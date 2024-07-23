There are certain modern-day preachers who seem very sincere but who make pronouncements that could potentially endanger the salvation of billions. It is extremely unfortunate that any professing/practicing Christian would teach that a person can be certain of going to heaven in the absence of being informed by God through special (personal) revelation (which is decidedly uncommon). Such a contention is completely antithetical to the Gospel which teaches clearly that it is Christ who will judge every human being upon their death (particular judgment) as well as all the nations, at the Last (General) Judgment. He will determine whether each person spends timeless eternity in heaven or Hell.

Consider these passages from the Old Testament: “Then shall the trees of the forest sing for joy before the Lord, for he comes to judge the earth.”, (1 Chronicles 16:33); “He will judge among the nations…”, (Psalms 110:6); “For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil.”, (Ecclesiastes 12:13); “I, the LORD, alone probe the mind and test the heart, to reward/judge everyone according to his ways, according to the merit of his deeds.”, (Jeremiah 17:10).

A few scriptures from the New Testament should suffice to establish the truth of this critically important teaching. Here are four very precise statements which Jesus Christ made on this subject: “Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.”, (Matthew 7:14); “Make every effort to enter through the narrow door. For many, I tell you, will try to enter and will not be able.” (Luke 13:24). If all that is required in order to be saved (go to heaven), is for someone to accept/believe that Jesus of Nazareth died a propitiatory death on the Cross, it would not be difficult to attain it. Recall, St. James said, “…even the demons believe—and shudder”, (James 2:19), and they are condemned eternally to Hell. He ends the section on Faith and Works thusly: “You see that a man is justified (saved from going to Hell) by works and not by faith (belief) alone.”, (James 2:24).

“For not even the Father judges anyone, but He has given all judgment to the Son.”, [emphasis mine throughout] (John 5:22); “and He has given Him authority to execute judgment, because He is the Son of Man.”, (John 5:27); “…the Father loves the Son and has given all things into his hand. He who believes in the Son has eternal life (salvation); he who does not obey the Son shall not see life (be condemned to Hell), but the wrath of God rests upon him.”, (John 3:35-36). It is clear from this last passage that “belief” refers not simply to intellectual ascent or acceptance of Christ’s identity and salvific mission, but also to whether or not we respond accordingly to His commands/instructions/teachings. This is why the word “obey” is used, followed by the confirmation that those who fail to obey the Son (Jesus Christ) are condemned to Hell.

“He (Christ) commanded us to preach to the people and to testify that he is the one appointed by God to be judge of the living and the dead.” [1], (Acts 10:42); “Because he has fixed a day on which he will judge the world in righteousness by a man (Jesus Christ) whom he has appointed; and of this he has given assurance to all by raising him from the dead.”, (Acts 17:31); So then, each of us will give an account of himself to God.” (Romans 14:12); “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil.”, (2 Corinthians 5:10); “I solemnly charge you in the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who is to judge the living and the dead, and by His appearing and His kingdom.”, (2 Timothy 4:1); “And just as it is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes (individual/particular) judgment.”, (Hebrews 9:27); “But they will give account to him (Jesus Christ) who is ready to judge the living and the dead.”, (1 Peter 4:5); “There is only one lawgiver and judge, he who is able to save and to destroy.”, (James 5:12); “Be patient therefore, brethren, until the coming of the Lord…do not grumble against one another that you may not be judged; behold, the judge (Jesus Christ), is standing at the door.”, (James 5:7-9).

And I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse, and He who sat on it is called Faithful and True (Jesus Christ) and in righteousness He judges and wages war.”, (Revelation [Apocalypse] 19:11); “Then I saw a great white throne and him (Jesus Christ) who was seated on it. From his presence earth and sky fled away, and no place was found for them. And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne, and books were opened. Then another book was opened, which is the book of life. And the dead were judged by what was written in the books, according to what they had done. And the sea gave up the dead who were in it, Death and Hades gave up the dead who were in them, and they were judged, each one of them, according to what they had done.”, (Revelation 20:11-14).

The idea that people could allegedly know they are going to heaven (without special [personal] revelation from God), by judging themselves, taking biblical passages out of context, and in a way which is contradictory to the full Gospel of Christ, is egregious. How many souls have been lost to Hell because of this heretical teaching? Clearly brought to mind is: “An enemy (Satan) has done this…”, (Matthew 13:28). Moreover, Jesus Christ specifically taught: “Blessed are the poor in spirit; for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.”, (Matthew 5:3). To be poor in spirit is to have true humility before God, “Humble yourselves before the Lord and he will exalt you.”, (James 4:10), meaning, to understand that we as human beings can do nothing good on our own without God’s direct and indirect assistance/permission, “…Without me you can do nothing”, (John 15:5). Even when tempted by the Devil, it is God who allows Satan to do so as a test of our fidelity to Him (Job). It is useful to read the entire book of Job to see how severe this testing can be. St. Theresa of Jesus (Avilla) [2], one of the greatest experts in practical mystical theology, consistently stressed the importance of true humility for anyone attempting to walk the way of perfection and to achieve a contemplative life of prayer. To think it possible to know how one will be judged by Jesus Christ upon one’s death is really the height of arrogance/pride, which is one of the 7 deadly sins, the very opposite of the virtue of humility. It is the sin of Lucifer and to a lesser degree, that of Adam and Eve.

It should be unnecessary to say that if one is wrong in believing they are going to heaven, they have lost everything. However, if one accepts the testimony of Christ and the Apostles that there is no assurance of going to heaven [3] and one behaves according to Christ’s commands, this is the safest course and that which is most likely to result in achieving the beatific vision (gaining entrance to heaven).

End Notes:

[1] See Apostles and Nicene Creeds as well as the Didache of the Apostles, all of which state unequivocally that it is Jesus Christ who judges each person and decides their ultimate fate, that is, whether they eternally reside in heaven or hell.

[2] See for example her, The Way of Perfection and My Life.

[3] Unless one is given assurance by God that they will go to heaven (very few are).

Share

Leave a comment