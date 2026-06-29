A Persistent Debate:

There is a dispute ongoing in the so-called alternative media with respect to whether the United States controls Israel or Israel the United States. This has been likened to the metaphor of the dog (US) wagging its tail (Israel) or the Israeli tail wagging the US dog, which is likely a false binary. The traditional view has been that the US, the world’s only superpower for much of the 20th century is the dog and Israel the tail. If this were the case, the US would use Israel to its own advantage (e.g., help maintain US hegemony in the Middle East and secure the petrodollar) while Israel could be seen not to benefit in some if not many circumstances. Evidence indicates however that Israel usually benefits while the US loses whenever the two are mutually involved in foreign affairs. In addition, as it became clear that the entire US Congress and the Executive branch are controlled by the Israeli lobby, (AIPAC, JINSA, B’nai B’rith etc.), this interpretation became increasingly difficult to support. As a result, various alternative media voices began to allege that the Israeli tail is wagging the US dog. There is a great deal of evidence for this construct, but a number of important counterfactuals exist that bring it into question. For example, why, given that Israel is almost completely dependent upon the US for political/financial/military support, does it insist upon [weakening the superpower status] of the United States? Why does Israel consistently place the US in a position of being untrustworthy in the eyes of the international community when Israel depends upon the world believing that the US is an upstanding nation? If Israel is actually in control but yet still dependent upon the US, why does it do these things, (unless Israel is not really in charge and the US isn’t either).

There are at least two other possibilities, only one of which is compatible with all of the relevant data that can be brought to bear. The third option is that the dog and its tail are each independently sovereign but in total agreement with respect to belief and actions, for example, Middle East policy. This cannot be the case for a variety of reasons, not the least of which because there would be no decision-maker who has ultimate veto power.

Does a Supranational Entity Control Israel and the United States:

The fourth and likely true picture is that a supranational entity controls both Israel and the United States (and virtually all other countries) and that national sovereignty in the traditional sense is only an illusion. To press the metaphor a bit further, this would be analogous to the brain of a dog, controlling the dog and its tail where the sovereign entity is actually the brain of the dog, not the tail or the dog’s body, exclusive of the brain. In reality, the supranational entity (brain) is also known as the Zionist Power Configuration (ZPC), a [global Zionist control system under the domination of Zionist international bankers] (the visible top of the organizational chart, only some of whom are known) such as those in the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the various “Central” Banks in each nation which are not government institutions but private entities.

It is now suggested that the “leaders” of Israel and the United States may function as puppets who carry out the demands of the Zionist Control Matrix (ZCM) aka Zionist Power Configuration (ZPC). The international Zionist Control Matrix appears to have many geographical outposts including, first and foremost, Israel, but also, the United States, Europe etc. Under this rubric, none of the visible leaders make decisions on their own. They are actors who dutifully read the scripts they’re given. This unfortunately, would include Russia and China. What if any evidence for this contention actually exists?

First, the global lockstep roll-out in response to the 2020 faux “pandemic” strongly suggests a unified control matrix that emanates from only one supra-national source. For example, almost every nation aggressively pushed toxic injections on their populations, substances they had to know were disease-producing/lethal in many instances and at the vey least potentially dangerous because insufficient time had been allowed to develop and properly test the product. In retrospect, the clear intent was, at a minimum, to damage and cull the global population and to determine how suggestible people are to mass indoctrination.

A second proof of this phenomenon is the global push for and adoption of AI which intends to render most humans irrelevant (if not terminable) when combined with advanced robotics. Why would the human race create a technology that has the ability to steal the livelihoods of vast numbers of people and eliminate all or nearly all humans? The entire world leadership has embraced this disastrous initiative without any public debate or serious discussion of the profoundly negative implications.

A third example is the constant putsch to increase [deleterious/lethal levels of electromagnetic frequencies] on global populations under the guise of providing faster download speeds from the internet (totally unnecessary). This ostensible reason is clearly false. The actual reason(s) (heightened surveillance/total population control/depopulation) are perverse in the extreme.

A fourth example is the global geoengineering program that has been in effect since at least the mid 1990’s. Only a supranational entity of great power and control could administer such a vast initiative.

Fifth is the inexorable advance of onerous [Noahide laws] in numerous countries over the past several decades.

Sixth, why has no capable country, the UN or other entity stopped Zionist Israel from almost 80 years of genocidal conquest? If it were any other nation, the threat would have been neutralized decades ago. This question begs to be answered publicly. Many more examples exist. Readers are encouraged to consider other possibilities, none of which are benign.

Of the four possibilities, two appear to be incompatible with the relevant evidence. The traditional view, that the United States controls Israel as a chief outpost in service of its Middle East politics and energy hegemony, cannot be true. The idea that Israel and the US have an identical and cooperative commitment/policy with respect to the Middle East is also judged to be false. The remaining options appear to be that Israel controls the US (fits with Israeli lobby control of Congress and the Executive branches of US government) or that a supranational entity controls them both. I favor the latter (not even Russia or China have attempted to stop Israel’s GIP) but remain open to considering supplemental evidence, if presented. Some additional considerations follow:

The Nature of Talmudic Judaism

The crux of the problem for most people is the inability to understand the true nature of Talmudic Judaism (aka Talmudism) and its geopolitical/ethno-supremacist manifestation referred to as Zionism. It is fundamentally a Satanic project. Everything that flows from it is antichristian and pro-Satan. Its moral code is the opposite of the Divine Law (The Ten Commandments/the Gospel of Christ) and the Natural Law. Fundamentally, this is a supernatural dispute, being acted out on the physical/material plane.

Functionally, Zionism worships the Devil. It embraces and practices the Devil’s moral code rather than Christ’s. For example, lies are good, truth is bad, killing the innocent is good, stealing is good, charity is bad etc. Unfortunately, the vast majority of commentators, even those in the so-called alternative media, refuse to acknowledge the supernatural facets of this problem. It is as if there is no non-physical reality behind what is transpiring in the physical realm. The reasons for this are multifactorial but include; absence of necessary/basic knowledge/understanding of metaphysics (theory/philosophy of being/reality), moral philosophy (including theories of right and wrong and whether there is any universal moral code to which all can refer/adhere), epistemology (theory/philosophy of truth), what it means to say that all human beings share a fixed human nature due to being intentionally created in the image of God (imago Dei) and so forth. This can be as simple as alleging that nothing exists except the physical/material, a belief system that has many names such as philosophical naturalism/scientific naturalism, materialism, physicalism all of which are reductive and false. These deceptive systems are inherently anti-Theistic (Mono or Poly) because they deny the existence of any spiritual (non-physical) reality at all.

Some people are too uncomfortable to discuss anything but physical realities even though they profess tasset belief in such non-physical intangibles as love, loyalty, justice etc. Others simply deny that anything non-physical exists, which rules out the possibility of spiritual realms or entities entirely. The irony is that Satanic (Talmudic) Zionists know very well that non-physical realities exist. They want everyone else to think that only the physical realm is “real.” because it makes it easier for them to deceive humanity.

Talmudic Zionism is the prevailing global worldview:

Talmudic (Satanic) Zionism has infiltrated so many belief systems that it is now the prevailing global worldview, not just in the so-called developed West An example of this is the fact that the oxymoronic “Christian Zionism” (the two are completely incompatible) is accepted by hundreds of millions of people as a coherent belief system. It should be unnecessary to state that a true Christian cannot be a Zionist and vice/versa. The two believe contrary creeds/doctrines, worship a different God and embrace opposite moral codes. This is true of even most so-called secular (Jewish) Zionists who despite their claims, totally adhere to Talmudic teaching by supporting the genocidal entity in Palestine. It is Talmudic Zionism that has generated the so-called Greater Israel Project (GIP).

The GIP is a genocide and land stealing program without moral/legal justification of any kind. No nation or individual who obeys the Ten Commandments, the natural law or the Gospel of Christ can accept the GIP. Its violations of “thou shall not kill” and “thou shall not steal” are obvious. It violates the golden rule ethic and the Gospel of Christ. The GIP like Talmudic (Satanic) Zionism should be totally repudiated by all people of good will.

As always, readers are encouraged to access, read and digest the material found in the notes and links in detail. They are provided for your edification. What I have received, I gladly pass on. Serious comments/questions are invited.