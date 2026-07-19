Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, of Daniel Davis/Deep Dive, raises very important questions in the following highly recommended video.

US War Machine: The Battle Against the American People /Lt Col Daniel Davis

Davis frames the issue as follows:

“Is our (US) administration incompetent to a level that no one ever thought they were?” That’s one option, he says. The other is: “they’re not incompetent; they may be immoral and unethical (clearly they are since they intentionally started an unjust, immoral, illegal war of aggression at the behest of Israel) but they just want the war to continue” (whether for themselves for Israel or the global Zionist Control Matrix (ZCM/ZPC), despite the dire/predictable consequences: continued massive disruption in global energy supplies, fertilizers, helium, aluminum, diesel/airline fuel, computer chips etc. Davis stresses that there is no diplomacy, no diplomatic track, despite the fact that there is no military solution for the US either. The implication is that from a logical perspective, continuing to bomb Iran with missiles is irrational.

Where does this leave us, Davis rightly inquires?

There is currently a “tit for tat” war, on auto-pilot. “Every day the US fires off more missiles and Iran keeps returning more missiles. We kill some Iranians, they kill some Americans.” Is this simply a war of attrition? Is it a “war to the last missile” as retired Col. Douglas MacGregor alleges? Has Iran concluded that the US will shortly run out of missiles and be unable to further prosecute the war? Estimates vary but credible predictions state that the US can continue for perhaps one or two more weeks at current levels of attack.

What about Insanity:

The only other option, exclusive of incompetence or profound/intentional immorality, is insanity. However, while individual actions may be the result of insanity, it is almost never the explanation for the behavior of nation-states where mass-psychosis would have to exist/be proven.

As incoherent as US actions appear, it is dangerous to think that incompetence is an explanation for anything done at the level of nation-states where virtually nothing is left to chance or is truly accidental. If the real intent appears unclear, think harder. Ask, qui-bono, (who benefits?) because, someone always does.

Closing Thoughts:

We are left with the unavoidable conclusion that the current state of affairs exists because it benefits an individual or aggregate group of people. Gross immorality/sinfulness has been embraced as a means to the end of some heretofore, undeclared goal. Since the war was started because Israel wants Iran destroyed, we must assume that continuing it is somehow to Israel’s advantage (or whomever controls Israel, e.g., the ZPC) even though it is clearly to the disadvantage of the US as a sovereign entity and the American people.