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John Reed
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Option 2 (nuclear attack on Iran) will probably happen. Then, surprise, surprise, somebody will retaliate with a nuclear attack on the US, either a "regular" one (atom bomb) or a dirty bomb. The psychological effect will be similar. Then WWIII will commence with massive loss of life. That's what they want, a manageable and sustainable future, meaning 90% fewer people. Those guys.

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