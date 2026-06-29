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Tom Tunes
Jun 30

Thank you for this commentary, AKA. There is much to ponder in this essay and certainly it is important to recognize this Talmudic sect that presently carries much sway in our world. For those who may not profess a faith they still must choose to live by a moral code and the simple Christian 10 commandments are a good start for moral code to live by. But even they may be subject to conditions, imo. For example, condemnation of theft, or even murder, is a blanket condemnation I believe. Yet, are there not circumstances, for example, when fighting a life and death struggle with a powerful enemy, that justify a righteous individual to either steal or murder? I believe there are, but I don’t believe all Christians would agree with me.

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