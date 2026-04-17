The Iran War
Immoral, Illegal, Reprehensible
The Israeli/US 2/28/26, surprise1, unprovoked attack/war on Iran was/is totally immoral2 (by just-war doctrinal criteria)3 and illegal by international4 and [US law].5 It is a war of aggression (war crime/crime against humanity). Total War6 has been threatened, (“bomb them into the stone age”) which is gravely immoral and the equivalent of genocide/democide/humanicide.
It should be unnecessary to state that unlawful/immoral orders must be refused by all soldiers lest they become complicit in war crimes/crimes against humanity/crimes against the peace. This assumes they know how to recognize them as such.
A variety of false reasons have been offered as a justification for the Israeli/US attack on Iran.
False (ostensible) Reasons:
1) Prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The US intelligence finding is that Iran has no nuclear weapons program.7 Moreover, false allegations that Iran is months, weeks or even days away from producing a nuclear weapon, have been made for over twenty years, none of which were true. It is reminiscent of the “imminent weapons of mass destruction” Iraq was alleged to have under Saddam Hussein (prior to the 2023 invasion), another example of a patent falsehood, used to provoke an unjust war of aggression.
2) Prevent Iran from attacking Israel. Israel has nuclear weapons, Iran does not. There was no realistic chance Iran would instigate an unprovoked attack on Israel.
3) Stop Iranian terrorist activity. Israel is the source of middle east terrorism, which formally began in 1947 with the Nakba.8 Since then, through illegal/immoral increasing occupation of the land of Palestine, it has continued unabated.9 Iran has never attacked its neighbors. Any proxy forces it has assisted were in response to unjust aggression on the part of Israel (e.g., Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza etc.) There is some evidence that sentiment against Israel is growing in many western nations10, but to date it has been insufficiently strong to effect Israel’s behavior.
4) Bring about regime change in Iran, for which there is no moral or legal justification at all. The governance of a nation is the responsibility of its people, not foreign interlopers.
5) Bring freedom and democracy to Iran. The Iranian people are not monolithic with respect to their preferred form of government.11 Subsequent to the revolution in 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran has had varying degrees of support. Since 2/28/26, its backing has increased, according to Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, unofficial Iranian spokesman and former advisor to Iran’s Nuclear Negotiation Team. The extent to which this might be true, is difficult to gage from outside Iran.
Possible/Probable reason(s) for the Iran War:
1) To nullify the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Suez Canal choke points inglobal energy delivery, in order,
2) To clear the way for the IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor), thus establishing Israel as a major controller of global energy supply/delivery.12 This would make Israel the financial beneficiary of a large part of global energy production/distribution. If this is an important reason for the war, it’s unlikely the oil/gas producing facilities in the Persian Gulf will be destroyed (there would no longer be oil/gas available for transport to Haifa by IMEC). Look for an immanent peace treaty that leaves those facilities intact, without resumption of hostilities.
3) To further the Greater Israel Project13 and the power of Israel.
4) To weaken/destroy the United States.14 By joining Israel in an unprovoked attack on Iran, the US is increasingly becoming isolated from the world along with Israel. The two nations are behaving like rogue/unprincipled, gangster states completely divorced from international norms. If the war does not end soon, a multi-national coalition/response/reaction to their immoral/unlawful actions should be expected.15
5) To cause global famine, [severe economic depression]16 and [depopulation]17.
6) To help usher in the Great Reset (GR) aka Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR), aka Agenda Twenty Thirty (ATT), Build Back Better (BBB), aka New World Order (NWO) aka final One World Government (OWG) under the antichrist.18
STOP THE WAR!19
Preventive or preemptive (unprovoked) war is always morally wrong/evil and very appropriately, has been codified in international law as a war crime/crime against humanity. The default position should always be against war, not in favor of it. War should be avoided whenever/wherever possible (almost all wars are immoral due to their inability to satisfy just war doctrinal criteria). Instead, [seek peace].20
At its core, the Iran War is the result of a profound spiritual problem:
What if the [owner of this world]21 disguises22 leaders/agents, dressing them in sheep’s cloths despite their being [ravenous wolves]?23
Readers are encouraged to make use of all the extensive endnotes many of which contain links to additional, supporting evidence/material. They are provided for your edification/careful consideration.
Just as in June of 2025 when they were bombed by Israel, on 2/28/26, the Iranians were attacked without warning while actively negotiating with the United States. Such perfidy is deplorable.
The Just War Doctrine as developed over roughly 1700 years contains multiple elements under each of the two major criteria. For a lengthy treatment see, Practical Just War: St. Augustine & His Framing of Just War Theory, Benjamin Elkins, October 13, 2024. The two basic tenets of just war theory include 1) the justification, cause or intent of a particular war must be morally licit, so-called jus ad bellum and 2) the way in which the war is conducted/prosecuted must be morally just (licit), referred to as jus in bello. “The criteria for jus ad bellum include the legitimacy of authority, just cause, last resort, reasonable chance of success, and clear intent. Meanwhile, jus in bello emphasizes proportionality and humane treatment of all individuals involved in the conflict.”, From, Just War Theory, a short internet article with selected references.
The Geneva Conventions, UN Charter agreement and UN Convention on War, (all of which are the supreme law of the land in the USA). Prior to commencing war, a UN Security Council Resolution must be obtained that authorizes it. All UN member states are to abide by this proviso as part of their membership agreement. In the United States, the War Powers Resolution of 1973 requires the President to notify Congress within 24 hours of introducing armed forces and limits the deployment to 60 days, unless Congress approves additional time.
The US constitution allows only Congress the power to declare war (US Constitution, Article I, Section 8, Clause 11). The President may do so only in an emergency where there is no time for Congress to convene. Under such circumstances, the Presidential commencement of war is to be followed by a proper Declaration of War through an act of Congress. Since the US joined the United Nations, a UN war resolution must precede Congressional/Presidential action with respect to war since UN member nations are not to declare war without UN participation/resolution.
Total War is a multi-faceted form of warfare potentially involving multiple means, (e.g., military, economic, agricultural, climate etc.), where even non-combatants/civilians are intentionally targeted. This is “a war which is unrestricted in terms of the weapons used, the territory or combatants involved, or the objectives pursued, especially one in which the accepted rules of war are disregarded.” It can be effectively argued that the United States and Israel have already waged Total War on Iran by bombing critical humanitarian infrastructure including hospitals and power generating facilities.
“The intelligence Community continues to assess that as of September 26, 2024, Iran is not building a Nuclear Weapon…”, Office of the Director of National (US) Intelligence, re: Iran’s Nuclear Weapon’s Capability and Terrorism Monitoring Act of 2022—Assessment Regarding the Nuclear Activity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, November 2024. This was reiterated by DNI Tulsi Gabbard in 2025 and 2026. Also see US National Counterterrorism Center Director Joseph Kent resignation letter.
“The Nakba (“catastrophe” in Arabic) refers to the violent expulsion of approximately three quarters of all Palestinians from their homes and homeland by Zionist militias (Irgun, Haganah and Stern Gang [Lehi]) and the new Israeli army during the state of Israel’s establishment (1947-49).”, from Quick Facts: The Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe). Also see, The Nakba: 70 Years On and The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan Pappé.
See, the Balfour Declaration and UN Resolution 181 which partitioned Palestine. For background, consider the controversial: “It was understandable why, on 29 November 1947, the United Nations (UN) passed Resolution 181, partitioning Palestine and creating a Jewish state. In the wake of the Holocaust, there was a widespread sentiment that there should be some form of recompense to the Jews, even if it came at the expense of those who had nothing to do with the Holocaust (admittedly an immoral proposition by traditional criteria).
Nearly three-quarters of a century later, it is clear that this was a ghastly mistake. Even before the establishment of the Israeli state, some 300,000 Palestinians had been expelled. Since then, Israel has launched pre-emptive wars against all of its neighbors, but, above all, it has waged war on the Palestinians (emphasis mine throughout), who remained in Israel and those who came under its rule when it occupied the portion of Palestine that it failed to capture in 1948, namely the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The time has come for the UN to recognize that Resolution 181 was a terrible mistake and to now revoke it and, with it, Israel’s legitimacy…Israel, from its birth, has been an abnormal, settler colonial state where racism is the norm…The question of whether, in a Jewish ethno-nationalist state, Palestinians can ever live as equals is a question that Western politicians prefer to avoid.”,
UN Resolution 181 must be repealed: The creation of Israel and the partition of Palestine was a terrible mistake.
See for example, this excellent piece: Railways for Regional Peace: What Is Being Built, “Iran is the most important BRICS+ member in the Gulf region, and its military capacity was the one thing that made IMEC’s eastern sea lane unviable. Destroying that capacity clears the physical path, weakens both competing corridors, and forces the Gulf states to commit to the Western-backed system rather than continuing to hedge.”
A process whereby Israel steals its neighbor’s property by force (and territorial expansion by establishing new settlements), to create a contiguous landmass from the Euphrates River to the Nile River, absorbing all of Jordan, much of Iraq and Syria, all of Lebanon and Kuwait, parts of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The latest example, (after the genocide and destruction of infrastructure in Gaza), is its unjustified attacks in Lebanon. This is part of (a larger) Zionist (Israeli) ethno-supremacism, an aggressive political/military/economic/quasi-religious movement bent on controlling the world through realization of Greater Israel as the sole global hegemon.
There are multiple reasons why this is likely one of the most important, if not the primary reason for the Iran war (in preparation for the final one world government) aka New World Order (NWO).
There are reportedly 9 nuclear armed weapon states, the United Sates, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Great Britain and France. Russia allegedly has the most (5459 total, 1718 deployed). The US purportedly has the second largest number (5177 overall, 1670 actively deployed). Israel is alleged to have roughly 90 nuclear warheads, (see Nuclear Power Countries). Combined, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and North Korea could have over 6500 nuclear warheads. The United States, Great Britain, France and Israel ostensibly have approximately 6000.
It is uncontested that Russia/China and perhaps North Korea have ICBM’s easily capable of reaching the continental US. From a land army perspective, Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, not counting India, Pakistan or Turkey) have capabilities that dwarf those of the United States, Great Britain, France and Israel. The United States and its current partners would be incapable of winning a land war with Russia, China and its allies. The United States and its confederates would be fortunate to field an army of 1 million. Russia, China, Iran and North Korea combined, could conceivably produce an army of at least 5 million.
Because of recent advancements, Russia, China, North Korea and Iran possess superior ballistic and cruise missile technology compared to that of the United States and its allies. This has been well-demonstrated since 2/28/26. Hypersonic missiles with improved targeting capabilities/end-stage maneuverability and cluster munition options are now in existence in addition to an array of unmanned aerial vehicles with intelligence and offensive kinetic capabilities. The United States may currently (allegedly) be deficient in these areas.
Economist Michael Hudson has accurately described an impending global economic catastrophe he refers to as economic “winter”, should the disruption to global energy supplies continue, Richard Wolff & Michael Hudson: How Trump’s Iran Blockade Turned Into Total Humiliation.
“The belief in Iran is that Trump is beholden to Zionism and is not working in the interest of the United States or the global economy”…Prior to the Islamabad negotiations, “the belief was that Netanyahu was the person in charge and the Zionist lobby was dictating terms to the United States government”…“Netanyahu will not allow an agreement to be achieved and thus he is pushing the world toward a great economic catastrophe…Trump is accentuating the pace of global economic collapse…the Israeli regime is being viewed across the world as the reason for global misery…ultimately the final victory for Iran would be ending the Zionist ethno-supremacism in Palestine and ending the genocide in Lebanon too.”,
Seyed M. Marandi: U.S. Naval Blockade & Ground Invasion of Iran? Professor Marandi (University of Tehran) is a frequent spokesman for Iran and former advisor to Iran’s Nuclear Negotiation Team. Marandi seems to be saying that the Israeli tail is wagging the American dog.
The evidence is copious that these are chief goals of Zionists/Globalists. For example, see: HORMUZ BLOCKADE: Recovery Time Will Devastate the World /Steve Jermy & Lt Col Daniel Davis. See The Kissinger Report (National Security Study Memorandum 200), 1974, for historical documentation that this initiative has been contemplated for over 50 years.
An outstanding video by Scott Ritter, (former IAEA Weapons Inspector), well-worth listening to, is the following: Iran Gave USA 30 Min To FLEE Or DIE — They RAN! Scott Ritter. While it is possible the video is AI generated, it is worthy of careful consideration. Ritter has also suggested that the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is symbolic, that is, theater only. See
Scott Ritter: ‘There is literally no blockade right now except in the mind of Donald Trump’
Larry C. Johnson, “former” CIA analyst made the following observations: “There is no end to the war now without Chinese and Russian intervention...Iran will stay on its feet…there are limits to US military power…that revelation will be very damaging to the US reputation throughout the world…Little Iran, on its own, stood up and resisted the United States…Ultimately, there will be a negotiated settlement. The terms that Iran has laid out will largely be met and Iran, ironically, will probably still be willing to accept inspections and limitations of enrichment of uranium just so the United States can save some face out of this. Trump can come away and declare, ‘I have secured a permanent agreement with Iran that they’ll never have a nuclear weapon and that they’re not going to enrich beyond 20%’, or something like that…I think this is likely to stretch out till at least August”, IRAN WAR - NO END IN SIGHT, Goes Til August /Larry Johnson.
“7I am for peace; but when I speak, they are for war!”, (Psalms 120:7); “6For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government will be upon his shoulder, and his name will be called ‘Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.’”, (Isaiah 9:6); “17 Repay no one evil for evil, but take thought for what is noble in the sight of all. 18 If possible, so far as it depends upon you, live peaceably with all. 19 Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God; for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.’”, (Romans 12:17-19); ”9Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.”, (Matthew 5:9); “19 On the evening of that day, the first day of the week, the doors being shut where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said to them, ‘Peace be with you.’”, (John 20:19); “3 For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: 4 For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, (should not be physical), mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds.”, (2 Corinthians 10:3-4).
The Gospel of Christ demands that we be at peace with one another. Let us not forget, “by their fruits you shall know them.”, (Matthew 7:16, 20).
“19 We know that we are of God, and the whole world is under the control of the evil one (Satan).”, (1 John 5:19).
“4 The god of this age (Satan) has blinded the minds of unbelievers, so that they cannot see the light of the gospel that displays the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.”, (2 Corinthians 4:4); “44 You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks according to his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”, (John 8:44).
”15 Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.”, (Matthew 7:15).
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All of the above!
I know writing this piece must’ve been time-intensive, but Kudos for you for writing such an enlightening piece for those who may NOT be aware of what is happening! I am surrounded by people who seem to only want to get their “information” from the Mainstream Media. Keep up the good work!