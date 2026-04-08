In the 21st century, we are met with a disturbing number of [circumstances in which killing human beings is allegedly warranted and morally justified].

To what principles can we refer in shedding light on this growing problem and how should we evaluate the claims being made?

In the formulation of moral principles, some general concepts are highly useful, such as the principle of universality. For example, one might ask, “what would happen if everyone did what is being contemplated?” A specific application of this would be to consider what would transpire if we could kill anyone and everyone, for any reason. It is not difficult to envision how total chaos would ensue and many people would die unjustly, if not the entire human race.

Another relevant moral principle/concept is “one must never do evil that good may come of it.” The point here is that an intrinsically evil act can never be justified by a potentially good intent (the ends, in themselves do not justify the means, which is to say, the adage, “the ends justify the means” is false). In scholastic moral philosophy, the means (act itself), intent and circumstances involved in an act with moral consequences, must all be acceptable/morally licit. This is often referred to as the proximate “end” the further “end” and the circumstances.

In traditional Christian moral philosophy and theology, the Decalogue and the teachings of Jesus Christ serve as the anchor and model respectively, for proper human behavior from the perspective of what should or should not be done and what ought or ought not to be done (what is and is not allowable behavior).

With respect to the morality involved in killing, a famous formulation is useful as a starting point; “it is always and everywhere gravely immoral (wrong) to intentionally kill an innocent person/being”, which should be a statement with which everyone agrees and should serve as a kind of moral universal. This would appear to be the most lenient interpretation of the 5th commandment found in Exodus 20, e.g. “Thou shalt not kill. The most restrictive would be, “killing a human being under any/all circumstances is prohibited”, even in self-defense. If that were adopted or enforced, the entire just-war doctrinal corpus would have to be abandoned and much of Christian moral philosophy/theology back to at least the time of Saint Augustine.

With respect to the strictest literal interpretation of “Thou shalt not kill”, (killing a human being under all circumstances is prohibited), some individuals and groups adhere strictly to it, rejecting all violence, such as those who belong to pacifist religious or political organizations. It is one thing to profess this belief in theory, another in practice, however. Nevertheless, it is a principled moral position, at least on an individual level. Whether rulers of nations can adopt it, is another matter, especially if they have subjects/citizens who require a violent response (self-defense) to unjust aggression, since a major responsibility of government is to provide for the protection of its inhabitants.

Some exegetes argue that Christ refined the fifth commandment of the decalogue to include total pacifism when he said, “turn the other cheek” and, when he refused to resist being crucified unjustly. Since Christ’s actions were meant to be [sacrificial, representative and salvific], comparisons with the actions of Christ, in this area, are inappropriate. When He instructed people to “turn the other cheek”, if struck, it appears to be a kind of universal injunction. Based on the context, this instruction seems to refer to the conduct of individuals rather than nations.

On the other hand, Saint Augustine taught that it is morally permissible to defend one’s life when it is threatened (using only the amount of force necessary to do so). From this general principle comes the teaching that for a war to be justified, it must only be waged defensively, as a last resort and the force utilized must be proportional to the threat posed. As a result, killing in a war which is started by an unjust aggressor is allowed if it is defensive only, is proportional (e.g. enough retaliatory killing to make it stop but no more) and unavoidable (in the sense of, violence only as a last resort). It should be unnecessary to state that by these criteria, almost all wars are morally unjust for failure to meet the just-war doctrinal criteria, meaning they are immoral.

Differences between the Old and New Testament Moral Codes

There is a huge difference between the perspective and strictness of the moral codes found in the Old and New Testaments. In the Old Testament decalogue for example, the commandments that refer to the treatment of our neighbor (the prohibition against murder, adultery, stealing, lying and covetousness (envy/jealousy), are framed from the perspective of what is prohibited (the negative) rather than from what is expected in the form of duties. In the New Testament, the ten commandments are assumed as a basic minimum, but Christ expands on the positive duties each person owes to their neighbor. In the Sermon on the Mount, Christ brought these considerations to perfection and in so-doing, significantly raised the bar on what He expects from human beings in their interaction with each other. This is the sense in which he says, “love your neighbor as yourself”, which expands upon the passage from Leviticus.

Another feature of Old Testament moral teaching is the idea that justice in the setting of unprovoked attacks must be balanced by an equivalent form of punishment. Hence, the “eye for an eye and tooth for a tooth…” concept. For example,

“22 When men strive together, and hurt a woman with child, so that there is a miscarriage, and yet no harm follows, the one who hurt her shall be fined, according as the woman’s husband shall lay upon him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. 23 If any harm follows, then you shall give life for life, 24 eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, 25 burn for burn, wound for wound, stripe for stripe.”, (Exodus 21:22-25). “19 When a man causes a disfigurement in his neighbor, as he has done it shall be done to him, 20 fracture for fracture, eye for eye, tooth for tooth; as he has disfigured a man, he shall be disfigured.” (Leviticus 24:19-20). “21 Your eye shall not pity; it shall be life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot.”, (Deuteronomy 19:21).

Some have mistakenly taken these passages to mean that we must always return in-kind, the sort of attack/damage we incur at the hand of another. When put in context, however, they do not say that at all. Rather they call for justice that is proportional, where the punishment matches the offense but does not exceed it. In so doing, excessive retaliation is avoided. This part of the Old Testament moral code was affirmed and then enlarged upon by Christ when he taught:

38 “You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ 39 But I say to you, Do not resist one who is evil. But if anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also.”, (Matthew 5:38-39), and, “love your enemy and pray for those who persecute you” (reacting to violent attacks with restraint/gentleness rather than violence. Unfortunately, in our day, what is often referred to as justice, is really the seeking of revenge, which the Gospel of Christ prohibits).

A Few Examples:

1) Killing an attacker to prevent one’s death (self-defense). This is the paradigmatic case of self-defense on an individual level. It can also apply to nation states. From what was discussed above, it is apparent that killing an attacker in self-defense is morally permissible only if it is necessary to prevent serious injury or death of the victim under attack. If lesser degrees of force would suffice, then killing is prohibited. The analogy to nation states would be, going to war after being attacked (unjust aggression), especially when all other options short of war have been exhausted, (e.g., compromise/diplomacy etc.). The same prescription applies with respect to not exceeding the force necessary to repel the enemy. The concept of proportionality is also useful in determining how much force should be applied, as is that of assessing the probability of success and the likelihood of unintended consequences. Neither on an individual or nation-state level is it morally justified to attack or kill without provocation. To do so is always gravely immoral, e.g., prevention, genocide, humanicide, democide, ethnic cleansing or to acquire more land, power, influence etc. Contemporary examples of these abound and are condemned.

2) Killing to prevent subsequent murder in those who have already been convicted of it. This is often advocated by those who support the death penalty. If there is no other way to protect society (seldom the case, in practice), capital punishment may be required and under such circumstances, can be considered morally acceptable. Too often however, this option is not necessary to protect society and represents a desire for vengeance which is contrary to the teaching found in the Old and New Testaments (vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord). It is improper to invoke “eye for an eye” type passages to justify capital punishment because they distort the meaning of those scriptures, as detailed above. Whether the execution of those convicted of premeditated murder serves as a deterrent for others contemplating it, is beyond the scope of this work.

3) Killing to prevent scandal, inconvenience or hardship. This is an area that is often bitterly contested but not on proper moral grounds. As an example, abortion is often advocated for one or more of these reasons. All are gravely immoral since an illicit means (killing the unborn child) is selected in service of a goal or intent that may or may not be legitimate depending upon the circumstances. Even if the intent and circumstances are morally licit, abortion is always morally wrong. It is the fact that abortion intentionally kills an innocent human being (the means selected) that is objectionable, irrespective of a potentially acceptable intent and or set of circumstances. It is not simply that motherhood and raising a child is being rejected, for if it were, adoption would be an option. It is the desire to no longer be pregnant or have any evidence of pregnancy, which, at that point can only be achieved by intentionally killing the unborn child (achieving its non-existence), that makes it morally prohibitive. Even in the horrific case of rape and subsequent pregnancy, abortion cannot be morally condoned since an innocent human being is intentionally killed to achieve the non-pregnant state of the mother. It is not the unborn child’s fault that he/she was conceived through sexual assault. This is admittedly a very difficult teaching and should be approached with great sensitivity, remembering that eternal not simply temporal consequences are involved. Other examples that do not involve abortion, can be conceived of.

4) Killing to prevent overpopulation. As difficult as it may seem to accept, this is being carried out, (covertly at least, if not overtly). There are many programs underway that utilize the alleged need to reduce global population (the intent) as a justification for doing so. One is, compelled toxic injections, another is geoengineering/terraforming. This represents the crassest form of Utilitarianism possible. The goal of reducing population is apparently of such paramount importance to those who own/control the world that they are willing to utilize any means to achieve it. Forcefully reducing the world’s population for any reason, is highly immoral. People should not be prevented from reproducing because it transgresses a divine command, “be fruitful and multiply, fill the earth and subdue it”, (Genesis 1:28), violates free will/agency and human nature itself. Individual free-will choices of human beings not to reproduce can be morally licit depending on the methods employed. Intentionally seeking the death or disability of human beings can never be justified irrespective of the alleged circumstances or purported necessity of the goal/intent.

Contemporary claims that the world’s population has or is about to exceed its so-called carrying capacity, (food, water supply and space) are unsupported by evidence. Even if they were true, there exist, morally acceptable ways to deal with them. Those that have been proposed and deployed are all immoral (forced sterilization, forced vaccination with deleterious substances, toxic nano-particulate aerosol poisoning of the atmosphere, electromagnetic frequency bombardment [EMF] with increasingly more powerful non-ionizing radiation, promotion of homosexuality, transgenderism, transhumanism and euthanasia to name a few. Voluntary reproductive restraint/abstinence, obtained through proper informed consent using gentle persuasion, would be a morally legitimate way to achieve population reduction as opposed to the covert ways in which entire populations have been subjected to attempted sterilization through the injections of vaccines designed to render them infertile (see the WHO sponsored, HCG laced tetanus shots administered in Nairobi, Kenya).

5) Killing to eliminate religions, nations, foreign leaders, governments, peoples, racial or ethnic groups and other innocents. These are all direct violations of the 5th commandment of the Decalogue and the Gospel of Christ and must be condemned. For a consideration of certain Old Testament scriptural passages that appear to sanction such practices and the problems posed by multiple apparent scriptural contradictions, see the coming post on that topic.

6) Child Sacrifice. This should be unnecessary to mention, but because of recent disclosures, it will be. The abhorrent practice of child sacrifice to false god, Baal/Molech (read Satan) as documented in [multiple Old Testament passages] is so egregious as to defy description. Those who practiced it were dealt with most severely, a fact that does not bode well for many individuals and nations today. This kind of idolatry was/is considered an abomination by God.

A Traditional/Scholastic view of the Morality of Human acts:

Thomas Aquinas is credited with formulating the most complete understanding of the principals involved in evaluating the morality of human actions. He synthesized the teaching of the best Greco-Roman philosophers (primarily Aristotle) with the moral content found in the Gospel of Christ. The result is known as the Aristotelian/Thomistic synthesis.

From the scholastic perspective, there are three features that must be considered in the evaluation of a human action to ascertain whether it is of moral significance and if so, whether it is morally acceptable or not. The first, is the act itself (usually confined to the physical only) which is referred to by several terms including the proximate “end” or means. The second is the further end also known as the intent or goal of the action. This is generally a mental phenomenon that serves to define or crystalize the reason for performing said act and represents the product of the intellect and the will. The third, is the set of circumstances that prevail and are unique to the situation. When an attempt is made to limit moral considerations to the circumstances or situation alone it is referred to as Situational Ethics. When the intent or goal alone is considered the only/prime criterion, it is referred to as Utilitarianism (principle of utility) where any “means” is considered legitimate in the accomplishing of a goal (the ends justify the means). Neither of these are moral theories because they do not take proper account of all 3 elements; means, ends and circumstances involved in a potential act of moral significance. Any credible moral theory must include a consideration of these 3 essential features.

With respect to recent events in the Middle East, it is difficult to believe that the perpetrators have ever considered the basic tenants of traditional (Christian) morality, the “golden rule ethic” or anything other than the most debased form of Utilitarianism.

General Principles: