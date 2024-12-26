Almost incomprehensibly, we see the eternally begotten Son of God, voluntarily take on human flesh, be born of a young woman, in abject poverty, who is yet, miraculously, still a virgin. Despite his royal lineage, He willingly enters the world and spends his first night in a stable, with only the most minimal rags for clothing. He has no crib or soft blankets but instead sleeps in an animal feeding trough (manger) on top of some straw. Is this not the most incredible example of humility imaginable? He could have been born into fabulous wealth, with an entourage of servants and attendants. Instead, Jesus comes as if a child of the lowliest servant. This was to prefigure his role as the suffering servant of Isaiah 53, the one who would take on the sins of the world and suffer a torturous death on the Cross to free humanity from its bondage. What breathtakingly beautiful symmetry we are treated to in this most wondrous of Holy Days.

The culmination of the Advent season is the birth of Jesus the Christ, undoubtedly, one of the two most important events in salvation history. The other is the [sacrificial death] of our Lord Jesus Christ on the Cross, through which He reopened the gates of heaven to mankind, closed since the expulsion of Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden after they failed their test of obedience.

The Birth of Jesus Foretold

“26 In the sixth month (of Elizabeth’s pregnancy), the angel Gabriel was sent from God to a city of Galilee named Nazareth, 27 to a virgin betrothed to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin’s name was Mary. 28 And he came to her and said, “Hail, full of grace,[a] the Lord is with you!”[b] 29 But she was greatly troubled at the saying and considered in her mind what sort of greeting this might be. 30 And the angel said to her,[c] ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. 31 And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus.

32 He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Most High;

and the Lord God will give to him the throne of his father David,

33 and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever;

and of his kingdom there will be no end.’

34 And Mary said to the angel, ‘How can this be, since I have no husband?’ 35 And the angel said to her,

‘The Holy Spirit will come upon you,

and the power of the Most High will overshadow you;

therefore, the child to be born[d] will be called holy, the Son of God.

36 And behold, your kinswoman Elizabeth in her old age has also conceived a son (John the Baptist); and this is the sixth month with her who was called barren. 37 For with God nothing will be impossible.” 38 And Mary said, ‘Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word.’ And the angel departed from her.

Mary Visits Elizabeth

39 In those days Mary arose and went with haste into the hill country, to a city of Judah, 40 and she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth. 41 And when Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, the babe leaped in her womb; and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit 42 and she exclaimed with a loud cry, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb! 43 And why is this granted me, that the mother of my Lord (God) should come to me? 44 For behold, when the voice of your greeting came to my ears, the babe in my womb leaped for joy. 45 And blessed is she (Mary) who believed that there would be[e] a fulfilment of what was spoken to her from the Lord.” (the coming birth of Jesus, God the Son in the flesh) 46 And Mary said,

Mary’s Song of Praise (the Magnificat or Canticle of Mary)

‘My soul magnifies the Lord,

47 and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior,

48 for he has regarded the low estate of his handmaiden.

For behold, henceforth all generations will call me blessed;

49 for he who is mighty has done great things for me,

and holy is his name.

50 And his mercy is on those who fear him

from generation to generation.

51 He has shown strength with his arm,

he has scattered the proud in the imagination of their hearts,

52 he has put down the mighty from their thrones,

and exalted those of low degree;

53 he has filled the hungry with good things,

and the rich he has sent empty away.

54 He has helped his servant Israel,

in remembrance of his mercy,

55 as he spoke to our fathers,

to Abraham and to his posterity forever.’[f]

56 And Mary remained with her about three months, and returned to her home.”, (Luke 1:26-56).

Genealogy of Jesus of Nazareth

The Gospel according to Matthew, records in great detail, the genealogy of Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ. It indicates that there were 42 generations between Abraham and Jesus. The reason this extensive documentation was included, is to demonstrate that God’s covenant with the ancient Israelites through the patriarch, Abraham, was brought to fruition in the birth of Jesus of Nazareth (by direct biological lineage). As such, He is the long-awaited and prophesied Messiah (Savior), referred to throughout the Old Testament, beginning with Genesis. For example, we see this anointed person (Savior) referred to by the prophet Isaiah:

“There shall come forth a shoot (rod) from the stump (root) of Jesse, and a branch shall grow out of his roots. 2 And the Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord. 3 And his delight shall be in the fear of the Lord. He shall not judge by what his eyes see or decide by what his ears hear; but with righteousness he shall judge the poor, and decide with equity for the meek of the earth, and he shall smite the earth with the rod of his mouth, and with the breath of his lips he shall slay the wicked. 5 Righteousness shall be the girdle of his waist, and faithfulness the girdle of his loins.”, (Isaiah 11:1-5). This person is also described as the Lion of the tribe of Juda The Patriarch Jacob spoke: “Judah, your brothers shall praise you;

your hand shall be on the neck of your enemies;

your father’s sons shall bow down before you.

9 Judah is a lion’s whelp;

from the prey, my son, you have gone up.

He stooped down, he couched as a lion,

and as a lioness; who dares rouse him up?

10 The scepter shall not depart from Judah,

nor the ruler’s staff from between his feet,

until he comes to whom it belongs;[a]

and to him shall be the obedience of the peoples.”, (Genesis 49:8-10). And, “5 Then one of the elders said to me, ‘Weep not; lo, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, (the Lord Jesus Christ), the Root of David, has conquered, so that he can open the scroll and its seven seals.”, (Revelation 5:5).

In summary, Christ’s extensive genealogy begins with Abraham and comes through the line of Judah to David, the first king of that line. The detailed enumeration provided by St. Matthew includes all the other descendants down to Joseph, the husband of Mary. According to the flesh, Jesus, the Messiah comes from the seed of Abraham, the greatest of the Patriarchs, through the progeny of David, the greatest king and from the tribe of Judah, the most noteworthy of all the tribes.

The Birth of Jesus (from the Gospel according to Matthew)

18 Now the birth of Jesus Christ took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together, she was found to be with child of the Holy Spirit; 19 and her husband Joseph, being a just man and unwilling to put her to shame, resolved to send her away quietly. 20 But as he considered this, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, ‘Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary your wife, [for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit; 21 she will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.’] 22 All this took place to fulfil what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: 23 [“Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son,

and his name shall be called Emmanuel”] (which means, God with us). 24 And Joseph rising up from sleep, did as the angel of the Lord had commanded him, and took unto him his wife. 25 but knew her not until she had brought forth her first born son and he called his name Jesus.”, (Matthew 1:18-25). Internal Footnotes 1.25 This means only that Joseph had nothing to do with the conception of Jesus. It implies nothing as to what happened afterward.

The Birth of Jesus (according to the Gospel of Luke)

“In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be enrolled. 2 This was the first enrollment, when Quirin′i-us was governor of Syria. 3 And all went to be enrolled, each to his own city. 4 And Joseph also went up from Galilee, from the city of Nazareth, to Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem , because he was of the house and lineage of David, 5 to be enrolled with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child. 6 And while they were there, the time came for her to be delivered. 7 And she gave birth to her first-born son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes (essentially rags or strips of cloth), and laid him in a manger (an animal feeding trough), because there was no place for them in the inn. (Tradition holds that the baby Jesus was placed between an ox and an ass [figuratively between the ancient Israelites and the Gentiles], as is recorded in the Book of Isaiah): “The ox knows its owner, and the ass it’s master’s crib.”, (Isaiah 1:3).

The Shepherds and the Angels (according to the Gospel of Luke)

8 And in that region, there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. 9 And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with fear. 10 And the angel said to them, ‘Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of a great joy which will come to all the people; 11 for to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. 12 And this will be a sign for you: you will find a babe wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.’ 13 And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, 14 ‘Glory to God in the highest,

and on earth peace among men with whom he is pleased!’, (peace to men of good will). 15 When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us.’ 16 And they went with haste, and found Mary and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. 17 And when they saw it, they made known the saying which had been told them concerning this child; 18 and all who heard it wondered at what the shepherds told them. 19 But Mary kept all these things, pondering them in her heart. 20 And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, as it had been told them.”, (Luke 2:1-20). Internal Footnotes 2:7 first-born: The term connotes possession of certain rights, privileges, and obligations; cf. Exodus 13:1-2, 11-16. The word is used even in modem times without necessarily implying subsequent births. 2:14 Other ancient authorities read peace, good will among men.

For Unto Us a Child is Born (the Prophecy of Isaiah)

“2The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in a land of deep darkness, on them has light shined…6 For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government will be upon his shoulder, and his name will be called ‘Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.’ 7 Of the increase of his government and of peace there will be no end, upon the throne of David, and over his kingdom, to establish it, and to uphold it with justice and with righteousness from this time forth and for evermore. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will do this.”, (Isaiah 9:2, 6-7). “14 Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son and shall call his name Imman′u-el. 15 He shall eat butter and honey, that he may know to refuse the evil, and to choose the good.”, (Isaiah 7:14-15).

God Has Spoken by (through) His Son

“1 In many and various ways God spoke of old to our fathers by the prophets; 2 but in these last days he has spoken to us by a Son, whom he appointed the heir of all things, through whom also he created the world. 3 He reflects the glory of God and bears the very stamp of his nature, upholding the universe by his word of power. When he had made purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high, 4 having become as much superior to angels as the name he has obtained is more excellent than theirs.

The Son Is Superior to the Angels

5 For to what angel did God ever say, ‘Thou art my Son, today I have begotten thee’? Or again, ‘I will be to him a father, and he shall be to me a son’? 6 And again, when he brings the first-born into the world, he says, ‘Let all God’s angels worship him.’ 7 Of the angels he says, ‘Who makes his angels winds, and his servants flames of fire.’ 8 But of the Son he says, ‘[Thy throne, O God, is for ever and ever], the righteous scepter is the scepter of thy kingdom. Thou hast loved righteousness and hated lawlessness; therefore God, thy God, has anointed thee with the oil of gladness beyond thy comrades.’ 10 And, ‘Thou, Lord, didst found the earth in the beginning, and the heavens are the work of thy hands; 11 they will perish, but thou remainest; they will all grow old like a garment, 12 like a mantle thou wilt roll them up, and they will be changed. But thou art the same, and thy years will never end.’”, (Hebrews 1:1-12).

The Word was made flesh and dwelt among us

“…31my delights are to be with the children of men.”, (Proverbs 8:31). “27 My dwelling place shall be with them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.”, (Ezekiel 37:27). “1 In the beginning was the Word (God the Son), and the Word was with God (God the Father) and the Word was God. 2 He was in the beginning with God; 3 all things were made through him, and without him was not anything made that was made. 4 In him was life, and the life was the light of men. 5 The light shines in the darkness,[c] and the darkness has not overcome it.”, (John 1:1-5). 14 And the Word (God the Son) was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we saw his glory, the glory as it were of the only begotten [Son] of the Father,) full of grace and truth.”, (John 1:14). “35 The next day again John (the Baptist) was standing with two of his disciples; 36 and he looked at Jesus as he walked, and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God!”, (John 1:29). “3 And I heard a great voice from the throne, saying: Behold the tabernacle (dwelling) of God is with men, and he will dwell with them. And they shall be his people; and God himself with them shall be their God.”, (Revelation 21:3).

The Prince of Peace

For thousands of years, humanity has struggled to find and maintain tranquility in this world. The birth, life and death of Jesus Christ was in part intended to bring peace to the earth, a peace which was stolen by Satan from our first parents, Adam and Eve when, using deception, he robbed them of their birthright. Since then, as a result of original sin, human beings have labored, largely unsuccessfully. Had mankind embraced/obeyed the full Gospel of Jesus Christ, which includes active and continual opposition to Satan and all his evil machinations, the past two thousand years might have been very different. Christ indicated this on many occasions, for example, he said:

“5 I am the vine; you are the branches. He who abides in me, and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing.”, (John 15:5). (Certainly, apart from Him we can do nothing truly good, since there is this), “18A rich ruler asked him, ‘Good Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?’ 19 And Jesus said to him, ‘Why do you call me good? No one is good but God alone.’”, (Luke 18:18-19).

What these scriptures reduce to is as follows: Christ as God, is the source of all good and when we are not connected/obedient to Him, we can do nothing good. We must walk the walk, not just talk the talk. That is why St. Paul says we are to “put on the Lord Jesus Christ.”, (Romans 13:14) and

22Put off your old nature which belongs to your former manner of life and is corrupt through deceitful lusts, 23 and be renewed in the spirit of your minds, 24 and put on the new nature, (put on or become like Christ) created after the likeness of God in true righteousness and holiness.”, (Ephesians 4:22-24).

And,

“27 Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”, (John 14:27-31).

There is no peace worthy of the name without Jesus Christ as its author. If the world wants a true peace on earth, it should obey the Prince of Peace. For most of us (“since all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God”, Romans 3:23), that would mean, repenting, confessing our sins, doing penance (“I tell you, No; but unless you repent [do penance], you will all likewise perish”, Luke 13:3), and amending our lives. We should devote ourselves to doing only God’s will and resisting the devil. It has never been more necessary than it is now.

Merry Christmas and may the Peace of Christ be truly with you all.