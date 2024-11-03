The Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans referred to in this paper is one of the most important health/disease related analyses ever conducted. The implications are staggering. Every person on Earth should be fully informed about its contents and conclusions. It is not an exaggeration to say that the majority of diseases/disabilities and premature deaths in the 20th and 21st centuries are iatrogenic. The fact that this data has been available for years and has not resulted in a total end to vaccination as a public health policy, indicates that this iatrogenicity/democide/genocide is intentional. Every person of good will is urged to read the paper, evaluate the materials/methods/results and widely circulate this information. Time is of the essence.

Abstract

Results from the 2019/2020 nationwide Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans (CGS) show that those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death, [my bold emphasis throughout]. This survey quantified the long-term health risks of total vaccine avoidance against the health outcomes observed in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed American population. Based upon the sample sizes for the controls vs. the exposed population, the p-values and odds ratios evidence the astronomical odds against the innocence of vaccines as the actual cause of well over 90% of the disabling and life-threatening chronic conditions suffered by Americans. The true “controls” (calculated to represent 0.26% of the population in 2020) have established the baseline disease risk incurred by those without exposure to vaccination. The null hypothesis, that no significant difference would be found between vaccinated vs. unvaccinated persons in heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, and arthritis, is rejected with overwhelming statistical confidence and power in every single contrast. Because 99.74% of the U.S. population is vaccine-exposed, published national disease rates invariably reflect the frequency of observed negative outcomes arising from exposure to vaccines. The Control Group comparison graphs lead to the inescapable conclusion, and near mathematical certainty, that vaccine exposure is the actual cause of the observed disparity in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. Vaccines are NOT moving the population toward better health, as suggested by the World Health Organization and the US Department of Health & Human Services, but rather toward epidemic levels of lifelong debilitating chronic disorders (and early death).

CONCLUSIONS:

It is generally claimed that unvaccinated persons have higher rates of infection with “vaccine preventable” diseases than do those who are vaccinated, but here it is demonstrated that the unvaccinated have lower rates of injuries leading to disease, disability, and death. If the ultimate goal of vaccination were to prevent injury, disabilities and deaths, (which does not appear to be the case) it is plain that they have failed. Instead, they [vaccines] have dramatically increased both deadly health conditions and associated deaths. On the whole, there is no reason to doubt the essential findings of the CGS: people who avoid the vaccines and the vitamin K shot are much healthier than those who accept the false narrative promoted by the CDC. Vaccines are not saving millions of lives and they are not safe. Whereas infections with vaccine-targeted pathogens were not the focus of the CGS, it is hard to believe that these infections could lead to worse outcomes than the conditions people acquire after receiving the vaccines that are supposed to prevent them. The CGS has exposed the fact that the number one most imperative preventative “health measure” anyone can take to reduce their risk of disabling and deadly diseases and disorders is simply to avoid exposure to vaccines and all related pharmaceutical products [the latter point may be true but is not specifically addressed by the survey]. According to the data presented here, avoiding these products reduces the risk of any chronic condition in adulthood to less than 5%. Dropping one’s risk of chronic conditions from 60% (if one indulges in vaccine-exposure) down to 5%, by avoiding all of these pharma products, is clearly a wise health choice. In my view, there is no question vaccines are capable of causing long-term and progressive health destruction, and that they can also cause death. The only remaining question, which has now been answered by the CGS is: how many victims are there? The Control Group graphs demonstrate how many victims there were in 2020, and this was before the roll-out of the poorly evaluated new technology used in the COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines seriously injure the immune systems of most people who are exposed to them, thereby causing these disabling and deadly conditions, most of which lead to an early grave. As a final word, people only have to look at the results of multiple boosters with the mRNA COVID-19 shots to see that those vaccines in particular, the most costly and the most widely distributed in the history of the world, are not only unsafe, but, in the final analysis, they are remarkably ineffective at preventing either disease from the SARS-CoV-2 virus or death after bring infected and injected multiple times with a COVID-19 vaccine.