On 8/14/24, WHO [1] Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared an alleged Monkey Pox outbreak, a public health emergency of international concern, based purportedly, on a significant increase in the number of cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing list of other countries in Africa. For further details see: WHO Director-General declares mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Monkey Pox, ostensibly a microbe of the species of the genus Orthopoxvirus. is alleged to be an infectious virus. To see what the WHO has published with respect to Monkey Pox, see Mpox (monkeypox). Like all other alleged viruses, Monkey Pox has not been proven to physically exist using proper scientific methodology. [2] Specifically, no sample from a purportedly ill person with Monkey Pox has been isolated, purified, sequenced and no properly derived sample has been characterized or proven to be infectious, all of which would be necessary to prove that Monkey Pox physically exists and is disease producing. [3] If that assertion is incorrect, it should be very easy for authorities to produce the evidence necessary to disprove it. [4] If such evidence is forthcoming, this opinion will be revised/corrected as indicated.

It is impossible to diagnose an alleged, specific, microbial infection when that microbe does not physically exist. Moreover, no treatment is available or warranted for a disease that does not exist. Therefore, it is impossible at present, to either properly diagnose or effectively treat what has been referred to as Monkey Pox. Logic dictates that any alleged treatment, can only focus on remediation or lessening of the symptoms and signs, not the underlying cause. If the alleged Monkey Pox clinical presentation is real, it should be carefully studied to determine the actual cause rather than simply assuming or declaring that a specific one has been properly identified. What has been done is an example of putting the cart before the horse. That is a colloquial way of saying that the proper order is to prove that an alleged or hypothesized microbe exists and only then, develop interventions that are designed to prevent, eliminate or control it. This is so basic a principle that it should be unnecessary to mention it, however, in light of the enormous deceptions of the last almost five years, it must be articulated clearly.

When a distinct set of clinical signs and symptoms appear that may be the result of an infectious microbe, it is necessary to prove whether that is the case or whether it only appears to be. Other explanations should be considered in addition to the possibility of an infectious etiology. It is totally improper/scientifically incoherent to declare the existence of a specific microbial infection (e.g. Monkey Pox) without proving that it physically exists. It is even more outrageous to declare it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and to claim to have already developed vaccines to prevent it or make it less virulent/dangerous.

There is no valid reason for any international organization to be involved in assessing whether what has been referred to as Monkey Pox exists or is caused by a virus (or whether any other alleged virus-causing disease exists for that matter). [5] No such entity should be recommending anything in the way of prevention or treatment. The copious number of fatal errors that have been made since 2020, by national and global bodies are so egregious, they must have been intentional. There are only two options; either these entities are hopelessly ignorant with respect to their claimed area of expertise, or they are engaged in a massive fraud (intention to deceive and injure). In either case, nothing that emanates from them can be believed or trusted. To date, not even one proven medical falsehood promulgated by the WHO, or any national health agency has been corrected/retracted. Worse yet, no apologies or any heartfelt expressions of regret or sympathy for the victims, have been given.

A monumental amount of data is available which prove that global and subsistent national health bodies are engaged in a massive and unconscionable program designed to damage the health of human beings. These entities continue to do so despite indisputable evidence that the injections they recommend (falsely referred to as vaccines) and increasingly mandate, are the cause of severe disability, disease and death. [5] Having abrogated any moral justification they might have had by choosing to harm those for whom they claim to exist, they should be disbanded in the public interest and on behalf of the common good of humanity.

End Notes:

[1] World Health Organization.

[2] The reason is that no virus has ever been properly proven to physical exist. The details are beyond the scope of this essay. For more information see: Do Viruses Physically Exist? Also see: A FAREWELL TO VIROLOGY (EXPERT EDITION), by Dr. Mark Bailey.

[3] FDA confesses: zero scientific evidence of "monkeypox virus" or contagion... not even a "genome" found by anyone... anywhere. This is the latest update to what was found using the FOI process in 2022. See number 4 below.

[4] See this attempt by Chirstine Massey to do just that: Challenge to "W.H.O.", etc. re "monkeypox virus" fraud/delusion... + FOI evidence + a summit. Note that as of 2022, the FOI process which was performed in an attempt to prove the physical existence of Monkey Pox failed to disclose even one proper scientific study, for example, there is “no record describing anyone on Earth finding and purifying any alleged ‘monkeypox virus’ from the bodily fluids of any diseased human, ever…”. Also see: Monkeypox Mythology - Dr Sam Bailey, 26 May 2022 and for additional background, see Mike Stone’s Viroliegy website article at: Category: Monkeypox.

[5] Internationalization of anything is more apt to lead to error and corruption than to anything truthful or properly functioning because a small error in the beginning is magnified/multiplied as it is passed along. Moreover, it violates the principle of subsidiarity which holds that those closest to a problem should be in control of resolving it. The fundamental underlying concept is that the further from the source that control is exercised, the less it serves those most affected by it. People at a distance (physically and organizationally) are completely insulated from those they allegedly serve. Most people have observed this phenomenon in the workplace.

[6] Since the roll-out of the so-called CV-19 vaccines in December 2020, there has been a staggering increase in disease, disability and death which cannot be explained by anything other than the “vaccines” themselves. Other potential factors have been carefully studied and eliminated from consideration, that is, they cannot explain what has occurred. For example, Life Insurance Companies have reported a marked increase in deaths since the rollout of the jabs commenced. “Five months after breaking the story of the CEO of One America insurance company saying deaths among working people ages 18-64 were up 40% in the third quarter of 2021, I can report that a much larger life insurance company, Lincoln National, reported a 163% increase in death benefits paid out under its group life insurance policies in 2021 compared to 2020…The reports show a more extreme situation than the 40% increase in deaths in the third quarter of 2021 that was cited in late December by One America CEO Scott Davison — an increase that he said was industry-wide and that he described at the time as ‘unheard of’ and ‘huge, huge numbers’ and the highest death rates that have ever been seen in the history of the life insurance business (variously estimated at up to 12 standard deviations from the mean)…From 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic, to 2020, the year of the Covid-19 virus, there was an increase in group death benefits paid out of only 9 percent. But group death benefits in 2021, the year the vaccine was introduced, increased almost 164 percent over 2020.” U.S. Life Insurance Company suffers 176% increase in payouts for Deaths among Young Adults in 2021 compared to 2019/2020 Average – The Expose (expose-news.com). There is a vast body of evidence which substantiates the morbidity and lethality of these products that simply can’t be denied.

