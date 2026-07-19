aka’s Substack

aka’s Substack

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Howard Long's avatar
Howard Long
1d

They are all liars and thieves every last one of them. Luciferian pedophiles serving Satan through the beast system. Yahweh have mercy on us. Maranatha Yeshua Messiah!

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

All of the above.

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