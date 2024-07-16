The Lenten season is a time in which many Christians undergo an extended penitential period of fasting, prayer, increased acts of charity as well as intense reflection on the scriptures and repenting of their sins. Since our sins made it necessary for Jesus to undergo His torturous passion and death on the Cross, it is appropriate that we spend time atoning for them as we consider everything that our Lord Jesus Christ has accomplished for us through his propitiatory sacrifice. All of this is in preparation for observing the holiest days of the Christian Calendar, the Triduum, which includes Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Resurrection Sunday.

Some scriptures that help us in meditating on our sins, confessing them, doing penance and amending our lives, are the following:

“I take no pleasure in the death of the wicked man, says the Lord, but rather in his conversion, that he may live (gain eternal salvation)”, (Exodus 33:11).

“If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and [turn from their wicked ways'], then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”, (2 Chronicles 7:14).

“The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God. ‘They are corrupt, doing abominable iniquity; there is none that does good. God looks down from heaven upon the sons of men to see if there are any that are wise, that seek after God. They have all fallen away (into sin); they are all alike depraved; there is none that does good, no, not one.”, (Psalms 53:1-3).

“Surely there is no righteous man on earth who does good and never sins”, (Ecclesiastes 7:20).

“The soul that sins shall die (lose eternal salvation). If a man is righteous and does what is lawful and right— if he does not eat upon the mountains or lift up his eyes to the idols of the house of Israel, does not defile his neighbor’s wife or approach a woman in her time of impurity, does not oppress any one, but restores to the debtor his pledge, commits no robbery, gives his bread to the hungry and covers the naked with a garment, does not lend at interest (usury) or take any increase, withholds his hand from iniquity, executes true justice between man and man, walks (obeys) in my statutes (commandments), and is careful to observe my ordinances—he is righteous, he shall surely live (gain eternal salvation), says the Lord God.”, (Ezekiel 18:1-9).

“The soul that sins shall die…But if a wicked man turns away from all his sins (repents) which he has committed and keeps (obeys) all my statutes (amends his life) and does what is lawful and right, he shall surely live (go to heaven); he shall not die. None of the transgressions which he has committed shall be remembered against him; for the righteousness which he has done he shall live. Have I any pleasure in the death of the wicked, says the Lord God, and not rather that he should turn from his way and live? But when a righteous man turns away from his righteousness and commits iniquity and does the same abominable things that the wicked man does, shall he live? None of the righteous deeds which he has done shall be remembered; for the treachery of which he is guilty and the sin he has committed, he shall die.”, (Ezekiel 18:20, 21-14).

“Then the word of the Lord came to Jonah the second time, saying, ‘Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city, and proclaim to it the message that I tell you.’ So Jonah arose and went to Nineveh, according to the word of the Lord. Now Nineveh was an exceedingly great city, three days’ journey in breadth. Jonah began to go into the city, going a day’s journey. And he cried, ‘Yet forty days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown!’ And the people of Nineveh believed God; they proclaimed a fast, and put on sackcloth, from the greatest of them to the least of them.

Then tidings reached the king of Nineveh, and he arose from his throne, removed his robe, and covered himself with sackcloth, and sat in ashes. And he made proclamation and published through Nineveh, ‘By the decree of the king and his nobles: Let neither man nor beast, herd nor flock, taste anything; let them not feed, or drink water, but let man and beast be covered with sackcloth, and let them cry mightily to God; yea, let everyone turn from his evil way and from the violence which is in his hands. Who knows, God may yet repent and turn from his fierce anger, so that we perish not?’

When God saw what they did, how they turned from their evil way, God repented of the evil which he had said he would do to them; and he did not do it.”, (Jonah 3:1-10).

“Let he who is without sin cast the first stone”, (John 8:7).

“Those who are healthy do not need a physician, but the sick do. I have not come to call the righteous to repentance but sinners.”, (Luke 5:32).

“…Unless you repent, (confess your sins, do penance and amend your life) you will all likewise perish.”, (Luke 13:3,5).

“What then? Are we any better? Not at all. For we have already made the charge that Jews and Greeks alike are all under sin”, (Romans 3:9).

“All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God”, (Romans 3:23).

“Hate what is evil, hold fast (cling) [detest all ungodliness, do not tolerate wickedness] to what is good”, (Romans 12:8).

“Brothers and sisters: The body is not for immorality, but for the Lord, and the Lord is for the body; God raised the Lord and will also raise us by his power. Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ?... But whoever is joined to the Lord becomes one Spirit with him. Avoid immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but the immoral person sins against his own body. Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own? For you have been purchased at a price. Therefore, glorify God in your body.”, (1 Corinthians 6:13-15, 17-20).

“Test everything and hold fast to what is good, abstain from every form of evil.”, (1 Thessalonians 5:21-22).

“A double minded man (whose loyalty is divided between God and the world) is unstable in all his ways”, (James 1:8).

“Let no one say when he is tempted, ‘I am tempted by God’; for God cannot be tempted with evil and God himself tempts no one; but each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire”, (James 1:13-14).

“Therefore, put away all filthiness and rank growth of wickedness and receive with meekness the implanted word, which is able to save your souls.”, (James 1:21).

“Draw near to God, and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded.”, (James 4:8).

“Therefore, gird up your minds, be sober, set your hope fully upon the grace that is coming to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ. As obedient children, do not be conformed to the passions of your former ignorance, but as he who called you is holy, be holy yourselves in all your conduct; since it is written, ‘You shall be holy, for I am holy’ (Leviticus 19:2), And if you invoke as Father him who judges each one impartially according to his deeds, conduct yourselves with fear throughout the time of your exile. You know that you were ransomed from the futile ways inherited from your fathers, not with perishable things such as silver or gold, but with the precious blood of Christ, like that of a lamb without blemish or spot.”, (1 Peter 13-19).

“If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.”, (1 John 1:8).

7 deadly sins or evil tendencies (to consider in performing a proper examination of conscience/moral inventory which also includes reviewing the 10 commandments from which most of these were taken).

1. pride (the sin of Lucifer, Adam and Eve).

2. lust (an inordinate desire for sex which often leads to violations of the 6th commandment).

3. wrath (anger).

4. greed (insatiable desire for wealth or gain which often results in refusal to give alms, not just refusal to confess sin, do penance or to amend one’s life).

5. sloth (laziness, including refusing to properly use God’s gifts/talents).

6. envy (close to covetousness which involves wanting what others have and thinking that we are more deserving of it than they are. Usually involves resenting others because they have what we do not possess).

7. gluttony (carnal and disordered desire for food and drink, that is beyond what is required to sustain life).

In our modern age, people do not wish to hear about their sins or take responsibility (make restitution which is part of penance in the physical realm) for them, nor do they want to accept that they owe God everything, including their very existence. Modern people despise the notion that they must obey God’s commands in some sort of disordered notion of liberty or freedom, “and you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength…”, (Mark 12:30) and “if you love me you will keep (obey) my commandments”, (John 14:15). This refusal to obey God, is a constant temptation to sin as one either obeys God or serves as a tool of the Devil. There is no middle ground. That is, we either necessarily serve God or the Devil. If we only serve ourselves, it reduces to serving the Devil.