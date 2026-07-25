Congressman Thomas Massie on Extreme Danger of proposed US/Israeli Military Merger
“Congressman Thomas Massie explains a dangerous new provision, Section 219, buried in the [proposed] National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) [of 2027]. He reveals that this clause legally mandates a permanent integration of the United States and Israeli military technology and supply chains (bold emphasis mine), an unprecedented move he calls an ‘entangling alliance.’ Massie details how his amendment to strip this section was blocked from receiving a debate or a vote, effectively hiding the true intent from the public. He argues the long-term goal for Israel is to ‘burrow in like a tick’ and become embedded in the U.S.” (This is a totally understated description because Global Talmudic Zionism [GTZ] and its main outpost [Israel] virtually own the US Congress and the executive branch which are virulently anti-American. This would make official what is now only unofficial but routine).
From:
Thomas Massie on Why The Epstein Files Are STILL Being Hidden and Israel Merging with US Military, Redacted News Podcast, July 21, 2026. This video is highly recommended
My Commentary:
Unfortunately, the US House of Representatives passed the NDAA of 2027 with section 219 totally intact. Thomas Massie was the only Republican to vote no which is undoubtedly why the Israeli lobby spent over 30 million dollars to defeat him, (including morally disgusting AI generated video adds falsely depicting him on threesome dates with AOC and Ilhan Omar, caught in a hotel room, together with a “do not disturb” sign on the door). These adds were purchased by AIPAC, RJC and arch-Zionist and Israel-firster, Miriam Adelson, a native of Tel Aviv, Israel.
Massie stressed that the sponsors of section 219 are so concerned the American people will find out about their representatives voting to destroy US sovereignty that they have blocked every attempt to debate it publicly and to eliminate it through amendment. Understand, this is a Zionist purchased1/coerced2 Congress, committing treason3 in a totally visible and unprecedented way.
As written and passed, the House bill (and likely Senate version as well, according to Massie) makes every American formally complicit in genocide4 where before, it was informal5 and plausibly deniable. Those who opposed US support of Israel in the past, could argue that they objected but had no power to prevent what are prudential judgments on the part of multiple administrations and countless Congressional appropriations bills.6 If the NDAA of 2027 is signed into law with section 219 intact, the US and its people are formally (by law) co-responsible for what Israel does (genocide, ethnic cleansing7, wars of aggression8, land-stealing etc.). The options for resistance at that point are limited and difficult, including; refusal to pay taxes, civil disobedience9 and or voluntary expatriation.10
For further discussion, see my: With the proposed NDAA of 2027, does America become the United States of West Israel? After 250 years, the end of American sovereignty and constitutional government is imminent.
Bribes/Inducements can be financial/job-related or other, such as gifts of property or insider-trading information.
E.g., threats of violence/death to the politician or his/her family and disclosure of sexual/physical abuse/acts perpetrated by the Congress member or Senator that might have been video-taped by members of the Epstein class of procurement agents through various honeypot and other sinister schemes.
Retired Col. Douglas MacGregor told Daniel David/Deep Dive, with respect to section 219 of the NDAA of 2027, “…we’re just legislating and legitimating treason...money has a special meaning, greed is endless…”,, all for Israel, to our own detriment. Yet, millions of Americans remain totally ignorant of what is being done to them.
Currently, Israel is engaged in genocide in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. In the past, Israel participated in genocide in Yemen and Syria.
Existing in principle and practice but not in law.
For decades, millions of Americans have repeatedly voted for candidates who promise to be America first, not to support unjust wars of aggression or the genocidal policies of Israel and to limit foreign aid to perpetrators of human rights violations, only to see them abandon these promises and become tools/agents for Zionist Greater Israel and other war criminals.
For example, “The Nakba (‘catastrophe’ in Arabic) refers to the violent expulsion of approximately three quarters of all Palestinians from their homes and homeland by Zionist militias (Irgun, Haganah and Stern Gang [Lehi]) and the new Israeli army during the state of Israel’s establishment (1947-49).”, from Quick Facts: The Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe). Also see, The Nakba: 70 Years On and The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan Pappé. The horrendously sinful ethnic cleansing of Palestine has been ongoing for over 80 years. No authority with the power to stop it has done so, which is, indescribably revolting. What began in 1948 as a sliver of Israel in Palestine has resulted in a sliver a Palestine in Israel through genocidal ethnic cleansing.
This would include any war Israel starts/wages even if the US does not participate, for example, the Israeli sieges/genocides in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.
It is becoming more difficult and dangerous to criticize Israel in the United States. For example, there is: “The US House of Representatives passed on Wednesday a massive defense budget that would bar companies engaged in boycotts of Israel from Pentagon contracts. According to The Intercept, this is the first step toward a federal law punishing criticism of Israel.”, from: US House Passes Bill Punishing Companies Supporting Boycotts of Israel. Clarion India, September 14, 2025. Another is: ADL-Backed Bipartisan Bill Threatens to Censor Israel Criticism on Social Media.
Americans who choose to leave the country rather than live in a nation that commits war-crimes and crimes against humanity in their names, face daunting problems in finding a suitable location to escape to. Details are beyond the scope of this article.
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