There is a very intriguing piece at the Frequency Files entitled: Are 'In Silico' Genomics a Gateway to Symptom Induction? by Bodhisattvas Betty, that asks the question: is it possible, through EMF’s, to alter gene expression remotely? The idea would be to either make favorable or harmful changes in gene expression by using various frequency bands of remote controlled, electromagnetic radiation. If detrimental changes are desired, the technology could be used to induce disease states (acute and chronic) as well as death, all of which could be accomplished covertly.

Several questions arise. For example, can this be accomplished without anything invasive being done to the animals/humans in whom the EMF induced gene alteration is desired? The one mouse study cited (2014), states that iron particles were “attached” to specific segments/sequences of DNA which controlled insulin production, ("We found tethering the ferritin to the TRPV1 channel to be most effective.)" This was described as non-invasive which may be false. Precise details, which were not available at the link provided: 'Radiogenetics' seeks to remotely control cells, genes, make it difficult to be certain how “non-invasive” the “tethering” process was. One possibility might be that the attachment was achieved through either intramuscular or subcutaneous injection of the iron storage molecular, Ferritin. If so, the obvious analogy to the CV19 injections presents itself as a possibility.

Mouse Study Takeaway: gene expression resulting in insulin production was subsequently “triggered” using targeted radio frequency. A very interesting statement is the following:

“a particularly disturbing line of research [—known as wave genetics—] has demonstrated that frequency-based signals alone can induce biological effects identical to chemical poisoning, without any physical toxin present. These findings suggest that illness may not always result from microbes or toxins as we have been told but could instead be triggered by targeted frequencies that interfere with biological processes…Could mass outbreaks be the result of coordinated electromagnetic exposures rather than viral contagion? Could past pandemics have been mischaracterized as viral when, in reality, they were engineered frequency-based events? If so, this would fundamentally alter our entire understanding of disease transmission and public health.”

This author has posted in the past on the possibility that the so-called CV19 apparent pandemic might have been at least in part the result of EMF exposure in multiple geographic locations, used as a way to simulate a pandemic. Three different papers were referred to in the past and this post by the Frequency Files is germane to that possibility.