-called Noahide laws movement which is increasingly/surreptitiously being advanced in many nations is also a Zionist/Talmudic rabbis generated program designed to persecute non-Zionists, especially Christians. See my coming post on Noahide laws and Noahideism.
The traditional Catholic teaching holds that Jews are enemies of the Christian faith (because of their rejection of Jesus, their prophesied, long-awaited Messiah and their often open hostility to Him and His Church), but inheritors of God’s promise through Abraham and as perpetual witnesses of it, who are not to be physically threatened, attacked or forced to convert to Christianity even though they are encouraged to do so. This opposition is not ethnic or racial but theological. As such, charges of antisemitism are unfounded. For a video presentation that includes copious references from sacred scripture, the Church Fathers, Doctors of the Church, Councils, Popes, liturgy and contemporary sources, see: Jews are Enemies of Christians: What Pre-Vatican II Catholics Actually Taught.
In Pascendi Domenici Gregis, (On the Doctrines of the Modernists), Pope Pius X described Modernism as the “synthesis of all heresies”, given at St Peter’s Basilica, Rome, September 8, 1907.
According to multiple passages in the Torah (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deuteronomy), the land grant passed to Isaac, (not Ishmael) and thus to Jacob and his descendants only, which is the reason Arabs, while Semites, are not included in what is claimed by Zionists to be a permanent “land grant.”
Here are some of the most illustrative scriptures:
Scriptures that in isolation imply a perpetual land grant.
“12 Now the Lord said to Abram, ‘Go from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you.”,(Genesis 12:1).
“7 Then the Lord appeared to Abram, and said, “To your descendants I will give this land.” So he built there an altar to the Lord, who had appeared to him.”, (Genesis 12:7).
“3 Sojourn in this land, and I will be with you (Isaac), and will bless you; for to you and to your descendants I will give all these lands, and I will fulfil the oath which I swore to Abraham your father.”, (Genesis 26:3).
The ancient Israelites must obey God’s covenant commands/demands to continue possessing the land.
“32 You shall be careful to do therefore as the Lord your God has commanded you; you shall not turn aside to the right hand or to the left. 33 You shall walk in all the way which the Lord your God has commanded you, that you may live, and that it may go well with you, and that you may live long in the land which you shall possess.”, (Deuteronomy 5:32-33).
“6 Now this is the commandment, the statutes and the ordinances which the Lord your God commanded me to teach you, that you may do them in the land to which you are going over, to possess it; 2 that you may fear the Lord your God, you and your son and your son’s son, by keeping all his statutes and his commandments, which I command you, all the days of your life; and that your days may be prolonged. 3 Hear therefore, O Israel, and be careful to do them; that it may go well with you, and that you may multiply greatly, as the Lord, the God of your fathers, has promised you, in a land flowing with milk and honey.”,(Deuteronomy 6:1-3).
“13 You shall fear the Lord your God; you shall serve him and swear by his name. 14 You shall not go after other gods, of the gods of the peoples who are round about you; 15 for the Lord your God in the midst of you is a jealous God; lest the anger of the Lord your God be kindled against you, and he destroy you from off the face of the earth.”, (Deuteronomy 6:13-15).
“17 You shall diligently keep the commandments of the Lord your God, and his testimonies, and his statutes, which he has commanded you. 18 And you shall do what is right and good in the sight of the Lord, that it may go well with you, and that you may go in and take possession of the good land which the Lord swore to give to your fathers.”, (Deuteronomy 6:17-18).
“Know therefore that the Lord your God is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and steadfast love with those who love him and keep his commandments, to a thousand generations.”, (Deuteronomy 7:9).
“1All the commandment which I command you this day you shall be careful to do, that you may live and multiply, and go in and possess the land which the Lord swore to give to your fathers.”, (Deuteronomy 8:1).
22 For if you will be careful to do all this commandment which I command you to do, loving the Lord your God, walking in all his ways, and cleaving to him, 23 then the Lord will drive out all these nations before you, and you will dispossess nations greater and mightier than yourselves. 24 Every place on which the sole of your foot treads shall be yours; your territory shall be from the wilderness and Lebanon and from the River, the river Euphra′tes, to the western sea. 25 No man shall be able to stand against you (provided you obey God’s commands); the Lord your God will lay the fear of you and the dread of you upon all the land that you shall tread, as he promised you.”, (Deuteronomy 11:22-25).
“63 And as the Lord took delight in doing you good and multiplying you, so the Lord will take delight in bringing ruin upon you and destroying you; and you shall be plucked off the land which you are entering to take possession of it. 64 And the Lord will scatter you among all peoples (loss of promised land), from one end of the earth to the other; and there you shall serve other gods, of wood and stone, which neither you nor your fathers have known.”, (Deuteronomy 28:63-64).
The Meaning of God’s “Chosen People” includes a command/requirement to obey God:
“2 And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing.”, (Genesis 12:2). This is the first mention of the concept when God promises Abraham that he will bless him and make him a great nation that was to be a blessing to the world (ultimately through his descendent, Jesus, the Christ/Savior). It is reaffirmed in:
“6For you are a people holy to the Lord your God; the Lord your God has chosen you to be a people for his own possession, out of all the peoples that are on the face of the earth. 7 It was not because you were more in number than any other people that the Lord set his love upon you and chose you, for you were the fewest of all peoples; 8 but it is because the Lord loves you, and is keeping the oath which he swore to your fathers, that the Lord has brought you out with a mighty hand, and redeemed you from the house of bondage, from the hand of Pharaoh king of Egypt. 9 Know therefore that the Lord your God is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and steadfast love with those who love him and keep his commandments, to a thousand generations, 10 and requites to their face those who hate him, by destroying them; he will not be slack with him who hates him, he will requite him to his face. 11 You shall therefore be careful to do the commandment, and the statutes, and the ordinances, which I command you this day.”, (Deuteronomy 7:6-11). It could not be any clearer that God expected the ancient Israelites to love/obey Him in exchange for His keeping the covenant promises.
“16 This day the Lord your God commands you to do these statutes and ordinances; you shall therefore be careful to do them with all your heart and with all your soul. 17 You have declared this day concerning the Lord that he is your God, and that you will walk in his ways, and keep his statutes and his commandments and his ordinances, and will obey his voice; 18 and the Lord has declared this day concerning you that you are a people for his own possession, as he has promised you, and that you are to keep all his commandments, 19 that he will set you high above all nations that he has made, in praise and in fame and in honor, and that you shall be a people holy to the Lord your God, as he has spoken.” (Deuteronomy 26:12-19).
See this for example on the wickedness of Juda, “2Hear, O heavens, and give ear, O earth; for the Lord has spoken: ‘Sons have I reared and brought up but they have rebelled against me. 3 The ox knows its owner, and the ass its master’s crib; but Israel does not know, my people does not understand.’ (Even dumb animals know to whom they belong, but the ancient Israelites of Juda apparently did not) 4 Ah, sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity, offspring of evildoers, sons who deal corruptly! They have forsaken the Lord, they have despised the Holy One of Israel, they are utterly estranged.” (an apt description of Zionist enemies of the Gospel of Christ), (Isaiah 1:2-4), circa 739-681 BC.
My commentary: The “Holy One of Israel” was a reference to the coming Messiah (Jesus of Nazareth) who the people of Juda were said to despise, even though He had not been born yet. This prefigures the first century Jewish/Pharisees rejection of Jesus as God/Messiah.
The Jews of Isaiah’s time rejected God by virtue of failing to keep/obey their covenant duties as did those in the time of Moses when they committed idolatry with the Golden Calf. Over a period of ~2000 years, the “chosen people” repeatedly rebelled against God. The Church Fathers of East and West agree that what is involved is not a temporary lapse but a permanent disposition that culminated with the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth (The Christ/Messiah/Savior) after being warned over 600 years earlier and repetitively. For a video exegesis see, The Ox Knows Its Owner. The Jews Do Not. | Isaiah 1:2–4 Explained.
“43 ‘Therefore I tell you; the kingdom of God will be taken away from you (the Jews as represented by the Pharisees) and given to a nation producing the fruits of it. 44 And he who falls on this stone will be broken to pieces; but when it falls on anyone, it will crush him.’5 When the chief priests and the Pharisees heard his parables, they perceived that he was speaking about them.”, (Matthew 21:43-45).
My commentary: Christ spoke as God/man in describing Himself as a “stone”, the full context of which is, “The stone the builders rejected has become the head of the corner (cornerstone”, (Psalm 118:22). This stone, would break to pieces/crush anyone who failed to recognize His authority. The Pharisees were incensed when they understood Christ’s claim to divinity, proven by performing miracles and they began plotting to kill him, “14 Then the Pharisees went out, and held a council against him, how they might destroy him.”, (Matthew 12:14); Mark 3:3-6 and Luke 6:6-12.
The Romans crucified Jesus by order of the Jewish authorities (Pharisees/Sanhedrin) in Jerusalem after they falsely accused Him of blasphemy: “…the high priest asked him, ‘Are you the Christ, the Son of the Blessed (are you Son of the living God)?’ 62 And Jesus said, “I am (echoing Exodus 3:14 using the same words to connote Divinity, “…Say this to the people of Israel, ‘I am has sent me to you.’”); and you will see the Son of man sitting at the right hand of Power, and coming with the clouds of heaven.” (we see here, two additional ways in which Jesus admitted He is God which he had proven by raising people from the dead, some, after many days). 63 And the high priest tore his mantle, and said, ‘Why do we still need witnesses? 64 You have heard his blasphemy. What is your decision?” And they all condemned him as deserving death.”, (Mark 14:61-64). The Jewish crowds, pharisees, Priests and scribes in attendance cried: “Crucify him, crucify him.” (Luke 23:21); Pilate, representing Rome, declared Him not guilty: “Why, what evil has he done? I have found in him no crime deserving death; I will therefore chastise him and release him.”, (Luke 23:22); “23 But they were urgent, demanding with loud cries that he should be crucified. And their voices prevailed. 24 So Pilate gave sentence that their demand should be granted. 25 He released the man (Barabas) who had been thrown into prison for insurrection and murder, whom they asked for; but Jesus he delivered up to their will.”, (Luke 23:23-25); “22 Pilate said to them, “Then what shall I do with Jesus who is called Christ?” They all said, ‘Let him be crucified.’ 23 And he said, ‘Why, what evil has he done?’ But they shouted all the more, ‘Let him be crucified.’ 24 So when Pilate saw that he was gaining nothing, but rather that a riot was beginning, he took water and washed his hands before the crowd, saying, “I am innocent of this righteous man’s blood; see to it yourselves.” 25 And all the people answered, ‘His blood be on us and on our children!’”, (Matthew 27:22-25).
See a very enlightening video: Israel Desecrates Jesus as Trump Plays Messiah by Kevork Almassian which discusses the false nature of Christian Zionism and the way in which many Christians, especially evangelicals, have been duped into accepting Zionist goals as their own. He provides evidence that Israeli Zionists despise Christians.
For almost 2000 years, traditional Christianity taught that Jews are spiritual enemies of the true faith but are not to be persecuted or forced to convert. In fact, they were actively/openly invited to do so. See; Jews are Enemies of Christians: What Pre-Vatican II Catholics Actually Taught. Unfortunately, these teachings were not always followed.
The Talmud contains these commentaries.
This often takes the form of exempting themselves from traditional moral principles/ standards while holding everyone else to them. For example, Zionist (Talmudic inspired) Jews are allowed/encouraged to take advantage (lie, cheat, steal etc.) of non-Jews but not each other. Note that the Noahide laws (of Talmudic origin) contain no prohibition against lying, an obvious repudiation of the 8th commandment of the Decalogue.
Jerusalem, as predicted by Jesus Christ (Mathew 24:2), was destroyed in 70 AD. Many of the ancient Israelites were either killed or dispersed in the Great Diaspora.
“27 For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ.”, (Galatians 3:27); “9 Do not lie to one another, seeing that you have put off the old nature with its practices 10 and have put on the new nature, which is being renewed in knowledge after the image of its creator. 11 Here there cannot be Greek and Jew, circumcised and uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave, free man, but Christ is all, and in all. 12 Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassion, kindness, lowliness, meekness, and patience, 13 forbearing one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive”, (Colossians 3:9-13), (as in, forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us, The Lord’s Prayer); “12 the night is far gone, the day is at hand. Let us then cast off the works of darkness and put on the armor of light; 13 let us conduct ourselves becomingly as in the day, not in reveling and drunkenness, not in debauchery and licentiousness, not in quarreling and jealousy. 14 But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.”, (Romans 13:12-14).
“The Nakba (“catastrophe” in Arabic) refers to the violent expulsion of approximately three quarters of all Palestinians from their homes and homeland by Zionist militias (Irgun, Haganah and Stern Gang [Lehi]) and the new Israeli army during the state of Israel’s establishment (1947-49).”, from Quick Facts: The Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe). Also see, The Nakba: 70 Years On and The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan Pappé. Also see my: US must Declare Independence from Zionist Israel or Risk Total Destruction.
These include Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iran, Yemen, Qatar, Iraq, Gaza and the West Bank. In 2025, Israel attacked 6 countries. See, What Or Who is Going To Stop Israel |David Icke who argues that the Rothschild Zionists control Israel (and the whole world). Icke and I have significant differences of opinion on many matters however.
This represents a direct violation of the 8th commandment.
Larry Wilkerson says that Netanyahu is “killing everything that moves right now in Lebanon.”, NETANYAHU JUST CROSSED THE LINE — THERE’S NO GOING BACK.
Intentional destruction of towns and villages in Lebanon:
“Israeli soldiers operating in southern Lebanon have stated that their primary mission is the systematic demolition of homes, according to testimonies reported by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Wednesday.
‘The only mission is to continue the destruction. There are no other missions,’ one commander said.
Another officer directly challenged the army’s official position, stating, ‘It’s not terrorist infrastructure. They are destroying everything.’”, from, ‘Only Mission Is Destruction’: Israeli Soldiers Admit Demolishing Villages in Lebanon;
also see, “Israeli occupation forces expanded their attacks to multiple areas across the south, targeting towns including Majdal Zoun, al-Mansouri, al-Shahabiya, al-Tiri, Jouya, Toulin, and Khirbet Selm.
Additional airstrikes were reported between al-Bazouriyeh and Tayr Dibba, while artillery shelling struck Naqoura in the Tyre district.
In a further escalation, Israeli occupation forces shelled the town of Yahmar Shaqif with phosphorus, raising concerns over the use of internationally prohibited weapons in populated areas…”, from, Under Fire: Israeli Strikes Kill Civilians as Phosphorus Shelling Expands.
These incidents are despite an Israeli cease-fire allegedly being in effect in Lebanon. This degree of perfidy and treachery is breathtaking and morally deplorable.
ibid.
Source: Fr. Raffaele Ballerini, S.J., “La Dispersione d’Israello nel mondo moderno,” La Civiltà Cattolica, anno 48 (1897), Serie XVI, Vol. 10, pp. 269–270. English translation found in:
The Catholic Church and Anti-Zionism.
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Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee. Rev 3:9
"did not gain serious influence over global affairs until after the second world war ended"
Really?
Who do you think was responsible for the English civil war, the glorious revolution, the American and French revolutions, the communist uprisings, the Bolshevik revolution as well as WW1 and WW2? How do you think the Balfour declaration was achieved?
"Serious influence" predated WW2 by several centuries and Israel and the temple were always the goals.