TRUMP & HARRIS IN A TIE! 100% PROOF THAT THEY ARE PREPARING YOU FOR A MAJOR DISPUTED ELECTION PSYOP!

Click here for original video. The following is an edited version (of an auto-generated transcript in English), of oral remarks made by Cal of the Herding Humanity channel:

“Welcome everyone to the Herding Humanity Channel. A major psyop is coming. I think it's very clear if you pay attention, that the outcome of this fake election, (this selection) is going to be contested and we need to look at the stories in the news because the news is not there to inform you. It is there to condition you. (my bold emphasis throughout). They're all reading off of the same exact script as I'm about to show you and the reason they're reading off of this script is because they're conditioning your brain into accepting what's coming.

Nobody thinks about the process of how these people, these news anchors all get the same script. Nobody thinks at all. They just turn on the box. They listen to what they're told and they’re (the media) trying to get you to look at the world through their eyes, through Big Brother's eyes instead of your own eyes, because the television blurs reality. That's what it does…They tell you about stories that they manufacture, whether it's events that happen at schools or events that are happening overseas. This is all to warp your perception of what's going on and there's obviously going to be a massive psyop that comes out of this fake election in 2024.

Now if you don't notice the pattern let me show it to you. Here's the pattern that we're seeing developing…Trump and Harris are neck and neck in three Battleground States. Trump and Harris are neck and neck in a national survey. Polls show Trump and Harris are neck and neck. You get the point…They're telling you that they're neck and neck. Every Media Outlet wants you to know that they're neck and neck. If you didn't get the point, there's other terms that are being used like, “a dead heat.” Dead Heat polls. Dead Heat race. The presidential election is in a dead heat. Two weeks out, Trump and Harris are locked in a dead heat. Again, like I said, the news isn't there to inform you it's there to condition you, it's there to manufacture your perception of reality. Your living room is the factory. The product being manufactured is you and inside of those themes we have to look at what they're trying to tell us. They’re setting us up for a major psychological operation. For those of you that don't know what a psychological operation is, it's a war on your mind. It means that they're contriving the news to set you up for a big event and that big event is going to be the contested outcome of this fake election.

I've put together talking points from the mainstream media the national news and local affiliate media from everything from NBC to ABC to Bloomberg. You name it. They're talking about this election being too tight to predict the outcome. In fact, they're telling you that, as of today, it's tied. It could go either way. They're letting you know strategically. It isn't coincidental. They're all using the same talking points. This Is how they program you. They're strategically letting you know about the margin of error because like any movie, this is the third and final Act. We have the opening. We have the middle of a movie then we have the climax, and this right here is the third and final Act.

We had Trump who was leading in a landslide after the fake scripted assassination attempts on his life, pulling people deeper into the psyop. Biden backed out and they put Harris in, and everyone said there's absolutely no chance. We thought Biden had no shot. Well, Harris has even less of a chance. Then we had the debate between Trump and Harris. During the debate, Trump said some questionable things on purpose about people eating cats and then it went the other way, and this is according to polls so if you haven't heard yet polls are not polls, they are to blur your perception of reality. They're make believe, so the polls showed that Trump was going to win in a landslide and all the talking points from August on were about Trump winning in a landslide then…it went the other way where Harris was going to win in a landslide and somehow as we moved closer and closer in October to the fake election, we are in a dead heat, a neck and neck race, a tie…Bloomberg News and morning consult continues to show a tight race in every Battleground state.

In the latest survey, vice president Kamala Harris holds leads within the margin of error in Georgia. There's the latest Fox News survey of likely voters in Georgia that has Harris ahead of Trump by three percentage points. That too falls within the margin of error so if you look at all of these polls, it's a tie. If you talk to both campaigns, they will tell you it's a tie. This comes as a new Marist poll has Harris and former president Trump neck and neck in three key Battleground States…It's just a little more than a week to go and we’re still neck and neck…The latest polling from the New York Times…shows a 48/48 split of the national vote. Now that's a trend in favor of President Trump. Last time around the vice president was plus three in that same polling but we all know it's probably going to come down to seven swing States and nearly every one of them are polling within the margin of error with two weeks to go until election day. New polling from The Washington Post shows a tight race in every Battleground State…”, (for more detail on polling results and media reporting, listen to the video).

“…they're all using the same exact talking points like the stuff I've shown you in the past that you've all seen from the Sinclair Broadcasting Group, how they all receive the same exact script, and they all read from the same exact script. You're led to believe that news people are going to a news station and they're all journalists and they're investigating and they're doing these things, (legitimately and organically). No, they've been trained in psychological operations…their job… is to speak a certain way, to look a certain way, and engineer you into believing the stuff that they're talking about. It's like a hypnotist and they speak that way for a reason. They bring your consciousness down into a Delta State. Your brain waves come down and down and down because of the way they talk. They all talk and act the same. Have you noticed that they're trained…like a psychologist to mind-control you, to put you in a form of hypnotism (hypnotic trance), making you think they're talking about actual, real news? But it's not, so you can see the talking points (the manipulation) … They're preparing you for something by telling you that it's a dead heat (deadlocked)… They're sucking you in…trying to get more and more people to vote, because that's part of the psyop, getting you to consent to everything that they're illegally doing to all of us. They need your consent. They need more people to vote and that's why they even had to throw in…those news clips. They had to throw in the voters who are undecided, the ones who didn't vote, the ones who refuse to actually vote, because there's going to be some blame assigned to the people who refuse to get involved in this psyop.

Now you might be saying, okay, so they're telling us that it's going to be close. Does that mean that they're going to tell us that Kamal Harris has won in a landslide? Well of course they could take that turn and tell you that one of these candidates won in a landslide but if you've been paying attention to the script over the last eight years it's going to come down to…these ballots that are being cast anonymously or being cast illegally or being cast via the mail (votes that may not be legitimate). Now they're telling us as of today, and there's your number 33 again, your Freemasonic number that they always use in their psyop, that 33.8 million people have already cast their ballots and what does that mean? Well as you're about to see they're telling you that it’s going to come down to some specific states, as you heard in those talking points, swing states or in just a few states…Those are the states that it's going to come down to, for the psychological operation they're conditioning you for, preparing you to hear stories on the news about how for example, in Arizona, they're contesting it. This local, small county could determine the outcome of the election because a box went missing. Right! Do those stories sound familiar because they've been using them on you for a while now?

Oh, some votes came in. We saw the names of dead people on the ballots. Some votes came in and we couldn't even pronounce the names. There's no way they were American citizens in fact they didn't even leave anything to show us their proof of who they were when they were voting. Like in California, they've been gaslighting you with these stories about how you don't have to show proof of ID. It's all being done by design. Why? Because digital ID is in play (being pushed by all the governments of the world) and this is universal. This isn't a left and right narrative. This is a universal one where both sides have agreed on it, right? Remember during the outbreak (COVID), in the beginning both sides were agreeing on getting a certain something inside your body. Then it became politicalized because they saw that a lot of people who voted conservatively, were actually refusing to go and get it, but they wanted you on board with that intervention. That's why Trump continued to brag about it year after year after year and then they realized that too many people were waking up, so Trump had to stop talking about it. If you notice, he hasn't mentioned it at all during his most recent campaign speeches. He hasn't mentioned it, by design, but they wanted both sides to be in agreement on that. Well, they want both sides to be in on (accept and embrace the need for) a digital ID which is why the alt-right media doesn't push back on (that kind of) technology. You don't hear them talk about a digital ID too often (if at all), but they're telling you that a psyop is coming. In fact, here's some news clips of them telling you that the psyop is coming, that you can expect the outcome of this to take days and I fully expect it to take them days to determine the outcome of this election, although it's all predetermined.

They're just going to tell you that it's taking days and then it's going to be more and more disputed because more news stories will come out about where it’s being contested. For example, we're looking at these two crucial swing states or these three crucial states and then inside these states we're looking at these specific counties and then from there, they'll put out more psychological operations telling you about boxes going missing, names showing up on the ballots of dead people or illegal immigrants who aren't even (legally) allowed to vote and it'll be a seesaw effect.

They'll probably tell you out of the gates that Trump has won but they'll say nothing's official at that point. Then they'll say it's looking like Harris has actually won but nothing's official yet. They're in a dead heat. So now we have to wait and wait while they figure out all these final last votes and they build this suspense up in your mind and you get more and more sucked into the psyop. You think that they're really counting your vote, because they really want you to think that your vote actually counts, that's part of the psyop here to prevent a revolution, so they'll continue it and continue it and then eventually one side is going to fully dispute it. Here's the media quietly preparing you for that to happen:

‘Do we know how these people are voting? Yes, we do, so of the 30 million ballots that have been cast already, the majority, 17 million have come in by mail and that includes coming from states that run their elections almost entirely by mail, big states like California for example. The remaining 13 million have been cast in person at early voting locations around the country. Georgia is a great example of a state where that is the main way people vote these days…with this new polling this morning showing the race is in a literal Dead Heat not plus or minus but in a dead heat, less than two weeks to go what would you warn voters about what to expect knowing how tight this may be on election night? Let's be very clear if we go back to the 2020 election nearly 160 million people voted okay, the likelihood this is going to be called on Election night is 0.0. Now, if you're a betting person Sarah, you would take the over, don't bet on the players in the game because we don't know. It's such a tossup but what we do know or at least we're led to believe because of what we know from past history is how difficult it is to count all these numbers. It's going to be a few days before we really know who's going to be the next president of the United States’, (predictive programming).

So, it's very clear…this isn't a new theme. In fact, when you see them put the wiki blue box underneath the video about voting and you see voting by mail that's very important because they want you to no longer use mail. They're actually doing everything they can to get rid of mail. Part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR) is eliminating mail. Everything's going to be digital so that they can have total control. You can't say, I never got something from the IRS in the mail or I never got this in the mail, or I didn't sign for that. You can't deny anything anymore. In fact, you can't control anything once everything is digital and it takes a digital ID to do that and that's the big psyop that's going to come out of this fake election--talks of the need for a (compulsory) digital ID. Now will that mean that there'll be a digital ID by the end of 2024. No, I did not say that, but people are going to start asking for it (due to the chaos surrounding the election) because it hasn't been a thing where people are begging for a digital ID. We've just heard they're issuing digital licenses in certain states like California. You hear stories about it and some people think, yeah, I guess I will, it might be easier. Might they not monitor that and see how many people willingly go and get a digital ID? Then they try to force you to get one and people think, I don't know about that. We hear about senior citizens who don't have phones and then digital ID proponents think, well we can't necessarily do it because then we're phasing people out. Let's try to make those senior citizens get a certain something in their body so they're no longer alive. Then we don't have to worry about easing people into this digital AI governance. But for the time being, there are some of them (senior citizens) still here, so they have to get you to consent to all of this stuff and get you to consent to the things that they want. They have to wage psychological war on your mind to convince you that this is needed for all of us. For the betterment of everyone, we need a digital ID.

(Continuing this stream of thought). So, we have to worry about these people who could be voting illegally or on the other side, we have to worry about Russian (election) interference…those who mailed in a lot of controversial ballots ahead of the election. Maybe they were writing their name twice when that was not legal for them or maybe somebody lived in one state went into another state to vote and their vote actually counted twice. That's what this is going to come down to. It's literally going to come down to a handful of votes and don't forget when it comes down to a handful of votes the people around you who are conservative are going to blame you or me because they're going to say if you just went and actually voted (Trump would have won), because really the people who are refusing to go and vote are this group of us, not a majority of us, but there's a group of us and it's a pretty big amount because if you look at the numbers they tell you, you can't really believe it but there's a good number of us who refuse to vote because we refuse to consent and we refuse to believe this (propaganda).

I would say Almost 100% of Democrats vote (I doubt it’s that high). Then you have all the MAGA conservatives who vote. Then there's a group of us who refuse to get sucked into the Q psyop, who refuse to get sucked into MAGA, who refuse to consent to any of this stuff. Suddenly you're going to hear stories about you out there and conspiracy theorists out there who were talking about this leading up to the election and because people listened to Herding Humanity, suddenly people didn't go and vote. The reaction will likely be, well, we need to do something about that because this should be something that's mandated. We should make people go and vote. In fact, we should censor people out there who do not tell you to go vote because whether you're a Republican or a Democrat you’ve got to vote, you’ve got to play the game.

I'm sure you've all run into people who are literally getting on your rear end about you saying you're not going to vote. How many Christians out there have seen the videos, which I'll cover in a separate video, of churches shaming Christians who aren't voting, saying that Jesus would go vote, Jesus would tell you to vote. You're not a Christian if you don't vote. Do the right thing. God will tell you to do the right thing and vote. I'm sure you've all heard that it's your job, your obligation as a Christian to go and vote. Of course, they're only saying that because they're repeating what they hear just like I showed you the repetition of all the stuff about how tight the election is. Repetition is the key to mind control. They tell a friend and they tell a friend and it repeats itself, it repeats itself. So, all of these people who used to not care if you voted or not, are going to care. They're going to make sure they let you know, because they've been conditioned as well to shame you for not actually going and voting. There is a big psyop coming folks. There's a dead heat, a tie. The margin of error is really, really thin. The margin of error is so close that we can't give you an actual outcome yet because it's going to be that tight in fact what we're hearing right now is that it's a tie. Oh boy, if it's a tie what ends up happening? It's going to come down to that last vote and what better script, what a better way for this thing to play out, if you were going to script it, than have it come down to a few actual votes and shame people who refused to vote, especially some of the conservative people out there who will be very upset at their fellow Christians who don't go and vote. This is nothing more than a psychological operation 101 experiment that you're watching. They are manufacturing you. They're talking about polls. They're conditioning you into thinking this is tight.

Would you know this was tight if it wasn't for the news? Of course not. You'd have no idea. You'd be using your own eyes, and I think if most people use their own eyes, they would say there's 0% chance that Kamala Harris will win let alone be neck and neck or have a chance to possibly win. There's no way she could possibly win because if you use your own eyes, you would look around and people are not okay with what the government (under Biden and Harris) is doing. Nobody's really okay (with it). It's a small number of people who are on board because they don't have a clue about what the government's trying to implement here with global communism (a word he uses for global totalitarianism) but, if it wasn't for the news, you wouldn't even think it was tight. You wouldn't even know what to think. They're the ones who are manufacturing this, just kind of like a few years ago if the TV didn't tell you over and over and over and over again that there was an outbreak you would have never known it was going on. You wouldn't have seen people lying in the stores on the floor with hives on them dying, dropping dead the way that they were telling you. You wouldn't have seen overcrowded hospitals because it wasn't happening.

I often talked back then about how the Amish had no idea what was going on until the point where they weren't getting things imported that they needed or be able to sell things that they usually would sell because people weren't showing up to buy it. Before that, they had no idea there was even an outbreak because they didn't own a television they weren't on the internet. The news formulates your perception of the world. They need you tuned in because if you tune out the game's over for them. What matters just as much as tuning in is engaging emotionally engaging, investing, thinking that this is all really going on when everybody with common sense should know that Trump and Harris are friends (or at least, not enemies), that the Dems and the Republicans are buddy/buddy (all playing for the same team). They're all with one another in a giant bed (members of secret societies that serve the global elites/totalitarians). They have all committed treason. They've all taken an oath to one another and to the coming (one world) Global tyrannical government (aka Beast System) and they're all going to have a place in this tyrannical Global government, whether they announce it to you or not…They're all going to be in the shadows, pulling the strings… they're already doing it and now they just want to make sure that you know before the election it's close it's real close. In fact, make sure the day after the election the next day you're watching the news.

They're going to tell us about how many people are tuned in, and they will be tuned in. They'll be tuned in because they're in the hive mind… going to believe what they hear. They're going to have their emotions pulled one way versus the other. You're going to see all these memes out there of people reacting when they finally tell us, but I guarantee you there will be days of back and forth, oh wait, wait, Harris won, no, now we're hearing from this source that Trump has won. It's too close to call. We're really going to need to get down to the nitty-gritty and then of course the nitty-gritty will be a scripted psyop that they have planned for you whatever county they've already pre-picked from this specific state. They're going to go in there. They're going to tell you exactly what the story is and maybe how it could come down to one box of votes that came in through the mail, that nobody could verify whether these are United States citizens or not or if they're people that voted multiple times. We don't know because of the fact that our government (e.g. under Obama) even told us not to show ID to vote anymore, all done. All designed to hook you, hook line and sinker, and of course to bring about that digital ID of enslavement.”

Global Digital Marking System Coming Soon to United States of America: Biden Admin Working on Draft Executive Order

