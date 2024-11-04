Globalists in control of the world, through their minions, instituted a massive psychological operation (psyop) in which they have pitted Americans against one another in an attempt to foment chaos and bring about a revolt. Over many decades, they successfully created an artificial political divide, often characterized as, Left/Right, Democrat/Republican or Woke/Awake. This limits all reactions and potential responses of the public to a binary and totally controlled/contrived universe of possibilities. It creates an “us vs. them” dynamic or mentality which reduces every person to either friend or foe. This is destructive of the peace. It is very easy for the globalist master’s to maintain this artificial divide, that is, to foster a pervasive feeling of mistrust and suspicion. A constant 24/7 media barrage of propaganda has been utilized to create this environment to the detriment of virtually everyone except those in charge (the perpetrators).
Irrespective of the outcome of the November 5th election, do not become violent, do not engage in public protests, demonstrations or other forms of mass assembly such as marches or rallies in an attempt to obtain a redress of your grievances from the government.1 It is clear in light of Department of Defense Directive 5240.012 that the ruling authorities (RA) are willing to imprison or use kinetic action against American citizens who attempt to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights, (especially freedom of assembly/association and freedom of speech), should they in any way publicly oppose the prevailing narratives. That being the case, it is important to [develop individual, uncoordinated responses/strategies]3 to deal with any and all immoral/illegal/unconstitutional dictates promulgated by the RA. Examples of such dictates would include, government mandating of universal digital ID, the forced use of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), a demand that citizens surrender their firearms, forced vaccinations, forced use of smart phones or other similar devices such as smart meters etc. There is no justifiable reason to comply with any of these dictates irrespective of the potential reasons which might be proffered.4 On the contrary, doing so will result in loss of liberty and eventually, total enslavement and or death, sooner or later.
Every American of good will, must be very circumspect/measured5 and totally lawful,6 yet, determined to remain morally upright, that is, doing good and opposing evil.7 We must “take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”8
Remember what happened on January 6, 2021, when Trump asked his supporters to march on the capitol to protest congressional certification of the contested election. It was a trap. Many who attended what was a peaceful exercise of their constitutional rights, are still in prison.
The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) issued a directive on September 27, 2024, that allows the U.S. military to assist state and local law enforcement authorities (upon request), with actions up to and including lethal force. The timing of the directive is suspicious given that it was released one month before an election that may result in chaos and civil unrest.
Always be prepared for any contingencies, pray constantly and help anyone in need.
Self-defense is completely morally justified against aggressors who intend to do serious bodily harm or cause death. It is always gravely immoral to intentionally kill an innocent human being. An important caveat of the moral law is that one is allowed to use proportionate force to defend one’s life but not more than what is required.
“Behold, I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves; so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.”, (Matthew 19:16).
We might think of this as “live to fight another day, on another battle front.” Let cooler heads prevail. Respond to any and all threats with proper circumspection. Do not allow yourself to be goaded into confrontation where the enemy has an advantage.
This is the first principle of the natural moral law as well as the teaching of Holy Writ. “Turn from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it.”, (Psalms 34:14); “Avoid evil, do good….” (Psalms 37: 27); “Abstain from every form of evil.”, (1 Thessalonians 5:22).
Excellent advice, aka. The perp’s are looking for a free excuse to move to martial law.
Excellent!