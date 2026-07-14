Americans have been subjected to over 75 years of brainwashing with respect to the Talmudic/Satanic character of Israel. The United States has been under the control of Global Talmudic Zionism (GTZ) for most of that time, especially the past 25 years. Recall that by the mid 1990’s, “main-stream” media in the US was owned by forces that effectively eliminated all journalism critical to Zionism and the Israeli regime. Concomitant with that was the purchase of the US Congress and the Executive branch of government by the Zionist/Israeli lobby and its billionaire backers in the US and elsewhere.

Today, [there is no US foreign policy independent of Talmudic Zionist Israeli dictates], and it cannot/will not be changed by elections unless/until the truly despicable nature/behavior of Zionist Israel is understood by Americans. Whether that can happen is uncertain but it appears extremely improbable because the supernatural (read Satanic) nature of Global Talmudic Zionism remains hidden.

I agree with most of what Paul Craig Roberts has written in the piece below. His statement that, “The American Democrat Party is the only party in the Western World that is emerging as a political party aware of Israel’s Satanic inhumanity”, is, only partially correct, however. Both political parties in the US are controlled by Satanically inspired Zionists. Only candidates supportive of the genocidal/land-stealing (Greater Israel Project) policies of Zionist Israel will be elected/selected for high office in America. A few outliers will make no difference. Only if the immoral nature of Global Talmudic Zionism is widely understood, is there any possibility that the US could free itself of Zionist influence/control.

J. Shannon

The Israelization of America

by Paul Craig Roberts

Israel has such contempt for its American puppet doll, into which Israeli operative President Donald Trump has turned a once proud United States, that US Representative Ro Khanna and his fact-finding delegation in the West Bank were detained by criminal “Israeli settlers” armed with US Army machine guns who had no right to be in what remains of Palestine’s West Bank.

Khanna and the US delegation were at a village destroyed by the “Israeli Settlers,” an extremist apartheid group operating outside Israeli and international law, not only tolerated by Netanyahu but also encouraged by him. The Israeli illegal invaders destroyed the village and its residents and is incorporating the Palestinian land into Israel. The American media, which is solicitous of Israel, never reports these atrocities, and Rep. Khanna went to see what the truth is. After all, as the Israeli-owned US Congress is in the process of merging the US and Israeli states into one (my bold emphasis throughout), Khanna thought he should find out more about the content of America’s new identity.

When the Israeli Defense Force appeared, it took the side of the illegal murderous settlers. Eventually Khanna got through to the US Embassy. The Israeli-worshipping US Ambassador Huckabee was able to comprehend that if a US Representative and an American delegation were machine-gunned by Israeli extremists it could become a problem for the pro-Israel Trump regime. Forces arrived to secure the release of the Americans.

This is what it means to be a lowly American today. You are a nothing to Israel and its powerful lobbies but a fool to be taken advantage of. America’s Israel-owned Congress is about to pass two laws. One merges the American state with Israel. The other criminalizes Americans who criticize or protest Israel’s criminality. The US media is afraid to report these attacks on American sovereignty.

The Republican Party and President Trump are 100% behind the subordination of America to Israel. Deceived Americans have been fighting in behalf of Israel’s domination of the Middle East for the entirety of the 21st century. American money and lives were used by Israel to destroy three countries that stood in the way of Greater Israel–from the Nile to Pakistan as Israeli government ministers recently expressed it–Iraq, Libya, and Syria. The Israeli-dominated US governments disguised their subservience to Israel as a “war on terror.” In fact it was a war of terror in which Washington adopted the Israeli practice of focusing on the murder of women and children.

To retrieve America’s honor from its total debasement by Israel is beyond the ability of the brainwashed American conservatives and Republican Party.

US Rep. Khanna, a California Democrat says, correctly, “If you’re unwilling to speak up for Palestinian human rights, if you’re unwilling to speak up against the genocide in Gaza, the apartheid in the West Bank, then you are morally compromised.” Try to find a Republican or a member of the Trump regime who will say this truth.

Trump’s Washington is alone in supporting Israel’s illegal confiscation of Palestine as Israeli territory. Essentially, under Trump the US and Israel are already merged. International law and almost every country except the US regards Israel’s use of “settlers” to confiscate Palestinian villages in the West Bank as totally illegal under international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention. The Trump regime stands with Israel in total defiance of international law and Christian morality. How can any American support such evil?

The UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council have adopted numerous resolutions declaring Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory illegal under international law. But like the League of Nations, the United Nations has no enforcement power.

Iran is the only government in the world of 200 countries that says it stands in defense of Palestine. But it remains to be seen if Iran will actually do anything.

The American Democrat Party is the only party in the Western World that is emerging as a political party aware of Israel’s Satanic inhumanity. Support for the Israeli criminal regime among Democrats has fallen from 59% eight years ago in 2018 to 22% today. Brainwashed Democrats are a shrinking minority.

So the question for patriotic Americans is this: Do we want to stick with Republicans and be merged with Satanic Israel, or do we want to support Khanna as president and hope he can avoid Mossad assassination and relieve Americans of the moral dilemma of the Republicans’ unconditional support for Satanic Israel. What is worst, being morally compromised by barbarism or being overrun by immigrant-invaders?

Notice:

This article by Paul Craig Roberts was provided for educational purposes only. The link to the original is: The Israelization of America.

Paul Craig Roberts’ columns may be reprinted, disseminated, and translated on the condition that a link is provided to the articles on www.paulcraigroberts.organd that the following disclaimer is included:

Permission to reprint Dr. Roberts’ columns does not imply that Dr. Roberts endorses the websites or media organizations that republish his columns or that he approves of the content of the websites, media outlets or books that republish his columns.

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