A dentist named Dr. Lundstrom, commissioned micro-Raman spectroscopic analysis (of a local anesthetic that he uses in his practice) through the University of Boulder, Colorado. The results were highly significant. Here are two short snippets from his website :

“Is there Graphene in dental anesthetic?

We asked the University of Colorado Boulder to test samples of dental anesthetic. We sent samples of Articaine Hydrochloride 4% and epinephrine 1:200,000, lot number (10) 230109 for testing. The testing was completed using Raman Microspectroscopy. At the conclusion of testing, Jessica C. Hankins, Sr Professional Research Assistant, Raman Microspectroscopy and Geomicrobiology Lab Manager reports ‘I can affirm the presence of graphene oxide particles in this anesthetic with high confidence.’”

Here is a link to the full report

“Who have we contacted about testing the dental anesthetic?

We have reached out to many sources to inquire about getting testing completed either through them/their universities or asking them to provide us with contacts for a trusted testing site. Along with asking for testing to be completed, we have also provided some of the sources with samples of dental anesthetic for testing. Below you will see the efforts we have made in trying to pursue testing and some of the responses we have received…”

This is evidence which adds to the microscopic work done by multiple citizen investigators over the past several years that strongly suggested that GFN’s are present in injectable local anesthetics. This should be correlated with the original work of Dr. Pablo Campra, who first reported the presence of graphene in samples of CV19 “vaccines” in 2021.

