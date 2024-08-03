Wake Up Call has done another video worthy of review. He argues that wearable technology is the transition to implantable technology which will not require invasive surgery. The allegation is that the latest iteration of mind-controlling type technology can manipulate emotions, thoughts and even appetites/behaviors through the use of micro and nano-circuitry created by self-organizing/assembling nanoparticles. This is to be accomplished by way of the internalization of nanotechnology in the human body. The latter can ostensibly be delivered through multiple vectors, including, air, food, water and injectables.

The fact that Cal has been so heavily censored for over a decade proves that the burgeoning Beast System aka globalist monster, aka NWO, do not want his material circulated. This alone, strongly suggests that it is true, since falsehoods are rarely if ever censored.

