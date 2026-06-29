Does the Israeli Tail Wag the US Dog?
or does a supranational entity control Israel and the United States? (updated 7/6/26)
A Persistent Debate:
There is a dispute ongoing in the so-called alternative media with respect to whether the United States controls Israel or Israel the United States.1 This has been likened to the metaphor of the dog (US) wagging its tail (Israel) or the Israeli tail wagging the US dog, which is likely a false binary. The traditional view has been that the US, the world’s only superpower for much of the 20th century is the dog and Israel the tail. If this were the case, the US would use Israel to its own advantage (e.g., help maintain US hegemony in the Middle East and secure the petrodollar) while Israel could be seen not to benefit in some if not many circumstances. Evidence indicates however that Israel usually benefits while the US loses whenever the two are mutually involved in foreign affairs. In addition, as it became clear that the entire US Congress and the Executive branch are controlled by the Israeli lobby2, (AIPAC, JINSA, B’nai B’rith etc.), this interpretation became increasingly difficult to support. As a result, various alternative media voices began to allege that the Israeli tail is wagging the US dog. There is a great deal of evidence for this construct, but a number of important counterfactuals exist that bring it into question. For example, why, given that Israel is almost completely dependent upon the US for political3/financial4/military support, does it insist upon [weakening the superpower status]5 of the United States? Why does Israel consistently place the US in a position of being untrustworthy in the eyes of the international community when Israel depends upon the world believing that the US is an upstanding nation? If Israel is actually in control but yet still dependent upon the US, why does it do these things, (unless Israel is not really in charge and the US isn’t either).
There are at least two other possibilities, only one of which is compatible with all of the relevant data that can be brought to bear. The third option is that the dog and its tail are each independently sovereign but in total agreement with respect to belief and actions, for example, Middle East policy. This cannot be the case for a variety of reasons, not the least of which because there would be no decision-maker who has ultimate veto power.6
Does a Supranational Entity Control Israel and the United States:
The fourth and likely true picture is that a supranational entity controls both Israel and the United States (and virtually all other countries) and that national sovereignty in the traditional sense is only an illusion. To press the metaphor a bit further, this would be analogous to the brain of a dog, controlling the dog and its tail where the sovereign entity is actually the brain of the dog, not the tail or the dog’s body, exclusive of the brain. In reality, the supranational entity (brain) is also known as the Zionist Power Configuration (ZPC)7, a [global Zionist control system under the domination of Zionist international bankers]8 (the visible top of the organizational chart, only some of whom are known) such as those in the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the various “Central” Banks in each nation which are not government institutions but private entities.
It is now suggested that the “leaders” of Israel and the United States may function as puppets who carry out the demands of the Zionist Control Matrix (ZCM) aka Zionist Power Configuration (ZPC). The international Zionist Control Matrix appears to have many geographical outposts including, first and foremost, Israel9, but also, the United States, Europe etc. Under this rubric, none of the visible leaders make decisions on their own. They are actors who dutifully read the scripts they’re given. This unfortunately, would include Russia and China. What if any evidence for this contention actually exists?
First, the global lockstep roll-out in response to the 2020 faux “pandemic” strongly suggests a unified control matrix that emanates from only one supra-national source. For example, almost every nation aggressively pushed toxic injections on their populations, substances they had to know were disease-producing/lethal in many instances10 and at the vey least potentially dangerous because insufficient time had been allowed to develop and properly test the product. In retrospect, the clear intent was, at a minimum, to damage and cull the global population and to determine how suggestible people are to mass indoctrination.
A second proof of this phenomenon is the global push for and adoption of AI which intends to render most humans irrelevant (if not terminable) when combined with advanced robotics. Why would the human race create a technology that has the ability to steal the livelihoods of vast numbers of people and eliminate all or nearly all humans? The entire world leadership has embraced this disastrous initiative without any public debate or serious discussion of the profoundly negative implications.
A third example is the constant putsch to increase [deleterious/lethal levels of electromagnetic frequencies]11 on global populations under the guise of providing faster download speeds from the internet (totally unnecessary). This ostensible reason is clearly false. The actual reason(s) (heightened surveillance/total population control/depopulation) are perverse in the extreme.
A fourth example is the global geoengineering program that has been in effect since at least the mid 1990’s. Only a supranational entity of great power and control could administer such a vast initiative.
Fifth is the inexorable advance of onerous [Noahide laws]12 in numerous countries over the past several decades.13
Sixth, why has no capable country, the UN or other entity stopped Zionist Israel from almost 80 years of genocidal conquest? If it were any other nation, the threat would have been neutralized decades ago. This question begs to be answered publicly. Many more examples exist. Readers are encouraged to consider other possibilities, none of which are benign.
Of the four possibilities, two appear to be incompatible with the relevant evidence. The traditional view, that the United States controls Israel as a chief outpost in service of its Middle East politics and energy hegemony, cannot be true. The idea that Israel and the US have an identical and cooperative commitment/policy with respect to the Middle East is also judged to be false. The remaining options appear to be that Israel controls the US (fits with Israeli lobby control of Congress and the Executive branches of US government) or that a supranational entity controls them both. I favor the latter (not even Russia or China have attempted to stop Israel’s GIP) but remain open to considering supplemental evidence, if presented. Some additional considerations follow:
The Nature of Talmudic Judaism
The crux of the problem for most people is the inability to understand the true nature of Talmudic14 Judaism (aka Talmudism) and its geopolitical/ethno-supremacist manifestation referred to as Zionism15. It is fundamentally a Satanic project. Everything that flows from it is antichristian and pro-Satan. Its moral code is the opposite of the Divine Law (The Ten Commandments/the Gospel of Christ) and the Natural Law. Fundamentally, this is a supernatural16 dispute, being acted out on the physical/material plane.
Functionally, Zionism worships the Devil. It embraces and practices the Devil’s moral code rather than Christ’s. For example, lies are good, truth is bad, killing the innocent is good, stealing is good, charity is bad etc.17 Unfortunately, the vast majority of commentators, even those in the so-called alternative media, refuse to acknowledge the supernatural facets of this problem. It is as if there is no non-physical reality behind what is transpiring in the physical realm. The reasons for this are multifactorial but include; absence of necessary/basic knowledge/understanding of metaphysics (theory/philosophy of being/reality), moral philosophy (including theories of right and wrong and whether there is any universal moral code to which all can refer/adhere), epistemology (theory/philosophy of truth), what it means to say that all human beings share a fixed human nature due to being intentionally created in the image of God (imago Dei)18 and so forth. This can be as simple as alleging that nothing exists except the physical/material, a belief system that has many names such as philosophical naturalism/scientific naturalism, materialism, physicalism all of which are reductive and false. These deceptive systems are inherently anti-Theistic (Mono or Poly) because they deny the existence of any spiritual (non-physical) reality at all.
Some people are too uncomfortable to discuss anything but physical realities even though they profess tasset belief in such non-physical intangibles as love, loyalty, justice etc. Others simply deny that anything non-physical exists, which rules out the possibility of spiritual realms or entities entirely.19 The irony is that Satanic (Talmudic) Zionists know very well that non-physical realities exist. They want everyone else to think that only the physical realm is “real.” because it makes it easier for them to deceive humanity.20
Talmudic Zionism is the prevailing global worldview:
Talmudic (Satanic) Zionism has infiltrated so many belief systems that it is now the prevailing global worldview, not just in the so-called developed West21 An example of this is the fact that the oxymoronic “Christian Zionism” (the two are completely incompatible)22 is accepted by hundreds of millions of people as a coherent belief system. It should be unnecessary to state that a true Christian cannot be a Zionist and vice/versa.23 The two believe contrary creeds/doctrines, worship a different God and embrace opposite moral codes. This is true of even most so-called secular (Jewish) Zionists who despite their claims, totally adhere to Talmudic teaching by supporting the genocidal entity in Palestine. It is Talmudic Zionism that has generated the so-called Greater Israel Project (GIP).
The GIP is a genocide and land stealing program without moral/legal justification of any kind. No nation or individual who obeys the Ten Commandments, the natural law or the Gospel of Christ can accept the GIP. Its violations of “thou shall not kill” and “thou shall not steal” are obvious. It violates the golden rule ethic and the Gospel of Christ. The GIP like Talmudic (Satanic) Zionism should be totally repudiated by all people of good will.
As always, readers are encouraged to access, read and digest the material found in the notes and links in detail. They are provided for your edification. What I have received, I gladly pass on. Serious comments/questions are invited.
For decades, this question has been asked but never so cogently as it has since the unjust/immoral/illegal war of aggression that the US and Israel started on February 28, 2026. See The Iran War: Immoral, Illegal, Reprehensible.
The evidence that this is the case is so overwhelming as to be incontestable, that is, must be considered established fact. The defeat of Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, at the hands of the Israel Lobby is a perfect example. Another is the merging of the Israeli and US military and intelligence services through the pending 2027 NDAA, (section 224 of the proposed NDAA for 2027 became 219, merging the Israeli/US military and intelligence assets/services. Section 622 allegedly merges the US, CIA and Israeli Mossad). There is no legitimate reason for the United States to voluntarily surrender its sovereignty to a foreign nation as is the case with this legislation. There are many practical/utilitarian reasons why Israel wants it not the least of which involves insuring continued financial/military support from the US, should American sentiment sour on Israel. This is either an example of the Israeli tail wagging the US dog or a supranational entity controlling both, for the benefit of global (Talmudic) Zionism. In the same vein, there is this: “In May and June, a bipartisan coalition of 15 House Republicans and 14 Democrats formally sponsored the Jewish American Security Act (JASA), a piece of legislation that if passed would constitute one of the most sweeping attacks on the First Amendment in American history. The bill enjoys practically universal backing from Jewish non-profits and Zionist activist groups….JASA strengthens and makes permanent Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14188 (‘Additional Measures to Combat Antisemitism’), which emphasizes that Israelis are a protected class above criticism under the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Under executive orders signed by Joe Biden and Donald Trump, this interpretation of the law has been used to weaponize access to federal subsidies to American higher learning institutions in order to shut down pro-Palestinian and anti-war activism among students.”, from New Bipartisan Bill Seeks To Outlaw Criticism of Israel and Jewish Power by Eric Striker. When combined with the proposed NDAA of 2027, it is clear that the goal is to permanently end US sovereignty by merging it with Israel.
Israel has been dependent upon US veto power in the UN Security Council since it’s inception.
The US gives Israel over 3.5 billion dollars annually and billions more in terms of the protection it provides through military bases in its vassal states in the Middle East (Jordan, Bahrain, Quatar, UAE, Iraq, Kuwait etc.).
Israel goaded the US into attacking Iran which was immoral/illegal and contrary to the national interest of the US and its citizenry. It was completely predictable that nothing but harm would come to the United States position in the world and the global energy supply and global economy.
Some (singular) entity must have ultimate authority for decision-making.
While the ZPC is the active global controlling entity, its organizing principles emanate from Global (Talmudic) Zionism (GTZ) which is attempting to bring about a Talmudic Zionist World Order. Many euphemisms have been foisted on humanity to make this program/project palatable, such as “Build Back Better”, “Tikun Olam”, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution”, “you will own nothing and be happy”, “guaranteed universal basic income.” These are all Satanically inspired slogans designed to herd people into the final Talmud-based one world governmental order (OWG), aka the Beast System described in Revelation 13.
The modern history of which dates to the late 1800’s at least. For example, “The World Zionist Congress traces its origins to the First Zionist Congress, convened by Theodor Herzl in Basel, Switzerland, from August 29–31, 1897. The congress established the Zionist Organization, which later became the World Zionist Organization, and created the framework for the international Zionist movement.”, from, Lisa Mirron’s This is how you know wars are just toy soldiers by the banker class. 193 countries adopted the Global Citizen One world Surveillance State - The Pact for the Future DOCUMENT.
Far worse than the Third Reich was. See for example, The Fourth Reich is Reiching...Hitter’s destructive reign of terror lasted less than 15 years, the horrendous genocide, destruction and land-stealing of the Zionist regime have continued for almost 80 years and have resulted in exponentially more deaths. Click HERE for a comprehensive discussion of Zionist/Israeli atrocities committed since 1948.
For details, see the many articles on this site that address the CV19 “pandemic”, the toxicity of the CV19 “vaccines” and related issues. Some of these include: COVID-related False Claims Disseminated Since 2020, updated: A Coordinated Attack on Humanity and Complications After COVID-19 Vaccination (updated): A Staggering Array of Acute and Chronic Illnesses and Three Stunning Developments Still Ignored/Denied, (initial post, July 2024, latest update, April 2025) and Contamination of Human Blood with Self-Assembling Micro/Nanotechnology in the post-CV19 “Vaccine” era (updated): Has Your Blood been Adulterated? How can You Know? Others have addressed the so-called “white, fibrous clot” issue that I have termed intravascular casts, including the recent BREAKING: Multi-Year Study of 808 Embalmers Across 5 Countries Finds 75.2% Observed Unusual White Fibrous Clots in Corpses. This profound problem has been known about for over 5 years and no government on earth has admitted it, addressed it or banned the CV19 “vaccines” that are responsible (beyond reasonable doubt) for causing it. Note, I have referred to the notorious “spike” protein as a foreign protein because the “spike” protein could not have come from a non-existent virus. See further details in my: What is the Origin of the Elusive “Spike Protein”? (Updated): Sars-CoV-2 Virus/CV19 “Vaccine”/Other?
This has been known for over 50 years based upon Navy documents in the public domain. See for example, ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION HAZARDS IN THE NAVY.
A very dangerous and disconcerting development gaining traction throughout the world is the increasing attempt by many nations to place their populations under Noahide laws. Should they ever take full effect; Christians could be decapitated/martyred for professing faith in and worshipping Jesus Christ as God/Savior. For more information, see my: The Noahide Laws: A stealth Murder Scheme.
There are many examples of this: Talmud (specifically Sanhedrin 57A/B) contains passages that create (call for) capital punishment—toward (of) non-Jews who do not adhere to (obey) the 7 Noahide laws (0:39-0:47, 7:06-7:45).” and “Bill c-9 (in Canada) is a Noahide law. And the far-left Bnai Brith and right Jewish organizations all supported Bill c-9.”, from Lisa Miron of LawyerLisa, ( see link below). Note that the Noahide law (Bill c-9) has passed in Canada. B’nai Brith is an international Jewish organization based on Talmudic teaching. It allegedly combats anti-Semitism and promotes Zionism and the “state” of Israel. It is part of the Zionist Control Matrix (ZCM) aka the Zionist Power Configuration (ZPC). There is no reason that such a Noahide law should be proposed or become law in Canada unless there is an international organization sponsoring it. The same can be said for the United States. Yet, the initiative in the US is over 43 years in the making.
Lisa Miron of LawyerLisa (on Substack) has written extensively on the background and danger of Noahide laws. For example, “…Bill C9 in Canada as a form of Noahide in its prohibition of Christianity as well as its ability to include decapitation. The freedom of religion would be under attack in such a system…the New Testament does foretell that there will be those beheaded for the witness of Jesus and the Word of God.” From, PART ONE ON THE NOAHIDE LAWS. YES, CHRISTIANITY IS OUTLAWED AS IDOLATRY. “ The scripture reference is to Revelation 20:4.
“In March 1983, President Ronald Reagan stood in the Oval Office alongside Vice President George H.W. Bush.Before them lay an ornate ceremonial scroll. Throughout that day, in three separate ceremonies across Capitol Hill, every single member of the United States Senate and House of Representatives added their signature to the document. The “National Scroll of Honor” honored Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s 81st birthday, celebrating his “vision and spiritual world leadership” and his promotion of the Seven Noahide Laws as universal moral principles for all humanity. Like Christianity teaches that all of God’s flora and fauna were created to serve humanity, Schneerson taught that Gentiles only existed for the purpose of serving Jews.” Talmudic rabbis like Schneerson have created what is a bastardization of universal moral principles. By the early 1980’s the ZPC/ZCM had taken over much of the US governmental apparatus.
“The Talmud is the central text of Rabbinic Judaism, regarded by Jews as a second law, oral in origin, which they claim was given to Moses at Mount Sinai [no valid proof exists to substantiate this assertion] alongside the written law (the Torah). The Talmud has two main components:
1. The Mishnah: The first compilation of oral traditions.
2. The Gemara: Rabbinical commentaries and expansions on the Mishnah. This doctrine is explained in the Talmudic Tractate Shabbath, page 31, section 1, which recounts the story of a Gentile approaching Rabbi Shammai, asking to be taught only the written law. Shammai dismissed him. The Gentile then approached Rabbi Hillel, who accepted him but proved to him that he must also accept the oral law. Furthermore, in Talmud Eruvin, Folio 21b, it is stated:
‘My son, be more careful in the observance of the words of the scribes than in the observance of the words of the Torah, for in the words of the scribes lies the greater authority. Anyone who disobeys the scribes is deserving of death.’
This effectively raises the oral law (the Talmud) above the written law (the Torah), a rebellion directly condemned by Christ:
‘Full well you reject the commandment of God, that you may keep your own tradition.’, (Mark 7:9).”
The creation of the Talmud was a necessary precursor to Zionism, without which, the traditional Christian (non-Zionist) view against establishing a Jewish state in Palestine would have prevailed which includes the following:
· due to the inability/refusal of first century Jews (beginning with the Pharisees at the time of Christ) to recognize Jesus of Nazareth as their long-prophesied/awaited Messiah/Divine Savior, and their crucifixion of Him, they no longer have any right to the “promised land” or the designation “God’s chosen people.”
· Under this rubric, the Great Diaspora of the Jews post 70 AD, is considered a real-world consequence of that Jewish refusal/murderous act and the Church, instituted by Jesus Christ, is now the body of Christ and the chosen people of God).
For a detailed video presentation on the Talmud see: The Talmud: What the Catholic Church Actually Teaches.
Saint Augustine referred to this titanic struggle as the City of God v.: the City of the Devil which reduces to the City of man, divorced from his creator. Fallen human nature (Genesis 3:22-24), without constant infusions of Divine grace, is rife for being co-opted by Satan. Human beings become tools/agents of the Devil when they are not committed to doing/obeying the Will of God/God’s commandments. There is no middle way, no neutral option. It is either God or the Devil, good or evil. This is another way of saying we cannot be just a little bit bad. Evil increases when not opposed by being committed to living in harmony with God’s plan. We aid the Devil when we are passively complicit in evil.
Here is what Jesus Christ had to say: “15 ‘Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.’ 16 And he took them in his arms and blessed them, laying his hands upon them. 17 And as he was setting out on his journey, a man ran up and knelt before him, and asked him, ‘Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?’ 18 And Jesus said to him, ‘Why do you call me good? No one is good but God alone. 19 You know the commandments: Do not kill, Do not commit adultery, Do not steal, Do not bear false witness, Do not defraud, Honor your father and mother.’ 20 And he said to him, ‘Teacher, all these I have observed from my youth.’ 21 And Jesus looking upon him loved him, and said to him, ‘You lack one thing; go, sell what you have, and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.’”, (Mark 10:15-21).
Talmudic Zionism has rejected the Gospel of Christ and has perverted/inverted virtually all of the Ten Commandments e.g., the 5th. commandment to: “thou shalt kill/murder whomever you want to.”, as in, only Talmudic Zionists may murder indiscriminately.
It has perverted/inverted the 6th commandment to: “thou may freely commit adultery with anyone other than another Talmudic Zionist.”,
has perverted/inverted the 7th commandment to: “thou shalt lie whenever convenient.”, as in, “by deception/deceit thou shalt do war.”
Talmudic Zionism has perverted/inverted the 8th commandment to: “thou shalt steal whenever/whatever you want to/like.”, as in, only Talmudic Zionists have a right to private property. Everything exists for Talmudic Zionists alone because everyone else is sub-human. More examples could easily be listed.
“26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth. 7 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female he created them.”, (Genesis 1:26-27). Notice that there are no second-class humans, there is no caste system. Moreover, sacred scripture says that all human beings are brothers and we must love them (origin of the “golden rule ethic”), for example, “…thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself: I am the Lord.”, (Leviticus 19:18); “8 Finally, all of you, have unity of spirit, sympathy, love of the brethren, a tender heart and a humble mind. 9 Do not return evil for evil or reviling for reviling; but on the contrary bless, for to this you have been called, that you may obtain a blessing. 10 For ‘He that would love life and see good days, let him keep his tongue from evil and his lips from speaking guile; 11 let him turn away from evil and do good, (first principle of the natural moral law), let him seek peace and pursue it. 12 For the eyes of the Lord are upon the righteous, and his ears are open to their prayer. But the face of the Lord is against those that do evil.’ 13 Now who is there to harm you if you are zealous for what is right? 14 But even if you do suffer for righteousness’ sake, you will be blessed. Have no fear of them, nor be troubled, 15 but in your hearts reverence Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to make a defense to anyone who calls you to account for the hope that is in you yet do it with gentleness and reverence;”, (1 Peter 3:8-15) and “20 For I tell you, unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. 21 ‘You have heard that it was said to the men of old, ‘You shall not kill; and whoever kills shall be liable to judgment.’ 22 But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother shall be liable to judgment; whoever insults his brother shall be liable to the council, and whoever says, ‘You fool!’ shall be liable to the fire of Hell. 23 So if you are offering your gift at the altar, and there remember that your brother has something against you, 24 leave your gift there before the altar and go; first be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift.”, (Matthew 5:20-24). Talmudic Zionism rejects all of these and similar passages from sacred scripture.
Even the Ancient Greek pagans knew that reality is composed of physical and non-physical (spiritual) components. Aristotle’s metaphysics remains the superior delineation when combined with the philosophical insights of Thomas Aquinas. The combination is known as the Aristotelian/Thomistic synthesis.
“The devil’s finest trick is persuading people that he does not exist.”, Charles Baudelaire’s, 1864 short story, Le Joueur Généreux (“The Generous Gambler”). He often works through subtle deception not brute force.
Unfortunately, many people ascribe to this worldview without being aware of it or recognizing how morally reprehensible it is.
“It is impossible to be a “Christian” Zionist however, without being forced to accept conflicting doctrines simultaneously. Some who do so are Talmudic Zionists, masquerading as Christians, sometime referred to as Crypto-Jews or Crypto-Christians. It should be clear by now that Christian Zionism is not Christianity/Christian. Rather, it is a Luciferian/Satanic inspired deception. For a detailed treatment of Talmudic antichristian teaching, see, The Talmud Unmasked: The Secret Rabbinical Teachings Concerning Christians.”
Anyone who alleges that Christianity and Zionism are compatible is either ignorant or lying.
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Thank you for this commentary, AKA. There is much to ponder in this essay and certainly it is important to recognize this Talmudic sect that presently carries much sway in our world. For those who may not profess a faith they still must choose to live by a moral code and the simple Christian 10 commandments are a good start for moral code to live by. But even they may be subject to conditions, imo. For example, condemnation of theft, or even murder, is a blanket condemnation I believe. Yet, are there not circumstances, for example, when fighting a life and death struggle with a powerful enemy, that justify a righteous individual to either steal or murder? I believe there are, but I don’t believe all Christians would agree with me.