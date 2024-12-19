Readers are encouraged to peruse the following excellent piece by Cov - Id Project Substack. I have referred to this topic on multiple occasions in the past, for example, Microtechnology & Nanotechnology Infestation of the Body is the “Holy Grail”. Graphene is the key component that makes it work. For more background there is this from:

Here’s a snippet:

“The first detailed report of which I am aware was that of Dr. Pablo Campra [1], who concluded that all of the four major (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J) CV19 injectable product brands/trademarks contain significant amounts of graphene which is known to be toxic [2] to humans and animals. [3] A total of 26 teams throughout the world have since conducted tests which document graphene and other toxic and undeclared chemicals in CV19 injectables. [4]”

It is truly unfortunate that so many of the most notable persons who have been publicly critical of the CV19 injections, (many of whom openly admit they are weapons), refuse to discuss the evidence which proves that graphene is a major (undisclosed) ingredient in all tested for it.

To get a better understanding of the big picture, see: How far has Mind Control Progressed.

History of a Genocide (XLII)

Graphene oxide in intranasal influenza vaccine: Optical microscopy analysis

Dec 19, 2024

In a discovery that confirms suspicions raised by La Quinta Columna, it has been revealed that intranasal vaccines contain the characteristic patterns of graphene oxide. Recent analyses have identified the presence of microsheets and ribbons of this material in the formulations.

Intranasal influenza vaccine

Graphene microsheets

Graphene ribbons

When we analyze in the series History of a Genocide (X), scientific studies on the toxicity of graphene, we checked the extensive scientific literature on the toxicity of graphene oxide in human biology. We found a study carried out in 2020 that reveals how this toxicant can move from the nasal cavity to the brain through the olfactory nerve:

19. Nose-to-Brain Translocation and Cerebral Biodegradation of Thin Graphene Oxide Nanosheets. (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrp.2020.100176)

The study investigates the translocation of graphene oxide (GO) nanosheets from the nasal cavity to the brain in mice, discovering that this translocation depends on the size of the nanosheets, with the smallest ones having the greatest access to the brain.

GO accumulated in the brain is observed to undergo changes consistent with biodegradation, mainly mediated by microglia. The size of GO nanosheets influences their brain biodistribution, and biodegradation is a key factor to consider in assessing their safety.

The size of graphene oxide (GO) nanoparticles plays a critical role in their ability to translocate from the nasal cavity to the brain. Studies have shown that this translocation process is size-dependent, meaning that smaller GO sheets are more likely to reach the brain.

The smallest GO nanoparticles, in the range of 10 to 550 nm, termed us-GO, showed the highest translocation compared to larger sheets. This is attributed to several size restrictions present in the transport pathways.

Some factors that contribute to size-dependent translocation include:

Axonal transport : The diameter of olfactory neuron axons limits the size of particles that can be transported.

Transcellular transport : Transport across supporting olfactory epithelial cells is also limited by size.

Paracellular diffusion: Tight junctions between cells of the olfactory mucosa restrict the passage of larger particles.

Although larger GO sheets may initially become trapped in the nasal cavities, smaller us-GO sheets demonstrated an increased ability to translocate to several brain regions, including the olfactory bulb, cortex, striatum, hippocampus, midbrain, cerebellum, pons, and medulla oblongata.

This study underscores the importance of considering the size of GO nanoparticles when assessing their safety and potential health impact, especially in the context of inhalation and brain exposure.

Key findings from studies on the translocation of graphene oxide (GO) nanoparticles from the nasal cavity to the brain can be summarized as follows:

There is a clear size dependence in the translocation of GO sheets. Smaller sheets (us-GO, 10–550 nm) experience greater translocation compared to larger sheets. This is mainly attributed to size restrictions present in transport pathways such as axonal transport, transcellular transport, and paracellular diffusion.

us-GO can reach several brain regions, including the olfactory bulb, cortex, striatum, hippocampus, midbrain, cerebellum, pons, and medulla oblongata, after intranasal administration.

Translocated us-GO resides predominantly in association with microglia, the resident immune cells of the brain. This suggests that us-GO may interact with different brain cell populations and potentially affect brain physiology and functions.

The us-GO sheets present in the brain undergo biodegradation processes _in vivo_ over time. This degradation process likely involves microglia and may lead to a decrease in the persistence of the material in the brain. However, further research is needed to determine the final fate of the degraded material and its potential long-term effects.

The study used techniques such as Raman spectroscopy, transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and atomic force microscopy (AFM) to characterize and visualize GO in brain tissue samples.

The main technique for detecting GO in the brain is Raman spectroscopy, which relies on the interaction of light with molecular vibrations to identify the presence of specific substances. This technique allows for the direct detection of GO without the need for fluorescent markers.

Immunofluorescence is also used to identify different types of brain cells, but this technique is not applicable to GO itself. Immunofluorescence uses antibodies labeled with fluorophores to detect specific proteins in cells, allowing for the visualization of cellular structures.

Let's remember that when we discussed this topic some time ago, in the History of a Genocide series, we were analyzing masks and PCRs. When we analyzed the PCRs, we also discovered that they contained the same toxic material.

Cov - Id Project and R. Q.

·

Mar 19

In the previous chapter of "History of a Genocide - XVI", we saw how in 2013 Spanish scientists managed to give graphene oxide the magnetic property. It is no coincidence that vaccinated people develop magnetic properties after receiving the vaccine.

Read full story

This helps to understand the cases of people who suffered brain damage in 2020 and 2021, coinciding with the administration of the so-called vaccines. The presence of graphene in PCRs could explain why unvaccinated people, but who did undergo swabbing, showed magnetism on the face and forehead. And why did they have to insert the swab deep into the nasal cavity? This could facilitate the translocation of graphene to the brain through the olfactory nerves. In this way, one can understand why some people lost their sense of smell during Covid infection.

The connection between a pharmaceutical company and a firm dedicated to graphene research may seem unexpected, but the case of NanoGrafi, a Turkish company focused on graphene production, sheds light on this curious relationship. In 2021, NanoGrafi launched an intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 on the market, in addition to having ventured into the production of PCR tests. This presentation was not made by the Minister of Health, as would be usual, but it was the Minister of Industry who unveiled the vaccine, which suggests an unusual approach in the communication and promotion strategy of this product.

An additional case that draws attention is the relationship between AstraZeneca executives and the company Graphene Flagship, a leading European industry dedicated to the commercialization of graphene.

In late 2022, intranasal COVID-19 vaccines were introduced to the market, which are more effective in neuromodulation. This is because the graphene present in their formulation directly targets the olfactory nerves, facilitating their access to neurons. In addition, part of the content of these vaccines has the ability to directly reach the lungs.

Once again, they call a vaccine something that is not a vaccine and that causes damage to all organs of the body.

(You will soon see the False Dissidence begin to claim that this vaccine contains hydrogel and that it is this component that is responsible for the damage, while graphene would not be. However, it is important to clarify that this vaccine does not contain any type of hydrogel. We have also heard the False Dissidence camouflage the graphene in the brain with microplastics. Despite this, the graphene oxide patterns observed are identical to those we have seen in other COVID-19 vaccines.)

