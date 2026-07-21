An analysis of Key Issues Confronting Iran
Paul Craig Roberts on Sulaiman Ahmed’s Moral Resistance channel 7/19/26
Paul Craig Roberts (PCP) provides unique analysis of geopolitical events utilizing a lifetime of experience/expertise with the capability of a superior logician. Almost no one else does this and no other person that I know of has taken the position he has on the Iran war.
In my writings, I tend to highlight the overarching (high altitude) view, what is arguably, the more metaphysical rather than just the physical/material facts of geopolitical events and their most probable explanation(s). This often involves an appeal to the underlying supernatural/spiritual (non-physical) assumptions/motivations and organizational principles, what might be termed the relevant cosmology; through the use of scholastic philosophy, theology and applicable logical implication of events. It also includes asking and attempting to answer many “why” questions.
I fear Roberts may be correct about the danger to Iran1 by failing to capitalize on the military advantages they have achieved before it is too late, especially given that the goal of Global Talmudic2 Zionism3 (GTZ)/The Greater Israel Project is to destroy Iran. This interview of Paul Craig Roberts by Sulaiman Ahmed is extremely thought-provoking.
J. Shannon
From the video: BREAKING: ANOTHER U.S SOLDIER DIES IN IRAQ, ISRAEL TO ENTER THE WAR w/ ECONOMIST PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS which is highly recommended.
Some selected PCP statements:
“Israel uses the United States as a proxy…They (the Iranians) don’t recognize they are at war with Israel…Iran and Russia should acknowledge who they are really at war with…Israel, as we discussed previously, bears no cost in the war they are responsible for.” (bold emphasis mine).
“As long as Iran pretends it’s just responding to illegal military interventions, the war will go on and on and on. If the Iranians would strike Israel every time the Americans strike Iran, then the source of the war (Israel) the cause of the war would start paying a price. And that then, could lead to some sort of resolution of the conflict.”
“What the Iranians should do is say, ‘let’s strike them and destroy their ability to strike us.’ Why should Iran sit there and accept hits and have its resources and people destroyed?”
“It’s not Israeli’s that are dying…Once again, the Israeli’s are the cause of the conflict.” (bold emphasis mine).
“The Americans, like the Israeli’s, attack civilian infrastructure--civilian areas. The Iranians seem to attack (only) American military bases, so here is the strategy that the Israeli’s always use which is to demoralize the opponent by killing the civilians, (bold emphasis mine). It’s not that the American and Israeli’s are engaged with Iranian forces, they’re engaged with Iranian civilians…this kind of game is not one Iran should be playing.”
“I think it has been made completely clear to the Iranians that Israel will not permit a cease-fire and there will be no cease-fire. There will be no peace talks! So, just like Putin made the blunder of letting the war go on and continue, it’s now widened so much, it’s out of Russia’s control. The war is no longer at the battle front at Donbass, it’s deep into Russia.”
Roberts then expresses outrage/exasperation that political realism is totally absent:
“How is it that leaders of countries who are under attack, don’t realize that and act as if something else is happening? Iran (says), we’re not at war we’re just responding to illegal American military intervention.”
“If the government of Iran won’t acknowledge that it’s at war, what’s it going to do, how is it going to exist?”
“I don’t understand how people can refuse to accept the reality right in front of their eyes, both in Iran and Russia. The leaders refuse to acknowledge reality.” (bold emphasis mine).
“That’s my analysis of it, Sulaiman. It’s not optimistic, it’s not hopeful but it’s factual.”
“I think the Israeli’s have captured the United States government. It will take some time for the American people to realize that and to act in ways that make it difficult for the government to remain captured.”
“I think what the Iranians need to realize is that they are in a war for their existence…As long as the Zionist agenda is Greater Israel, there’s a target on Iran. The intention is to destroy Iran.” (bold emphasis mine).
Roberts then thinks out loud from the Iranian perspective:
“Is it possible that we (Iran) could somehow transfer enough troops to seize Dimona? I don’t think the IDF would have a chance fighting the IRGC.”
Roberts then discusses what is now perhaps his greatest concern for Iran:
“If the (Russian) S-400 (as has been alleged and reported) gets distributed to the Persian Gulf states, there won’t be any more Iranian missiles hitting American bases.” “By waiting, Iran may have disarmed itself.” (bold emphasis mine).
(Roberts is concerned that Russia will violate the defense agreement it signed with Iran which would prevent it from giving/transferring/supplying the S-400 or S-500 defensive missiles to any of Iran’s enemies. Should it do so, he believes, Iranian hypersonic missiles would become ineffective which would severely reduce their ability to resist. Someone with the requisite hypersonic missile expertise should opine on this key issue). The question begging to be asked is: are many world leaders secret Talmudic Zionist sympathizers who despite their public positions as either mildly or vehemently opposed to Israel, actually working on its behalf? An example would be Saudi Arabia.
“Trying to avoid the issue is not going to be successful. It’s not been successful for Russia.”
“The proper way (to fight a war) is to destroy their ability to damage you.”
Roberts then asked himself some key questions that all should carefully consider:
“Are the S-400’s as effective as their reputation?” “Did Putin actually sign the agreement (bold emphasis mine) (to give S-400 missiles to the Persian Gulf States and Israel)?”
“Iran either has to destroy Israel or find a way to surrender.”
“Israel has never paid a price for their aggression.”
“It’s easy to understand…that as long as the Zionist agenda is Greater Israel, none of the countries are safe.” “Israel declares that the Middle East belongs to Israel. There are to be no other countries.” (bold emphasis mine).
My observations/comments:
Paul Craig Roberts rightly pointed out that Israel has never been forced to explain/justify why it has a right to ethnically cleanse/steal/confiscate all the land and resources in the Middle East? How is it possible that after almost 80 years, this is still being allowed to happen when the Third Reich was dispensed with in under 15 years for committing the same war crimes and crimes against humanity? The tragedy is that Israel has done as much if not more damage and for much longer,.with no serious opposition at all.4 This represents a massive travesty/miscarriage of justice for which there is no material explanation. The root of the problem is spiritual and a direct result of the [Talmudic teaching] which is foundational to Zionism.5
Roberts has raised many important issues that must be more fully explained if we are to make sense of current events. One is, how much restraint is Iran required to exercise in responding to unjust aggression if it is to obey Just War Doctrinal principles?6
Iran may have classified intelligence that strongly suggests the US will be unable to continue offensive attacks much longer (many qualified experts have said this recently), due to a severe shortage of offensive and defensive missiles which will take years to replace.7
Perhaps Iran has concluded that it can rid the Middle East of the US entirely if it absorbs further attacks but refrains at this time from attacking Israel. Iran is methodically degrading US bases in the Persian Gulf area and forcing the US to move its military assets further out of range. It may be waiting for the US to be less able to defend Israel before attacking it.
Iran may believe that it can retain control of the strait of Hormuz (even if the Russian S-400 defensive missiles are supplied to the Persian Gulf States and Israel) because of the short distances involved (much more difficult to interdict) and because of their highly efficient land/sea drone program and swift-boat capability.
It may be that even the Russian S-400 and S-500 series lack the capability to interdict a high enough percentage of Iran’s hypersonic missiles to seriously change the overall equation.
On Monday, 2026, the Houthis (Ansarallah) of Yemen announced that the Bab-al-Mandab strait has been closed to the maritime traffic of Saudi Arabia. A blockade of Israeli ships was already in effect. This, in addition to the strait of Hormuz closure could decrease global maritime energy supplies by up to 30% or more (if the Suez Canal volume is added, this could be up to 36%)8 and add even more challenges to continued US military operations in the region.
I currently see only 2 possibilities to explain what otherwise is completely illogical/irrational behavior9 on the part of the United States:
1) the goal is to destroy the US as the sole remaining superpower, with billionaire elites and others continuing to ravage its resources until it can be invaded, occupied.and pacified or
2) The US will continue using conventional US munitions against Iran until they are depleted and then destroy Iran with nuclear weapons. Another way this could be done is for Israel to attack Iran with nuclear weapons instead which would allow the US to claim plausible deniability and avoid retaliation from Russia or China (Joe Kent mentioned this possibility in an interview with Daniel Davis/Deep Dive on 2/21/26). In any case, Global Talmudic Zionism (GTZ) and Israel control the US. Their own frequently expressed goal is to destroy Iran and all opposition to Israeli control of the Middle East and then to steal Iran’s land and resources. There is no evidence that it will ever change. Worse yet, those GTZ’s controlling Israel and the US are homicidal maniacs/psychopaths that have no problem killing millions of people with nuclear weapons (they’ve killed millions of innocent people with conventional armaments). The only conceivable reason they might not do it is because of the retaliatory capability of multiple nations such as Russia, China, Pakistan or North Korea.
As opposed to Roberts expressed view that he isn’t an advocate for either side (Iran vs: Israel+US), I strongly believe and can prove, that Iran is the aggrieved/victimized party, having been subjected to a surprise (perfidious) attack during final negotiations in what is objectively an immoral/illegal/heinous act of aggression for which there is no justification. It is impossible to overemphasize that point. See my: The Iran War: Immoral, Illegal, Reprehensible
“The Talmud is the central text of Rabbinic Judaism, regarded by Jews as a second law, oral in origin, which they claim was given to Moses at Mount Sinai [no valid proof exists to substantiate this assertion] alongside the written law (the Torah). The Talmud has two main components:
1. The Mishnah: The first compilation of oral traditions.
2. The Gemara: Rabbinical commentaries and expansions on the Mishnah. This doctrine is explained in the Talmudic Tractate Shabbath, page 31, section 1, which recounts the story of a Gentile approaching Rabbi Shammai, asking to be taught only the written law. Shammai dismissed him. The Gentile then approached Rabbi Hillel, who accepted him but proved to him that he must also accept the oral law. Furthermore, in Talmud Eruvin, Folio 21b, it is stated:
‘My son, be more careful in the observance of the words of the scribes than in the observance of the words of the Torah, for in the words of the scribes lies the greater authority. Anyone who disobeys the scribes is deserving of death.’ This effectively raises the oral law (the Talmud) above the written law (the Torah), a rebellion directly condemned by Christ:
‘Full well you reject the commandment of God, that you may keep your own tradition.’, (Mark 7:9).”, from,
The Blasphemies of the Talmud Against Our Lord & Our Lady
The Talmud contains commentaries (it is more accurate to say inversions/adulterations of the Hebrew scriptures) written by Jewish (Talmudic) rabbis. Babylonian and Jerusalem forms of the Talmud exist. Irrespective of what Talmudic rabbis say, the Talmud is not given or inspired by God, unlike the Old and New Testaments which for over 4000 years have been believed to be the inspired Word of God (e.g. Christ fulfilled dozens of Old Testament prophecies proving the veracity/inspired nature of it). The Talmud was written by men who reject the incarnation of God the Son in the person of Jesus of Nazareth, [“And he (Jesus) said to them, ‘The Son of man (Jesus) is lord (God) of the sabbath.’”, (Luke 6:5)]. They also deny that He is the long awaited/prophesied Jewish Messiah. The oral traditions that maintained aspects of Jewish teaching were collected in the third century AD.
Talmudic Zionism (TZ) is filled with hate for Jesus Christ, His Gospel and those who worship Him. It is a continuation of the same set of beliefs and actions that the Pharisees possessed and exhibited when they falsely declared Jesus of Nazareth guilty of blasphemy and condemned Him to death by crucifixion (carried out by the Romans). If anyone doubts that TZ hates Christ and those who worship Him as God, consider that Hollywood is owned/controlled by Talmudic Zionists. Countless movie and TV productions contain reams of dialogue that take the name of the Lord Jesus Christ in vain. This is never done to Allah or any other god, only Jesus Christ. Christianity is the only religion that Hollywood and the media routinely besmirch and demean. This is not an accident. It is a calculated attempt to destroy Christianity and to promote Satanic beliefs and practices. Think about the sexual depravity of the Epstein class.
See my:
Israel began murdering indigenous Palestinian Arabs even before being given a homeland by the UN in 1948. “The Nakba (“catastrophe” in Arabic) refers to the violent expulsion of approximately three quarters of all Palestinians from their homes and homeland by Zionist militias (Irgun, Haganah and Stern Gang [Lehi]) and the new Israeli army during the state of Israel’s establishment (1947-49).”, from Quick Facts: The Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe). For more see, The Nakba: 70 Years On and The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan Pappé. Also see my: US must Declare Independence from Zionist Israel or Risk Total Destruction. Millions of Palestinians have been murdered or displaced after being terrorized by Israel without the world putting a stop to it which is gravely sinful.
See my: Just War Criteria (Doctrine): The moral evaluation of War. The general principle is that in responding to unjust aggression, enough resistance may be applied to stop the aggression, up to and including lethal force, only if anything less is unsuccessful. That does not mean the victim must wait to be attacked if a truly imminent threat is present, the evaluation of which involves a prudential judgement based upon sound moral principles. Iran is in an existential crisis (its very existence is at stake) and it has tried virtually every lesser means to stop the unjust aggression by the United States and Israel. Iran is morally justified to eliminate the Zionist/Israeli regime if necessary (Israel has made it clear that the Greater Israel Project is never to be suspended and that Iran is to be destroyed as part of it), to insure its survival.
Multiple experts have opined on this issue, especially Larry Johnson, a former US intelligence official who argues that the computer chips necessary to rebuild the missile stockpile are in control of China which refuses to sell them to the United States. For a detailed discussion about severely depleted US missile inventories and related implications see: The US Faces a Strategic Crisis with Iran…The Rapid Depletion of US Battlefield Missiles by Larry Johnson.
“Global maritime oil trade moves around 80 million barrels per day, compared with the total world oil supply of about 104 million barrels per day.”, from 8 Major Global Maritime Oil Chokepoints, Economics Insider, March 9, 2026.
“…a supranational entity controls both Israel and the United States (and virtually all other countries) and…national sovereignty in the traditional sense is only an illusion. To press the metaphor a bit further, this would be analogous to the brain of a dog, controlling the dog and its tail where the sovereign entity is actually the brain of the dog, not the tail or the dog’s body, exclusive of the brain. In reality, the supranational entity (brain) is also known as the Zionist Power Configuration (ZPC), a global Zionist control system…For details see my: Does the Israeli Tail Wag the US Dog? or does a supranational entity control Israel and the United States? (updated 7/6/26).
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Option 2 (nuclear attack on Iran) will probably happen. Then, surprise, surprise, somebody will retaliate with a nuclear attack on the US, either a "regular" one (atom bomb) or a dirty bomb. The psychological effect will be similar. Then WWIII will commence with massive loss of life. That's what they want, a manageable and sustainable future, meaning 90% fewer people. Those guys.