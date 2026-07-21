Paul Craig Roberts (PCP) provides unique analysis of geopolitical events utilizing a lifetime of experience/expertise with the capability of a superior logician. Almost no one else does this and no other person that I know of has taken the position he has on the Iran war. In my writings, I tend to highlight the overarching (high altitude) view, what is arguably, the more metaphysical rather than just the physical/material facts of geopolitical events and their most probable explanation(s). This often involves an appeal to the underlying supernatural/spiritual (non-physical) assumptions/motivations and organizational principles, what might be termed the relevant cosmology; through the use of scholastic philosophy, theology and applicable logical implication of events. It also includes asking and attempting to answer many “why” questions. I fear Roberts may be correct about the danger to Iran by failing to capitalize on the military advantages they have achieved before it is too late, especially given that the goal of Global Talmudic Zionism (GTZ)/The Greater Israel Project is to destroy Iran. This interview of Paul Craig Roberts by Sulaiman Ahmed is extremely thought-provoking. J. Shannon

From the video: BREAKING: ANOTHER U.S SOLDIER DIES IN IRAQ, ISRAEL TO ENTER THE WAR w/ ECONOMIST PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS which is highly recommended.

Some selected PCP statements:

“Israel uses the United States as a proxy…They (the Iranians) don’t recognize they are at war with Israel…Iran and Russia should acknowledge who they are really at war with…Israel, as we discussed previously, bears no cost in the war they are responsible for.” (bold emphasis mine).

“As long as Iran pretends it’s just responding to illegal military interventions, the war will go on and on and on. If the Iranians would strike Israel every time the Americans strike Iran, then the source of the war (Israel) the cause of the war would start paying a price. And that then, could lead to some sort of resolution of the conflict.”

“What the Iranians should do is say, ‘let’s strike them and destroy their ability to strike us.’ Why should Iran sit there and accept hits and have its resources and people destroyed?” “It’s not Israeli’s that are dying…Once again, the Israeli’s are the cause of the conflict.” (bold emphasis mine).

“The Americans, like the Israeli’s, attack civilian infrastructure--civilian areas. The Iranians seem to attack (only) American military bases, so here is the strategy that the Israeli’s always use which is to demoralize the opponent by killing the civilians, (bold emphasis mine). It’s not that the American and Israeli’s are engaged with Iranian forces, they’re engaged with Iranian civilians…this kind of game is not one Iran should be playing.”

“I think it has been made completely clear to the Iranians that Israel will not permit a cease-fire and there will be no cease-fire. There will be no peace talks! So, just like Putin made the blunder of letting the war go on and continue, it’s now widened so much, it’s out of Russia’s control. The war is no longer at the battle front at Donbass, it’s deep into Russia.”

Roberts then expresses outrage/exasperation that political realism is totally absent:

“How is it that leaders of countries who are under attack, don’t realize that and act as if something else is happening? Iran (says), we’re not at war we’re just responding to illegal American military intervention.”

“If the government of Iran won’t acknowledge that it’s at war, what’s it going to do, how is it going to exist?”

“I don’t understand how people can refuse to accept the reality right in front of their eyes, both in Iran and Russia. The leaders refuse to acknowledge reality.” (bold emphasis mine).

“That’s my analysis of it, Sulaiman. It’s not optimistic, it’s not hopeful but it’s factual.”

“I think the Israeli’s have captured the United States government. It will take some time for the American people to realize that and to act in ways that make it difficult for the government to remain captured.” “I think what the Iranians need to realize is that they are in a war for their existence…As long as the Zionist agenda is Greater Israel, there’s a target on Iran. The intention is to destroy Iran.” (bold emphasis mine). Roberts then thinks out loud from the Iranian perspective: “Is it possible that we (Iran) could somehow transfer enough troops to seize Dimona? I don’t think the IDF would have a chance fighting the IRGC.” Roberts then discusses what is now perhaps his greatest concern for Iran: “If the (Russian) S-400 (as has been alleged and reported) gets distributed to the Persian Gulf states, there won’t be any more Iranian missiles hitting American bases.” “By waiting, Iran may have disarmed itself.” (bold emphasis mine). (Roberts is concerned that Russia will violate the defense agreement it signed with Iran which would prevent it from giving/transferring/supplying the S-400 or S-500 defensive missiles to any of Iran’s enemies. Should it do so, he believes, Iranian hypersonic missiles would become ineffective which would severely reduce their ability to resist. Someone with the requisite hypersonic missile expertise should opine on this key issue). The question begging to be asked is: are many world leaders secret Talmudic Zionist sympathizers who despite their public positions as either mildly or vehemently opposed to Israel, actually working on its behalf? An example would be Saudi Arabia. “Trying to avoid the issue is not going to be successful. It’s not been successful for Russia.” “The proper way (to fight a war) is to destroy their ability to damage you.”

Roberts then asked himself some key questions that all should carefully consider:

“Are the S-400’s as effective as their reputation?” “Did Putin actually sign the agreement (bold emphasis mine) (to give S-400 missiles to the Persian Gulf States and Israel)?”

“Iran either has to destroy Israel or find a way to surrender.”

“Israel has never paid a price for their aggression.” “It’s easy to understand…that as long as the Zionist agenda is Greater Israel, none of the countries are safe.” “Israel declares that the Middle East belongs to Israel. There are to be no other countries.” (bold emphasis mine).

My observations/comments: