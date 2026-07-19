Are US Leaders Incompetent or Evil?
Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, of Daniel Davis/Deep Dive, raises very important questions in the following highly recommended video.
US War Machine: The Battle Against the American People /Lt Col Daniel Davis
Davis frames the issue as follows:
“Is our (US) administration incompetent to a level that no one ever thought they were?” That’s one option, he says.
The other is: “they’re not incompetent; they may be immoral and unethical (clearly they are since they intentionally started an unjust, immoral, illegal war of aggression at the behest of Israel)1 but they just want the war to continue” (whether for themselves for Israel or the global Zionist Control Matrix (ZCM/ZPC2), despite the dire/predictable consequences: continued massive disruption in global energy supplies, fertilizers, helium, aluminum, diesel/airline fuel, computer chips etc.
Davis stresses that there is no diplomacy, no diplomatic track, despite the fact that there is no military solution for the US either. The implication is that from a logical perspective, continuing to bomb Iran with missiles is irrational.
Where does this leave us, Davis rightly inquires?
There is currently a “tit for tat” war, on auto-pilot. “Every day the US fires off more missiles and Iran keeps returning more missiles. We kill some Iranians, they kill some Americans.” Is this simply a war of attrition? Is it a “war to the last missile” as retired Col. Douglas MacGregor alleges? Has Iran concluded that the US will shortly run out of missiles and be unable to further prosecute the war? Estimates vary but credible predictions state that the US can continue for perhaps one or two more weeks at current levels of attack.3
What about Insanity:
The only other option, exclusive of incompetence or profound/intentional immorality, is insanity. However, while individual actions may be the result of insanity, it is almost never the explanation for the behavior of nation-states where mass-psychosis would have to exist/be proven.
As incoherent as US actions appear, it is dangerous to think that incompetence is an explanation for anything done at the level of nation-states where virtually nothing is left to chance or is truly accidental. If the real intent appears unclear, think harder. Ask, qui-bono, (who benefits?) because, someone always does.
Closing Thoughts:
We are left with the unavoidable conclusion that the current state of affairs exists because it benefits an individual or aggregate group of people.4 Gross immorality/sinfulness has been embraced as a means to the end of some heretofore, undeclared goal. Since the war was started5 because Israel wants Iran destroyed6, we must assume that continuing it is somehow to Israel’s advantage (or whomever controls Israel, e.g., the ZPC7) even though it is clearly to the disadvantage of the US as a sovereign entity and the American people.8
Zionist Power Configuration.
Many recognized US military/intelligence experts have opined on this topic including retired Col. Douglas MacGregor, Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar, Larry Johnson, Scott Ritter and others.
In other words, it is not the result of incompetence or insanity.
All of the initial justifications for starting the Iran war have been proven to be false. Iran represented no threat to Israel or the US or its neighbors, has never attempted to build a nuclear weapon and the Iranian people did not ask to have their government overthrown (regime change) all of which have been alleged just as a majority did not want a western style (corrupt) democracy.
Iran is the only nation on earth that has consistently objected to the genocidal Israeli regime’s ethnic cleansing of Palestine and land-stealing (and more recently in Syria and Lebanon). For more information see my, The Plague that is Zionism (updated 7/5/26): A Scourge on Humanity.
The longer the Iran war goes on, the weaker the US becomes and the more clear it becomes to the entire world that America is no longer the global hegemon it once was. Moreover, the US becomes ripe for defeat/occupation, due to unilaterally disarming itself. At least 2 nation-states and several individuals might benefit from this possibility. Two developments (the proposed NDAA of 2027 and the First International Congress of Noahides set for November of 2027) fit hand and glove with the growing Noahide law movement (including the inability to criticize Israel), which undoubtedly will be codified in the US and used to deal with all those who dissent from having their country’s sovereignty destroyed through Zionist takeover (the passing of the NDAA of 2027 with its merging of the military/intelligence etc. of Israel and the US will make this more readily achievable). There is no benefit (only harm) to Americans for the envisioned merging of US and Israeli military/intelligence/technology etc. The Genocidal Zionist colony and global Talmudic Zionism (GTZ) are the predicted beneficiaries.
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They are all liars and thieves every last one of them. Luciferian pedophiles serving Satan through the beast system. Yahweh have mercy on us. Maranatha Yeshua Messiah!
All of the above.