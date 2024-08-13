The earth is now under Satanic occupation. The morally bankrupt rulers of this planet no longer attempt to hide who it is they worship—Lucifer/Satan, the [god of this world] [2]. They openly flaunt it and force everyone to look at it, whether we want to or not.

The evil on display in the opening and closing ceremonies of the now concluded Summer Olympic Games was simply ghastly, so disgusting, there are no words to adequately describe it. Reflecting enough to write about it is revolting and so spiritually taxing, as to be almost impossible.

It is very true that to even think about such sinful things (even if only to warn against them), is, in a certain sense, to experience them and to feel like we deserve the punishment which results from having done so. When this occurs, we feel obligated to quickly confess, repent and do penance. [3]

To enlarge on this point, it is useful to realize that in the Old Testament (e.g., the Law and the Prophets), keeping/obeying the moral law (as found in the Decalogue [4] [10 Commandments] was paramount. The metric was action and deed, not thoughts. Christ enlarged significantly on this idea by declaring that we are not allowed to think about that which we are prohibited from doing. [5] By delivering this message, He erected a much higher moral bar/standard.

It is a great mistake to imagine we are not tainted by witnessing such horrifying Satanic rituals. Some of the evil permeates our souls and if we are not careful, establishes a niche there which can grow and destroy our relationship with God. We become tainted by, if not one with the evil we witness, as we experience it, even if we do not actually intend it or partake in it physically. There was a quaint expression some years back which is apropos to this very phenomenon; “garbage in, garbage out”, that is, we become and put forth the garbage that we take in. This was a colloquial way of saying we must guard what our eyes see and our ears hear in order to protect the innocence of our souls. [6] The program of the Devil and his minions involves taking advantage of this weakness, this tendency we humans have to flirt with the seeds of our own destruction, and it is used against us very successfully by the enemy.

Cal, from Wake-up Call, has done an excellent video on the closing ceremony. I have learned a great deal from him about satanic imagery and symbolism. Currently, I do not endorse the idea that it is possible to [summon non-physical (spiritual) entities into the physical world by employing the technology in use at CERN] [7] even though those engaged in this activity may think so. Nevertheless, I encourage every person of good will to play this video and consider very carefully the situation we find ourselves in at present:

OLYMPICS CLOSING RITUAL DEPICTS SATAN CAST DOWN TO EARTH SUMMONING DEMONS USING CERN'S PORTAL!

End Notes:

[1] Maria Zakharova, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation since 2015, through her Telegram channel, has criticized what she views as the religious overtones of the Paris closing ceremony, and "the obvious satanism" displayed during one scene in particular. Even though this is a massive understatement, it is noteworthy that at least one nation state spokesperson has spoken truthfully.

[2] “In their case the god of this world, (emphasis mine), has blinded the minds of the unbelievers, to keep them from seeing the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the likeness of God.”, (2 Corinthians 4:4); see also, John 12:31; John 14:30 and John 16:11.

[3] “I tell you, No, but unless you repent you will all likewise perish.”, (Luke 13:3); “Therefore confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous man has great power in its effects.”, (James 5:16).

[4] Exodus 20:1-17.

[5] “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall not commit adultery.’ But I say to you that every one who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.”, (Matthew 5:27-28). While adultery was used as the example, the concept applies to all acts which are prohibited in the decalogue.

[6] “I have made a covenant with my eyes; how then could I look upon a virgin?”, (Job 31:1); “The eye is the lamp of the body. So, if your eye is sound, your whole body will be full of light; but if your eye is not sound, your whole body will be full of darkness. If then the light in you is darkness, how great is the darkness!”, (Matthew 6:22-23).

[7] This is a complex theological issue which exceeds the scope of this essay but could be addressed in a subsequent publication. Even if it turns out to be impossible, that in no way prevents Satan from heavily influencing and even controlling the actions of human beings which, clearly, is occurring to a huge extent at this time. Therefore, it is not essential that such a technology be used in that way, even if it did work.

