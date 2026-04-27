The recent post entitled: The Iran War: Immoral, Illegal, Reprehensible, made multiple references to Just War Doctrinal Criteria. Readers should find this piece useful in further organizing their thoughts with respect to war in general and the Iran war in particular. Traditional Catholic teaching has been extensive on the issue of war. The entire just war doctrinal corpus dates to the time of Saint Augustine (fourth century) in the Christian tradition although there are less developed elements of it to be found before that time, in other eras.

Prior to the Augustinian formulation but after the death of Christ, the early Christian Church Fathers favored pacifism for a variety of scriptural/traditional and political reasons. Saint Augustine’s approach was as much a response and alternative to Christian pacifism as it was a moral theory with respect to war. The two basic tenets of just war theory include

1) the justification, cause or intent of a particular war must be morally licit, so-called jus ad bellum [just cause] and

2) the way in which the war is conducted/prosecuted must be morally just (avoiding acts that are intrinsically evil in themselves such as rape, torture, use of inhumane weapons etc.), referred to as jus in bello [just conduct]. The just war doctrine as developed over roughly 1700 years has many elements as outlined below.

The following represents a detailed elucidation of traditional Catholic Just War Criteria:

1) Jus Ad Bellum (the right to commence war)

· Lawful Authority—only the legitimate, sovereign authority of the state/nation, charged with promoting the common good, may declare war. Authority must be ordered to the welfare of the people—not to private factions or interests that are averse/contrary to the common good. Authority is lawful only to the extent that it is ordered toward justice under the Divine Law. · Just Cause—as a defense against aggression, not offensively/unprovoked. Saint Augustine taught that war must only redress wrongs and restore what is unjustly taken. Saint Robert Bellarmine held that war must only be waged to ward off an injury, sometimes stated as “harm must be lasting, grave and certain (not potential). My commentary: this means war cannot be preventive. The doctrine of pre-emption is therefore rejected. · Right Intention—the intent must be ordered to the common good and the securing of peace. Saint Augustine condemns the thirst for vengeance, cruelty and the lust for power. Saint Robert Bellarmine taught that war must not be for injuring others or enlarging empire. Only a sincere desire for the common good and peace are valid intentions. · Last Resort—all other means of putting an end to the injustice must have been shown to be impractical or ineffective. All peaceful means must genuinely be exhausted. My commentary: in practice, this is virtually never the case. · Reasonable Chance of Success—there must be serious prospects of success. A war that cannot achieve a just and lasting peace is not justified. · Proportionality—the use of arms must not produce evils and disorders worse than the evil to be eliminated. My commentary: modern warfare with all its destructive force makes this criterion extremely difficult to meet, if ever. By inference, it is apparent that the use of nuclear weapons is always immoral because it violates multiple elements of Jus Ad Bellum and virtually every element of Jus In Bello.

2) Jus In Bello (the right conduct of war)

· Moral Limits Remain—even when war is just, the conduct of war must always conform to the moral law. · Must Respect/Protect Non-Combatants—non-combatants, wounded soldiers and prisoners must be respected and treated humanely. · Indiscriminate Destruction is Prohibited—every act of war directed to the indiscriminate destruction of whole cities or vast areas with their inhabitants is a crime against God and man which merits firm and unequivocal condemnation. · Must Protect the Innocent—Saint Robert Bellarmine cautioned against the direct targeting of innocents, declaring it forbidden as is violence against them by trickery (perfidy is an example of this [e.g. attacking an opponent while negotiating]). Direct intentional killing of the innocent is always absolutely forbidden, and even incidental harm must be proportional. The doctrine of double effect (indirect killing where it is foreseeable but not sought) allows harm under very strict circumstances but in practice is extremely difficult to satisfy.

Modern warfare includes aerial bombardment which by its very nature is extremely indiscriminate, even when target sets are carefully chosen using the best intelligence data available. The probability that innocent non-combatants will be maimed or killed is real enough to make it categorically immoral. Attacks from the air make it impossible to see/face one’s adversary having the psychological effect of dehumanizing them which makes it more difficult to be at peace with them (the primary goal that should be sought).

Examples of US wars that have been immoral by Just War Doctrinal Criteria (some have failed virtually every one of the above criteria), include, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Afghanistan War, the Iraq War of 2003, the Iran War of 2025 (aka, The Twelve Day War) and the Iran War of 2026 (aka the Forty Day War aka the Ramadan War). Readers are encouraged to use these criteria in evaluating other US wars and conflicts.

Just War Criteria must be Unanimous:

In evaluating a war, it is important to understand that if any of the above elements are violated, it is unjust. Military conflict is so destructive, particularly in the 21st century and given the advanced technology available, war should be thought of as inherently evil, in contradistinction to how it was viewed centuries ago. Glorifying war is an abomination and is to be condemned. For background, including a detailed discussion of the relevant moral principles, see, Is Killing Human Beings Ever Morally Permissible? A Timely Piece.