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Jeff C Smith's avatar
Jeff C Smith
2d

Great post 📫

Stick with the truth!

🔥✌️💯👍⭐️

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

Kinda late to be asking seeing as how it is likely a few billion humans have been murdered already. Governments love murdering humans as it gives them something to do to support all their terrorism and tyranny.

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