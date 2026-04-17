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Áine's avatar
Áine
6d

All of the above!

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Loretta Marwan's avatar
Loretta Marwan
6d

I know writing this piece must’ve been time-intensive, but Kudos for you for writing such an enlightening piece for those who may NOT be aware of what is happening! I am surrounded by people who seem to only want to get their “information” from the Mainstream Media. Keep up the good work!

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