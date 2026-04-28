aka’s Substack

aka’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6d

I have already declared independence from the totalitarian state of Israel.

Reply
Share
Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
5d

I agree with the essence and most of the details of what you are writing here, but I question the role of M. Reza Benham. This article, for example, was written by Benham: https://znetwork.org/znetarticle/welcome-to-palestine-minnesota-life-under-occupation/. In it, he refers to the deaths of Pretti and Goode, as factual. At the time, using what information (including the published videos at the time) was available, I could never verify those deaths and question whether they actually occurred, which in turn raised the questions of what were the reasons those events were even staged? Perhaps Benham was just fooled and accepted uncritically that narrative. But could it be that Benham is furthering a false narrative, like so many others?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 aka J Shannon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture