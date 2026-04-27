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Tom Tunes
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A timely piece, JShannon, especially with a world in which the rulers are threatening the workers with another world war. I just finished reading David Irving’s “Apcalypse 1945: The Destruction of Dresden” that deals exactly with this topic. The RAF and the US Strategic Air Command, at the insistence of Churchill, Stalin and Roosevelt, carried out the deliberate destruction of all of the old, historic center of Dresden, much of the surrounding residential areas and the death of somewhere between 135-250 thousand people (overwhelmingly civilian, mainly women, children and old men, along with large numbers of refugees that had swollen the population of the city). This destruction was accomplished by four air raids within a 16 hour period on February 13-14, 1945. It’s intent, by this mass murder, was to lower the morale of the German population and reduce their support of the war.

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