by: Paul Craig Roberts

https://www.newarab.com/news/us-presbyterian-church-votes-recognise-gaza-genocide

The Presbyterian Church voted last week to recognize the genocide in Gaza and supports an arms embargo and divestment from Israel.

“The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA), also known as the PCUSA, voted to officially adopt a resolution that will have the institution identify Israel’s war on Gaza as a genocide, lobby US Congress for an arms embargo against Israel and encourage its members to boycott Israeli products that contribute to its war.

“The vote was 454-15.

“‘The overwhelming votes our church made this week signal a major shift in public opinion on Palestine,’ Bob Ross, Steering Committee member of the Palestine Justice Network (PJN) of the Presbyterian Church, told The New Arab.

“Ross notes that Presbyterians come from across the political divide and are located in every corner of the US, making it a politically and geographically diverse denomination.”

This is a good development, but it is many years too late. All of Palestine is now, or about to be, absorbed into Israel, and the Zionists have begun the absorption of Lebanon and Syria. https://www.rt.com/news/642456-israel-troops-occupied-territories-lebanon/ Moreover, it is unclear what it means for Presbyterians . Thirty-eight US states have laws on the books that deprive Americans of jobs and contracts with the state governments if they support boycotts of, and divestment from, Israel.

It was about 20 years ago that I hosted a member of an Israeli delegation that had come to the US to try to convince the Presbyterian Church at its annual meeting to divest from Israel because of Israel’s expanding occupation and absorption of Palestine into Israel. The delegation had no Israeli or philanthropic funding and was on a shoestring budget and sought support where they could find it which was room and board in American homes. The delegation failed to win over the Presbyterian Church. My reward for supporting an honest and moral effort to reduce Israeli violence against Palestinians was to be branded an anti-semite by the Jewish Anti-Defamation League whose only function is to defame all critics or suspected critics of Israel, just as today those who protest Israel’s genocide of Palestine are branded anti-semites. Contrary to the Zionists’ intention, they have made “anti-semite” a badge of honor. We see this in the declining support of the American people for Israel and in the Presbyterian Church’s belated action.

But we don’t see it in the US government headed by Donald Trump. Some entertain the idea of a Washington-Israeli split over Iran. But elsewhere the Trump subservience to Israel continues to move rapidly forward. During Trump’s first term he alone among the governments of the world accepted Israel’s seizure of West Jerusalem in order to institutionalize and thereby legalize Israel’s expansion into West Jerusalem. In what was regarded as a scandalous violation of international law by the US, Trump moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to West Jerusalem.

This was just the beginning. A few days ago on July 1 the Trump regime signed an agreement with Israel to build a US Embassy on stolen Palestinian land in West Jerusalem. The agreement signed by the Trump regime violates Jerusalem’s international legal status as Israeli occupied Palestinian territory, territory impermissible for an occupying power to appropriate. The United Nations, human rights organizations, the Israeli Adalah Legal Center, and almost all governments do not accept Israel’s annexation of West Palestine as its status is enshrined in international law. Governments that do not accept international law are rogue states. Thus, the American president has designated the United States as a rogue state to join Israel in this classification. Be a Proud American.

The US ambassador to Israel, the despicable Mike Huckabee, made his contribution to legalizing the theft by declaring: “We are going to plant our flag, our American flag, on the soil of Jerusalem for a permanent and a brand-new embassy compound that will serve as our mothership of diplomatic activities here in Israel.”

The Israeli Adalah Legal Center criticized Washington for directly endorsing “Israel’s unlawful mechanisms of dispossession and displacement.”

The US has been shielding Israel’s crimes through out Israel’s 79-year theft of Palestine and expulsion of Palestinians, speaking all the while about a “two-state solution” to cover up the fact of the one-state solution that was emerging. During the Bush and Obama regimes, Washington went further and under the guise of a “war on terror” destroyed Iraq, Libya, and Syria for the Zionist agenda of Greater Israel, thus removing three of the “seven countries in five years.” Norman Podhoretz, the editor of the Jewish magazine Commentary, had called for the US to destroy seven Muslim Middle East countries in five years. The Zionist neoconservatives who controlled the George W. Bush and Obama regimes, as well as the current Trump regime, repeated the agenda of seven countries in five years. Four star general Wesley Clark, commander of US forces in Europe, reported on television that he was apprised of the Zionist agenda by Pentagon generals. The whore American media lied to the American people that it was a war on terror against Saddam Hussein’s “weapons of mass destruction,” Assad’s “chemical weapons,” just as the whores lie to us that the war against Iran is about “Iran’s nuclear weapons.” Insouciant Americans are too far removed from reality to have any understanding of how they, their lives, and their money are being used, not for them, but for Israel. They are true dumbshits.

The international complaints about Washington helping Israel complete the absorption into Israel of Palestine by building a US Embassy in West Jerusalum are valid but meaningless, as Palestine no longer exists. The Israelis have already announced that all of Gaza is to be incorporated into Israel and have unleashed the “Israeli settlers” to finish driving Palestinians out of the tiny parcel of the West Bank that remains. With Palestine’s existence over and done with, Trump is hard at work bribing and threatening the Lebanese government to use Lebanon’s army to disarm the Hezbollah militia that has repeatedly turned back Israeli’s attempts to begin the absorption of Lebanon into Greater Israel by occupying southern Lebanon. As the task of disarming Hezbollah is beyond Israel’s ability, it is obviously beyond the ability of Lebanon’s official army. Supposedly, a deal is in the works whereby Trump will allocate US troops to the task. Having failed to overthrow Iran for Israel, Trump is making amens to Israel by offering to take on Hezbollah.

Iran’s agreement to participate in peace talks might turn out to be the fatal mistake that dooms all Muslims in the Middle East. Trump is using the “peace talks” to freeze Iranian military action against Israel and limit support for Hezbollah. If the Israeli-Americans can find a way around Iran’s war-fighting capability, Israeli nibbling away at Lebanon can proceed.

Meanwhile Israel is busy at work absorbing Israeli-occupied Syrian territory.

The world continues to look the other way while the Zionist agenda of Greater Israel moves forward.

Blindness to reality seems to be a special attribute of Americans. Americans are unaware that Israel’s bold takeover of the entire US government, aided and abetted by President Trump who is committing high treason against his own country and has completely betrayed his naive MAGA supporters, is moving rapidly forward. The Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency recently again identified Israel as a counterintelligence threat to the United States. The response of the Israeli bought-and-paid-for US president and Congress is to use the 2027 US National Defense authorization Act to destroy the sovereignty of the United States by integrating the Israeli government into America’s executive, military, technological, intelligence and research institutions, thereby giving Israel far more control over US government policies than the American people have. This is going on right now as we celebrate our independence from England while gaining a far more dreadful master.

Dennis Kucinich, a Democrat member of the House who was redistricted out of his seat by his own party because he could not be relied on to vote against his constituents’ interest on every vote, describes the surrender of American sovereignty to Israel:

See also: “New Bipartisan Bill Seeks to Outlaw Criticism of Israel and Jewish Power,” https://www.unz.com/estriker/new-bipartisan-bill-seeks-to-outlaw-criticism-of-israel-and-jewish-power/

Americans, most of them, are not sufficiently intelligent, knowledgable, or aware to realize that they are a captive people. They are captives of Israel, of the MAGA delusion, of the military-security complex, the agri-business industry, Big Pharma, the digital revolution which has them sitting there stupidly scrolling their cell phones while their independence shrivels away unnoticed.

White ethnics are demonized as racists and anti-semites and are being reduced to legal inferiority. In Britain, the chief of the prosecutorial service has declared, in effect, that black criminals are not to be prosecuted but their white victims are. Here we see the success of decades of propaganda that all injustice in the world is due to white racism. Colonialism has been explained by Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Yale, for decades as an exercise in white supremacy. This has been taught to the multicultural hordes who are overrunning white ethnic countries, producing violence in place of love and kisses.

Essentially, the white liberals wallowing in their own assumed guilt have destroyed white ethnicities. Jean Raspail describes our future best in The Camp of the Saints.

Trump represents the Israeli Zionists. The Democrats represent the immigrant-invaders. No one represents Americans. We are a betrayed people. And we do not rise up in anger. We just accept our demise convinced of our racist guilt and anti-semitism, a pitiful people who have lost their independence by failing to defend it. Just beer and fireworks and mindlessness.

Notice:

This article by Paul Craig Roberts is extremely timely and was provided for educational purposes. The link to the original is: Donald Trump Has Sold Out America and the Muslim Middle East to Israel.

Paul Craig Roberts’ columns may be reprinted, disseminated, and translated on the condition that a link is provided to the articles on www.paulcraigroberts.org and that the following disclaimer is included:

Permission to reprint Dr. Roberts’ columns does not imply that Dr. Roberts endorses the websites or media organizations that republish his columns or that he approves of the content of the websites, media outlets or books that republish his columns.

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