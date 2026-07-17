‘Strategic entrapment’: Dennis Kucinich on disastrous US-Israeli military merger from: The Grayzone, July 16. 2026. To access this very informative and important video, click HERE.

“Former US Rep. Dennis Kucinich joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to discuss Section 219, a measure insidiously inserted into the NDAA bill which will effectively merge the US and Israeli militaries across areas including AI, cyberwarfare, biotech, missile defense, and defense industrial production.



Kucinich explains why the bill will shatter what's left of American sovereignty and congressional oversight, contaminating the US military with Israeli spy technology, encouraging new levels of domestic repression while essentially forbidding any disentanglement from the strategically calamitous special relationship with Israel.”

“…in a new conversation with Robert Scheer, he (Kucinich) argues that Congress is now on the verge of crossing a line without precedent in American military history (bold emphasis mine). In the center of Kucinich’s warning is Section 219 of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, a provision he says would formally integrate key areas of U.S. and Israeli military development, including artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons, quantum sensing, cyber and electronic warfare, biotechnology, missile defense, drones and directed-energy systems…” For more information, see, Dennis Kucinich Warns Congress Is Quietly Merging the U.S. and Israeli War Machines.

My comment

The inclusion of this video does not mean I adhere to the left/right paradigm of political discourse as a meaningful organizing or participatory principle. It has proven to be a ruse by which the population is kept ignorant and controlled by hostile forces.

The parasite (Israel) fully intends to take-over the host (US) completely and irrevocably. This proposed bill makes formal what already exists in practice. The Zionist capture of the US could not have occurred without a powerful supernatural component e.g. Satanic/Luciferian influence in the form of (global) Talmudic Zionism (GTZ) which is completely incompatible with Christianity. In other words, it is impossible to be a Christian Zionist because the two are contradictory in every way.

The vast majority of people either can’t or refuse to believe that the problem with Zionism is not simply its genocidal ethnosupremicism but a total repudiation of the Decalogue (Ten Commandments), natural (moral) law and the Gospel of Christ. Zionism is Satanic to the core because it is based upon the false/invented (rabbinic) teaching found in the Talmud, a perversion of the Hebrew Old Testament scriptures. It is impossible that God’s chosen people could be a group of genocidal maniacs that violate all the Ten Commandments and the Gospel of Christ, which instead, makes them the Devil’s own.

No American should accept being yoked to a genocidal/mass-murdering regime. The proposed 2027 NDAA would make each US citizen complicit in genocide in a way they have never been before. Congressional oversight, including opposition to war through the people’s elected representatives, would be impossible. The very thought of it happening reminds us of:

“2 And he called out with a mighty voice,

‘Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great!

It has become a dwelling place of demons,

a haunt of every foul spirit, (bold emphasis mine throughout) a haunt of every foul and hateful bird;

3 for all nations have drunk the wine of her impure passion,

and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her,

and the merchants of the earth have grown rich with the wealth of her wantonness.’

4 Then I heard another voice from heaven saying,

‘Come out of her (Mystery Babylon or Babylon the Great), my people,

lest you take part in her sins,

lest you share in her plagues;

5 for her sins are heaped high as heaven,

and God has remembered her iniquities.

6 Render to her as she herself has rendered,

and repay her double for her deeds;

mix a double draught for her in the cup she mixed.

7 As she glorified herself and played the wanton,

so give her a like measure of torment and mourning.

Since in her heart she says, ‘A queen I sit,

I am no widow, mourning I shall never see,’

8 so shall her plagues come in a single day,

pestilence and mourning and famine,

and she shall be burned with fire;

for mighty is the Lord God who judges her.

9 And the kings of the earth, who committed fornication and were wanton with her, will weep and wail over her when they see the smoke of her burning; 10 they will stand far off, in fear of her torment, and say,

‘Alas! alas! thou great city,

thou mighty city, Babylon!

In one hour has thy judgment come.’”, (Revelation 18:2-10).

Some examples of Talmudic Zionism in practice include:

Talmudist Zionist Israel has perverted/inverted the 5 th. commandment to: “thou shalt kill/murder whomever you want to.”, as in, only Talmudic Zionists may murder indiscriminately. Think about over 80 years of genocide which began with the monstrous Nakba, the first widespread genocidal ethnic cleansing of Palestine which continues in Gaza, the West Bank and southern Lebanon, all war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Talmudist Zionist Israel has perverted/inverted the 7 th commandment to: “thou shalt lie whenever convenient”, as in, “by deception/deceit thou shalt do war.”, the motto of the Israeli intelligence service. Lying is not only allowed, it is expected and encouraged as a way of gaining advantage over non-Zionist goy. Note that the Satanic Noahide laws contain no prohibition against lying.

Talmudist Zionist Israel has perverted/inverted the 8th commandment to: “thou shalt steal whenever you want to.”, as in, only Talmudic Zionists have a right to private property. Think about at least 79 years of land-stealing from its neighbors.

A Sampling of prominent voices on the Israel problem:

“…the American people plainly, clearly and unmistakenly see that their government in Washington DC is totally and thoroughly owned by a foreign power (Israel).”, Chuck Baldwin, who has been arguing for years that the US is under Israeli occupation, largely because of Scofield/Darby dispensationalist (anti-Christian) doctrinal promulgation/adoption among American evangelical Protestants.

“It is time for the Satanic Zionist regime to be dismantled.”, Professor Seyed Mohamad Marandi.

“America has lost its sovereignty to Israel.”, Paul Craig Roberts.

“The current Israeli absorption of Gaza and the remaining fragments of the Palestinian West Bank do not signify the completion of the Zionist State of Israel. In Theodore Herzl’s description of Greater Israel, Egypt east of the Nile, Iraq west of the Euphrates, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon are part of the Zionist state in the making. In the past year Israeli government ministers have held up maps in front of TV cameras showing an expansion of Greater Israel from the Nile to Pakistan (bold emphasis mine throughout), which includes the entirety of Saudi Arabia. What the Muslim world, not just the Arabs whom Israel and its US ally have defeated, but also Iran, Turkey and perhaps Pakistan do not understand is that they, also, are targeted for termination…In the talks about peace there is never mention of the Zionist Agenda of Greater Israel. Not even the Iranian government has asked why Israel has a right to the entire territory of the Middle East. It is as if the Iranians, Turks, Saudis have never heard of the Zionist agenda of Greater Israel.”, Paul Craig Roberts

“Without the military defeat of Israel, there is no prospect for peace in the Middle East…as long as Israel is there, there will be no peace in the Middle East.”, Paul Craig Roberts.

“If there are any revolutionary movements in the West that want to concentrate on one thing that is going to make better the life of all humanity, it is now time to concentrate on dismantling the nuclear weapons of the genocidal Jewish colony.”, Laith Marouf.

“Israel, as many reasonable people by now agree, has to go. Israel, as a state, has to go.”, Tarik Cyril Amar

“…Palestine must be fully liberated from Israel, fully, not half of it not a third…whatever (but) fully. Palestine must become Palestine again.”, Tarik Cyril Amar

“IF this thing (NDAA of 2027 with section #219 intact) goes through, we’re going to have more wars…we would lose control over some basic (moral) principles and constitutional rights”…Their (Israel’s) enemies become our enemies even more so and America becomes more of a target…How did this thing get so far without even an open public debate?”, Dennis Kucinich.

“Israel is one of the most repressive countries on the planet…section 219 (of the proposed 2027 NDAA) is cancer, prevent the cancer.” Max Blumenthal.