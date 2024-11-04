Globalists in control of the world, through their minions, instituted a massive psychological operation (psyop) in which they have pitted Americans against one another in an attempt to foment chaos and bring about a revolt. Over many decades, they successfully created an artificial political divide, often characterized as, Left/Right, Democrat/Republican or Woke/Awake. This limits all reactions and potential responses of the public to a binary and totally controlled/contrived universe of possibilities. It creates an “us vs. them” dynamic or mentality which reduces every person to either friend or foe. This is destructive of the peace. It is very easy for the globalist master’s to maintain this artificial divide, that is, to foster a pervasive feeling of mistrust and suspicion. A constant 24/7 media barrage of propaganda has been utilized to create this environment to the detriment of virtually everyone except those in charge (the perpetrators).

Irrespective of the outcome of the November 5th election, do not become violent, do not engage in public protests, demonstrations or other forms of mass assembly such as marches or rallies in an attempt to obtain a redress of your grievances from the government. It is clear in light of Department of Defense Directive 5240.01 that the ruling authorities (RA) are willing to imprison or use kinetic action against American citizens who attempt to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights, (especially freedom of assembly/association and freedom of speech), should they in any way publicly oppose the prevailing narratives. That being the case, it is important to [develop individual, uncoordinated responses/strategies] to deal with any and all immoral/illegal/unconstitutional dictates promulgated by the RA. Examples of such dictates would include, government mandating of universal digital ID, the forced use of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), a demand that citizens surrender their firearms, forced vaccinations, forced use of smart phones or other similar devices such as smart meters etc. There is no justifiable reason to comply with any of these dictates irrespective of the potential reasons which might be proffered. On the contrary, doing so will result in loss of liberty and eventually, total enslavement and or death, sooner or later.

Every American of good will, must be very circumspect/measured and totally lawful, yet, determined to remain morally upright, that is, doing good and opposing evil. We must “take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”