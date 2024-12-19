Google has made the spurious claim, utilizing its new “Willow” quantum chip (AI) program as proof, that parallel universes exist, not that they might theoretically exist, but that they do exist. This is false and dangerous. The word universe refers to the entirety of all matter and energy distributed along the space/time continuum, envelope or manifold. It is by definition limited to the physical and does not include anything non-physical, also referred to as spiritual and occasionally, interdimensional, (there are no dimensions [as understood in classical physics and mathematics], in non-physical/spiritual reality).

The Universe is effectively closed:

The nature of the physical universe is such that nothing in it can escape (physically) and nothing theoretically outside of it can be verified using the instruments that are contained within it. For example, any and all chemistry and physics-based empirical tests are part of the physical universe. As such, they cannot be used to establish the existence of anything outside of the physical universe in which it might be found. These instruments cannot “get outside” or beyond the physical universe to assess whether anything exists there. In other words, even if there were physical parallel universes outside of this one, we could not know it as a fact or prove it. We would need to transcend it to do so. It is somewhat analogous to the “flatlanders” (mind experiment), theoretical inhabitants of a 2-dimensional universe who might imagine, but can never prove, the existence of a third physical dimension.

It is theoretically possible however, to use thought experiments, philosophical and theological reasoning/arguments to postulate the existence of parallel or additional (physical) universes but these cannot be proven to physically exist. At most, they can attempt to show that such things are not impossible.

There are numerous reasons (all of which involve intentional deception) why the globalists who own and control the world, might attempt to convince people that parallel (physical) universes exist. None of them contribute to the flourishing of God-given, natural, human being/nature. Instead, they are intended to degrade and dehumanize it. That is the very goal of transhumanism after all.

Cal, from Nations Conspire has posted a video on this subject that raises some very interesting, related, questions/issues.

GET READY TO LIVE IN THE REAL UPSIDE DOWN! GOOGLE ADMITS THEY ARE "ACCESSING PARALLEL UNIVERSES!"

I do not agree with a number of Cal’s assertions such as his apparent suggestion that entities are being brought into our physical universe from other dimensions, (at least not from other physical dimensions). Non-physical entities from other dimensions, that is, from non-physical (spiritual) dimensions could theoretically be appearing in this physical universe but unless able to manifest matter and form, they cannot be detected physically (by tests that prove such alleged entities are physical, not simply the appearance of being physical such as in a hologram). I do agree with Cal that much of what is being described by the Willow quantum chip AI program is actually more occult/demonic in nature than physical. The flagrant demonic symbology that he has documented throughout much of the entertainment industry, politics, government and the Willow program appears to be well-coordinated in advancing the occult and is extremely insightful.

Experts/spokesmen engage in propaganda:

With respect to the claims being made concerning quantum chip AI, it is very disconcerting that so-called experts are allowed to make unsubstantiated claims. They expect them to be embraced as totally true by humanity, never being challenged to provide proof for them, simply because they cloak them in the word, “science.” There is never any interrogation of these luminaries at least in part because those who interview them are controlled by the same globalists who direct the experts in what they are told to say.

One of the most outlandish statements is, “With AI we are summoning the demon” and AI will destroy humanity. If true, why would the developers not get rid of AI now? After all, they’re human. Do they want to die? Could it be instead that they are working for demonic entities who intend to destroy humanity but are using the AI ruse as a way to convince people to embrace evil? AI then becomes a cloak for the Devil. It’s not the Devil that is responsible, but AI and who controls AI? It certainly isn’t God who created humanity in His image. The AI attempts to reconfigure man in Satan’s image, through the developers who are his agents. Therefore, AI becomes anti-God, a convenient tool of the Devil. All those who push AI on largely unwitting humanity are therefore agents of Satan and anti-human. Those who are committed to obeying God should reject it and everything affiliated with it.