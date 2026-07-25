“Congressman Thomas Massie explains a dangerous new provision, Section 219, buried in the [proposed] National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) [of 2027]. He reveals that this clause legally mandates a permanent integration of the United States and Israeli military technology and supply chains (bold emphasis mine), an unprecedented move he calls an ‘entangling alliance.’ Massie details how his amendment to strip this section was blocked from receiving a debate or a vote, effectively hiding the true intent from the public. He argues the long-term goal for Israel is to ‘burrow in like a tick’ and become embedded in the U.S.” (This is a totally understated description because Global Talmudic Zionism [GTZ] and its main outpost [Israel] virtually own the US Congress and the executive branch which are virulently anti-American. This would make official what is now only unofficial but routine).

From:

Thomas Massie on Why The Epstein Files Are STILL Being Hidden and Israel Merging with US Military, Redacted News Podcast, July 21, 2026. This video is highly recommended

My Commentary:

Unfortunately, the US House of Representatives passed the NDAA of 2027 with section 219 totally intact. Thomas Massie was the only Republican to vote no which is undoubtedly why the Israeli lobby spent over 30 million dollars to defeat him, (including morally disgusting AI generated video adds falsely depicting him on threesome dates with AOC and Ilhan Omar, caught in a hotel room, together with a “do not disturb” sign on the door). These adds were purchased by AIPAC, RJC and arch-Zionist and Israel-firster, Miriam Adelson, a native of Tel Aviv, Israel.

Massie stressed that the sponsors of section 219 are so concerned the American people will find out about their representatives voting to destroy US sovereignty that they have blocked every attempt to debate it publicly and to eliminate it through amendment. Understand, this is a Zionist purchased/coerced Congress, committing treason in a totally visible and unprecedented way.

As written and passed, the House bill (and likely Senate version as well, according to Massie) makes every American formally complicit in genocide where before, it was informal and plausibly deniable. Those who opposed US support of Israel in the past, could argue that they objected but had no power to prevent what are prudential judgments on the part of multiple administrations and countless Congressional appropriations bills. If the NDAA of 2027 is signed into law with section 219 intact, the US and its people are formally (by law) co-responsible for what Israel does (genocide, ethnic cleansing, wars of aggression, land-stealing etc.). The options for resistance at that point are limited and difficult, including; refusal to pay taxes, civil disobedience and or voluntary expatriation.

For further discussion, see my: With the proposed NDAA of 2027, does America become the United States of West Israel? After 250 years, the end of American sovereignty and constitutional government is imminent.