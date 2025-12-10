Something has been circulating for several years that is referred to as the “flat-earth” hypothesis. I won’t bury the lead: I think this is a psychological operation (psyop) designed to make people doubt everything they know and to not have confidence in their ability to engage in rational thought and logical reasoning. It is intended to be intentionally destabilizing and make people easy to control/influence/manipulate.

Obvious questions that come to mind are,

1) What is meant by “flat?”

2) Does the “flat-earth” hypothesis allow for the 3 dimensions of space even though only a 2-dimensional figure can be truly referred to as flat? A flat earth could either be a line without width and height (a very strange [unidimensional world) or a plane (length and width) but no height (think of the mind experiments with “flat-landers”). If a third physical dimension of height is added and is anything more than zero, the resultant figure can no longer be referred to as flat in any meaningful sense. It might resemble a cake-pan with top, bottom and four sides. Is that what most flat-earth proponents mean? Surely flat-earth enthusiasts don’t deny three-dimensional space (length, width, height). On the other hand, the word “flat” is sometimes used to refer to terrain that lacks hills or mountains. A better term in that context would probably be “level” as it avoids the problem of dealing with a non-zero height dimension.

In other contexts, the word flat actually refers to the lack of any appreciable width dimension where there are length and height but no width (imagine an infinitely thin wall) but experience teaches that this also is an impossibility, and finally,

3) what if any evidence supports the idea that the earth is flat? These are all issues with which a flat earth proponent must deal (there are many others) to avoid logical absurdities/inconsistencies.

The need for a Cosmological Model

Another important consideration is whether anyone has proposed a detailed cosmological model for the flat-earth hypothesis? Most people are very familiar with the spherical earth model of the solar system in which the earth rotates (spins) on its axis once every 24 hours and completes one revolution around the sun each year, i.e, Heliocentrism. I can think of many reasons why the earth must be spherical. Can you think of any reasons why the earth must be flat if we are to explain observations available to all?

Here are some reasons why I think the spherical earth hypothesis is correct, and the flat-earth hypothesis is wrong:

1) In the northern hemisphere where I live, the sun rises ~45 degrees further south (roughly 135 degrees on the compass) in December than it does in July when it rises almost due east (~90 degrees). How can this be explained unless the earth is spherical and revolves around the sun with a specific [eccentricity (shape of earth’s orbit), obliquity (axial tilt), precession (direction Earth’s axis of rotation is pointed?]

1) If the earth is flat, why does the sun “rise” in the east and “set” in the west?

2) If the earth is flat, why is there a sun “rise” and sun “set” at all?

3) In the summer, there are over 15 hours of daylight where I live, in the winter, roughly 10 hours of daylight. In the extreme arctic, it is daylight for 24 hours per day in the summer and there is total darkness, day and night, in winter. How is this explained if the earth is flat? It is quite easy to explain if the earth is spherical as described in #1 above.

4) If the earth is flat, why does the sun appear higher in the sky in the northern hemisphere during summer and lower in the sky during winter. If the earth is spherical as described in # 1 above, this is explained.

5) If the earth is spherical, rotates (on an axis at roughly 23.5 degrees relative to the plane of its orbit) every 24 hours and revolves around the sun in ~365 days, it is easy to account for the change of seasons and the markedly increased temperature of summer and much lower temperatures in winter. How do we account for this if the earth is flat?

6) For very long distances for example in the northern hemisphere, jet airliners do not fly a straight-line from one point to another. They fly a shorter route than the straight-line distance by using the shorter distance to be found where the earth is less broad. They do this to conserve fuel and time. How does a flat earth account for this?

7) When a tall ship (think of a cruise ship 12-14 stories above the water line), approaches land, only the upper-most levels can be seen initially. As the ship gets closer, more of the lower parts of the ship can be visualized as well. If the earth is spherical, this can easily be explained, if it is flat, it cannot be accounted for.

8) The view from high altitude plane flights and pictures from high altitude balloons and satellites in low-earth orbit reveal that the horizon is curved.

9) If the earth is flat, what is on the non-surface side of the earth? How deep is the alleged flat earth? Is it thousands of miles deep or much less? If the only significant spatial dimensions are length and width (flat), how is this different from the world inhabited by the imaginary “flatlanders” who have no height dimension?

10) If the flat-earth theory doesn’t deny the spatial dimension of height wouldn’t a flat earth have to be like a cake-pan with 6 sides if there is a height dimension? How could the height dimension beneath the surface be measured? What is on the other 5 sides of the “cake pan?” How could we know?

11) If the earth is flat, why do we not hear of people reaching the edge of the earth?

12) If the earth is flat what is the explanation for the 4 major compass directions north, south, east and west? How do we know which direction to take to get from point A to point B in a flat earth? Why did Columbus sail west to get to the New World? How did he know which direction to go? If the voyage of Magellan was the first to circumnavigate the world by sea, how is that possible if the earth is flat? If the earth is flat, how do we interpret the flight of Amelia Erhardt, (the first woman to attempt to circumnavigate the globe by air)? If the earth is flat, how do we interpret the orbital space flights of Russian cosmonauts and American Astronauts?

13) Why is the trajectory of rockets ascending into space always in an easterly direction? If the earth is rotating around its axis in a counterclockwise direction as viewed from the north pole (assuming the earth is spherical), this makes complete sense. If the earth is flat and not moving, it does not.

14) If the earth is flat, doesn’t that require that the moon is also flat if we are to be consistent?

15) If the earth is flat, doesn’t that mean all other planets in the solar system are flat as well?

16) If the earth is flat, why do Saturn’s rings appear round/oval when viewed through a telescope?

17) If the earth is flat, why does the sun appear round?

18) If the earth is flat, what would it look like from space, (a line, a rectangular shaped box, other)?

How to apply the scientific method:

Consider that science involves formulating hypotheses and then designing empirical experiments to see how well the results fit with the tentative/working hypothesis. Assuming that the experiments are well-designed, it should be possible to ascertain whether the empirical findings fit with the initial hypothesis. If they do, the hypothesis is tentatively confirmed, subject to more testing. If not, the hypothesis must either be altered to fit the empirical evidence or discarded in favor of another one, more in keeping with the accumulated evidence. Here are some questions for interested parties to consider. Has the spherical earth hypothesis been empirically tested and found to be an excellent fit with the data? If so, what are those experiments? Has the flat earth hypothesis been empirically tested? If so, what are the experiments that have been done and do they fit with the flat earth hypothesis?

An Empirical Test:

Take a set of binoculars and if available, a low-powered portable telescope to west-Texas where there are no mountains and where it appears to be extremely flat. When I traveled there, I was amazed at how it seemed flat in every direction, (to my naked eye). This could have made me hypothesize that the earth is flat and not spherical. To empirically test the idea, one could erect a two story (~24 foot high “road sign” resembling a billboard like those that appear along major interstate highways in a deserted area where there are no buildings, interstates or busy roads. Paint it a very bright color so that it can be seen from a distance. Begin traveling in a straight line away from the billboard along a predetermined compass heading. Turn back at recorded intervals (for example, every 100 yards) and look toward the billboard, with the naked eye, the binoculars and the telescope (which will be more useful as the distance increases substantially). Record in detail what is seen at each distance. We know from experience that, depending on atmospheric conditions, large objects can be seen by the unaided eye for roughly 10 miles. Notice whether the entire billboard from top to bottom can be visualized at each distance and whether the image is identical, irrespective of whether viewed with the naked eye, the binoculars or the telescope. If they are not identical, record how they differ. If the earth is flat, the image should be completely present in the field of vision at whatever distance it can be seen, irrespective of whether it is viewed with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope. Eventually, the image will no longer be visible with the naked eye and even with the binoculars but for some distance further it will be visible with the telescope. If the earth is spherical, the entire billboard image should be visible at close distances, but the bottom portion will disappear as distance is increased. Eventually, only the very top of the billboard image will be visible. Other simpler variations of the experiment exist. For example, notice as the sun sets when looking at a tall building, (for example, one of 40-50 stories). As the sun goes down, the sun lights up the entire side of the building initially. As the sun sinks further in the sky, only the higher parts of the sides of the building are lit up. Eventually, only the very top. These kinds of experiment/observations were first conducted by viewing tall-masted ships at distance where it was noticed that when barely visible, only the ship’s mast was apparent. Gradually as the ship got closer, lower portions of the ship became visible as well. This was one early empirical proof that the earth is spherical.