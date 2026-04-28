In a very real sense, America has become the United States of Zionist West Israel. The legislative and executive branches of government are Zionist to the core, and it can effectively be argued that the judicial branch is as well. It was not an exaggeration when, decades ago, Patrick J. Buchanan said, “Capitol Hill is “Israeli occupied territory.”

So much of Washington D.C. is brainwashed by decades of Zionist propaganda. Because of that, Israel has successfully used the United States as its own private bank and armed forces, in pursuit of ethno-supremacist global hegemony. The strength behind Israel’s power/influence is the unqualified support it receives from the US and the west, which would end if Israel was forced to stand on its own.

Americans must never enter another proxy war for Israel. The gravely immoral Iran War must end, and the US should pay reparations for the damage it has done. All military/financial support for Israel should permanently cease. If the Israeli tail continues to wag the American dog, the people of the United States will be subject to perpetual foreign occupation and remain complicit in genocide, not to mention being at risk of Divine retribution.

Modern Israel is the very definition of an antisemitic/apartheid/rogue state and is a toxic scourge on civilization/humanity.

“it has become abundantly clear that after 250 years, a second American revolution is necessary. …it is way past time for the United States to declare independence from Israel (bold emphasis mine); a destructive, unhealthy 77-year liaison that has contributed to authoritarian creep, the dismantling of public liberty, and increasing domestic instability in both countries. For Palestinians and for all of mankind, the United States must free itself from its rogue ally. Washington’s continued financial, political, and military investment in a violent apartheid regime has been a tragedy that has ultimately led to Israel’s brazen and transparent genocide of Palestinians in Gaza today… The Palestinian struggle for freedom and self-determination is inseparable from the quest for justice and dignity in the United States and worldwide… freedom means the removal of the punishing and humiliating yoke of Israel’s apartheid occupation and daily hellish violence. For Americans, it means not being subjected to Israel’s relentless hasbara campaign of disinformation, intimidation, exploitation of the Holocaust, and distortion of antisemitism in order to crush criticism of its monstrous crimes against the Palestinian people. To paraphrase the Declaration of Independence: The current course of events and history of repeated injuries require that we declare to mankind in 2025 the causes which impel the dissolution of America’s political bonds with Israel. Let the “facts be submitted to a candid world”: It has, for over 80 years, been engaged in the theft and colonization of Palestinian land; systematically carrying out a campaign of brutalization, dehumanization, displacement, and ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Palestinian population.

It has, for 58 years, engaged in the unlawful occupation and crime of apartheid in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

It has, for 22 months, executed a policy of starvation in Gaza as a weapon of war.

It has employed a systematic strategy of humiliation to psychologically punish Palestinians.

It has been committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza for 22 months.

has, since October 7, 2023, dropped from 85,000 to 100,000 tons of explosives on densely populated Gaza.

It has indiscriminately bombed and destroyed infrastructure, farmland, homes, schools, hospitals, health facilities, mosques, churches, parks, cemeteries, libraries, museums, archives and cultural heritage sites.

It has killed more than 18,000 children since October 7, 2023, leaving many survivors orphaned, permanently disabled and traumatized.

It has imposed a siege of Gaza, blockading supplies of humanitarian aid.

It has replaced United Nations providers of aid with a US-Israeli militarized, chaotic aid operation run by mercenaries.

It has forced Gazans into military concentration camps (zones) with the aim of pressuring them into “voluntary” displacement.

It has allowed violent Jewish “settlers,” to wage a campaign of terror against Palestinians and their communities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

It has seized the sovereign territory of other nations by military force and continues to occupy it in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

It has waged thousands of unprovoked military attacks on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Yemen.

It has sent assassins into other countries to kill its political “enemies.”

It has refused to prosecute soldiers and “settlers” who have killed Americans.

It has imprisoned thousands of Palestinians without charges or trials.

It has subjected detainees to physical and mental abuse and inhumane conditions.

It has refused to be a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and has not accepted International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards over its nuclear weapons program.

It has flagrantly violated and never abided by international, humanitarian and human rights laws. Pointedly, since its establishment, Israel has exhibited disdain for international laws and for the body, the United Nations, created to uphold them…Israel has thoroughly colonized the political, economic, military, media, academic, and cultural fabric of life in the United States. It has become so entrenched, for example, that instead of working to end genocide, they have prioritized punishing those who protest it, militarized university campuses, and policed anti-Zionist political speech. The long-standing relationship with Tel Aviv, rooted in hegemonic interests, has not made the United States stronger. Mired in Israel’s conflicts and wars has made America weaker and contributed to anti-American sentiment in West Asia and the world… Liberty cannot be preserved unless US ties with Israel, the perpetrators of war and genocide, are severed.” From, Reclaiming the Republic: The Case for Breaking America’s Bonds with Israel by, Dr. M. Reza Behnam, The Palestine Chronicle, August 7, 2025.

The US should totally disengage from Israel now!

If this site was not being censored, the response would be massive. Will there be even one comment?