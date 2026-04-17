The Israeli/US 2/28/26, surprise, unprovoked attack/war on Iran was/is totally immoral (by just-war doctrinal criteria) and illegal by international and [US law]. It is a war of aggression (war crime/crime against humanity). Total War has been threatened, (“bomb them into the stone age”) which is gravely immoral and the equivalent of genocide/democide/humanicide.

It should be unnecessary to state that unlawful/immoral orders must be refused by all soldiers lest they become complicit in war crimes/crimes against humanity/crimes against the peace. This assumes they know how to recognize them as such.

A variety of false reasons have been offered as a justification for the Israeli/US attack on Iran.

False (ostensible) Reasons:

1) Prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The US intelligence finding is that Iran has no nuclear weapons program. Moreover, false allegations that Iran is months, weeks or even days away from producing a nuclear weapon, have been made for over twenty years, none of which were true. It is reminiscent of the “imminent weapons of mass destruction” Iraq was alleged to have under Saddam Hussein (prior to the 2023 invasion), another example of a patent falsehood, used to provoke an unjust war of aggression.

2) Prevent Iran from attacking Israel. Israel has nuclear weapons, Iran does not. There was no realistic chance Iran would instigate an unprovoked attack on Israel.

3) Stop Iranian terrorist activity. Israel is the source of middle east terrorism, which formally began in 1947 with the Nakba. Since then, through illegal/immoral increasing occupation of the land of Palestine, it has continued unabated. Iran has never attacked its neighbors. Any proxy forces it has assisted were in response to unjust aggression on the part of Israel (e.g., Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza etc.) There is some evidence that sentiment against Israel is growing in many western nations, but to date it has been insufficiently strong to effect Israel’s behavior.

4) Bring about regime change in Iran, for which there is no moral or legal justification at all. The governance of a nation is the responsibility of its people, not foreign interlopers.

5) Bring freedom and democracy to Iran. The Iranian people are not monolithic with respect to their preferred form of government. Subsequent to the revolution in 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran has had varying degrees of support. Since 2/28/26, its backing has increased, according to Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, unofficial Iranian spokesman and former advisor to Iran’s Nuclear Negotiation Team. The extent to which this might be true, is difficult to gage from outside Iran.

Possible/Probable reason(s) for the Iran War:

1) To nullify the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Suez Canal choke points inglobal energy delivery, in order,

2) To clear the way for the IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor), thus establishing Israel as a major controller of global energy supply/delivery. This would make Israel the financial beneficiary of a large part of global energy production/distribution. If this is an important reason for the war, it’s unlikely the oil/gas producing facilities in the Persian Gulf will be destroyed (there would no longer be oil/gas available for transport to Haifa by IMEC). Look for an immanent peace treaty that leaves those facilities intact, without resumption of hostilities.

3) To further the Greater Israel Project and the power of Israel.

4) To weaken/destroy the United States. By joining Israel in an unprovoked attack on Iran, the US is increasingly becoming isolated from the world along with Israel. The two nations are behaving like rogue/unprincipled, gangster states completely divorced from international norms. If the war does not end soon, a multi-national coalition/response/reaction to their immoral/unlawful actions should be expected.

5) To cause global famine, [severe economic depression] and [depopulation].

6) To help usher in the Great Reset (GR) aka Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR), aka Agenda Twenty Thirty (ATT), Build Back Better (BBB), aka New World Order (NWO) aka final One World Government (OWG) under the antichrist.

STOP THE WAR!

Preventive or preemptive (unprovoked) war is always morally wrong/evil and very appropriately, has been codified in international law as a war crime/crime against humanity. The default position should always be against war, not in favor of it. War should be avoided whenever/wherever possible (almost all wars are immoral due to their inability to satisfy just war doctrinal criteria). Instead, [seek peace].

At its core, the Iran War is the result of a profound spiritual problem:

What if the [owner of this world] disguises leaders/agents, dressing them in sheep’s cloths despite their being [ravenous wolves]?

Readers are encouraged to make use of all the extensive endnotes many of which contain links to additional, supporting evidence/material. They are provided for your edification/careful consideration.